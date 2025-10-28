I’m finally starting my series on alternative and forbidden Soviet science that was developed behind the Iron Curtain. I could also reasonably call it “Slavic Science” instead because, let’s be real, no Uzbeks were doing any science either then or now. Anyway, to make the series fun and relevant to my Western audiences, I will tie in open-minded Western scientists who took an interest in the Soviet science and explain just how far they were able to take it on their own in the subsequent years. Most met nothing but stonewalling and intransigence in the West too. And we will eventually touch on Plasma/Aether/Vril science, the Soviet school of Psyonics, and the occult underground in the USSR.

But fear not, the subjects of today’s post are a bit more mundane than the aforementioned fringe topics. To dip our toes in the water, we will instead cover the American biologist, nutritionist and part-time mystic Raymond Peat, and the inspiration he took from the infamous Trofim Lysenko and the Soviet school of “Bioenergetics”.

Now, first things first.

Yes, I am a big fan of Ray Peat’s work and I have incorporated it into my life with very positive results. His key thesis is that the organism needs more energy to live better, longer and healthier. Thus, that which stimulates more energy is not something to be avoided, but something to be sought after. That improvement and even “evolution” of a kind was possible as more and more energy became available to the organism.

Most people are acquainted with his work via his simply diet and hormone advice, which stresses thyroid and liver health above everything else. So, lots of sugar, fats, protein, and stimulants like coffee and T3 hormone are encouraged.

Personally, Ray raised me out of the mire of Christian-based dieting (fasting, denial of sugar, starchy staples). Realizing that Christianity deliberately sought to weaken the bodies and minds of its practitioners with its anti-human practices was a big eye-opener for me, especially when I was dabbling in Hesychasm.

“Jesus was a bioenergetic revolutionary — ‘I am the bread of life,’ ‘I am the light.’ That’s milk, sugar, red light, thyroid. The Church turned it into fasting and guilt. Generative Energy #91 (2019), ~48:00

Peat also set me straight on the various e-charlatan promoted diets that are all the rage nowadays like keto or carnivore … all of it sadistic anti-human garbage as well. His work also tied into all of the Soviet esoterica that I love to unravel in my own free time.

Basically, it was a perfect match.

Peat: the Prophet of Esoteric Bioenergeticism

Diets are essentially the foundational practice of all religions, have you noticed that? Like, the first thing that the various gurus do is lay down diet laws for their followers. Think Moses or Buddha or the various New Age cults promoting veganism now. Or about the priests telling you on what days you are allowed to eat fish or meat or deny yourself sweets to not invoke Yahweh’s loving wrath upon yourself and your loved ones.

“Early Christians drank milk and honey, that’s progesterone, fructose, calcium balance. Perfect anti-stress diet. Then came Lent, fasting, PUFA fish — metabolic sabotage.” raypeat.com newsletter, “Milk in History” (2012)

Peat is essentially a prophet-like figure to many as a result of his diet tips, is my point. And since I follow his diet, that means I’ll be a little biased in my praise for Peat’s teachings (pbuh), which I admit that I follow religiously. Diet is essentially a religious practice, any way you slice it.

“The body in high metabolism is the only temple. CO₂ is the holy breath. Light is the sacrament.” Generative Energy #43 (podcast, ~2014) at ~42:30.

Secondly, there’s a lot of actual science involved in understanding Ray Peat and the Soviet school of bioenergetics that takes some time to wrap your head around. What’s worse, you have to unteach yourself many concepts that were drilled into your head in school.

For example, the idea that serotonin is a “good” hormone or the hormone of stress adaption or joy is exactly wrong according to the Bioenergetic school of thought on the matter. Serotonin is Satan instead to the Soviets, and you try to minimize it as much as possible to boost thyroid function, increase metabolism and raise body heat.

In the West though, they prescribe drugs that make it harder for your body to get rid of serotonin (SSRIs) and this could be seen as part of a larger bio-medical or theocratic conspiracy to weaken and poison the population by some.

