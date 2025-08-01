Solzhenitsyn is not a popular figure inside Russia. Support for Solzhenitsyn is also mostly correlated with support for Putin and the Moscow Patriarchate, and so, it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that most Kremlin-critical personalities don’t care for Solzhenitsyn and his legacy. But the reasons for their dislike go deeper than Solzhenitsyn’s endorsement of Putin in his later years for the latter’s commitment to dismantling the legacy of the USSR and the promotion of Abrahamic values to take its place.

Today, I will focus on explaining the problems surrounding his early work and rise to fame and notoriety.

What baffles me is that no one in the West bothers to ask why the most repressive empire in world history tolerated such a prominent critic of their regime? People were disappeared all the time and the GULAGs only expanded with the rise of the power of the KGB. And yet, somehow, Solzhenitsyn was allowed to write books about his time in the camps, call for the destruction of the USSR in the most unimaginably bloodthirsty ways possible, and yet he never suffered any punishments for his political activity post-GULAG.

How is that explained away?

Anyone who ever actually promoted anything of actual use and benefit to populism and the interest of the folk usually has a very hard time of it. You don’t hear much about them on college campuses and you can’t purchase their books at the corporate chain bookstores. I enjoy dashing the idols of Liberalism to the ground and explaining patiently over and over again that these feel-good stories that have been fed to us about people power are all just a form of Propaganda.

Solzhenitsyn, this veritable demi-god of Liberal adulation and a pre-eminent member of the Pantheon of Progress in the West and Russia is no exception to the rule.

In short: my specific argument is that Solzhenitsyn kept very kosher company and was closely aligned with the Trotskyite faction of Zionist intellectuals working to topple the USSR from within and without the USSR (neocons). That is why you were taught to worship him and his legend, and that’s what you did (most of you anyway) unthinkingly and uncritically, because you got a moral tingle out of “standing up against Communism!” or “Judeo-Christian moral values” or whatever other moronic slogan.

The caveat to this harsh characterization is that it doesn’t take into account the falling out that Solzhenitsyn had in his later years with progressive political/cultural norms and his subsequent de-personing and erasure from the progressives’ Hall of Fame. But this is what happens to all of Liberalism’s champions in time — progress eats its own fathers. The most progressive voices of half a century ago would be considered neo-Nazis by the standards of post-Obama Anglosphere politics now. I’ll cover all of that as well in another entry.

To my mind, Solzhenitsyn’s life story is most similar to the original Martin Luther’s. They both start out as active agents working to topple empires from within for the benefit of those without. They then realize that they’ve been duped (somewhat) and dedicate the last chapters of their life to trying to undo the damage that they wrought, only to suffer from censorship and ignominy despite a lifetime of services rendered to their overlords previous to that point. You’ll see what I mean as we go on.

Without further ado, let’s dive into an overview of his work and his legacy.

Solzhenitsyn — Traitor to Russians

To that, we turn to Eduard Limonov to begin the discussion. He had an interesting interview near his latter years of political activism in which he laid out the case against Solzhenitsyn convincingly. It sets the stage and the tone for further discussion nicely.

We’ve actually spoken about him before, in the context of a planned paramilitary operation to overthrow the government of Kazakhstan. Yes, we are talking about Eduard “Eddy” Limonov.

Here:

Solzhenitsyn and Limonov Could Have Saved the Russians in Kazakhstan Rurik Skywalker · April 4, 2023 This is not going to be an extensive overview of the post-Soviet history of Kazakhstan. Like I did with my article on Gongadze, this is just a human interest piece, but one that ties many different threads and themes together. It is worth mentioning the volatile situation that Kazakhstan finds itself in today and the eerie parallels that it has to the Ukraine situation, which you should already be familiar with if you read my previous deep dive articles from behind the paywall. Read full story

Despite the fact that Solzhenitsyn and Limonov agreed that Kazakhstan (or at least parts of it) should be annexed and added to the Russian Federation to preserve the historic Russian communities there, there was not much else in the way of agreement between the two.

