We should probably have started with defining “feminine” and “masculine” before jumping into a discussion of the gender of spirits and the various cults that sought to attain communion with or possession by them. However, the only problem with trying to make sense of the Divine Feminine and the Divine Masculine is that it is one of the hardest concepts in Paganism and the occult to wrap your head around.

Please try and stick it out through this article, as I try to keep it as engaging and memorable as possible, despite the inherent difficulty of the material.

Put simply: Gender is fractal or infinitely bifurcated and layered.

For example, take the roles of the Sun and the Moon. Sol is considered masculine, but his rays are actually feminine. Luna is feminine, but her “rays” are masculine. So too are these dichotomies present in the pantheons of the gods, which is the most relevant concept for our discussion today.

The Olympians are considered the masculine set of gods, and the Titans are considered chthonian and feminine. However, upon closer examination, we can see that the Olympians bifurcate among male and female gods — so too do the Titans. It gets even more confusing when you really dig deep into the forbidden lore and you discover that even the Olympian gods have a Chthonic version of them.

There’s a chthonian Ares (Enyalios), and a chthonian Snake Zeus (Zeus Meilicheios), for example.

Hell, there’s even the Orphic Zeus, who is a cosmic serpent and a world-devourer … like Jormungandr and there’s even a wolf-Zeus … who fulfills the same function as Fenrir in the Norse myths or one of Odin’s wolves. This is actually the deepest layer of ancient pagan occultism though. It is so arcane and its implications so earth-shattering that I hesitate to even commit it to digital paper in such a clear and easily understood (demystified) format lest I incur some kind of consequences for doing so… but none of it makes any sense until the spirit principle of gender is better understood.

Let us return to more familiar ground then.

The goddess Athena is essentially a gender contradiction — she is a man in a woman’s body. Athena represents reason and war, two masculine concepts that the female mind cannot comprehend or engage in. And she is incubated in Zeus’ skull i.e., in a masculine mind, and is then freed from her imprisonment in Zeus’ skull by Prometheus’s axe (a chthonic symbol of the moon). With this chthonic, feminine weapon, Prometheus, a male deity, is able to make an Olympian bleed.

This was all part of Prometheus’ plan, because Prometheus is the god of foresight and can see the future. Athena, despite technically being an Olympian, then helps Prometheus craft the soul of humans, in express defiance of Zeus’ desire to keep humans on the level of dumb animals.

Yes, this is a direct analogy to Yahweh wanting to keep Adam and Eve dumb, naked and enslaved in his Zoo of Eden. The humans are then saved by the chthonian serpent of truth, who reveals Yahweh to be a liar and a tyrant. Once Adam and Eve eat the apple, they do not drop dead like Yahweh claimed that they would. Instead, the serpent was the one telling the truth, and so they acquire knowledge of good and evil as he promised. The next step in the serpent’s plan was to get them to eat from the second tree in the zoo, the tree of everlasting life. Understanding this, Yahweh turns to the other gods and in panic, declares that something has to be done lest humans gain the power to challenge his rule.

Septuagint (LXX) Genesis 3:22:

“And the LORD God said: ‘Behold, Adam has become like one of us, knowing good and evil. And now—lest he stretch out his hand and take also of the Tree of Life and eat, and live forever…’”

He then sends his Angels, the cherubim, to attack Adam and Eve, driving them out of Eden. From there, humanity is endlessly afflicted by Yahweh’s curses and has to sweat and toil and die in droves as a form of loving punishment for all of eternity. Keep in mind that Christians believe that Yahweh is Jesus … so Jesus, how loves us, is apparently torturing us with disease and earthly misery …

… what an incoherent mess of a religion, I swear.

The Trojan Horse of Pandora

Yahweh’s incoherent punishment of humanity is paralleled by Zeus’ retaliation against mankind in the form of the Box of Pandora.