“The Church chained people to serotonin —‘bear your cross’ became ‘endure your lactate.’ That’s metabolic slavery, the same factory logic that turns workers into cogs under endless quotas. Capitalism inherited that Christian stress-worship: work proves your election, but it’s just cortisol grinding the body down.” Ray Peat, KMUD Radio Interview (October 2015, “Stress and Religion” segment)

By people like myself and Peat and other Russian conspiracy theorists that is.

Anyway, I will try to avoid discussing any of the hard science in this series. Just remember: Estrogen, Serotonin, Histamines, Adrenaline, Cortisol, Prolactin, PUFAs and a bunch of other hormones and chemicals found in pretty much all of our foods, our water and medicines (or induced by them) or social rituals are very bad news for the body. Which is why anti-human organizations promote them to our detriment. To resist the agenda of the Christians and the Capitalists and the Chosen, we have to do the opposite, essentially, and win the bioenergetic war for control and health in our own bodies and those of the people closest to us.

Politics and theology were seen by Peat entirely though a bioenergetic lens.

“Calvinism was the serotonin of theology—predestination as inherited stress, work as proof of salvation. The factory owner loved it: no rest, no sugar, just cortisol and guilt. Christianity started with milk and light, but Protestantism industrialized the soul—serotonin for the masses, progesterone for the elect.” Generative Energy #91 (2019), ~52:00

For our purposes today, it is important to understand that all of this seemingly dry scientific debate can be interpreted through a socio-political lens. Put another way, our views on what hormones and chemicals and drugs are good is actually informed by the dominant philosophy/religion of the elites and then filters down to the population via the white-robed priests in their employ (doctors).

So, as Peat and others point out, serotonin (as one example) was cast as a “good” hormone in the body by the medical industry because of the Protestant ethics of the ruling elite in the Anglosphere. In contrast, a more “pro-worker” style of science would interpret serotonin as bad and to be avoided. Science is therefore simply another battlefield for ideologies and religions pushed by identity groups to capture.

I’ve touched on this before as well:

Next, we must understand that the dominant religion in the Anglosphere is essentially Calvinism, to this day.

Yes, only it manifests as 2000 different flavors of Protestantism (that are all essentially the same), as social Darwinism in the economy (dog-eat-dog cortisol-driven competition), as uniform support for Zionism across the political spectrum and in the science of the Anglo world which is based on Rockefeller allopathic medicine and “Neodarwinism” is the core theology underlying the philosophy and study of life.

So you have a chimera essentially of Christianity/Calvinism/Capitalism/Cortisol.

“From Constantine to Calvin, Christianity became a factory for obedience — fast, repent, work. The body was the worker, the soul the owner.” raypeat.com newsletter, “Stress and Structure” (2013)

In contrast, Ray Peat was essentially a Stalinist sympathizer who studied in the USSR in the 60s. There he became acquainted with the Soviet school of Bioenergetics, which would soon be suppressed hard by Kosygin and his aggressive pro-Westernization efforts. More on him later.

And one of the first victims of Judeo-Anglo regime in the West and Trotskyite efforts within the USSR to discredit Soviet science was, of course, Trofim Lysenko. You probably know him as the man who tried to use “Communist science” to increase crop yields instead of relying on Anglo science, thereby causing a famine and a political witch hunt against real scientists.

You are taught this in your schools — I know this because I attended your schools. Like everything else in that textbook though, this too is a lie. Lysenko actually did nothing wrong; what’s more, Lysenko was right and, similar to Jesus but better actually (because he was real, he multiplied the loaves of bread and he was uncircumsized). The usual suspects hate him to this day for speaking the truth.

We will rehabilitate this great man’s legacy today.

On Lysenko’s War Against “Bourgeois Science”

Let’s just start with the proofs that Lysenko’s methods worked.

