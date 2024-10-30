I thought I’d share some good news for once!

Turns out that the Baltlanders are getting ethnically replaced by Swarthlanders too now, same as us Slavlanders. The pace of mass migration to the Baltlands from Central Asia has grown 14x, apparently, since the Not-War started. I find this very amusing ever since I adopted a “crabs in a bucket” mentality and developed a gallows sense of humor. In other words, if we are going down, everyone else better be going down with us too because that makes it more palatable somehow. Luckily, the globalists are, if nothing else, very thorough in their plans to wipe out the European super-ethnos. The Baltlands thought that they could make themselves useful by acting as a battering ram against Russia. As a result, they genuinely thought that they would be spared the other stuff like mandatory vaccines, mandatory feminism, mandatory trannies, infinity blacks and browns …

And for awhile, they were.

But we are in the end game now and the mask starts to come off. Here is what I am talking about. Telegram reports:

The number of labor migrants from Central Asia in Lithuania has increased 14-fold since 2021. In Latvia: the number of immigrants from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is growing in the republic. Do you know what this is about? No, it's not about the EU policy of resettling refugees from Africa there, the Balts have just fought these efforts off. We are seeing the result of a worsening economic situation: there is little money left, everything goes to Ukraine and weapons, and cheap migrants from Central Asia can be paid less. And the fact that this creates not only economic problems for the locals, but also security problems - they ignore this. In general, what the Balts were afraid of is happening

And:

By the way, a resident of one of the Baltic countries recently told me how shocking the local residents are at the ever-increasing number of Central Asian migrants. (https://t.me/historiographe/15987) "We left the USSR so that they wouldn't come to us, but under the USSR it was Russians who came here, not these people."

Excellent.

There will be no Lithuanian, Latvia or Estonia to speak when all is said and done. No Russian will shed any tears over the matter. A commenter writes:

What caught my attention in this text was not the obsession with multiplying nations out of thin air, but this quote from a certain Balt: "We left the USSR so that people wouldn't come to us, but under the USSR it was Russians who came, not these people." Why? The USSR unfairly pumped money into a number of republics, especially the Baltics. Naturally, many Russians, seeing the different standard of living in the RSFSR and the Baltics, followed the Soviet money. The Balts, not understanding the essence of this process (pumping money), decided that they owned a promised land and that otheres didnt have the right to come over to them, therefore the phrase: "We left the USSR so that people wouldn't come to us." Naturally, with the exit from the USSR, the Baltic fairy tale ended, and the Baltics turned into a European dead end in the literal and figurative sense. And now this deserted place is being populated by dense Central Asians who will pay the Balts back for spitting in the giving Russian hand.

I wish that such a development made me sadder than it does, but these people are (in no small part) absolutely unhinged Russian-hating fanatics, and therefore deserve to get some comeuppance for their lies and their crimes against the Russian people.

Here I should take a detour to explain some Baltlands history and my ethnic grievance agenda to the reader.

More specifically, I should explain why my side of the grudge is correct and why their side is wrong by cherry-picking historical data to suit my ends.

Hey, they do it so why shouldn’t I? What is good for the goose etc.

Personally, I had nothing against the Balts and had a good time when traveling through their countries almost a decade ago. But then the Not-War started and these unhinged Baltoid psychos started spamming gore videos of dead Russians on Twitter, volunteering to go over and fight in droves and rubbing their hands with glee at the carnage all over social media.

It was then that I understood.

It was then my naive hippy pro-White solidarity worldview began to crumble.

It was then that I realized that these “people” would simply have to be wiped out.

Not just the men …

…

I’m just kidding. No, seriously, I really am kidding.

Like all Russians, I don’t spend any time at all thinking about these bog-people and sometimes forget that they even exist. Furthermore, they’re getting wiped out themselves out and don’t need our help. Even before their borders were thrown open, they had lost close to 50% of their population to emigration because of the mass impoverishment that followed the looting unleashed by Perestroika.

Today I intend to prove that they have always been a deeply troubled peoples with a tragic history and that their fate has never truly been their own. Even now, they are simply puppets to foreign xenocrat masters. I share all of this information not to dunk on the Balts by disproving their lies and highlighting their sins.

No, I share this information so that we may better understand Russia and the Slavlands by studying the bizarre relationship that we have developed with the Baltlanders and steps that we can take to patch things up between us. Trust me, this essay is worth a lazy Sunday read on your part.

On War Against the Balt