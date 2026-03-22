The concept of friendship is simply unknown in the English speaking world. That is not to say that depictions of friendship do not exist and that Westerners are unable to recognize a friend when they see one. They can, and do, because this is a primordial function that cannot be stamped out as easily as our social engineers would like. But, philosophically or metaphysically, there is absolutely no exposition on the concept of friendship in the traditions of the Western philosophers. Much has been written about commerce or Christ or the “Common Law” and other worthless nonsense … but almost nothing about the power of true friendship between men.

To illustrate the concept, I have to refer to and draw on related fields instead.

So, in the field of business, or political economy, friendship is most similar to the concept of corruption. And in the field of geopolitics, statecraft and diplomacy, friendship is most similar to the concept of “the state of exception”. You may have heard the phrase, “Sovereign is he who decides on the state of exception,” which is a fancy way of saying that the powerful and independent don’t actually need to follow any rules.

Friendship, similarly, is a kind of privileged status that puts one above the law in relations with others. Put even simpler: a friend is someone who will help you break the law, or simpler yet, a friend is someone one who will break the law to help you. This is the simplest benchmark by which you can evaluate whether someone is your friend or not, by the way. Can you think of any better measure of friendship? I mean, why would you even need a friend if you weren’t planning on committing something illegal?

Because, let’s be real, if you want to do something safe and legal, you always have a woman for that. And, activities that are safe and legal and involve you spending your heard earned money on nonsense are always approved of by the state and are essentially known as “dates”.

Furthermore, on a fundamental level, the basic premise of the social contract is that individuals will no longer need horizontal ties such as community or clan or friend because of their relationship with the state. The state is supposed to take care of all your needs in exchange for your obedience, right? The state keeps you safe, keeps your money secure, ensures that your contracts are upheld, sends a plumber to your door … that is the deal that you (or rather previous generations) made with the Leviathan. Someone who is having his needs met by the state, like a good citizen ought to, has no real need for a friend.

And, like a nosy and insecure wife, the state demands to know where you are going at night and why you are hanging out with those other men … are you not happy or something, why aren’t you happy, are you a subversive of some kind, what are you up over there and wouldn’t you be happier staying at home watching ugly rich women bitch at each other on the TV?

…

Hearken back to your own childhood, to the last time that you also had any real friends.

Wasn’t your best friend the kid who you could get into all manner of trouble into together with? Did you hang out with rule-abiding children like the Flanders’ little Christ-freaks (The Simpsons) or did you think they were lame and eschewed their company entirely? Perhaps you sat around talking about your feelings with your friends, braiding one anothers’ hair while you trauma-bonded and talked about what your ideal Prince Charming would look like?

Gee, I sure hope not.

…

The Scofflaws of Mithra and Other 31st Millennium Myths

Most of history’s most famous friendships have been between fellow outlaws or, at least, scofflaws (men who scoff at the law). The Law is actually the beast against which your friendship with other men is always tested. Men who break the law and put their own interests above others’ have always been considered scum and rightly so. But worse still are the men who ignore their friendships and side with the law against their own kin and betray their closest friends.

Putting the dictate of the law above your friends is, fundamentally, the closest definition of Evil that we can come up with. It is the ultimate “feminine” behavior when broken down and distilled to its component actions. It involves:

running to a higher authority (like a woman), not standing on your own two feet

violating the sacred oath of friendship that was sworn either implicitly or explicitly in favor of the slave bond known as the “social contract” that you were grandfathered into with the “Leviathan” state and its self-preserving laws

passive aggression, enlisting others to do your fighting for you, lack of direct confrontation

The concept of friendship being the highest ideal, and an ideal that runs contrary to, and is an enemy of the concept of The Law itself, is a mystery with deep metaphysical and magical undercurrents. The metaphysical juxtaposition of Law and Friendship as adversary concepts is best exemplified by the preferred deity of late Roman soldiers and Silesian corsairs both, the god Mithra, and what he represented to the soldiers who swore fealty to him and his ideals.

Later on in our history, you would have the various Free Masonic lodges, fellowships of European minor nobles and educated craftsmen committed to overthrowing Christianity and the Imperial yoke of the Roman Catholic Church. They even took the old symbol of the Silesian navy of Mithradates as their symbol going forward (the Jolly Roger, as it is known now, the “Skull and Bones”).

Even later still, in the 31st Millennium, as mankind crusades across the known galaxy, warrior lodges of Astartes meet to plot the overthrow of the Imperium of Mankind.

