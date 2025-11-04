Previously:

I. The Foundations of Eurasianism Rurik Skywalker · Apr 16 There is no term that is more misused in the geopolitical discourse than the concept of “Eurasianism”. This is almost entirely the fault of one man: Alexander Dugin. He took the ideas of the Eurasianists and basically used them as a kind of aesthetic to cloak his own personal ambitions and PR efforts in. No one understands what Eurasianism means and this is because Dugin has intentionally made it as vague and convoluted as possible, so that people can fill in the blanks themselves to suit their own tastes. This is because Dugin is a post-modernist, who believes that Truth as a concept does not exist. There is only power and the ability that it exerts on people to make them think a certain way using propaganda, coercion or bribery. Read full story

Last time we spoke about what Eurasianism really was and how it got its start and how people like Dugin took over the brand without anyone’s permission for his own nefarious purposes. Other than Dugin though, the key villains in the Eurasianist school of historical revisionism are the Romanovs, both the later pseudo-Romanovs and the real pre-Peter Romanovs and also the Church scribes who falsified our history several time over.

Fomenko in particular believes that all of our history pre-16th century is a Church fabrication. But to explain how he came to these conclusions, we have to dive deep into revisionism and problems with the official chronology first. If we’re trying to be thorough that is. Not only do we not know what happened in the Slavlands pre-16th century, but our accounts of the events that occurred in Roman times are misplaced in history, duplicated and misunderstood to boot. And we’re going to have to go to North Africa, Spain, Hungary, Spain and other locales to start looking for answers as to what really happened.

You’re going to want to strap in or sit down at least for some of these theories because they’ll make your head spin.

Were the Slavlands Originally “Islamic”?

Anatoly Fomenko came to believe that Arianism was the “original” Rus’ form of Christianity, compatible with Russia’s Gothic-Scythian-Hunnic roots. Orthodoxy as we know it now was a later Byzantine “overlay” from the 16th century (in Russia at least) put in place to suppress indigenous beliefs. This was thus another chapter in a long-standing civil war within Christendom between “Nicenism“ i.e. what we now call Orthodoxy/Catholicism and Arianism. And what is truly stranger than fiction is the connection of Arianism to Islam. We will circle back to this thesis towards the end. There’s a lot that has to be explained to make it all not sound completely crazy, but brilliant, actually.

We have to set the stage first though and set it very thoroughly.

And, we are going to put a bookmark on 16th century East Slavic history. We will return to this in the next entry. We now have to dip into a whole field of revisionist studies about the first millennia, specifically about the tribes of barbarians that Rome fought.

That the Goths Were the Getae

So, the standard story that we are taught is that Alaric the Goth (410 AD) was an Arian Christian, and, following a century of betrayals and massacres of his people by the Roman government and the banning of their way of life thanks to the Nicene Council, he led a righteous religious war/uprising against Rome and Nicene Christianity. As a result, the Goths eventually end up putting the corrupt and decadent and multicultural Christian Roman Empire out of its misery, like the diseased mutt that it was. For some reason, this glorious story of righteous rebellion and dismantling is bemoaned by our culture as being bad or evil. This is because of semitic writers like Augustine (the rodent of Carthage) equating the Goths with the manifestation of Satan himself in works like City of God, which are considered foundational to “Western” civilization.

Nothing could be further from the case though.

Regardless, what I just summarized above is just the standard history of Rome and the Goths:

The revisionist story actually begins with an earlier set of wars though, between Rome and the Getae. Both the Eurasian revisionists and then other schools that followed in their wake in Europe claim that these are the same group of people, the Goths and Getae that is — only they are chronological duplicates i.e., repeats in the historical timeline. They are even depicted in the same manner in surviving art:

Note the Frygian/Scythian cap.

Fomenko arrived at this conclusion studying the depictions of the two peoples and analyzing the “beats” of the histories surrounding their Roman-written histories and by examining astronomical phenomenon, his speciality.

But Fomenko and the Eurasianists were not the first to make the claim that the Goths and the Getae were the same people. That distinction belongs to the original 6th century historian Jordanes himself. Jordanes is known for De origine actibusque Getarum (The Origin and Deeds of the Getae) known also as Getica, a book wrote around 551 AD and inspired by Cassiodorus`Gothic History (526–533). In short, Jordanes wrote in the only work that we have on the topic that the Getae are the same as the Goths, based on the testimony of Orosius Paulus. This idea fell out of vogue in the 19th century though as historical ethnographic study was just getting its start, probably for political reasons and the rise of Scandinavianism. An interesting research paper came out in 2022 that studied the source of the claim that the Getae were NOT Goths and how this modern idea has caused confusion in historical studies.

More on that in another post.