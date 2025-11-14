Previously:

I want to make sure that everyone is following the story. I’m going to break down the logical journey that we have taken so far together.

Here is the chain of logic that brought us to this point.

Sparta: citizens bound by the divine constitution (Nomocracy) of Lycurgus; a permanent, massive, and unprecedented kind of underclass exists in this order without full participation or rights. Plato’s Laws: codifies the idea of two levels of citizenship — the full philosopher-citizen vs. the governed masses who obey philosopher law through coercion and propaganda based on his ideological affinity and political support for Sparta. Septuagint/Torah: adopts Platonic political theology to frame Hebrews as the Chosen under divine law (Nomocracy), surrounded by other peoples who are, in contrast, enemies that do not have access to or protection under the divine law/nomos of Moses. Maimonides’ Noahidism: perfects this model philosophically because now the goyim are explicitly bound by a universal moral law/law of nature/lesser set of laws, but the Chosen are privileged with the divine Mosaic law. He uses Aristotelian concepts anddraws it out of the Bible as well, more effectively blending Spartanism and Hebrewism into their final, most refined and explicit form.

Thus, the Spartan system’s radical segregation and divine legalism becomes the archetype of a divinely ordained and hierarchical universal order, mediated through Platonic and Aristotelian political thought and perfected by the Talmudic rabbis in medieval Europe.

And now let me expand on point 3, since we covered points 1 and 2 thoroughly already in previous essays. Point 3 will also be the most contentious because it deals with the Torah, which Judeo-Christians consider to be the most moral and goodly text in the world. They don’t actually have any problem with me casting aspersion on Sparta or even on the guy who wrote the Talmud, if they’re the slightly edgier, more redpilled kind of e-Christian that you see making a lot of noise on the internet more and more nowadays.

But they do take offense in the link of the causative chain that includes their Bible.

If they can see the inhumanity and barbarity of Spartanism and Talmudism, they simply cannot bring themselves to notice the exact same principles outlined in the Torah. But this step in the causal chain is the most crucial and the most emotionally difficult to understand. For that reason, we will dedicate today’s post to Point 3 before moving on to the formal codification of Noahidism under Maimonedes, who used the Torah and Aristotle to explain and justify the social engineering plan for global two-tiered slavery in explicit and written detail for the first time.

From the top now: the Torah is explicit that Israel is given a unique divine law (Nomocracy) through its prophet Moses. This special relationship with their tribal deity makes them unique in their own conception of the world and their place in it. The Torah makes this clear over and over and over again.

“You are a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.” (Exod. 19:6) “You shall be to me my treasured people….” (Exod. 19:5)

But the goyim are not given the 613 commandments/mitzvahs of divine Mosaic law.

And the Torah does not command gentiles to follow the Mosaic mitzvahs.

Instead, it sets up two different legal statuses:

Israelites: bound by the covenantal constitution (the mitzvot).

Non-Israelites: not bound by it, at the mercy of nature

Simple, right? Not hard to understand.

Next, the Torah contains extremely harsh exhortations to engage in ritualized violence toward all non-Jewish racial outgroups, making it a unique document in the ancient world for the levels of depravity, extremism and unbridled hatred that it espouses.

It is comparable only to, say it with me now … yes, the Great Rhetra of Lycurgus, and said document’s attitudes to the helots of the Spartans.

Again: the Torah establishes a divinely chosen in-group whose law is fundamentally different from that of outsiders, and equates non-human, animal-like status to all of the gentile nations of the world that are not part of their particular, exclusionary blood covenant with Yahweh via Moses.

And what defines the nation of Israel?

Chosen by their god

Bound to their god’s divine law

Must maintain religious, ritual purity

Must actively seek out and destroy other nations

Must not mix with outsiders culturally or racially or in any way

Again, this is just Spartanism.

On the “Good Samaritans” of Sparta

Now, there are passages in the Torah that seem to advocate for fair treatment of outgroups, however, these are simply the result of misinterpretation.

Exodus 12:49 – “The same law shall apply to the native as to the stranger who sojourns among you.”

Yes, there is a special status for “resident foreigners” that specifies how they are not to be killed, but these are references to cousin tribes and allies of the Israelites. Like the Midianites or the Moabites who the Israelites betray and turn on later in the narrative and wipe out. So, it is only resident foreigners (the “strangers who sojourn among you” being referenced in the Bible) that receive partial protections under the nomos.

Outsiders beyond this circle are excluded.

In Sparta, full legal rights were given to Spartiates, and limited rights were given to their resident foreigners, who retained some autonomy, the Perioikoi, as well. I simplified the model of the Rhetra the last time by focusing on the two main groups: the helots and the citizens. The former were ruthlessly butchered and exploited like animals by the latter, of course. The same attitude is displayed by modern-day Spartan-Israelies to the Palestinians … and to everyone else in their power, for that matter.

But again, this is the same system, is my point, even if you add extra nuance and detail. By doing so, you just get even more similarities, not less.

