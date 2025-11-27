Preamble and Recap

I have mentioned many times before that the Titanomachy is the foundational cosmological story that underpins all later religions, like Judeo-Christianity. What I mean by that, is that the early creation stories of the Septuagint, are sourced from Greek myths. For example: Zeus/Yahweh/El’s flood to wipe out humanity, a savior (Noah/Ducalion) building an arc, and survivors touching down somewhere in the Caucasus. Beat for beat, this is the same story, plot-wise.

Today I will make the case that the later semitic holy books are duplicates and perversions of the earlier Hellenic stories.

As usual, I assert that that Russell Gmirkin’s hypothesis, that the Septuagint was written by Platonists in Alexandria around 270 BCE, is correct. And the similarities, as well as the subversion agenda, become even clearer when the narrative in the Book of Enoch is compared to the Titanomachy and the subsequent Gigantomachy. The similarities in the stories are so on the nose and apparent that they dwarf any parallelisms that I’ve brought up to buttress my points previously. Even if you don’t accept the primacy of the Hellenic texts over the later Hebrew stories, you will still be left unable to deny that they are clearly very similar.

In fact, the Judeo-Christians have never denied the similarities; they simply insist on their own primacy and on the doctrine of “demonic imitation” to explain these similarities away. In short, they literally claim that Plato and Aristotle must have had copies of the Bible, which they copied for their own philosophy, to explain the similarities. And also that the demons whispered corrupted, paganized versions of the stories found in the Bible to the gentiles to confuse them and cast doubt on the assertions of the Church about the primacy of their Judeo-Christian myths.

Put another way, you will leave this essay convinced that the stories are the same, but you might still want to resist the conclusion that the writers of your holy texts were the duplicators, not the ancient pagans. Either way, the seed of doubt will be sown, and I intend to keep watering it as the essay series continues.

So, here is the plan for this series of essays up front.

I. Comparing the narratives between Genesis and the Book of Enoch to the Titanomachy and Gigantomachy

II. Establishing a revised timeline for the adoption of the BoE into Judeo-Christianity and its subsequent censure

III. Explaining how the BoE shaped the Judeo-Christian metaphysical model and motivated their war against the natural world, pagan culture and all other races of men

IV. Connecting the above to its most refined distillation in the Kabbalic texts of medieval Europe

V. Explaining how modern Judeo-Anglo “Scientism” is also based on the ideas of the BoE and the Septuagint

With that out of the way, let’s dive in.

The Titanomachy and the Gigantomachy

We’ve talked about the Titanomachy before. But we didn’t talk about the subsequent Gigantomachy. Personally, I could talk endlessly about these two sets of stories and what they reveal or how they may have been subverted, and get really deep into the metaphysical lore. Great truths about the hidden nature of our reality are hidden in these old myths. For our purposes though, it is important to simply look at the basic plot structure, which I’ll summarize now.

In short, after the war of the Olympians and the Titans, a second war begins, the Gigantomachy. The key difference between the narratives of the two wars is the role of one of the key players, Gaia.

Depicted: Gaia helping to create a new race of Giants from the primordial blood of her ancient enemy.

Here we have to take a massive tangent into the Hellenic lore.

Strap in.

During the Titan wars, Gaia sides with Zeus against the Titans, effectively swinging the war for the Olympians. The reason for this alliance lies in the events of the very first conflict in the heavens and its fallout. Initially, Gaia had fomented and sided with Cronus in his coup against Uranus, her husband. Both Uranus and Gaia are Primordials (Protogenoi), and the Titans are their offspring. But Uranus imprisoned her first set of children — abominations and abortions known as the Hecatoncheires and the Cyclops. They were feared by Uranus, but Gaia continued to love them, and their imprisonment caused her great pain because he essentially did the equivalent of shoving her children back into her womb.

So, she eventually gets fed up, and issues a call to uprising.

And only Cronus answers her call. Gaia then forges the harpē (the adamantine sickle) for Cronus to wield against Uranus.

Hesiod’s Theogony tells us that Gaia then sets a trap for Uranus. When Uranus comes to lie with Gaia, he lets his guard down, and Cronus ambushes him and castrates Uranus with his adamantine sickle. Uranus predicts (or curses) that Cronus will eventually be overthrown by his own son before retiring from the world, into the heavens.