“Lysenko was slandered because he threatened the genetic priesthood. His vernalization techniques increased wheat yields by 20–30% in the 1930s — that’s documented in Soviet agricultural reports. But the West called it ‘pseudoscience’ because it didn’t fit the gene model. The real crime was Stalin using him to purge rivals — the science itself had merit.” From Generative Energy #62 (podcast transcript, ~2015, with Georgi Dinkov)

His method of “Vernalization” (cold soaking of seeds) led to a wheat yield of 15–40% according to Soviet Ag. Ministry 1935–38 reports. His method of grafting rye/wheat hybrids was verified by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in the ‘50s, who were anti-Stalin and anti-Soviet for that matter too.

Amazingly, the new version of Grok was able to pull the data up with ease.

Wheat go up!

And Peat didn’t just defend Lysenko — he literally reconstructed his work and applied it to humans. So, Lysenko, to him, practiced a form of agro-bioenergetics; basically, a kind of health regimen for plants that increased their yields. Peat argued that Lysenko’s methods for increasing crop yields were actually metabolic interventions, not genetic manipulation miracles. And this is remarkable indeed.

“The West said ‘impossible.’ But epigenetics now proves it — cold stress alters DNA methylation, histone acetylation. Lysenko was 50 years ahead.” Peat’s note (from 2012 KMUD):

Essentially, Peat claimed that Lysenko had made the plants healthier and that is why they yielded more. In contrast, neo-Darwinian models would insist that crop yield is essentially capped by the genes of the plants and can only be raised past the cap via genetic manipulation. Peat believed that Western science was unscientific and designed to be used in service to a Christian and Capitalist agenda to enslave and weaken people. The original message of Christ, according to Peat, had been corrupted by the Church and the Empire and the first Christian communities as well literally immediately.

“Christianity could have liberated the metabolism — bread, wine, light, resurrection. Instead, it enslaved it under guilt, fasting, and labor. Protestantism industrialized the soul — no rest, no sugar, no warmth. The real gospel was milk and sunlight.” Ray Peat, Generative Energy #102 (2021), ~1:08:00

Western biology, Peat and the Lysenkoists argued, was essentially built on the mindset of a factory owner. In fact, Peat and the Lysenkoists believed that Anglosphere science was nothing more than an operating manual for running capitalism.

Consider, the factory owner wants:

Maximum output

Minimum input

Predictable workers

Replaceable parts

Stress as “motivation”

Now consider the model for nature and life used by Angloid biology. Put simply, it is the same model as the ideal factory, but applied to cells, genes, hormones and bodies.

So, for example, stress suddenly becomes good because it leads to adaption i.e., the body must be constantly stressed to bring out its best performance, to trigger evolution even and the selection of the fittest … followed by the ruthless culling of the rest, of course.

The cell even becomes a literal factory in modern science literature.

“Every textbook diagram of the cell is a factory floor plan. No flames, no light, no CO₂ — just conveyor belts.” Peat (collected emails, 2017):

Let me break it down even further.

Fixed Capital (machines don’t change) ===> Genes are fixed capital of the body (DNA doesn’t change).

Factory Owner: “My machines are invested capital — they don’t evolve.”

Bourgeois Science: “Your DNA is your capital — inherited, unchangeable.”

Human Genome Project = an accountant’s balance sheet of total trait potential.

Efficiency achieved via constant stress (competition) ===> the body’s “adaptive stress” become a measure of one’s health relative to others (how much punishment your body can take).

Factory Owner: “Fear of firing, fear of destitution keeps the line moving.”

Bourgeois Science: “Cortisol/serotonin = adaptive response, you adapting/evolving to the environment, being fit”

See: Stress Without Distress (1974) = business management handbook masquerading as biological research.

“Serotonin is the factory foreman — it slows metabolism, dulls pain, keeps you at your station.” Peat Quote (KMUD, 2016):

Replaceable Parts (worker is a cog, machines have cogs) ===> cellular reductionism (cell = replaceable machine part).

Factory Owner: “One worker, one task. Specialization = profit.”

Bourgeois Science: “One gene, one protein, does one thing. Isolate, label, patent.”

