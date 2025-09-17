The Slavland Chronicles

I. The Aether Question w/ Paulo Correa
I. The Aether Question w/ Paulo Correa

[Einstein and the Zionist Aether Cover-Up, Michelson–Morley's Nazi UFOs, the Hyperborean Titan Archeotech Wars, Randi and Houdini and Moses Hated Psy, Plasma Intelligences in Your Attic and more!]
Rurik Skywalker's avatar
Rurik Skywalker
Sep 17, 2025
Many thanks to

Paulo Correa
for coming on to chat about Aether and the suppression campaign of true science. I hope to be able to have more talks with him on this topic as we branch out and expand into the relationship between the aether and the occult, with medicine and engineering and other topics.

There are really three heads of the Hydra to slay: Atheist Philosophers, Abrahamic Dogmatism and the Anglo school of so-called “Empiricism”. Once you have unlearned these limiting beliefs, you are free to learn something that is actually new and powerful and liberating and vitalizing.

Our world is full of mystery and wonder, actually.

But believe what you like.