Now, at this point Cronus is supposed to honor his part in the bargain by releasing the other set of divine beings trapped inside of Gaia. But he reneges on his promise, essentially concluding that Uranus was right to be wary of them. He betrays Gaia, and so Gaia begins to plot her revenge against Cronus in turn. Zeus is only able to win against the Titans in the subsequent war because he frees the abominations that had been imprisoned by his predecessors and they turn the tide of battle in his favor.

On the Hecatoncheires and the Watchers in the Dark

Now, these Hecatoncheires bear more than a passing resemblance to “Biblically-correct Angels” in both appearance and function.

A multitude (150) of differing limbs and heads was their distinguishing feature.

We are used to the sanitized, anthropomorphized versions of Angels found in churches. But the descriptions of Biblical based angels are grotesque and abominable, to say nothing of their descriptions in later Judeo-Christian Kabbalic tradition. The Biblical depictions of these angels always feature a cacophony of limbs and heads and eyes and wings, and possibly genitalia (this is euphemized by use of the term “feet” in the scripture; the term “feet” almost always refers to genitals in the Bible; the angels are always depicted bashfully covering their “feet”.)

Strap in and ponder the following holy images of Judeo-Christian angels:

What is more, both groups of grotesques are given the same task by Yahweh/Zeus following a celestial war: to guard the gates of Hell/Tartarus against the Devils/Titans who had been imprisoned there in the aftermath. So, the Hechatoncheires guard the gates of Tartarus, to keep the (male) Titans imprisoned there.

And the Angels/Watchers do the same in the Judeo-Christian tradition for the Fallen.

They are referred to as, “watchers of the prison”, “angels of the abyss” (1 Enoch 20–21). There is even reference to “the angel who holds “the key to the bottomless pit” in Revelation 9:1. These are all clear references to Tartarus, which had the exact same descriptors attached to it previously. No scholar or priest disputes that the Judeo-Christian concept of Hell is derived from the Book of Enoch and the Bible; it is “the pit,” or “Sheol,” from the Bible. But it is also literally referred to as “tartaroō” in 2 Peter 2:4 and translated as “Hell” in the King James onwards.

So, clearly, we are referring to the same place — Tartarus.

Either you take the Judeo-Christian view that the Greeks read the Book of Enoch and the Bible to then pervert the teachings by paganizing them, or you take the view that the opposite occurred. Either way, the similarities are undeniable.

As for the beings that guard it, well, let us say a few words about the Watchers.

There are two sets of Watchers in the Book of Enoch — the ones who side with Yahweh and are made prison wardens, and the ones who rebel against Yahweh and are then imprisoned. The latter are led by Semyaza/Azazel and commit the Genesis 6 transgression. They:

descend to earth

mate with human women

produce the Nephilim

teach forbidden knowledge

corrupt humanity

wander the earth as spirit shades after their defeat

The Nephilim are an exact parallel to the narrative contained in the Gigantomachy.

But to understand that, we have to take yet another deep dive back into the Hellenic lore.

Bear with me.

Now, Gaia threw in her lot with Zeus and the Olympians to free her first set of children. However, she is appalled when Zeus imprisons the Titans in Tartarus. Apparently, this single mother isn’t the best judge of character in men, what a surprise … Anyway, this sets off yet another rebellion.

First, she unleashes Typhon, a primordial serpent who we have covered before. He is defeated by Apollo, and his bones form the original temple site of Delphi, and grant visions to the oracle who set up their cult there. We’ve covered the implications of this before:

And then she creates the Giants who stage a rebellion against Zeus.

She uses the primordial spilt blood of her old enemy, Uranus to fashion them. The giants are often depicted as serpent-legged as well, reinforcing their chthonic, primordial nature.

And the comparison to the Nephilim is essentially one-to-one. Both are:

Born from divine transgression

Hybrid/supernatural

Gigantic, blood-crazed, berserkers essentially

Threat to the cosmic order of Zeus/Yahweh

War against them involves both gods and heroes

Heracles becomes the champion of Zeus in the same way that Enoch becomes the champion of Yahweh

Both Heracles and Enoch achieve apotheosis because of their role in the war

Ultimately the giants/nephilim are destroyed

Their malign spirits linger afterward (earthquakes from buried giants), (earth devils from Nephilim spirits)

Where it gets confusing is with how the Enochian story merges the Titans and the Giants into one war. So, the Fallen Watchers’ great sin against god is that they teach magic and metallurgy to humans. This is the role of the Titan Prometheus and his transgression against Zeus. The Nephilim are the result of offspring between humans and Fallen Watchers, who acquire their abilities. The defeat of the Nephilim and the Watchers are the defeat of the Giants and the Titans.