Molecular biology = an extension of Taylorism, only in a petri dish.

Inherited Hierarchy (boss’s son inherits the factory and his father’s business genes) ===> puritan adherence to Mendelian inheritance (inferior worker genes traits locked at birth, passed down to worthless worker offspring)

Factory Owner: “My nature selected Darwin genes make me superior forever and ever.”

Bourgeois Science: “You are locked in, capped at birth, by your genetic potential, which can’t be improved upon.” Thus: accept your inferior slave status, goyim. God chose his Elect, and you are not one of them. Toil in the fields and factories! Mush!

…

Essentially, Peat and the Lysenkoists argued that the entire Angloid biological science model was originally taken from the business world.

And they were right, of course.

Now, to take it one step further back, the business model of the West (capitalism) was taken from the Old Testament, which explains in great detail how Yahweh wants his Chosen to rob, extort, shark and muscle over their competitors through the use of money-manipulation tactics. Money = power = sign of Yahweh’s favor = ticket to Heaven. This is what the Old Testament preaches. And this is not a new or radical view on my part!!!

Proof:

Max Weber (The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, 1905). See: Deuteronomy 8:18 which states: “ God gives power to get wealth ”.

Karl Marx (On the Jewish Question, 1843). And I quote: “The God of the Jews has been secularized and become the god of the world market — money. Judaism = huckstering. ”

Friedrich Engels (On the History of Early Christianity, 1894). And I quote again: “The early Christians practiced communism of consumption — Acts 2:44–45 — while the Old Testament upheld property and hierarchy. ”

R.H. Tawney (Religion and the Rise of Capitalism, 1926). Summarized: “The Old Testament provided the moral framework for usury and trade: ‘increase’ is blessed. The New Testament condemned it: ‘lend, expecting nothing.”

Nikolai Berdyaev (The Origin of Russian Communism, 1937) Quote: “Russian communism is a secularized New Testament: kingdom of God on earth. Western capitalism is a secularized Old Testament: chosen people, promised land, wealth.”

The Old Testament explains how to be a good capitalist, essentially. And the countries that adopted Old Testamentarianism (the old name for Protestantism), like the Anglosphere, became vast and rich slave/mercantile empires spreading the word of Yahweh and spreading his Chosen around the world to set up corporate donjons of control. Like the East India Trading company, or the Sassoon family, city of Hong Kong and Singapore and New York and so on.

And the New Testament explains how to be a good proletariat (you will own nothing, and you will be happy … and go to heaven, maybe, if you’re a good goy, don’t get cocky). It is no different from the modern WEF agenda, which simply takes on a more secular, SJW mask. But the message is the same as the mission of Christianity was in Europe — to helotize/enserf the people and to make them work for nothing for their theological overlords willingly, while they were kept in harsh bioenergetic conditions to prevent rebellion.

Back then, their food was stolen from them by xenocrat monks and priests and they were forced to starve themselves to atone for their nonexistent theological sins. Nowadays, they promote toxic foods or toxic diets and decreased living standards under the guise of atoning for climate sins or historical hoaxes (no, not the Resurrection, the other big Hebrew hoax, you know of what I speak).

And they simply poison the well environment we live in directly as well.

…

With that understood, it becomes quite clear why Angloid science reflected the same business-type of thinking, but applied to nature and the human body.

“The factory didn’t just build machines — it built the metaphor that colonized biology. Descartes started it, Taylor perfected it, Monsanto owns it.” Peat (KMUD, 2014):

Peat believed that there was a conspiracy from the Industrial Revolution onwards to reduce the entire planet into a giant sweatshop and that as a result, the sweatshop model was adopted into all other systems developed in the West, including biology. In fact, he simply used the frame of “does X increase bioenergy or decrease it” to evaluate whether something was good or bad. So, filtered through that lens, there was a vast conspiracy to attack human beings’ bioenergy reserves, from his perspective, and all the decision made by the major players consistently led to humans getting weaker, more stressed, and less happy.

