On August 30, 2021, Washington withdrew abruptly and quickly out of Afghanistan.

I believe that they made the decision to withdraw because they knew that Putin’s SMO was coming, and so they fixed their attention on Europe instead. In retrospect, it becomes blindingly obvious that the CIA knew head of time what was about to go down; we just ignored the news as saber-rattling and war-mongering at the time. But in actuality, a deeper game was afoot the whole while.

Let me break this conspiracy theory down like how a detective explaining his hypothesis to the audience watching him on the TV at home might choose to do so for dramatic effect.

There are four (4) key dates that we have to understand in this conspiracy.

The first, February of 2022 — the start of the SMO.

The second, August of 2021 — the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The third, __________ — the moment that Putin decided to SMO into Afghanistan Ukraine.

And the fourth, _________ — the moment that the CIA learned of this SMO decision.

The fourth moment is optional because we know that by August of 2021, the CIA had already acted on this information. However, if we can figure out the moment that the CIA learned of Putin’s SMO intentions, the implications are … well …. you’ll see.

We can also say that, obviously, Putin had already decided to SMO by at least August of 2021, else the CIA would not have accelerated their withdrawal out of Afghanistan into a panicked and embarrassing rout and collapse of their puppet government, right? If we accept that the strange and abrupt Afghanistan rout was done in anticipation of the Putin SMO, the bizarre pace at which it was conducted starts to make more sense. It also explains why the Americans scuttled their symbolic 9/11 withdrawal date and waived all commitments to slow down the withdrawal if the local forces were found to be lacking.

Basically: grant me this one assumption about Afghanistan, and the entire hypothesis falls into place.

…

Now, Russian troops had already started to mass and maneuver around by March and April of 2021. This was reported on at the time, but dismissed. And, nothing came of these maneuvers; there was no SMO yet.

Keep this in mind as we venture deeper into our investigation.

Clue #1: the Spring 2021 maneuvers were a probe, or a half-assed threat. This indicates that the true cause of the SMO had already occurred in some capacity, but that it wasn’t enough to merit invasion just yet. The situation then only escalated from April 2021 to August 2021. Again: this window is when we can definitely conclude that the decision to invade Ukraine was made by Putin, because we know that America rapidly pulled out of Afghanistan by August 30, 2021.

Clue #2: the cause of the Kremlin’s Spring 2021 maneuvers was the event that had occurred a month prior, on February 21st 2021. I am referring to the seizure of the assets of Putin’s close friend and confidant and adopted family member, Viktor Medvedchuk. Ukrainian authorities under Zelensky’s direct orders imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk and seized several TV channels run by him (112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK).

And, Medvedchuk was undisputedly Putin’s “Top Guy” in Ukraine.

I’ve written about how Medvedchuk was the true cause of the SMO, but I never explained the timeline fully, nor teased out its implications as I am doing here and now. The essays on him are pinned to the front page of the blog, but just in case you missed it, here:

So, if we factor in the February seizure of Medvedchuk’s assets and the March-April half-hearted military maneuvers that Putin ordered, we are able to maintain a timeline continuity, and we are able to explain the true first step taken towards the SMO.

But what happened between April — August 2021 to convince Putin to commit to SMO, when he had only been half-assing and threatening before that point?

…

Clue #3: the event that occurred between April and August of 2021 that convinced Putin to SMO into Ukraine had to have been the unprecedented and unexpected arrest of Medvedchuk on May 11, 2021.

So, now we have the full timeline.

February 2021: [FIRST BLOOD] — the seizure of Putin’s best friend’s assets in Ukraine by Zelensky. March - April: the Kremlin’s saber-rattling maneuvers April - May 21: de-escalation, negotiation May 21: the arrest of Medvedchuk May 21 — August 30, 2021: Putin makes the decision to SMO somewhere in this three month time period ??? — August 30, 2021: the stunning total abandonment of Afghanistan

Let us now examine the period of May 21, 2021 — August 30, 2021 in greater depth.

On June 2, 2021, Zelensky introduced the following bill into the Ukrainian Parliament (Rada). It was called Law on Preventing Threats to National Security Associated with Excessive Influence of Persons with Significant Economic or Political Weight in Public Life or Law No. 1780-IX if you want to look it up yourselves.

For the next two months, the bill is debated and fast-tracked in the Rada — there is no doubt that it will pass seeing as it has the full weight of Zelensky and his allies abroad behind it.

It is only ratified in September 2021, but this was a foregone conclusion anyway.

What the law did was basically define “Oligarch” as a legal concept.

A person would be labeled an oligarch if they met 3 out of 4 criteria:

Significant influence over media

Participation in political life

Ownership of a monopoly or dominant economic position

Assets exceeding a high wealth threshold

Once identified, these men were to be put on a registry maintained by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and subject to political restrictions. It was a full, formal ban on financing any political parties or candidates and a ban on participating in auctions on the further privatization of state assets. Also, the bill demanded disclosure from government officials of their relationships with those named as “Oligarchs”.

So the Zelensky plan was simple, really.

He and his government would register the Kremlin’s friends as “Oligarchs” which would now be a legal term, not just a curse muttered under one’s breath. These Oligarchs would then be effectively subject to constant surveillance and supervision by the secret police loyal to Zelensky’s faction, and barred from all political life, effectively rendering them impotent and helpless and easier to arrest and strip of their assets down the line.

So far so good?