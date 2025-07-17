Many of the Stalkers have requested this series because I’ve made veiled remarks in the past about Peter the “Great” being a bad ruler or a fake Russian or a proto-Lenin or, worst of all, a Prussian asset. I believe that he was all of these things and far worse. If Andropov or Trotsky are the main villains of Russian contemporary history, then Peter the Great was the main villain of Russian Imperial history, to my mind.

The Russian Anti-Peter Oral Tradition

My view is that Russia essentially a giant resource colony exploited by second-rate “Prussian” junkers for almost three centuries. Now, the original Prussians were Slavs, but they got wiped out by German crusaders, who took on their name. Berlin and Konigsberg were their bases of operation — two of the vilest and most sordid neo-Spartan cities on the planet.

My views on the Prussians and their lies aside, almost all revisionist histories of Russia begin with Peter the Great, and there is a reason for this uniquely Russian obsession with alternative chronologies, hidden civilizations and paranoia over a grand social engineering conspiracy. See, Peter literally gathered the family histories of the Slavic nobility and had them burned, effectively destroying a significant chunk of the people’s history. He also enacted absolutely draconian top-down social engineering policies (based on Platonic principles) that willfully crippled Russia for almost a century. Our current understanding of Russian history was written down only after a century of Romanov-led destruction by two court historian: Pushkin and Karamzin.

You’ve probably heard of one of them — Pushkin, at least.

These two essentially created everything that we associate with Russian culture today in the early 1800s. We will have more to say about them as the series progresses and we talk the later Prussian successors of Peter.

…

This willful destruction and obfuscation and later codification makes the matter of decoding the true Russian past and identity harder still. And I touch on the unique position of hatred that Peter the Great and the early Romanovs occupy in many Russian Nationalists’ worldviews in this piece: I. The Foundations of Eurasianism:

I hurled a litany of accusations at Peter promoted by the Eurasianist school of Russian Nationalism and historical revisionism:

As for more arguments against Peter the Great, well, he would go on to: move the capital north to where the southern steppe-russians couldn’t reach it

enslave many cossacks and force them to build St. Petersburg

import Prussian riff-raff to lord over the Russian locals as hated and spiteful xenocrats that practiced Lutheranism (Soros-Satanism!) in secret

ban Orthodoxy and go on a mass murder rampage against the clergy (his one redeeming quality, to be quite honest)

wage what amounted to civil wars on Russia’s south

declare that southern Russians were Chinese interlopers with no claim to the throne

…

even this is just scratching the surface, honestly

And:

Peter the Great German did cover up the existence of southern, steppe-Russian kingdoms

He did this to deny them their claim to the throne, which the Romanovs had usurped previously (even though Peter probably wasn’t actually a Romanov)

Peter is the origin of this “Chinaman Mongol” meme in Russia, in reference to lands south of Moscow, which were out of his de jure control

Russian identity is largely steppe-based and this is a GOOD thing!

One of the more interesting explanations for Peter’s anti-Russian policies is that the original Peter was killed and replaced with a Prussian while abroad.

I will explore this claim and the Prussian conspiracy trace in all of this today.

When tracing the source of the rumors that Peter the Great was some sort of interloper, we find that Russian peasants and minor nobles in the late 17th and early 18th centuries were whispering among themselves about it. They claimed the man who came back from the Great Embassy to Holland was not the same Tsar who left. In particular, that his head was misshapen — either deformed or too small for his body.

This is even documented in Imperial Privy Chancellery records as a widespread belief, though dismissed as baseless by the court historians, of course.

But let us examine some more mainstream claims that were made by historians over the centuries.

The Secret Love Lives of the Romanov Dynasty

First off, let’s consider the love life of Peter the Great:

Peter forced his first wife, Eudoxia Lopukhina, into a convent in 1698, and later tortured her actual lover to death. His son with her, Alexei, was tortured and died in 1718 after fleeing abroad and being handed back over under pressure. Strange behavior for a man to do this to his own property and progeny. Consistent though with a new man taking the place of a previous father.

His new wife, Catherine I, is accused of being a Polish prostitute. The theory is that she was born Marta Skowrońska, a low-born woman from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth (near modern Latvia), and was sold into prostitution or servitude before entering Russian service. Historical records of her capture and rise to power are documented by contemporaries like Voltaire and in Peter’s letters. They say she was an orphan, possibly a maid or laundress, captured during the Great Northern War (1702) and taken by Russian general Sheremetev, then passed on to Menshikov, and finally to Peter.

Historical accounts note she suffered from dropsy (edema), a symptom of liver failure, which could link to an undiagnosed STD like syphilis or alcoholism. Peter’s court was known for heavy drinking, and Catherine joined his "All-Drunken Synod" revelries (more on that later), suggesting chronic alcohol use. The theory also posits that her liver damage might have been pre-existing — perhaps from a brothel lifestyle.

Let me jump in here. The strange marriage decisions of the Romanovs has been a point of debate among even more mainstream historians.

Put simply: the Romanovs made some baffling choices with their marriage partners. The conventional wisdom is that Europe’s royals married to secure alliances and derive political advantages for their countries from them. Certainly, that seems to be the case for royal families like the Habsburgs. Perhaps you have heard the phrase: “Let others wage war, you, happy Austria, marry!”

Well, that is simply not true for the Romanovs and their marriage strategies. They seemed to exclusively marry Prussian minor nobility, for some reason. This odd behavior is well-known enough in mainstream historian circles that I could even ask Grok to summarize it for me. Here:

Historians and fringe theorists suggest these alliances were oddly skewed, prioritizing Prussian ties over military or geopolitical advantage. Here’s a breakdown of the speculation:

Disadvantageous Marriages: Critics argue that many Romanov marriages didn’t strengthen Russia’s position. For example, Tsar Alexis I (r. 1645–1676) married Maria Miloslavskaya, a noble but not a foreign power’s princess, limiting early dynastic outreach. Later, Peter III (r. 1762) married Sophia of Anhalt-Zerbst (Catherine the Great), a minor German princess with no significant military backing, and his reign was a fiasco, ending in his overthrow. These choices are seen as weak compared to potential alliances with France or Austria, which could’ve bolstered Russia’s borders.

Focus on Prussian Connections: The theory highlights a pattern of Prussian links, especially from Peter III onward. Peter III, born Karl Peter Ulrich of Holstein-Gottorp, was raised Prussian and married Catherine, who had German roots near Prussia. His son, Paul I (r. 1796–1801), continued this with his wife Maria Feodorovna (born Sophie Dorothea of Württemberg, with Prussian ties). Even Nicholas I (r. 1825–1855) married Charlotte of Prussia (Alexandra Feodorovna). Proponents suggest this reflects a deliberate Prussian influence, possibly to keep Russia aligned with Berlin rather than rival powers like Britain or the Ottomans.

Neglect of Military Strategy: The speculation claims these marriages ignored Russia’s military needs—e.g., securing the Black Sea against the Turks or countering Sweden. Instead, Prussian alliances often pulled Russia into conflicts (e.g., the Seven Years’ War under Peter III) that drained resources without clear gain. The focus on German principalities is seen as prioritizing dynastic prestige or foreign control over strategic military partnerships.

Underlying Motives: Some theorists propose this pattern hints at a deeper agenda—perhaps Prussian dominance over Russia, a hidden elite manipulating the Romanovs, or even a cultural shift from Peter the Great’s Westernization. The disadvantageous nature might reflect internal corruption or external pressure, not just poor planning.

So that’s something worth considering.

The Romanovs clearly put the purity of their Prussian bloodline above the interests of the Russian people or even the Imperial project that they managed.

Where this gets even more intriguing a line of inquiry is in analyzing the true causes of World War I. Some revisionists have posited that the war was essentially a civil war for control of Europe fought by two branches of the same Prussian family — the Romanovs and Hohenzollerns. This is a claim that was first advanced by Russian Nationalists in exile in France following the war and the takeover by the Reds. The conventional explanation for WWI (an accident caused by entangling alliances) never sat well with me so I think these nationalists in exile may have been onto something.

How Peter Served the Interests of Prussia, Not Russia

Anyway, let us continue with the list of accusations against Peter.

His push for the Prussian style in clothing (e.g., banning beards with a tax) and customs, and Prussian-style military reforms is well-documented.

The mass enslavement of Slavic peasants based on the imported Junker model of mass helotry.

Forced famine policies that decimated the population and forced widespread emigrations.

Here, it helps to bring up the direct quotes or accusations of the Russian revisionists because they make their case thoroughly and convincingly. Shout-out to

at the Institute For Slavic Studies for bringing these posts to my attention.

First, consult one of their charts chronicling the worsening of conditions for Slavic serfs:

Essentially, the chart shows that the rights of serfs significantly deteriorated as time went on under Romanov reign until they were worse off than slaves. Under Peter, several legislative changes occurred: now it was possible to buy and sell not only land, but also Souls .. . For some reason, some Russians considered Peter the Antichrist.

And now compare the change in fortunes of Prussia as compared to Russia under the Romanovs. Here:

What is good for a German... [idiomatic expression, the full phrase is known to all Russians: “what is good for a German is death to a Russian”]. Apparently, the bread pipeline of 1762 worked effectively - because the Germans lost their fear of hunger within a year. Already in 1763, (who lost the war to us) the Prussian king Friedrich II, a favorite of Peter Ulrich and an ally of Sophia Augusta, issued a decree: "Regulations on the mitigation of serfdom and the limitation of corvee in Pomerania and Silesia" Main provisions: Mitigation of the serfdom of peasants

Peasants are no longer considered slaves "tied" to the land. The beginning of the transition to a freer legal status.

Limitation of corvee - a maximum of 2-3 days a week (instead of the previous 6).

Prohibition of driving peasants off the land.

Protection of hereditary rights - tenants of crown lands received the status of hereditary users. The purpose of the decree: to ensure social stability in rural areas and prevent uprisings But what about Russia? Chronic famines and uprisings:

1760–1790s — second half of the 18th century — a time of particularly frequent and severe famines.

1763 — famine in the Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov provinces

1767–1769 — crop failures and mass starvation

1771 — famine in Moscow

1786–1787, 1795 — major food crises Quite the paradox: grain exports grow tenfold, the state grows richer, and yet the peasants die of hunger.

And who was in charge during this period? Catherine II — another “Great” Romanov who presided over nonstop peasant rebellions and ruinous wars and heavy-handed unpopular reforms, like her predecessor Peter. And where were the exports going? That’s right, to Prussia (and Holland and Britain). This is how banana republics are run. The people are kept on plantations and squeezed ruthlessly for their labor, the product of which is exported immediately to the colonial power abroad. This is what the Anglos and the Dutch and the French built their empires on. The Prussians did the same, only they built their colonial empire over land in the East, essentially.

..

Under Peter, a mass population cull was engineered as well.

I’ve covered it before in a post titled: A Brief History of Russian Economics:

When Peter the “Great” came to power (or someone claiming to be anyway), he quickly bankrupted the country to fund his cultural revolution and to start disastrous, costly wars all over the place. In the process of “reform”, he destroyed the Old Russia. As an aside, the only difference between the term “Reform” and “Revolution” appears to be aesthetic and negligible. Peter achieved the following reforms. He: massacred a significant chunk of the Russian nobility

smeared the Russians as a mongolic rape-people (yes, that’s the origin of that pernicious meme)

put a bunch of psychotic Lutherans and Prussians in charge of the new, expanded central government in St. Petersburg.

reduced the natives to chattel slavery in the form of a Junker-type system of serfdom.

put down several uprisings with exceptional brutality.

estranged the entire southern and Siberian parts of Russia for centuries after,

inflicted divisive wounds in the cultural psyche of the slavic people that reap their dividends in blood to this day. Ukraine, for example, was not treated nicely by Peter the Great. But then, neither were the Russians. But Peter, like other non-Russian xenocrat rulers of Russia centuries later, gets blamed on the Russian peasantry, who were the ones that suffered the most, by far under their tyranny. The absolute terror that he unleashed on the Slavic peoples is only made tame by comparing it to the predations inflicted by subsequent xenocrat governments that made Peter seem benign in comparison. Many fell deeds were done and systematic injustices were enshrined into Russian law thanks to Peter and his psychotic offspring. I bring this all up today to explain the foundation of the colonial, exploitative economic model that Russia has suffered under for centuries. Put simply: Peter made Russia a raw resource export colony. He monopolized entire raw resource industries. Crushing taxes were leveled on the peasantry. Expensive and stupid wars were waged and lost. All this contributed to rampant inflation in the country. Russians fled Russia in droves to escape this ruin being foisted upon them. Does any of this sound familiar?

All of this should serve as a primer on Peter.

Since I’ve taken snipes at Peter before many times in passing I wanted to make this first post about him a summary of all my previous claims gathered in one place as much as an introduction of new material.

Next time we will cover his "All-Joking, All-Drunken Synod" that had wild parties (e.g., with naked servants serving vodka, nobles forced to offer up their wives as concubines) as documented by Voltaire and other writers. His Bacchic worship rituals and persecution of the so-called “Old Believers” is a bizarre episode involving mysticism and chronological revisionism — my two favorite topics! There are also his wars against the Slavic steppe-south to cover, as well as his disastrous and ruinous wars waged elsewhere.

For now, it is enough to understand that many Russian revisionists and nationalist believe that Peter was either a literal Prussian doppelgänger with a pituitary gland problem, or the worst traitor in Russian history.