This couldn’t be a coincidence, but a deliberate policy of bio-warfare.

“Industrial capitalism started with the enclosure of commons and the creation of wage labor—turning free people into factory cogs. But the real control is biological: serotonin and estrogen enforcing obedience, not just bayonets.” raypeat.com, “The Biological Basis of Politics” (2008).

And Peat believed that focusing on human bio-potential and cultivating excess energy, decreasing stress, removing rigidity and improving the environment in which the body found itself in would yield superior results. Peat compared his model to a garden. A garden is, of course, a self-contained ecosystem with different animals, plant and insects and weather factors interacting with one another, striving for some mutually beneficial symbiosis if kept under care.

And, frankly, the results speak for themselves.

Peat’s diet and hormone therapy methods definitely work. Lysenko’s crop yields did indeed go up, even though this should not have been possible.

And Peat’s critiques of Angloid science were almost all lifted word for word from the Lysenkoists, who used the term Weismannist-Mendelist-Morganist.

Here are some examples of what they stated:

“Mendelism is the biology of lords and capitalists — it says the peasant’s son is born to plow, the lord’s son to rule. Genes are their title deeds.” T.D. Lysenko, Agrobiology (1954)

“Morganists work in ivory towers, crossing fruit flies. We work in fields, feeding the people. Their science serves Rockefeller — ours serves Stalin.” Lysenko, Speech at 1948 VASKhNIL Session

“Mendel was a monk — his ‘laws’ are religious dogma for the bourgeoisie. Segregation = class segregation.” I.I. Prezent (Lysenkoist), Pravda (1939)

Also, none of these men rejected the concept of inheritance entirely.

“Genes are real, but they’re not the boss. They’re context-dependent tools.” Generative Energy #78 (2017)

What they rejected was gene fatalism — the dogma that environment has no effect on gene expression. And they challenged the dogma that changes caused by the environment are not passed on. They are, actually. Just like Lamarck correctly conjectured a century prior to their work as well.

“No one denies that a cat gives birth to a cat. The question is: can the cat’s environment change the kitten’s metabolism, structure, longevity? Yes — and that change can be inherited.” KMUD Radio, 2015

And neither did Lysenko deny the reality of gene inheritance.

This is a common smear used against Lysenko or to smear modern-day SJWs who deny biology as “neo-Lysenkoists” by the so-called “Culture Warriors” scammers and charlatans. And it is patently untrue, of course.

From his 1948 VASKhNIL speech: “Heredity is conservative, but not absolute. The organism assimilates conditions and passes them on.”

And from his Agrobiology: “We do not say a wheat seed becomes rye. We say: within wheat, environment creates new varieties — earlier, hardier, higher yield.”

Basically, the CIA-owned Western media slandered him as part of its cultural cold war by portraying him as a maniac. In reality, all he was doing was coaxing seeds into providing higher yields by improving their energy metabolism. This shouldn’t even be controversial at all. And all Peat did was to take his ideas and apply them to humans.

“Vernalization is just cold-induced metabolic shift — it’s thyroid biology in plants. Lysenko got results. The slander came after he became a political weapon. But the method itself? Still used in modern seed priming.” KMUD Radio Interview (August 2012, “Stress and Water”)

The Destruction of the Lysenkoists

As the USSR hurtled closer towards Convergence with the West thanks to the efforts of the KGB and rehabilitated Trotskyites in the party and academia, one of the first casualties was Lysenkoism.

After Khrushchev’s overthrow on October 14, 1964 via a bloodless coup orchestrated by Leonid Brezhnev, Kosygin, Nikolai Podgorny, and others, the new troika of leadership emerged: Brezhnev as CPSU First Secretary (party head), Podgorny as Chairman of the Presidium (ceremonial head of state), and Kosygin as Chairman of the Council of Ministers (Premier).

