Today, I want to start a series of essays on nativist revolts and what causes them to occur.

I became interested in this topic many years ago after reading through most of the canon of Leftist revolutionary literature, studying the Leftist revolutions of the last 150 years, and then comparing their theories to those of Rightists and their track records of successes and failures to boot. It was from reading modern revolutionary literature from the Right, in particular, that made me realize just how poorly the concept of revolution was researched and understood by the top ideologues of their respective causes. Leftists, in contrast to Rightists, have a much more fully fleshed out theory of revolts and revolutions. Because of this, it is much easier to see just how completely wrong Leftists are about its causative factors and one can dismiss their work much quickly.

With Rightists, most of the literature dodges the question because it begins after the revolution has begun or ended. They often simply describe their ideal past society, or the punitive measures they will take against Leftist traitors upon assuming power. There is also a kind of religious-like anticipation of the day that the revolution will kick off. But if there are any attempts made to explain the causative factors, they start sounding a lot like Leftists when they start listing economic factors or political instability, imperial overreach, government encroachment, moral indignation or populist firebrands as the main trigger for the revolution to come.

I couldn’t help but notice though that there were just as many, if not more, examples of peoples and tribes and classes being brutally exploited and suppressed for centuries and the whole experience never culminating in any kind of resistance movement. When a resistance movement did kick off, however, it is taken as proof that adverse economic or political conditions lead to unrest and revolt. Only, the times when these conditions were met, but yet no revolution ensued, are simply ignored. This to me, proves that economic conditions were never the causative factor. And you do hear this point raised often in the post-1905 period of Leftist revolutionary literature, where they try to explain why all their rebellions up to that point had either failed to manifest or petered out. Lenin especially had to tread carefully to appear as not openly contradicting the sacred tenets of Marx when pointing out that certain assumptions about the nature of revolutions were simply proven to be incorrect by recent experiences. In contrast, Rightist literature hasn’t really had this moment of self-reflection yet, to my knowledge. They still stubbornly believe that the encroachment of foreign tribes on nativist land and deteriorating economic conditions will necessarily eventually culminate in a violent reaction to it. When this will occur either timeline-wise or at what point it will occur population percentage-wise is never analyzed or stated.

Someday — that is the best that we ever get.

Suffice it to say that I was not satisfied with either the “traditional” explanations for uprisings and revolts nor the cope that came later to explain away why they didn’t occur when they should have. I found that I had this burning desire to really and truly understand the “Science of Uprisings”, for lack of a better term. So, I began to actually study these events not as an ideologist, but as a scientist. A scientific (as opposed to ideological) examination of true nativist uprisings, whether they were tribal uprisings against colonial occupiers, slave revolts in the ancient world, peasant rebellions in Europe, painted a totally different picture than what any of us have been told by the historians or the political ideologues of the Right and Left. But to come up with an alternative to the theories of modern Rightists and Leftists (largely the same) about the true causes of rebellions, I had to study the history of these events in a very different way.

The histories are not what you think they are.

Few people take the time to actually read the few primary source documents that are used to form the foundation of our accepted chronologies and histories. What establishment historians did was go into these documents and simply focus on names and dates and political or economic matters to be able to write their histories. Almost all popular history documentaries or books follow in this tradition of sticking to dates, names, locations, socio-economic and political factors in their retellings of these stories.

And the study of history only got worse when ideologists took a crack at the histories as well.

Marxists would go into the old texts and look for examples of the struggle between the Proletariat and Bourgeoisie, for example, in the Servile Rebellions of Rome. They liked the narrative that they themselves crafted about proletariat slave uprisings against capitalist Rome and so they adopted the name and aesthetic of Spartacus, as an example.

But they ignored all the actually interesting parts in the histories of the servile revolts.

Like the parts about the leaders being shamans or magicians who used their skills (real or not) to win support and to convince the slaves to revolt. Yes, strange stories that hint at deeper truths are contained in the old accounts, garbled and distorted as they are by the propagandists who either wrote or edited them later. You’d be forgiven for thinking that I’m crazy for asserting that all of these primary sources contain numerous references to shamans and spirits and magical abilities. But that is only because you have already consumed standard histories or ideological treatises on these rebellions up to this point.

