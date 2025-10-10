Chances are, we will have a lot to say about Transdnistria in the coming weeks and months if the EUNATO invasion goes ahead as planned. While we wait for that, we may as well cover the backstory of how we got to this point. The immediate aftermath of the collapse of the USSR is as good a place to start as any in our timeline. One point up front that is necessary to understand: Moldova is a Romanian project. Yes, there are Moldovans who believe in “the Moldovan Empire”, but that is a fringe, minority view and them pretending that Greater Romania was Moldovan, essentially.

The real political power behind Moldova as it exists now is Romania. There are irredentists in Romania who are supported by the West, of course. Their ambition, roughly sketched out, is this:

Russians and Ukrainians living in modern-day Moldova used to deny the existence of Moldovans or would simply lump them in with Romanians. They saw no distinction between the two, or rather, they saw Moldovan as a subset identity of Romania. Moldovans and Romanians literally speak the same language too.

This is like how Donbassians are considered Russians by Ukraine and the West, as proxies for Russian imperialism, perhaps. I’m sure we could have asked

about his take on all of this, but I think he has been recently sentenced to prison in Moldova.

Point being: this is one of those conflicts where half the confusion comes from the concept of Identity being deliberately subverted by social engineers. Artificially generated identities, phantom empires with their spook cultural legacies, and the revision of history are the tools that are employed here by the social engineers to foment conflict and intelligence agency predation.

There’s no “Last of the Mohicans” story here where the brave and noble local Moldovans resisted the encroaches of an evil colonial empire. Nor is there much good to say about the current Transdnistrian government and how they have presided over a dramatic population collapse of Russians in their territories and the creation of yet another KGB kleptostate in the FSU. Most of my sources on this matter come from Russian Communists (in the opposition, not with Zyuganov), actually, who are partners with the Communists, who are the only significant opposition group in Transdnistria.

They have nothing but bad things to say about all the money being spent on building Orthodox churches and the FSB monopoly over all businesses and remaining industry there. Everything there has gone to pot and the people who used to live in this relatively prosperous, industrialized, modern area fled in droves … but hey, at least there are more churches there than ever before, curtesy of the new government.

Generally, a civilization circling the drain dedicates its time, money and efforts to building churches. Like, take America. Go to Appalachia, where all the industry was gutted, chopped up and then sent to China (anti-Globalist patriots). Huge amounts of churches have taken the place of factories, mills, schools and so on in these ghost towns. Put another way: religion flourishes where human desperation sets in. And when the government focuses on building churches instead of pursuing policies designed to achieve full employment for the population, that means that xenocrats are in power, and are seeking to placate and distract population from their looting operations with religious mumbo-jumbo.

But I digress.

In short, the people who took over Transdnistria followed the same game plan as the authorities in Moscow. We will have more to say about the current government and what they are all about another time though. For now, let’s focus on the 90s and understanding the war that took place then.

Here is the AI summary, which is just fine:

Initial skirmishes began as early as November 2, 1990, in Dubăsari, when pro-Transnistria militias (including the Transnistrian Republican Guard and neo-Cossack units) clashed with Moldovan police over control of local institutions. These were sporadic, with arrests and blockades of pro-Moldovan buildings throughout 1991, including the detention of Transnistria’s leader Igor Smirnov in August 1991. Moldova, lacking a formal army until early 1992, relied on police forces, while Transnistria armed itself with weapons from the Soviet 14th Army stationed in the region. The war’s “hot phase” ignited on March 1–2, 1992, when Cossack-led separatist forces attacked and captured the Moldovan police station in Dubăsari, taking 34 hostages and killing five Moldovan officers in the ensuing firefight. This followed Moldova’s UN admission on March 2, which separatists saw as a final rejection of their autonomy claims. Moldova declared a state of emergency on March 29, escalating the conflict into full-scale fighting along the Dniester River.

And the timeline:

Date/Event Late 1991–Early 1992: Buildup Separatists seize police stations and KGB buildings in Tighina (Bender) and Dubăsari; Moldovan police face ambushes, with fatalities in Lunga (Feb 1) and Dubăsari (Jan 12). Moldova begins forming its army; Igor Smirnov is elected Transnistria’s president (Dec 1, 1991). March 2–April 1992: Outbreak and Early Clashes Full hostilities begin in Dubăsari; Moldovan forces counterattack but face separatist advances. Russian Vice President Alexander Rutskoy visits Transnistria (April), pledging support and providing arms via the 14th Army. Romania supplies Moldova with weapons and advisers; volunteers join both sides. May–June 1992: Peak Intensity Fighting rages in three Dniester zones; ad hoc ceasefires fail. On June 19, Moldovan troops enter Bender to reassert control, sparking the Battle of Bender—the war’s bloodiest episode (hundreds killed). Separatists, backed by 14th Army tanks and Cossacks, retake the city center; Rutskoy urges Russian forces to “storm Bender” on TV. Moldova airstrikes a key bridge on June 22 to halt advances. July 21, 1992: Ceasefire Russia brokers the Moscow Agreement, establishing a demilitarized zone monitored by a Joint Control Commission (JCC) including Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, and later Ukraine/OSCE. The 14th Army’s intervention (June 20–21) decisively halts Moldovan advances, securing Transnistria’s de facto independence. Late 1992–1993: Aftermath and Freezing UN fact-finding mission (Aug 1992); sporadic clashes continue into 1993. OSCE investigates minority rights (Jan 1993). Transnistria remains unrecognized but Russian-backed; Moldova loses control of the region, creating a “frozen conflict.”

We now turn to the firsthand, primary source account of Skurlatov, a man who was involved in the fighting there and who we have used as a source before. He gave a very direct and to-the-point overview of how the KGB was working with the CIA and the Mujahideen to sabotage the USSR military’s war effort in Afghanistan. Here:

^that’s him as the header.

Anyway, his account of what happened in 1993 is just as illuminating. Let me provide you with a cast of characters up front as some of my older and crankier readers complain that they have a hard time keeping up with the names that are introduced in these essays. The year is 1992 and there is a war in Moldova between marooned Russians and Moldovans. In many ways, it was a literal, beat-for-beat repeat of what happened in the first 8 years of Donbass.

Alexander Nedashkovsky — a Russian militia commander who disobeyed Moscow and the KGB’s stand down orders to save the independence movement by moving against the Moldovan-Romanian army. A short account of what he did follows:

(…) a bridgehead of resistance formed on the Dniester, where the key bridgehead was the glorious city of Bendery on the right bank of this river. We in the Russian Popular Front were constantly on duty there in shifts. My shift is over, I left for Moscow, I was replaced by the commander of our squad, Afghan Major Alexander Vasilyevich Nedashkovsky. And upon arrival in Tiraspol, he immediately found himself in the thick of it — Romanian-Moldovan separatists stormed Bender on June 20, 1992.



From Tiraspol to Bender — about fifteen to twenty minutes by car or armored personnel carrier. Alexander, together with our other commander-organizational security officer, Captain Alexei Petrovich Katunov (he died last year while I was in the hospital), went to the battlefield. And they hit at the most critical moment — the enemy recaptured the bridge over the Dniester and was already grouping to throw itself at Tiraspol, the defenders of Transnistria were in shock. Nedashkovsky and Katunov took control. Having gathered several fighters, they crossed the bridge in an armored personnel carrier and captured a bridgehead on the approaches to the besieged city council and took the fight. The Pridnestrovians came to their senses and mustered into units. But while reinforcements were being pulled up from behind the bridge, Alexander Vasilyevich was mortally wounded, and Alexei Petrovich was shell-shocked, he almost lost his hearing, but continued to lead the battle. The Bendkras managed to unlock it, but Alexander Nedashkovsky died. If not for his self-sacrificing feat — the current Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic would not exist.



It is sometimes believed that Transnistria was saved by General Alexander Lebed. He did not refute this myth. In fact, Lebed appeared in Tiraspol only a few days after this decisive battle, and as for the 14th Russian Army stationed in those parts, it, on orders from treacherous Moscow, did not interfere in events, and the fatal battle, in particular, took place near the fence of her khimbat (chemical battalion).



After the death of Alexander Nedashkovsky, his family — widow Fatima and three children, who lived in a cramped room in a Moscow communal apartment, were orphaned. Thanks to the assistance of Sergei Stankevich, the city authorities allocated the hero’s family a three-room apartment near the Sportivnaya metro station. We buried Alexander Nedashkovsky at the Vagankovskoye cemetery not far from the grave of his beloved Sergei Yesenin.

General Alexander Lebed — a famous Russian general who could have become Russia’s next president (it was either him or Lukashenko or the FSB’s candidate, Putin, who came out of nowhere) but he was assassinated by … somebody.

Lebed in 3rd place, playing the role of spoiler to keep Zyuganov out of power.

Usually, the FSB is blamed for this or the oligarch Berezhovsky who hired them out for the hit. All we know is that his helicopter didn’t make it to its destination while he was flying in it as the Governor of Krasnoyarsk. Lebed has a mixed reputation for his performance in Afghanistan, Moldova and then Chechnya. Especially Chechnya. Some call him the Black Swan because his name Lebed means “swan”, so it’s a kind of pejorative.