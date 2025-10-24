Chechnya is a vast and difficult subject to tackle. I find that the accounts of its affairs and the geopolitics somewhat interesting. But they always miss the key information pertinent to understanding modern-day Chechnya and how it is run. I assume that people try to learn about Chechnya’s history to try and make sense of its present and with that goal in mind, these historical accounts simply fail to provide any real context or understanding.

Like, one of the most relevant and baffling points is how Chechens went from being rebels in the mountains to Putin’s personal paramilitary hit squad operating out of Moscow (and not only) with impunity. That’s kind of a big transition and learning about the various clan networks and their loyalties in 19th century Imperial Russia probably won’t help you understand that particular story.

We might start there with the story of the assassination of Boris Nemtsov, who was killed literally right in front of the Kremlin walls by Chechen hitmen working for Kadyrov in 2015. His murder by Chechens in the open and the brazenness of the hit, as well as the complete lack of accountability completely shocked Moscow elite society.

It was also the start of a massive media PR campaign to portray the Kadyrov’s death squads as patriotic Russian patriots and defenders of Orthodoxy, Communism, and Putin patriotism. This was during a transition point in the aftermath of Euromaidan and the Donbass uprising when Putin simultaneously launched his PR campaign to portray his government as a defender of Abrahamic Values and Multicultural-Multipolarism against the White Supremacist Nazi Anal-Satanists of the West.

It was during this exact time period that The Saker made his debut, after meeting some FSB agents from Moscow (his own story) and Moscow intervened in Syria to boot. All of the Z-talking points we have now were essentially taken from Saker, who got them from Surkov, (Putin’s PR cardinal) initially. Saker would just belch out Surkov’s bulletpoints about Putin and Russia point for point with hardly any commentary even .

Suffice it to say that this period — 2015 - 2017, was a crucial period for PR pivots and power consolidation in Moscow.

Now, Russians knew about the Chechens and their killings before, but this was a new level of their meddling in Moscow’s byzantine politics that no one could stomach. Carrying out political hits with impunity like that, and again, right in front of the Kremlin no less was a bridge too far.

Very symbolic stuff:

As usual, we now turn to some disillusioned and side-lined Soviet old-timers to explain the tale of Putin’s perfidy and some of the strangeness behind it. Here:

The murder of Boris Nemtsov put Ramzan Kadyrov, and especially the Putinites who patronized him, in a rather unpleasant political position. One of the establishment members, a representative of the ruling “liberals” of the elite, was demonstratively killed near the Kremlin walls, an oppositionist and noisy critic of Putin personally. The case is extremely scandalous with bad international resonance. The media methodically leak confidential information about the progress of the investigation. It is made public that Chechen gangs and detachments of killers are legally based in Moscow. The connections of those accused of Nemtsov’s murder lead to the Chechen elite, and their relations with the Islamist regimes of the Middle East and Western intelligence services are also traced. WHAT TO DO? Make Ramzan a fiery Russian patriot, infinitely devoted to Putin personally. Then the claims against Ramzan and his brave Mujahideen will be explained by the machinations of some anti-Russian subversive forces plotting against Putin. The main emphasis in the massive and lengthy propaganda campaign launched by Putin was on the hostility of (fictitious) Kadyrovites and «liberal opposition». In the hope that this conflict will sway the sympathy of patriotic public opinion in favor of Ramzan. That is why all year after Nemtsov’s murder we observed various kinds of scandalous political performances with Kadyrov’s participation. More precisely, the Chechen performances continued, but with some differences. Before Nemtsov’s murder, rallies against external enemies were held in Chechnya, the emphasis was on Ramzan’s patriotic fidelity and his ardent commitment to traditional Muslim values.

Yes, that was part of the “shared Abrahamic Values of Russia”, PR campaign devised by Surkov, himself from Dagestan.