Limonov believed that Solzhenitsyn was a skilled political propagandist working for the CIA. That his career was based on a grudge against Brezhnev and Stalin, the former who denied him a writing prize that was promised to him under Khrushchev.

Here is how Eddy summarized the writing and political career of Solzhenitsyn:

Alexander Isaevich [Solzhenitsyn]– that darker uncle. The strongest accusation against Solzhenitsyn comes from he himself in his memoir: «The Oak and the Calf». – an excellent portrait of a schemer and manipulator. [ Solzhenitsyn skillfully used his misfortune: a relatively short prison term, he made his initial capital from it, from which he has been collecting fat interest for forty years. Having offended the Soviet government, which did not give him the Lenin Prize in 1964 for «One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich» (Khrushchev, who allowed him to personally print «One Day…», would have given it to him, but Brezhnev removed Khrushchev), and Solzhenitsyn – a strong and vengeful man – harbored a grudge. (It is interesting to compare his fate with that of another writer on the camp theme– Varlam Shalamov, he was much more talented, but not as resourceful or vindictive). By publishing «GULAG ARCHIPELAGO», Solzhenitsyn aroused the hatred of the whole world towards us Russians. And thus he gave the cards decades ahead into the hands of "arguments, evidence" to the enemies of both communism and Russia. A supporter of Russian national feudalism, he acted as an enemy of the Russian Empire. The fact is that we now do not have a powerful state, but there is a crumbling Russian Federation – there is its share of blame, and a large share. He left for the West with his children and household members. His wife later even took their furniture from Russia to Vermont. Now he returns from his beautiful estate to completely protected places: straight to the banks of the Moscow River. «Waiting (I quote from an article by V. Fedorovsky in the magazine «Valör Aktuel» for August 9, 1993) only for the completion of work in the magnificent dachaw hich the Russian government gave for its use. The Solzhenitsyns would occupy a villa located in a birch forest, something only the highest dignitaries of the communist regime could dream of. Lazar Kaganovich, the sinister executor of Stalin's lowest orders, occupied a dacha in the same area». I wonder if he understands that by accepting such a gift, he is already placing himself in a certain political camp? Or do delusions of grandeur cover his eyes, and he believes that everything is done for Solzhenitsyn? A very unpleasant guy, by the way. He harmed our state more than all the Elders of Zion put together.

Ol’ Solzhenitsyn did indeed do very well for himself and did indeed live a life of luxury and aristocratic ease in America and then Russia. This is how you know that you’ve got a real dissident on your hands by the way — he makes a lot of money and dies on a feather mattress in an estate, with statues erected in his name in the country that he did his dissenting in, while on the payroll of a foreign enemy.

I have the same problem, personally. I’m just swimming in donations from my generous and devoted readers, and my ground-breaking philosophizing and research is widely quoted in all of the major media. Hot, nubile, artsy women line up around the block to hop into my pants. Being a principled dissident sure is a rewarding life path that I’ve chosen for myself …

…

Today, we will cover the following claims about Solzhenitsyn.

That he:

Didn’t actually know how to write well/had his work written for him by the CIA … which plagiarized others’ “camp literature” work

Was a willing Trotskyist asset working to detonate the USSR and return Russia into the Judeo-Christian fold

Supported Zionism

This is a lot of ground to cover.

Let me summarize the case against him by quoting this write-up the rest of the key claims leveled against him. Most anti-Solzhenitsyn literature comes from the Right-of-Kremlin nationalists or Stalinites, who define themselves by their anti-West/anti-Trotsky struggle. First, I gave you the more explicitly nationalistic Limonov and his critiques. This is now a Stalinist account leveled at Solzhenitsyn.

