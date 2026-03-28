The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Radu's avatar
Radu
11h

Daemon tools let me down when I couldn't unmount the happy feet movie DVD. It's still showing up there after all those years. A stubborn penguin daemon hanging on in my old windows xp laptop. Permanent reminder of poor movie choices

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1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
Pshek's avatar
Pshek
7h

Lem was jewish. A polish jew but still a jew.

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