I. The Eternal Platonic Civil War
The battle between The Republic and Laws for social engineering dominancy.
The blueprint for all social engineering can be boiled down to two texts, Plato’s The Republic and Laws. The first is a blueprint for an atheist society based on the power of the secret police and not much else. The second is for a theocracy based on the power of the priesthood, who fulfill the same function. All debates in recent political history have been between these two models of organization.
Plato’s also has a tripartite ranking system for governance.
The highest tier of governance is the one based on true knowledge; the rule by his philosopher-kings who are not bound by the law, because they understand the true intention behind the laws and so can rule as they see fit with the end goals in mind. A tier lower is rule by the law, which is inflexible and exists because of the lack of a true statesman to govern, as Plato expounds in his Statesman tract. And the lowest tier is the rule by custom, force or rhetoric (emotional manipulation). This third state is most akin to a natural, non-Platonic state i.e., the state that the first two models are implemented to eliminate. Keep this in mind for later.
Only in the ideal Republic can a true statesman govern as he sees fit, with the end goals of Platonism in mind. But as I have explained before, a society mired in religious backwardness is still a viable model for implementing Platonism. The model for governance is based on the levels of knowing that a person can achieve.
So we have:
Truth (alētheia / epistēmē) — grasp of what actually is
Right opinion (orthē doxa) — correct belief without understanding
The better tier is when the statesmen actually understand the goals of Platonism. The second-best tier is when there are no true statesmen, and so priests of orthodoxy are needed who can enforce Platonism, but without really understanding why they do what they do. Crucially, they themselves have to believe in their own lies to preach them. That is to say, the leaders are partially the victims as much as the followers because both believe in the Noble Lie. In the ideal society, run by actual statesmen, the rulers aren’t believers in the Noble Lies, but know why they were implemented in the first place. This allows them greater flexibility and cleverness in their methods and policies. This is the difference between the Platonic Utopia of The Republic and the runner-up society in Laws.
And most modern political conflicts are just a debate over whether or not to implement Plato Program #1 or Plato Program #2.
You know these models under their most popular and common, modernized names: Marxism and Christianity.
Yes, Marxism is just The Republic and Christianity is just Laws!
So, the various revolutionaries in Russia were Platonists, who mostly got their Plato via Marx. And they went up against another Platonic model, based on religious hypocrisy, essentially. The French Revolution was the exact same exercise. In fact, I contend that all of our modern history is a battle between the two models that Plato presents for the ideal society of the future. Very few political projects have attempted to establish an alternative, a third way that isn’t just a form of Platonism.
Plato describes this as the “way of custom” remember?
And it is labelled Evil or “Fallen” because it is politics without philosophy or theology. A primordial kind of state that predates social engineering.
This, to Plato, is the great political enemy that he seeks to vanquish.
Organic, natural, flexible, non-dogmatic culture is one that emerges naturally, if not actively guarded against. Worse, it is a culture that doesn’t need to rely on Noble Lies like Moses or Jesus or Lycurgus to hold it together for that matter. One that isn’t so artificial and unnatural that it needs a permanent standing army of secret police to enforce as well. Or strict caste designations to weaken the body of the people to keep them at each others’ throats and make them unable to act cohesively.
Plato, in contrast prefers either a Sparta, or a Jerusalem political model.
Thus, all states can essentially be put on a spectrum between Sparta and Jerusalem i.e., whether their elites adopted The Republic or Laws, depending on whether or not they took Abrahamism seriously in their history at some point. Keep this frame or model in mind when we discuss the Platonic beliefs of the Ayatollah in Iran and the North v South Korea split in future essays. All governments can be evaluated on this criteria, believe me. Or don’t believe me — let me prove it to you instead.
Meaningful Transparency
It is a well-known and easily demonstrable fact that the members of the US Congress and the State Legislatures do not read, evaluate or debate any of the particulars of the Legislation they vote on. They cannot read or debate the issues because the Bills approach 500 pages each. And there are sixty to one hundred new bills for them to vote on every day they are in session.