Instead of defending the Fatherland, Solzhenitsyn drew up projects titled - "how can we remove Stalin," and sent out letters. Solzhenitsyn is a prominent representative of the world government in the fight against the Soviet Union.



The plots of all Solzhenitsyn's works can be found in the works of Viktor Kravchenko.

So, Kravchenko was a much earlier ethnic Trotskyite defector from the USSR and he was a minor celebrity in the Western media for his book I Choose Freedom which also detailed the abuses of Stalin, his crimes against the pure ideals of the original Trotsky-Lenin revolutionaries and his inhuman prison camp system.

He went on trial in France for essentially making atrocity propaganda up in his book and his own gentile wife testified against him, calling him a liar and a drunkard. Russian conspiracy theorists allege that his book and accounts were the template for the later, and better written, Gulag Archipelago.

Anyway, despite the trial initially going against him, prominent Trotskyists threw their weight behind him and he eventually won the trial. Like Margarete Buber-Neumann, a Trotskyite Gulag survivor who testified on Kravchenko’s behalf, corroborating his accounts of Soviet labor camps based on her own imprisonment in Karaganda, Kazakhstan from 1938 to 1940.

This is an important commonality in so-called dissident “camp literature”, by the way, and we will cover this element later in the essay.

There is little artistic value in the work of Natalya Solzhenitsyna. Solzhenitsyn did not write his books himself; his wife Natalya wrote the last books. Solzhenitsyn did not like Russian writers, expressed disdain for Sholokhov, was the author of the hypothesis that Sholokhov found the notes of a white officer, and based on them he wrote his books.



In the late period of his work, after 2000, Solzhenitsyn continued to write reform articles, "How can we organize Russia," and he also came to the conclusion that the West’s struggle with the USSR turned into a struggle with Russia.

Whether this is real or not, it will become important later on.

Essentially, late Solzhenitsyn is a bit different from early Solzhenitsyn.

It seems to dawn on him later in life that Russia would never be re-included in Judeo-Christian Western civilization and that he’d been duped. Or, maybe, he wasn’t that clueless and went along willingly.

Solzhenitsyn's wives (Reshetovskaya and Svetlova) are Jewish, the real name is the patronymic of the writer himself - Alexander Isaakovich.



The number of victims of repression in the USSR is about 820,000 people, for the period 1925-1953. Most of it was during the Yezhov period, in 1937. In 1938, Yezhov was removed from the post of People's Commissar of the NKVD, transferred to another position (water management), and then shot. Solzhenitsyn wrote about the number of repressed people - 60 million; in the USA he had an estate, which was provided for his work directed against the USSR.



The main thing that the world government demanded of Khrushchev was to discredit Stalin; during the Khrushchev period, he was not the only one involved in such a matter. Lies about repressions, as well as concealment and destruction of documents about repressions, are the activities of Nikita Sergeevich, who himself took an active part in the repressions. Khrushchev was literally pulled out of Ukraine to Moscow in 1938 by Beria. By order of Khrushchev, Beria was shot without trial after the death (murder) of Stalin.



In contrast to such "creativity," the testimony of marshals and privates is important. Solzhenitsyn's works are studied at school, and students should have the opportunity to independently evaluate historical events; it is important to be able to see real historical documents in the liberal environment of our time.



Alexander Isaevich loved to say - from 1917 to 1991, there was communism in Russia. Are such statements valuable to students?



Russia survived the revolution, the civil war, the NEP, and the Second World War. Chief of the Wehrmacht General Staff Halder published his diaries in the GDR, where he wrote that the main temptation for an attempt at military victory for Hitler was the lack of personnel in the Red Army - and for supporting the repression in the USSR, German intelligence made every effort possible. This is not said in Solzhenitsyn’s works, where all the troubles stemmed from communism.



In the USSR it was almost unacceptable to write about the NKVD, and that is why there are so few works about the actual role of employees of the People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs in the Great Patriotic War, one of these is "In August 44", author - N. Bogomolov. NKVD troops defended the Caucasus and did not allow Nazi Germany to use the oil fields of the USSR.