But before we go there, just in case any of my readers never had any childhood friendships based on getting into trouble, we should cover some famous pagan friendship tales that prove my thesis further.

The Pagan Friendships of Antiquity

In the Ancient Greek world, the model for male friendship was Theseus and Pirithous. These are the pair that abducted Helen from Zeus and took her to Athens, remember? Well, their adventures didn’t start or end there.

The basic story goes like this: Pirithous steals some of Theseus’ cattle, apparently to test him or provoke him. Theseus pursues him, but when the two meet face to face, instead of fighting to the death they are so impressed by each other’s courage and attitude that they swear sacred magical oaths of brotherhood to one another instead. Next, they try to abduct Persephone in the Underworld. Both are trapped in Hades, and later Heracles rescues Theseus but not Pirithous. Eventually, Pirithous is left behind, often permanently, because his desire to seize Persephone is simply too outrageous.

The swearing of oaths is the core to all male friendships, by the way.

They do not have to explicit or ritually formalized though, most of these functions come naturally to us as children and we do not need any formalities to cement them. Sometimes, to openly declare a thing is to cheapen it, I’ve found. But I can recall my own friendships as a child, and each and every one of them started out as fights. One of those children that I fought with bit me on the forearm so hard that I still have one of his tooth indents on my skin now. We became an absolute menace together past that point onwards, and our friendship was only broken up because his mother (whore) decided to divorce the father and move away.

In contrast, another kid that I had been playing with for awhile (Jewish), tattled to his mother that I had choked his little brother out. They made me confess to something I didn’t do and grovel out an apology through clenched teeth. About thirty years have passed since that day, so believe me, I’d confess by now if any of these blood libels were actually true. In reality, the kid had beaten up his own brother and then the two of them had conspired to get out of trouble by blaming me.

Friendship status: ended.

Again: these are not difficult concepts to understand, and, in a healthy society, what I’d be saying here would be so well understood and so intuitive and banal as to be almost unworthy of mention. But … well … here we are.

Another famous friendship that started as a rivalry was that of Lucius Verenus and Titus Pullo, two centurion in Rome’s pagan legions of Mars. For the historical Pullo and Vorenus, we basically have one famous passage in Caesar’s Gallic War and it presents them as rival centurions in the same legion under Quintus Cicero’s command during the Gallic campaigns. Caesar says they had “continual quarrels” over which of them should rank first, and that each year they competed fiercely for promotion. During a battle, Pullo charges out first to prove himself; he gets into trouble; Vorenus goes out to support him; then Vorenus himself is endangered; then Pullo rescues Vorenus in turn.

They then become friends as a result of this episode.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but HBO did a good job depicting this episode.

We can already conclude the following: the very first prerequisite for male friendships is for a feeling of peerage to exist between the two parties. I will cover the practical theory about male friendships in a subsequent essay though, I just wanted to point out this common theme tracing itself through the tales of the ancient pagan world.

Friends are, by definition, peers in at least one mutually recognized area.

What makes friendship so unique in an occult or metaphysical sense is that friendship is truly voluntary in a way that no other relationship can be. Because you have no choice in your parents and your children are bound to you by blood, despite what the Law proclaimed from on high by Organized Vagina would say on the matter. So too, men almost have no control over who they are attracted to, and women possess an aetherial ability of attraction over us. In all the fairytales and myths, this is usually the beginning of a hero’s undoing — the coercive, subversive power of a woman’s attractions, by the way.

In contrast, friendship is NOT erotic — the attraction stage simply does not exist; instead it boils down to a kind of appraisal made between two men of each other that concludes: “you are the sort of man I can oath myself and my fate to because you are my equal in some capacity”.

But with a woman, you are binding yourself with a ball and chain.

She can’t help you or provide support — that’s your job as a man, and she will resent and detest you intensely if you ever slip up or fail in the trials that life throws your way. This is because your relationship with her is that of an officer with his subordinate. Imagine a captain calling up a private to complain about how he feels run down and beset by the weight of his own responsibilities.Such behavior would only elicit disgust and rightly so … now imagine that your private gets to bitch at you and boss you around and send you to your death over the trenches while you get all the blame for your subordinate’s psychotic behavior — that’s marriage for you in 2026, folks!

In terms of relationship rank, there is nothing higher than male friendship. Gods and daimones both help you if you go into a relationship with a female without a good friend to have your back. Pretend you’re talking to a horse, and tell her she’s beautiful, even if she’s not, especially if she’s not:

But that’s enough practical advice and other such blather.

Let’s get to the good stuff already.