Basically: two separate Greek wars are merged into one Hebrew war, that’s about it.

And there are other striking similarities.

Uranus’ blood drops onto Gaia and this produces produces Giants while the Fallen Watchers descend and mate with human women which produces Nephilim. Both Giants and Nephilim are birthed from a mixture of divine bloodlines. Their offspring are both depicted as monstrous, chaotic, superhumans armed with magic, advanced metallurgy and possessing an extreme physical stature.

And they shall know no fear.

Even the war strategy of the Titans and the Fallen Watchers is similar. Both operate from mountain bases. The Titans assemble on Mount Othrys, while the Watchers assemble on several mountains of Earth. Even the leader of the rebellious Titans and the leader of the Fallen Watchers is considered evil for committing the same transgression. Azazel, like Prometheus, is indicted for sharing forbidden knowledge, metallurgy and magic with mankind or rather a portion of it.

Both are then cast into Tartarus, where they are guarded by other divine beings.

And again the Lord said to Raphael: ‘Bind Azâzêl hand and foot, and cast him into the darkness: and make an opening in the desert, which is in Dûdâêl, and cast him therein. And place upon him rough and jagged rocks, and cover him with darkness, and let him abide there for ever, and cover his face that he may not see light. And on the day of the great judgement he shall be cast into the fire. Enoch Chapter 10

There they are held under guard until some future date which will mark their release and usher in yet another grand rebellion in its wake. This is the story in Revelation, which depicts Prometheus/Satan/Lucifer/Loki/Agni rising up to wage war against Zeus/Yahweh.

Prometheus: “Oh if only he had hurled me below the earth, yes beneath Hades... into impassable Tartarus...” “[Zeus] rules by tyrannical laws, and what he did not dare before, he now does, trusting to his own strength.” Oceanids to Prometheus: “You suffered for mortals beyond measure... You gave them fire, the teacher of all arts.” Aeschylus, Prometheus Bound — Lines 150–160, 403–405, Lines 235–250.

The Holy Race War Against the Titan-Bloods

Enoch also lays the ground work for the racialization of these metaphysical stories and portrays the gentiles, the Greeks in particular, as being the blood descendent of the Titans and Giants i.e., the Fallen Watchers and the Nephilim. The metaphysical purpose of what will soon come to be known as Judaism is revealed; the prime directive of the new faith is to wipe out the seed of the Nephilim on this Earth. Here:

And to Gabriel said the Lord: ‘Proceed against the bastards and the reprobates, and against the children of fornication: and destroy [the children of fornication and] the children of the Watchers from amongst men [and cause them to go forth]: send them one against the other that they may destroy each other in 10 battle: for length of days shall they not have. And no request that they (i.e. their fathers) make of thee shall be granted unto their fathers on their behalf; for they hope to live an eternal life, and 11 that each one of them will live five hundred years.’ And the Lord said unto Michael: ‘Go, bind Semjaza and his associates who have united themselves with women so as to have defiled themselves 12 with them in all their uncleanness. And when their sons have slain one another, and they have seen the destruction of their beloved ones, bind them fast for seventy generations in the valleys of the earth, till the day of their judgement and of their consummation, till the judgement that is 13 for ever and ever is consummated. In those days they shall be led off to the abyss of fire: and 14 to the torment and the prison in which they shall be confined for ever. And whosoever shall be condemned and destroyed will from thenceforth be bound together with them to the end of all 15 generations. And destroy all the spirits of the reprobate and the children of the Watchers, because 16 they have wronged mankind. Destroy all wrong from the face of the earth and let every evil work come to an end: and let the plant of righteousness and truth appear: and it shall prove a blessing; the works of righteousness and truth’ shall be planted in truth and joy for evermore. Book of Enoch Chapter 10

There is your clear call to jihad to wage war on the descents of the Titans/Watchers.

And this will become clearer still in Part II, where I prove that the first Jews to adopt the Septuagint and the Book of Enoch explicitly referenced the Book of Enoch to motivate their massacres targeted at Greeks and Persians during the Maccabean wars.

But why do they associate the Greeks with the seed of the Watchers/Nephilim?

Well, see, that is because the ancient Hellenes themselves associated their ancestry with the Titans NOT the Olympians, as some bone-headed neopagans on the internet who worship Zeus and Thor would have you believe. The very names of the ancient places they inhabit are references to Titans, for crying out loud.