In almost all recent films about the Great Patriotic War, NKVD officers are notorious scoundrels.



The USSR in historical significance for the CIS countries is a created, designed national state that developed from 1922 to 1991, with its own ministries and departments. The CIS states have their own interests, the contradictions between which are now exploited by Western political strategists.



Legalized in the USSR and then in Russia, there were processes of discrediting Stalin and they are directly related to the issue of relations between Russia and Ukraine in such a way that without the role of Stalin, and without the role of Khrushchev, it is impossible to come to an understanding of the issue of Crimea. Crimea was promised to the Rothschilds, where after the 1917 revolution it was planned to create the Promised Land, Jewish autonomy, and then a state. Stalin did not give up Crimea, but took an active part in the creation of the state of Israel. Stalin did not believe that he owed anything to the Jews. Stalin created the Jewish Autonomous Region. But after his death, his merits began to be forgotten, and Crimea was demanded from Khrushchev - according to the obligations that Lenin assumed. Khrushchev transferred Crimea to Ukraine, and then the Rothschilds took up Ukraine. In such conditions, when Crimea was threatened by occupation by NATO troops, Russia annexed Crimea - according to the results of the referendum and in accordance with the will of the Russian leadership.



What did Alexander Isaevich himself say about Ukraine? After 2000, he began to argue that the fight against the USSR had turned into a fight against Russia. And he said that Ukraine had taken on a lot - "no matter how they choke there.". [He means being anti-Russian even at their own detriment.]



In our time, before our eyes, "de-Stalinization" and de-historization are happening, students are instilled with a complex of guilt for their grandfathers - this is discrediting not only the USSR, but also discrediting Russia, which is the successor to the USSR. Solzhenitsyn's works are studied at school, but it does not say what views were inherent in him after returning to capitalist Russia.



Our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who lived in the USSR have no guilt - they defended their Fatherland and went into battle for the Motherland, in the Great Patriotic War - for Stalin.



Stalin called the Second World War the Great Patriotic War, despite Solzhenitsyn.

Keep in mind as we go on that I am NOT a Stalinist or a Limonovite or anything else.

I’m the guy who likes to talk about ancient Slavic shamans warging into animals to do battle with Christian priests, remember? Thus, I take an almost dispassionate, academic interest in the topic of intra-Soviet intrigues. If anything, I was always pro-Solzhenitsyn, and I read his 1914-16 books in high school, which left a positive impression on me. It was also Solzhenitsyn who lionized Stolypin and his modernist ideas to me; I still consider him to be a generally decent figure in Imperial Russian history.

However, I later learned that Solzhenitsyn admired Stolypin mostly for his Judeo-Christian proclivities and policies of leniency towards the ethnic Paleites. He cites the Beilis Affair in his book which occurred right after Stolypin was assassinated in 1911 (by ethnic terrorists from the Bund lol).

This was a “blood libel” case i.e., an accusation of ritual murder by slow bleeding, brought against Mendel Beilis.

This is what Jesus would have looked liked when he too was falsely accused.

Beilis became the Russian equivalent of Leo Frank and was defended by many of the top intellectuals and religious authorities in the Empire, despite the overwhelming signs of ritual murder having occurred on that Sabbath day. Like Frank, he was also acquitted, despite being clearly guilty, because of overwhelming organized pressure from all the most powerful institutions, especially the Orthodox Church.

But that is a story for another time.

Suffice it to say, Solzhenitsyn claims that Stolypin, had he been alive, would have stepped in to save Beilis from such blatant antisemitic fabrications, citing his overall “benevolent attitude and disposition” toward them. Both Stolypin and Solzhenitsyn seem to have the same attitude towards their older brothers in the faith because of their serious commitment to Orthodox values.

