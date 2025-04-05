Today we are starting a new series of essays and rekindling the “Populism” section of the blog. I will provide the premise of the scenario today with the hope of provoking a discussion about the premise that I outline below.

Say you had unjustly been thrown into prison for a life sentence for a crime that you didn’t commit and that you wanted to break out somehow. Keep in mind that this is a modern prison where you cannot hide an escape tunnel behind a poster of Raquel Welch. The guards aren’t that hapless and distracted, unfortunately — in fact, they’re actually quite thorough, paranoid even and they take their jobs very seriously.

You quickly conclude that there is no way to escape individually relying solely on your own cleverness.

The only way is to organize with your fellow prisoners to either escape from or take over the prison together. However, the wardens are aware of this possibility as well. Literally all prisons are built with the goal of preventing this from occurring. They are inside-out, anti-fortresses where the goal is to defend against and defeath the people kept inside them. In other words, the guards not only check regularly your poster of Belle Delphine hanging in the cell to see if there are any signs of burrowing behind it, but they also are on the lookout for anyone plotting an uprising/escape.

Her innocent, carefree smile beaming down on you gives you hope to carry on …

To encourage the prisoners to rat on one another, the guards offer both incentives and punishments for cooperation with their investigations. And to make matters even worse, the guards decimate the population of the prison every month. Those who got caught plotting are executed, as are some other unlucky prisoners who had their numbers drawn from either a hat or a RNG or a dartboard in the guards’ R & R room. No one is sure who is selected to be decimated exactly … but regardless, the total number of prisoners drops every month.

As you get adjusted to your new life in the prison, you make some quick analytical calculations about your situation.

Here is what you come up with:

Since escaping on your own is impossible, you need the help of other prisoners

There are less prisoners to help you escape with each passing month, relative to the guards

The safest short-term option is to stay away from other prisoners to avoid punishment because decimation , while a constant threat, is a lower probability of risk than organizing with other prisoners

Even if you were to start organizing with other prisoners, each collaborator would be incentivized to rat you out

And there are also professional informants/agents who make it their business to join conspiracies and then rat them out for personal gain

Most of the prisoners are against the idea of organizing a takeover or escape and will react with hostility or betrayal if you approach them about it

Your communications with other prisoners are mostly monitored

You are totally dependent on the prison for your daily sustenance

The guards are better organized, better armed, and understand the prison better than you or your prisoners do

But there are far far fewer of them than there are prisoners; that appears to be your only advantage!

What to do?