To understand modern day Russia, you have to understand the internal battles that played out among the various factions of the USSR. Sadly, Imperial Russia is dead and buried politically even if it lives on in the hearts of romantics (such as myself) and has no relation whatsoever to the current reality of the Kremlin worldview and their foreign policy.

By covering this aspect, we also cover the development of political Zionism within the USSR and the eventual defeat of Communism by Trotskyism worldwide. I wanted to cover this all in one article, but I ran into two problems. First, I kept going off on tangents attacking Christianity or talking about Plato and Sparta and Khazar milkers — which I sequestered into separate rump articles. Second, I just couldn’t cover all that ground in one article and I know how fickle my casual readers are when it comes to long articles (they have a hard time reading, suffer from ADHD).

So, for today, we will start with Stalin’s anti-Zionism and his overthrow by the Zionist faction led by Beria and his accomplice Krushchev. That should be enough to set the stage.

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Stalin — Subversive Bonapartist Extraordinaire

First, we have to cover the split between Trotsky and Stalin. Most politically-aware and anti-West leaning older Russians already know the broad outlines of this story inside and out. But for those who are not aware, as far as ideology goes, the split occurs neatly along the lines of political Zionism.

Communism as an elite-favored ideology began to fall to the wayside as a result of Zionism.

Once Zionism became established as an alternative locus point of the ethnic revolutionaries’ effort, people like Stalin, who had no connection or attachment to Palestine, were left behind and recast as reactionaries who refused to get with the times like the Christians were used to theologically capture Europe and then thrown aside before them.

Stalin, for all his shortcomings, was avowedly NOT a Zionist.

In fact, Stalin saw Zionism as a betrayal of the revolution. But the Trotskyite-Zionists saw him as a betrayer of their revolution as well. They came up with a concept to describe the Stalin phenomenon — they labeled him a Bonopartist. This is all laid out in the discredited, hateful, and conspiratorial text known as Red Symphony.

In it, a Stalinist spook is interrogating a captured agent of the Rothschilds in the KGB dungeon. The ethnic banker lays out the whole anti-Stalin position more-or-less as I have and this was supposedly faithfully transcribed by a doctor summoned to the interrogation to administer truth serum to the prisoner.

The main idea is actually quite simple — Stalin is a subversive; and the technical term that these intellekshual fart-sniffers use just means someone who doesn’t take orders from his theological betters. The original Bonopartist is, of course, Napoleon Bonaparte. The ethnic revolutionaries saw themselves as the architects of the French Revolution, or at least, they believed that they had helped it along and gained ascendency as a result of it. Such boasting is at the core of texts like the infamous Protocols, which came out of an Illuminati-run Mizraim lodge in Paris sometime perhaps in the 1840s, in the lead-up to the second attempted revolution in France. Its failure was blamed on another Bonaparte — Napoleon the IIIrd. The revolutionaries were miffed that strongmen would come along at some point and either prevent or curb the excesses of the revolution and basically re-install a reactionary government in its aftermath.

Stalin was accused of a whole host of reactionary sins.

He had:

restored pre-revolutionary standards in the military (epaulettes and ranks),

had allowed some form of controlled Orthodoxy which would become the FSB church that we have now,

had forged ahead with industrialization plans that Lenin had abandoned, preferring NEP-style Libertarian gangster capitalism while in power,

rejected elements of internationalism in his “Socialism in One Country” policy,

had commissioned beautiful architecture,

did away with some of the more egregious Bolshevik social reforms like the war on marriage, weaponized psychology to spread gender dysphoria, experimental modern art, clamped down on homosexual political cabals,

and, of course, worst of all, he rejected Zionism

Also, marshaling the energies that had been unleashed by the revolution, he had used it to conquer almost all of Europe, just like Napoleon before him.

This then was the main accusation laid out against Stalin by the Trotsky faction.

Orwellian Anti-Stalinist Trotskyism

It is also, coincidentally, the plot to George Orwells Animal Farm. The pig Snowball is Trotsky and and the pig named Napoleon is, well, you’re never going to believe this, but it is the Bonapartist Stalin. Folks, there is no easy way to say it, but you were duped into reading Orwell in school and you should feel ashamed for using a line from his books on your Facebook profile to signal your dissent to the stolen elections or COVID or the Ukraine crisis or now the Hamas hoax.

Allow me to slay this sacred cow again.

First of all, Orwell was blatantly plagiarizing a far superior book called We that was written by a Russian. This Russian, Zyamatin, was a Christian priest turned Socialist revolutionary. He explained that the ethnic revolutionaries’ thinking was a Platonic + Abrahamic utopian plot to use a revolution to recreate Sparta, essentially. I get into this here, so read up. I will be covering and expanding on this theme again:

Zyamatin, like Orwell, was an insider on the Communists’ team and that he also got disillusioned at some point by what he saw and heard. The entire genre of dystopian literature is literally critiquing Plato, the Bible, and technology. Chances are you like at least two out of the three. So take that Orwell quote down from your profile right now, you hypocrite!

Now, Orwell had gone to Spain to fight and kill Catholics by signing up with the anarchists of Catalonia who were blowing up the churches and digging up the graves of the nuns. The Trotskyites supported the anarchist faction, which was “intellectually” inspired by the works of the Russian writer and thinker and madman Bakunin.

However, as the war dragged on, the forces of the revolution were cut off by Stalin.

Sure, weapons were still sent to Spain to be tested out on live targets by all the major powers, but no real support was sent by the USSR, leading to Franco and his Moors raping the country into submission, eventually. The Anarchists and other Socialists/Communists were either killed off or forced to flee, like Orwell was. If it was any consolation, Franco’s Catholic reactionaries also eliminated the Fascist movement because he thought they were a threat to Christianity. He was right to assume this, of course, because Mussolini ended up marching on Rome and almost successfully converting the Vatican into the Italian national church and the Germans planned to implement a “positive Christian” agenda following their victory in the war i.e., a form of Marcionism. Also, no one worked as actively against German nationalism in the past and during the war as the Catholic communities, which actively sabotaged and even tried to kill Hitler.

But boy am I digressing!

The point I am making though is that the fight between Stalinism and Trotskyism spilled out past the borders of the USSR. Furthermore, it was the main topic of debate among the intellectual elite at the time. This is what the chattering classes were discussing and debating at the time and this is important to understand. Despite early successes, Stalin ended up losing out as the Trotskyites created a unified, political vanguard dedicated to destroying Stalin’s reactionary USSR and all other resistance worldwide to the Zionist project in the middle-east and the cultural reforms.

Stalin chased the prominent Trotskyites out of the USSR and then spent many years hunting them down and killing them off. Trotsky was one of the world’s richest men at the time, and he hung out at the house of Frida Kahlo in Mexico at the time.

I think they were banging. Imagine the smell.

So we have the general outlines of what Stalinism came to represent. Now we need to understand Trotskyism and how it defeated Stalinism.