Despite this, if anything, I would have personally been inclined to defend Solzhenitsyn for no other reason than he pisses my grandparents off, and I have a hard time sometimes with old people and their ingrained beliefs. But I do think that there’s a lot of smoke around the Solzhenitsyn hagiography and it indicates a conspiracy worth writing about. I’m going to present the anti-Solzhenitsyn camp fairly even if I don’t necessarily agree with their priors or ideological views like support for Stalinism or whatever.

Solzhenitsyn — Not Even a Writer

In Russia, many believe that his most famous book, Gulag Archipelago, was written by the CIA directly, based loosely on the manuscripts he passed on to them via the American ambassador. Here are the recollections of one such Ambassador Jacob Beam on the topic of Solzhenitsyn:

On another subject, now much in the news, the ambassador is much less reticent. He makes it clear that he does not altogether approve of the attention which has been given to the Russian dissenters, and says that while he was ambassador "the embassy thought it best to avoid direct contact with dissenters which might embarrass us and cause them serious trouble..." He is particularly out of sympathy for Alexander Solzhenitsyn, as the following gratuitous passage makes clear:



"Solzhenitsyn in particular posed a problem for all concerned. One of his former Russian editors told me that Solzhenitsyn's first drafts contained masses of eloquent but undigested writing which had to be organized into a coherent whole. The original manuscript of his One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, which Khrushchev allowed to be published, was three times the length of the finished book and was overloaded with vulgarisms and obscure passages which had to be edited out."

So that was a quote from Beam, not some Russian internet dissident cranks that I use as sources to write the outlandish conspiracy theories presented on this blog. In it, he openly complains about the poor quality of the submitted manuscripts of Solzhenitsyn and doesn’t see any literary promise in the man.

So, lock that critique in as being 100% authentic as we start to get into more speculative territory.

In Russia though, many believe that Gulag Archipelago was actually assembled entirely by the CIA, because Solzhenitsyn was simply too untalented to write anything except gore porn and scatological diatribes himself.

Here is another Beam quote that they cite:

Translation: “When someone with a beard would bring us a pile of his pages on thin paper, written up by machine, we didn’t know what to do with it. They were composed of vignettes from the camps, but there were no numbers (hard data) in them. I would give that trash to the CIA. Our specialists worked with the texts heavily. That is how the masterpiece “Gulag Archipelago” saw the light of day. It was produced entirely by the CIA. Part of the cost was covered by book companies run by the CIA buying it up, the other part from the profits. The CIA distributed the book among tourists from the USSR, artists, and diplomats who were outside of the borders of the USSR.”

I couldn’t find the quote in English, but it is getting harder and harder to find anything using search engines anymore. Especially in English. This blog is only really made possible because Yandex search and Russian language censorship isn’t nearly as bad as the Western ones and English language conspiracies. I could read the Ambassador’s memoirs, I guess, but I don’t get paid enough to do that.

But surely, even if the quote is authentic, the ambassador was exaggerating, no?

I mean, the Gulag Archipelago is a cut and dry historic account told by a man who went through the experience himself. I mean, have you read the book? I have, unfortunately. Here is just one example of one of his factual reports from within the camps.

From Gulag Archipelago:

At the conclusion of the conference, a tribute to Comrade Stalin was called for. Of course, everyone stood up (just as everyone had leaped to his feet during the conference at every mention of his name). ... For three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, the stormy applause, rising to an ovation, continued. But palms were getting sore and raised arms were already aching. And the older people were panting from exhaustion. It was becoming insufferably silly even to those who really adored Stalin.



However, who would dare to be the first to stop? … After all, NKVD men were standing in the hall applauding and watching to see who would quit first! And in the obscure, small hall, unknown to the leader, the applause went on – six, seven, eight minutes! They were done for! Their goose was cooked! They couldn’t stop now till they collapsed with heart attacks! At the rear of the hall, which was crowded, they could of course cheat a bit, clap less frequently, less vigorously, not so eagerly – but up there with the presidium where everyone could see them?