By necessity the duly elected representative votes the way his staff tells him to vote. This is not democracy or a democratic republic.
During the 1992 Presidential campaign, Ross Perot called attention to this insanity with a diplomatic observation that "a general lack of accountability among elected officials and those in the bureaucracy was the one specific reason that the people in America suffered".
Mr. Perot then suggested that the best and perhaps only way to make government officials accountable was to include the citizens in the decision-making process - every hour, every day.
He went on to note that this can now easily be done. The concerned and competent segment of the population, exercising their governmental responsibilities as citizens can do it with their computers and a software program he called:
THE ELECTRONIC TOWNHALL.
With this computer program every interested citizen can indicate whether or not they agree or disagree with every line item of every law, policy and program on the books or that was being advanced. It can be used at every level of government and in every jurisdiction.
To prevent chaos, the basic law, our Constitution and Bill of Rights would be exempt from review.
Mr. Perot speculated that the Founding Fathers would probably have done the same had the technology been available. He referred to it as the Fourth Branch of government; The Citizens Branch / The Electronic Townhall.
If the government is truly of the people, by the people and for the people then what better way is there to perfect every section of the various laws and policies that do effect each and every one of us every single day?
It would not be difficult to expect at least 50 thousand qualified citizens, per congressional district, to read four pages of law or proposed law and get their Ratify or Annual input every day the congress is in session. The results could be aggregated, made known and we would all be better off.
The program would even allow a citizen to go back and change their vote as they matured. And when a super majority of 75% is reached the law/proposed law is either ratified or annulled by immediate recognition of the enforcement mechanisms.
With tens of millions of laws and tens of thousands of taxes there is plenty of work to be done.
According to Mr. Perot, this, the harnessed experience and the combined intelligence of hundreds of thousands or even millions of citizens focused like a laser light on the real issues, will, as surely as night follows the day, perfect every law in our country and eventually it will right every wrong.
Mr. Perot publicly announced his intention to give the fourth branch of government to the people in America if he was elected President.
But this attempt to empower our humanity was so far removed from the business-as-usual-two-party-system that the talking heads and trolls yelled out that Mr. Perot was trying to destroy our Constitution, our government and our way of life.
The ELECTONIC TOWNHALL was denounced as unworkable.
How would the poor participate?
How would fraud be prevented?
What about those who do not know how to read or type on a computer?
But we all know the truth: only the concerned will bother to participate.
In a final act of desperation, the deep state media claimed that allowing responsible citizens to ratify or annul public law would lead to chaos and pandemonium.
The media was so intensely negative towards the ELECTRONIC TOWNHALL that Mr. Perot was forced to stop talking about it, but he never withdrew it from his platform.
It’s now been thirty-four years since the proposal.
No other person of national reputation or significant influence has picked up the idea. BUT the big two political parties regularly stage "townhall meetings" where they talk of "reform" and "returning power to the people" and try to link themselves to the empowering part of the idea without adding to its manifestation.
And still we suffer in the hopeless loop of: "candidates with a sense of morality and respect for the Constitution who understand true brotherhood, justice and democracy and who will do the right thing for us each and every time, trust me".
While we cannot make light of sincere individuals who get into public office, we must acknowledge the fact that regardless of who has been elected to public office the problems in our government get more complicated and our people continue to suffer.
Could we possibly admit that our national situation, now being made global, is far too complicated for the President and the 535 elected members of the legislature to manage in our best interests?
You, the person reading this know some of the things we need.
Your friends, our fellow countrymen have their solutions too.
The only way to organize the workable ideas is to create a device that will enable all of us to simultaneously contribute our best thinking and most benevolent experience towards solving our most complicated problems.
That device is THE ELECTRONIC TOWNHALL and the place to begin is with our existing laws.
If this is not the answer, the only logical path towards a future for normal homo sapiens, then what is?