In the wake of the killings at Charlie Hebdo, Kadyrov began organizing mass rallies promising to kill the enemies of the prophet and defending the attacks on the publication. This was spun as Kadyrov standing up to Liberals in defense of shared Abrahamic values. He backed this up with increased threats against anyone in the opposition in Russia. No one likes the professional Liberal political caste, so some of his threats to feed them alive to his pets were received well, and endeared him to the public to some extent, even though they only heard a watered down version of his diatribes.

As did you, probably, via Saker and Martyanov at the time.

R. Kadyrov(01/12/2016): The opposition in Russia is not interested in a prosperous and strong country «People who no one has heard anything about before are bending over backwards to become famous for opposing themselves to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Representatives of the so-called non-systemic opposition are trying to profit from the difficult economic situation. We need to go to such people treat them as enemies of the people, as traitors. They have nothing sacred», said R. Kadyrov». ... «This suggests that these people do not care about the fate of Russia and the Russian people. They play with the invented western intelligence services game, they dance to their tune and shamelessly try to pretend to be people who are worried about the future of our country. Although it is obvious that they are absolutely not interested in a prosperous and strong Russia. I believe that these people should be judged to the fullest extent for them subversion»,” said the head of the republic. R. Kadyrov also answered the question why the Chechen Republic attracts increased interest of the liberal media. «Today’s our successes, development of the region, well-being of the population – all this does not suit them. I have said more than once that entire institutions around the world were involved in destroying Russia through the Chechen Republic. The great merit of our people is that we have proven to them that they cannot do anything. It’s difficult for them to come to terms with this, admit and accept their defeat», said R. Kadyrov». January 18, 2016. – «Aide to Ramzan Kadyrov and Speaker of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic Magomed Daudov threatened representatives of the Russian opposition to unleash Kadyrov Tarzan’s Caucasian shepherd dog on them. He wrote about this in his Instagram the night before». «... They’re crazy, pathetic mongrels, they think that “reliable lions” are behind them. Tarzan is moderately kind, moderately patient, and knows how to wait a long time. He knows the main rule of this cruel world: if you show your guts to a wolf, the jackals stall, hastily going deeper into the forests, you will rip out the throat of a pittbul - mongrels, a kick on your back, and let your tail pull the asphalt of revenge, squealing with happiness at the sight of a new leader....» «The so-called non-systemic opposition has become insolent to such an extent that it uses federal media to promote their ideas for the destruction of the Russian state. «Echo of Moscow», «Rain», RBC and others are happy to broadcast their false, hypocritical statements, imbued with deep hatred of Russia. And some representatives of the Russian government are flirting with this jackal pack, perceiving any reproach against them and call for submission to Russian legislation as a threat. And now let the Prosecutor General’s Office check their statements in support of those who call for violence. Those who call for dialogue with jackals who dream of destroying our state may not wash themselves off the stench of a cowardly dog. As a patriot, foot soldier of Russian President Vladimir Putin, flirt with murderers and traitors to my country I will never. It is unlikely that even one sane and self-respecting person will conduct a dialogue with someone who considers it immoral to love his Motherland and serve it faithfully». ... «... The seething reaction of the non-systemic opposition and its sympathizers can be regarded as massive psychosis. I can help them cope with this clinical problem and I promise that we will not regret the injections. Where it will be that one injection is prescribed, we will do two. Who gave the right to a bunch of vile liberals to call themselves the Russian intelligentsia?» ... «... Criticizing everyone and everything without reason, while using rotten language and spitting saliva, they think that we will remain silent. And when they receive a tough response with mass support, howling and holding their jackal tail between their legs, they run to their defenders. If these dogs have their own protectors in our country, then among the Russian people chief Defender — President of our country Vladimir Putin, and I ready to carry out his order of any complexity».

Then came more rallies with portraits of Putin and Kadyrov basking in the media attention, highlighting his personal loyalty to Putin against his enemies.

…

Of course, if any of it were true, I’d rush to support Kadyrov too.