We’ve spoken about Kosygin before, in the context of the Kosygin-Liberman economic reform plans. What these two proposed to do was to essentially effect “perestroika” and end the Soviet economy, do business with the West and assume a niche in the global capitalist supply chain. This plan was eventually shut down by Brezhnev, who took a hard turn towards conservatism.

I explain this in great detail here:

Brezhnev postponed the detonation of the USSR from within by Trotskyists seeking Convergence with the West, essentially. But he was killed by his KGB chief, Andropov/Fleckenstein and the plan went into full operation. The plan to detonate the USSR was originally called “Operation M”, just so you know.

Taking a step back though, Kosygin, the top economic minister wanted to destroy the USSR from within by enacting Trotsky’s “Permanent Revolution” and “NEP 2.0” agenda on the USSR again. Like all top politicians in Moscow, we don’t know anything about his background, and we can only notice with our immoral and rebellious peasant eyes that his rodent-like ears and large schnoz do not look very Slavic, but rather very Biblical instead.

And one of the first acts of this economic minister was to ban Lysenko’s work and then used the KGB-owned media to smear it relentlessly domestically.

Strange no?

When in doubt, simply compare physiognomies:

Does it make sense that the Soviets would suppress their best and brightest?

Well, yes, actually. If you read my series on Convergence, that is. Then it starts to make perfect sense. Go ahead and read it now:

…

“Lysenko’s mistake was politics, not biology. He showed that energy environment > genes. That’s why they had to destroy him — same reason they attack thyroid, progesterone, CO₂ now.” — Ray Peat Forum post

The real reason why the Ethnic Trotskyists in the USSR had to destroy Lysenko was that he was incompatible with the Old Testament, the basis of Judeo-Anglo civilization.

And the Soviets needed to achieve ideological compatibility pre-merger with the West. Since Judeo-Angloicism was so compatible with Zionism, which was on the ascent, the ideology of Communism fell out of favor and therefore so did the USSR. This shift from God’s Capitalists supporting Communism to instead supporting Zionism is best exemplified in Trotsky’s political U-turn and eventual confrontation with Stalin.

I. The History of Soviet-Zionist Relations - The Stalin-Trotsky Schism Rurik Skywalker · October 17, 2023 To understand modern day Russia, you have to understand the internal battles that played out among the various factions of the USSR. Sadly, Imperial Russia is dead and buried politically even if it lives on in the hearts of romantics (such as myself) and has no relation whatsoever to the current reality of the Kremlin worldview and their foreign policy. Read full story

And Lysenko’s science wasn’t the only Soviet science to be repressed by the later USSR — plasma technology and plasma science generally suffered the same fate. The Anglo-Trotskyites who ruled the West didn’t accept it either (too pagan, too gentile) and so their cousins in Moscow scrambled to get it banned in the USSR too, just as soon as they were let out of the gulags from the Stalin-era purges and back into the universities and the government.

This is quite a shame because the USSR produced some of the finest scientists and Russians continue to lead the alt-energy and alt-health fields to this day. And it remains very much frowned upon by the current Putin occupation government as well.

Anyway, not knowing the hidden history of the destruction of the USSR, Peat could not have known why Lysenkoism ended up getting banned, or why so many other interesting alternative scientists ended up dead in the USSR too. Few understood why the USSR fell like it did, even among sympathizers in the West. I came on the scene a few years too late to explain it, and big names like Peat passed away in 2022. I’d like to think that some of these alternative American researchers would have appreciated my work, which seeks to bridge Eastern and Western understandings of hidden geopolitics, high spookery, and well, now science too … but you never really know.

Some of the truths I share here are too bitter for many to swallow.

…

Next time, we will continue and cover some other Soviet doctors and alternative scientists. I had one in mind in particular because he was also an influence on Ray Peat and others working in the West, so he makes for a good sequel. I am referring to Konstantin Buteyko and his attempt to reintroduce Vedic occult breathing practices (pranayama) into Western medicine despite intense resistance from the medical establishment and his eventual mysterious death at the hands of the KGB. He’s next on the docket.