Leviticus 24:22 – “You shall have one law for the stranger and the citizen alike: for I am the Lord your God.”

These quotes, and later quotes about “Good Samaritans” are misunderstood now.

Like, contextually, the Samaritans were a lesser tribe of related semites that the Israelies had an arrangement of mutual co-habitation worked out. Thus, these were the “strangers that sojourned among them” i.e., green card holders in modern parlance. The purpose of that rabbi Yeshua parable was to admonish one group of Jews, the Pharisees, by comparing them to a lower caste of semites in their society, the Samaritans.

Again: the distinction is akin to the Spartiates and the Perioikoi. These were the “strangers” being referred to — cousin tribes! So, the nomos only extended its protection to the Chosen and to their cousins (in lesser degree). Not so to the actual racial outgroups.

Leviticus 25:44-46 – “You may buy male and female slaves from among the nations around you… they shall be your property… but the Israelites may not be sold as slaves.”

To actual racial outgroups, the people of Yahweh had nothing but pure racial hatred and fanatical contempt.

Deuteronomy 7:1-2 – “When the Lord your God brings you into the land… you shall make no covenant with them… you shall utterly destroy them.” Deuteronomy 20:16-17 – “But of the cities of these peoples that the Lord your God gives you… you shall save nothing alive that breathes; but you shall devote them to destruction.”

And now for some more striking similarities.

The Hermit Kingdom of Sparta

The Spartans implemented a kind of North Korea or Tibetan Kingdom style policy of total theocratic and cultural isolation. This was known as the Xenelasia. Foreigners were expelled or barred from settling permanently in Sparta and marriages with Spartans were strictly limited (political exceptions) or otherwise forbidden. The state even forbade citizens from going outside its own borders, lest they see the outside world and come back with some of its customs.

“He forbade them to go abroad, so that they should have nothing to do with foreign ways and undisciplined modes of living. Withal he banished from Lacedaemon all strangers who would not give a very good reason for their coming thither; not because he was afraid lest they should inform themselves of and imitate his manner of government … but rather lest they should introduce something contrary to good manners.” — Plutarch (Life of Lycurgus, 27):

You know what comes next right?

Yes, let’s compare it to the extreme cultural isolationist policies of the Torah.

First up, no intermarriage with neighbors allowed because the children might not follow Yahwehism:

Deuteronomy 7:3–4 – “You shall not intermarry with them; you shall not give your daughters to their sons, nor take their daughters for your sons. For they will turn your children away from following me…”

No dealings with non-Chosen are allowed, lest Yahweh be forgotten:

Exodus 34:12–16 – “Take heed… lest you make a covenant with the inhabitants of the land, and go after their gods… and you take of their daughters for your sons…”

And on it goes.

So, to summarize, the Torah actively bans intermarriage and foreign religious influence, just like Sparta actively expelled or restricted foreigners. Both societies adopt an ethno-culturally siege mentality: the outside world is portrayed as inherently evil and worth destroying simply for not being under the purview of the nomos. And the Torah’s treatment of the ger (resident alien/resident strangers) is the only legal exception, akin to the rights granted to Sparta’s Perioikoi. Both systems allow for a subordinate and distinct, but relatively peaceful coexistence.

Not so for the helots/goyim that fall under their power though.

…

Next time, we will continue on to Noahidism proper, Aristotle and Maimonedes.

These ideas should be very familiar to anyone who has been paying attention to e-Right or “Dissident Right” discourse, by the way. The top rabbis who lead this movement are similarly obsessed with Sparta. Like, when you hear Bronze Age Pervert or Curtis Yarvin dividing the world into “bugmen” or “hobbits” vs. “elite human capital” or “Ubermen” or “Dark Elves”, what or who do you think they are referring to?

Do you honestly believe that you’d be let into the ranks of the privileged eugenically-crafted, morally-superior Spartiates? Why? Just because you read these Philosopher-Kings and this proved your latent and innate elite status somehow?

Don’t be so arrogant.

And certainly don’t be so naive while being arrogant at the same time.

Of all the bad characteristic combinations out there, this one has to take the cake.

The greatest problem that we now face are the fellow helots in our midst who mistakenly think they are actually part of the elites. These traitors are deluded into thinking that if they simply start talking like them or dressing like them or advocating for the interests of the elites, that some sort of cultural osmosis will transform them into something that they are not. Stop deluding yourself. You are not one of them. I talked about this at great length before:

At best, the neo-Spartans will simply see you as a useful idiot for betraying your own kind. They see you as a subhuman, even if you learn to imitate their behavior. Your identity will not change, sorry.

And if I haven’t proven this point by now, I certainly will with the next installment in the series.

Instead of LARPing as a Spartan, consider signing up to support the blog and becoming a Stalker instead. In contrast, we love freedom, conspiracy theorists and dancing in circles to summon wolf spirits to help us wage our eternal war against Sparta. For more information, see this informational brochure on joining up:

And we are always happy to welcome a new escaped helot into our merry company.