I seek to remedy that with this series.

I believe that an impartial study of the history of rebellions, revolts and uprisings reveals that mysticism or mystics are the trigger for them. This is the proverbial missing firing pin that needs to be in place for any grassroots uprising to begin. Economic instability or political unaccountability are, at best, the dry tinder or uncleaned underbrush that has been left lying around underfoot for too long and which can catch and carry a flame far and wide. But tinder and kindling without a struck match is inactive and inert. It is the “active measures” taken by rabble-rousers who either are, or simply claim to be, mystics that has, empirically speaking, gotten the ball rolling in all genuine grassroots uprisings that I have studied thus far.

The only caveat I would add is that I am writing strictly about actual nativist, peasant, slave, grassroot revolts. I am not studying or seeking to explain traditional wars and political struggles. I am not including the squabbles for dynastic succession among elites or the many military coups or proxy wars fought by two Imperial powers using third parties in underdeveloped countries in my analysis. They are beyond the scope of the investigation.

My thesis sounds outlandish only because of the so-called “Rationalist” or “Anglo-Empiricist” bias that we all start with, as a default, in the West. But the method I apply to come to my conclusion is as scientific as the study of chemical bonds or biological taxonomies.

Let me explain it to you now, in the simplest terms that I can muster.

All I did was start noticing that many of the famous great peasant uprisings seemed to have some sort of mystical undercurrent running through them. Upon further investigation, I discovered that they were almost all instigated and led by prophets, mystics, medicine men, “witches” and so on.

So, if I were to examine 10 instances of an X event occurring and find a common variable Y contained in all of these X event instances, it would make sense to postulate that Y has something to do with X occurring. Correlation does not prove causation true … but it does invite further investigation. Skepticism is all well and good, but even the most hardened hater or honest critic would be forced to admit that there is at least a startling correlation here. And one that has been relatively unremarked on by conventional historians or political ideologues up to this point.

Here I want to break down the hypothesis that I am proposing into several parts so that the discerning and skeptical reader can ease himself down gently into this rabbit hole at the pace he finds most comfortable.

The first part of my thesis is the most scientific and ironclad. All I am saying is that there were mystic instigators behind most of the great uprisings that you’ve heard of in history. To prove my point, I will simply list example after example of rebellions instigated or led by mystics that occurred across different continents, different time periods and different religious/cultural backdrops. If the historical, recorded (but admittedly obscure) facts that I bring to the table are correct, then I don’t see how anyone can dispute this part of the thesis in good faith.

They can filibuster about correlation and causation, admittedly.

The second part of the thesis is more speculative. Once the phenomenon is accepted and admitted into the evidence, I am going to then try and explain the “how” of this phenomenon. That is, I am going to try and explain how these mystics did what they did. This will involve speculating on the efficacy of various techniques related to hypnotizing groups of people, triggering altered states, and the biochemical input triggers that humans seem to have that allow us to be susceptible to such techniques in the first place.

The obvious analogy to make here is to drugs. Like, DMT only works because we have the receptors for the drugs already present in our bodies. That means that we already naturally produce DMT (when we sleep), which is why we can process the DMT that we take in drug form. Without our bodies being already capable of interacting with the drugs that we introduce into our system, they would have no effect. I believe that it is the same with these “rabble-rousing” techniques. For some reason or other, we appear to be pre-programmed to be open to their influence. This begs the question: why?

Is there a rebellion gene? A rebellion hormone?

A rebellion MK-Ultra kill-phrase activation code???

…

Finally, I speculate on the deeper meaning of rebellion in general. Is there a metaphysical cause for rebellion? Has the abstract concept of rebellion been anthropomorphized into a god or a demon? How is rebellion treated by our culture and why have we been conditioned to think of it in these terms? This part involves dealing with myths and meta-narratives presented to us in our books and movies and art. I believe that a significant part of the social engineering agenda involves taking measures to prevent rebellions from occurring. In fact, I would argue that the entire blueprint for modern society is essentially a bulwark invented and designed to prevent future uprisings and potential rebellions. This is most obvious and apparent in Plato’s social engineering manifestos and, of course, the mission statements for the major ideologies and religions that were inspired by his work.