I too want to feed prominent Liberal talkings heads in the media to lions in coliseums like we used to do to all lying propagandists in better times and to hear their lamentations as lullabies with which to fall asleep quicker to. Who doesn’t? But all of this implies that Putin and Kadyrov are Russian patriots battling the Liberals to re-establish Traditional Multipolar Russia Values.

None of this is true — it is a complete retcon of what Putin was and is.

In fact, it was the “Liberals” around Putin and Yeltsin and the KGB/FSB who armed the Chechens, trained the leaders and laundered stolen Soviet money and gold through Chechnya two decades prior.

Let’s remember what «Novaya Gazeta» won’t mention. The so-called «liberals» in general, the Gaidar-Chubais in particular have been cooperating firmly with Chechnya for a long time since the time of Dudayev. By order of Gaidar, cash Soviet rubles from Estonia, which were supposed to be returned to the Russian Federation, were transferred to Grozny. During the collapse of the USSR «liberal reformers» left the armament for several divisions in Chechnya. Famous chechen advisers note that for years they protected themselves with the help of Gaidar-Chubais. In short, the Chechen Mujahideen have long served as the assassins working for «Liberalism».

What happened next was that Putin started to lose power from 2011 onwards relative to other factions in the Kremlin. By 2012, he needed to engineer a political comeback and re-establish some popularity with the population, which he had gained initially in his first term by promising to crush the Chechens (ironically). So, he positioned himself as the conservative against the liberals in his own party and his own Deep State.

His return to power was viewed as a betrayal by Washington and London, who thought that he had overstepped the bounds of authority granted to him as satrap of Russia, clearly. And the pressure on Russia escalated significantly after Putin’s return to power following Medvedev’s term. As far as I can tell (borrowing the idea from Russian conspiracy theorists), the real red line that Putin crossed was his throwing out term limits in 2020 via constitutional reforms, ensuring that he would stay in power until his death (he probably had another 15 years of lucidity in him). The Washington plan was clearly to replace him faster than that.

Basically, Putin’s maneuvers upset a lot of his former allies and colleagues in Moscow with ties to the West. They were upset because:

Putin was hoarding too much of the pie

Putin was invoking the ire of the West who wanted him gone

Putin was breaking the rules of engagement for internal disputes

And the main sin that Putin was committing was assembling his own personal army and hit squads with the FSB and Zolotov’s militarized national police and the Chechens. The security forces in Chechnya would even swear personal allegiance to Putin.

28/12/2014. – Chechen police took an oath of allegiance to Putin «Today in Grozny, at the direction of the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, a general formation of Chechen police officers took place. Around 20,000 a man in uniform and with duffel bags were gathered at the Dynamo stadium in Grozny. All of them, according to Kadyrov, wrote reports addressed to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Chechnya Ruslan Alkhanov that «we are ready to carry out any order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief — President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia V. A. Kolokoltsev and the Head of the Chechen Republic... R.A. Kadyrov to protect the interests of the Russian Federation anywhere in the world». «Also four days ago, on Altayskaya Street, where the Kadyrov PPSP regiment is based, they gathered about 3 thousand young guys and, under promises of further police service, offered to write similar reports and take part in the training camp on December 28, i.e. today».

Of course, at this point we should be starting to understand that Ideology has no place in the discussion of political assassinations and networks of intrigue and allegiance. It is, at best, simply a smokescreen, of course.

…

As for who Boris Nemtsov was, well, he was actually part of Putin’s faction once, and the protégée of Anatoly Chubais, who had also sponsored Putin’s rise.

The West took Nemtsov’s death very hard and considered it an illegal political maneuver on the part of Putin; one which had broken the rules of engagement. Nemtsov was as much a Western agent as Putin was, and so was to be afforded certain protections.

Chubais, in turn, was a KGB Andropov project called the “Leningrad Circle”, which sought to implement “Operation M” for the detonation of the USSR, which he carried out brilliantly. Here:

…

So now let us move on to the account of the actual assassination of Nemtsov and who did the deed. The same writer continues the story with the hiring of the Chechens by the Kremlin and the leak of the story by another faction of the Kremlin.