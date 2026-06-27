Veteran Stalkers will remember that I used to do deep dives on occulted USSR lore. Basically, I translated and summarized conspiracy theories from behind the Iron Curtain. The reason why I changed my name to Slavlander with a Soviet aesthetic was because I was going to start covering more of these mysteries. But then I got sidetracked.

Anyway, today’s entry will explore the possibility of Yuri Gagarin’s death being a murder either by the KGB or Brezhnev’s people, and even some more outlandish possibilities. Of course, the only reason why we care about Gagarin is because of his world famous first space flight.

And that too is a story completely shrouded in mystery and conspiracizing.

For example, there are persistent rumors of an earlier cosmonaut, the so-called Zero Cosmonaut and his failed flight attempt, or even his possible shoot down — a story that was buried by the KGB.

There is the inside story of the space program itself, with many of its cosmonauts disappearing or dying in the years that followed under suspicious circumstances. Some were erased from the public record entirely with typical heavy-handed censorship tactics.

There is also the problem of the former program manager, Sergei Korolev, being accused of crimes against the party, tortured in the Gulag, and then dying from a botched surgery. He and Gagarin worked closely together on that famous space flight, but Korolev’s role was officially wiped clear from the official histories and the awards ceremonies on the party’s express initiative.

And then there was Gagarin’s clash with the unrecognized alleged bastard son of Yuri Brezhnev himself. People may know about the famous story of Leonid’s brother Jacob and his illegitimate daughter, who wrote a memoir accusing the KGB of essentially holding a gun to her family’s head and beating her to the point of miscarriage.

But the less famous illegitimate child of the Brezhnev family was, allegedly, Georgy Beregov, a very famous cosmonaut in his own right, and the direct successor to Gagarin.

You won’t see the claim that he was Brezhnev’s kid mentioned on the Wikipedia about him. This was a rumor at the time that Gagarin seemed to believe in, and, well, the resemblance is there. Especially the eyebrows:

This claim is advanced by Anatoly Koreshkov, a fellow Cosmonaut program colleague from down at the Baikonur station. And it is his thesis, that Brezhnev had Gagarin killed, that we will examine now. Here: