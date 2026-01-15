The blueprint for all social engineering can be boiled down to two texts, Plato’s The Republic and Laws. The first is a blueprint for an atheist society based on the power of the secret police and not much else. The second is for a theocracy based on the power of the priesthood, who fulfill the same function. All debates in recent political history have been between these two models of organization.

Plato’s also has a tripartite ranking system for governance.

The highest tier of governance is the one based on true knowledge; the rule by his philosopher-kings who are not bound by the law, because they understand the true intention behind the laws and so can rule as they see fit with the end goals in mind. A tier lower is rule by the law, which is inflexible and exists because of the lack of a true statesman to govern, as Plato expounds in his Statesman tract. And the lowest tier is the rule by custom, force or rhetoric (emotional manipulation). This third state is most akin to a natural, non-Platonic state i.e., the state that the first two models are implemented to eliminate. Keep this in mind for later.

Only in the ideal Republic can a true statesman govern as he sees fit, with the end goals of Platonism in mind. But as I have explained before, a society mired in religious backwardness is still a viable model for implementing Platonism. The model for governance is based on the levels of knowing that a person can achieve.

So we have:

Truth (alētheia / epistēmē) — grasp of what actually is

Right opinion (orthē doxa) — correct belief without understanding

The better tier is when the statesmen actually understand the goals of Platonism. The second-best tier is when there are no true statesmen, and so priests of orthodoxy are needed who can enforce Platonism, but without really understanding why they do what they do. Crucially, they themselves have to believe in their own lies to preach them. That is to say, the leaders are partially the victims as much as the followers because both believe in the Noble Lie. In the ideal society, run by actual statesmen, the rulers aren’t believers in the Noble Lies, but know why they were implemented in the first place. This allows them greater flexibility and cleverness in their methods and policies. This is the difference between the Platonic Utopia of The Republic and the runner-up society in Laws.

And most modern political conflicts are just a debate over whether or not to implement Plato Program #1 or Plato Program #2.

You know these models under their most popular and common, modernized names: Marxism and Christianity.

Yes, Marxism is just The Republic and Christianity is just Laws!

So, the various revolutionaries in Russia were Platonists, who mostly got their Plato via Marx. And they went up against another Platonic model, based on religious hypocrisy, essentially. The French Revolution was the exact same exercise. In fact, I contend that all of our modern history is a battle between the two models that Plato presents for the ideal society of the future. Very few political projects have attempted to establish an alternative, a third way that isn’t just a form of Platonism.

Plato describes this as the “way of custom” remember?

And it is labelled Evil or “Fallen” because it is politics without philosophy or theology. A primordial kind of state that predates social engineering.

This, to Plato, is the great political enemy that he seeks to vanquish.

Organic, natural, flexible, non-dogmatic culture is one that emerges naturally, if not actively guarded against. Worse, it is a culture that doesn’t need to rely on Noble Lies like Moses or Jesus or Lycurgus to hold it together for that matter. One that isn’t so artificial and unnatural that it needs a permanent standing army of secret police to enforce as well. Or strict caste designations to weaken the body of the people to keep them at each others’ throats and make them unable to act cohesively.

Plato, in contrast prefers either a Sparta, or a Jerusalem political model.

Thus, all states can essentially be put on a spectrum between Sparta and Jerusalem i.e., whether their elites adopted The Republic or Laws, depending on whether or not they took Abrahamism seriously in their history at some point. Keep this frame or model in mind when we discuss the Platonic beliefs of the Ayatollah in Iran and the North v South Korea split in future essays. All governments can be evaluated on this criteria, believe me. Or don’t believe me — let me prove it to you instead.