The director of the local paper factory, an independent and strong-minded man, stood with the presidium. Aware of all the falsity and all the impossibility of the situation, he still kept on applauding! Nine minutes! Ten! In anguish he watched the secretary of the District Party Committee, but the latter dared not stop. Insanity! To the last man! With make-believe enthusiasm on their faces, looking at each other with faint hope, the district leaders were just going to go on and on applauding till they fell where they stood, till they were carried out of the hall on stretchers! And even then those who were left would not falter…



Then, after eleven minutes, the director of the paper factory assumed a businesslike expression and sat down in his seat. And, oh, a miracle took place! Where had the universal, uninhibited, indescribable enthusiasm gone? To a man, everyone else stopped dead and sat down. They had been saved!



The squirrel had been smart enough to jump off his revolving wheel. That, however, was how they discovered who the independent people were. And that was how they went about eliminating them. That same night the factory director was arrested. They easily pasted ten years on him on the pretext of something quite different. But after he had signed Form 206, the final document of the interrogation, his interrogator reminded him:



“Don’t ever be the first to stop applauding.”

Death by clapping for ten minutes straight, eh?

Reminds me of the ol’ masturbatoriums in Dachau where prisoners were jerked off to death by machines. It sounds too macabre to be true, but it was confirmed and reconfirmed by eye witness survivors, bigot.

Death by clapping also reminds me of the famous and horrific accounts of cages filled to the brim with racist bears and intolerant eagles tearing prisoners in Buchenwald apart.

Only immoral, anti-Christian people question these claims and “Solzhenitsyn’s” extremely scatological personal experiences in the camps. And about the outlandish, over-the-top, cruel punishments meted out willy-nilly by cartoonishly evil villains employed by the Great Satan and betrayer of the pure and holy Revolution himself — Joseph Stalin.

And yes, there are just … almost infinite references to poop and piss all over his literary masterpiece. That’s what really stuck out about the writing, to me, and what made me put the book down many years ago in disgust. Copious talk about poop is what I, as a reader, really want to hear in my Nobel Prize dissident literature.

Is it runny? Is it yellow? Is it clumpy?

Never fear, Solzhenitsyn will tell you in the next passage.

I bring this all up because of a pet theory of mine that I think has legs.

The Moral (e)Scatology of Prison Camp Literature

In the USSR, we are now firmly in the Krushchev era. And in the case of Solzhenitsyn, he was only able to to write his books and articles because of the “thaw” under Khrushchev and his government. You will recall, I am sure, that Khruschev and his allies assassinated Stalin and then tried to reconcile Moscow with the West + Israel, yes?

II. The History of Soviet-Zionist Relations - the Failed Krushchev Thaw Rurik Skywalker · December 20, 2023 You’re going to want to strap in for this one. And by that, I mean you’re going to want to sign up as a paid sub to access the content. You’re simply not going to find hidden lore like this anywhere on the English-language internet. Maybe bits and pieces here and there, but no summary of the grand conspiracy where it is all put together and explained bit by bit. Read full story

It is in this key period of Trotskyite consolidation of power in the West that we pick up our story with Solzhenitsyn and his work.

Put simply: Solzhenitsyn was friends with the Trotskyites still left in the USSR and quickly made contact with the Trotskyites in the West. They, in turn, made him into a hero and a household name in the same way that Orwell was. This is true irregardless of whether he did or did not write those books, mind you.

That is: critics of the USSR were made famous and part of Western 20th century literary canon NOT because they were extraordinarily talented or bravely truthful … but because they threw their lot in with the Trotskyite faction and openly hated on Stalin and the USSR AND supported Zionism and Judeo-Christian values. Almost all of the literature concerning Stalin’s GULAGs created for Western consumption was written by ethnic Trotskyites.

Again, Orwell is a great example of this.

And now let us look closer at the genre of “prison camp literature”.