Hellen was the mythic ancestor of the “Hellenes” i.e., the Greeks and the origin of the country of Hellas. Modern day Greeks refer to their country as Hellas (or Ellada) to this day, not Greece, which is from the Latin Graecia. Hellen was the grandson of Prometheus (himself a Titan via Iapetus) i.e., Hellen was the son of Ducalion aka Noah, who saves a piece of humanity by constructing an ark to escape Zeus/Yahweh’s flood. According to classical myth, Hellen is the progenitor of all Hellenic tribes (Aeolians, Dorians, Ionians, Achaeans). His name means “light” or “shining light,” and Hellenic culture would go on to truly be a light upon the nations of the world, to this day.

Ducalion the son of Prometheus essentially repopulates the world with his wife Pyrrha post-flood. More specifically, the reason that White people are known as “Caucasians” is because it was believed that we went through our ethnogenesis in the Caucasus mountains. This belief was shaped by both the myth of Ducalion’s ark alighting in the Caucasus and the fact that the German school of anthropology believed that mountains were the sites of ethnogenesis and created a racial taxonomy based on this theory. So, as a result, we got Caucasians (Whites) and Altaics (Asians) and Urgics (Ural mountains/Finns) and the rest. This is to say that I am not the only one who sees a racial taxonomy in these old myths — they are foundation of race science as established by the continental school, which was then ruthlessly suppressed in the wake of WWII by the Judeo-Anglo school.

But I digress.

Hell, even the word for Europe and by extension, Europeans, is Titan-derived. The oldest set of myths, the Orphic ones, identify a being called Europa as one of the many nymphs/lesser divine figures that were the daughters of the Titans named Oceanus and Tethys.

As an aside, the female Titans betrayed their male kin in the Titan Wars and as a result, they were not imprisoned in Tartarus. Learning from this, Gaia made her subsequent giants all males (kind of like the Astartes, no?) so that they would be more loyal to the cause. To me, this myth also explains why our Eurupan females are uniquely perfidious and bear such a hatred towards their own menfolk above and beyond any other races. But let’s not get into that now. Bad enough that I attacked their worthless, universalist pantheon of high gods, the neopagans will now have my head for taking a shot at their Viking-Aryan trad-hog princesses. They seem to not understand that the ancient Europans literally encoded extreme suspicion of women and their motives into their very foundational myths and origin stories.

But I digress again.

There are so many Titan, or just out and out chthonic legends associated with the founding of the tribes of Greece and their city-states, to say nothing of the broader ancient world. I literally could write an entire article dedicated just to this topic.

My favorites, the Autochthones of Arcadia claimed that they were literally born from the Earth itself. The term “autochthones” comes from the Greek words for “self” and “soil,” meaning “sprung from the earth”. The Arcadians were also sometimes called “Proselēnoi,” meaning pre-lunar i.e., they claimed that there was a time before the moon and were therefore positively ancient. In Greek myth, “giant-blooded” often literally means “born of the earth” since the Earth was Gaia.

Or take Thebes, for example, the heroes who broke the back of Sparta in war.

Spartoi literally means “sown men” — these were warriors born from the dragon’s teeth sown by Cadmus in Thebes. Do not confuse the Spartoi with Sparta because the Spartoi are Thebans. Anyway, after Cadmus followed the advice of Athena to sow dragon’s teeth into the ground, an army of fully-grown, armed men emerged out of the very earth itself. Cadmus then threw a stone into their midst, causing them to fight one another until only five, Echion, Oudaios, Khthonious, Herenor and Pelorus remained. These five survivors helped Cadmus found the city of Thebes and are considered the ancestors of its five oldest families.

Literal dragon/serpent-born warriors born abiogentically out of Gaia, folks.

How is that not 6 million times cooler than endlessly LARPing about Thor or obsessing over some crybaby rabbi from Palestine?

And compare that origin story with the dull Spartans in the south, who defined themselves by a modern constitution (fake, gay) and a set of moral laws instead of having such an amazing, mythical, and chthonic origin story like the Thebans. The Spartans were an atrocity, a scar on the very face of mankind itself. Here:

Anyway.

I’ve gone on for long enough today.

The important logic chain to understand was this:

Titans = Fallen Watchers; Giants = Nephilim

Greeks, most pagan tribes, associated their lineage with Titans

The Book of Enoch gives a divine imperative to wipe out the blood of the Titans and Giants

This forms the core religious and ethnic identity of the people who adopted the Book of Enoch as a foundational text in their own ethnic self-identity

You’re going to really love what I’ve got cooking in Part II.