Now this part is extremely important to understand in the context of weaponized gender and its relationship to spiritual matters. Within the European mystical tradition, well, we don’t have any actual surviving occult pagan schools, because the Judeo-Christians wiped them out. But we do have occult science encoded in the very myths themselves, allegorized, and ambiguous enough to escape the torches of the zealous monks who hunted down and burned 95% of the texts of antiquity.

Hesiod’s Works and Days tells the story of how Pandora was an explicitly feminine-coded weapon used by Zeus to harm mankind. She is described as the:

“Beautiful Evil ” (καλὸν κακόν/ kalon kakon )

a crafted divine trap made by Zeus

sent precisely as retaliation because Prometheus/the serpent empowered mortals beyond their station

This is the Greek version of Yahweh cursing mankind with disease and toil and shortened lives. And Pandora is actually just Eve in this story, clearly. Well, rather, Eve is an inferior version of the original story of Pandora.

The story goes as follows.

Zeus commands Hephaestus to shape from clay the image of a woman who was perfect in form, shining like the goddesses.

Athena dressed her in bright raiment and taught her crafts.

Aphrodite breathed charm and desire into her flesh.

Hermes placed in her heart a voice of treachery and a mind of guile.

Her name would be Pandōra, the “All-Gifted,” because every Olympian god had given her some attribute. Zeus then sent Pandora as a bride to Epimetheus, Prometheus’s foolish brother, who did not have the gift of foresight, but rather the gift of afterthought. Prometheus warned him never to accept gifts from Zeus, but Epimetheus was head-over-heels for Pandora and took her into his house.

For Zeus’ plan to work, Pandora has to be willingly welcomed into the household of the enemy. She is given permission to enter the protected grounds of the oikos, the household. Oikos is the root word for economy, and it refers to how women used to be little factories at home, mending and sewing and cooking. Feminism then, is about ripping women away from the economy of the patriarchy, and committing their labor to the economy of hostile corporations and xenocrat occupation governments. Women will fight their menfolk tooth and nail for the right to prostitute themselves to a beast system that castrates their fathers, brothers, and sons …

But I digress.

Like a vampire, Pandora had to be accepted willingly. A foolish beta male simp opens the gates, which is how she was able to carry her payload into enemy territory. She is essentially the earliest iteration of the Trojan Horse concept. Yes, with Pandora came a great pithos (a large storage jar/box), tightly sealed. Athena instructed her never to open it. But curiosity, planted by Hermes, gnawed at her until one day, unable to resist her programming, Pandora, like a sleeper cell, activated and pulled away the lid.

From the jar erupted a storm of evil spirits … and we will speak of them in just a bit.

The closest parallel that we have in terms of behavior for Yahweh, is actually Hera. She usually acts as Zeus’ enforcer or his jilted, jealous wife wreaking revenge on everyone but Zeus. Famously, she is the villain in the Herakles saga and sends the madness that infects Herakles which causes him to murder his own family. Then, because Herakles has broken the law, Hera wants him to be executed, even though the fault is hers. The trials of Herakles are a compromise mediated by Athena Before that though, Hera also tries to kill Herakles via a convoluted abortion scheme.

Echoes of Job in that story, with Hera playing the role of Satan to poke and prod Job on behalf of Yahweh/Zeus.

Anyway, what Hera really fears is Herakles’ destiny to achieve Apotheosis. Herakles is destined to ascend and become a god himself, thereby threatening the divine order of Olympus. Hera’s punishments align with the general “feminine enforcer” pattern.

And this is a common trope in sci-fi literature as well — the God-Emperor of Dune uses a solely female secret police to maintain his brutal Communist galactic dystopia regime for 10 thousand years.

His reasoning is that women obey authority unquestioningly, on account of their slave-ish innate nature. And the same reasoning is used in Book of the New Sun, where women are banned by the eunuch-Autarch from participating in the Torturer’s Guild. The reasoning being that they take too much joy in inflicting pain on the prisoners on account of their inherent sadistic nature.

… which, well, I condemn such Fascist sentiments, and anyone who espouses them.

So, according to the pagans, mankind’s doom and cutting down to size is accomplished using a beautiful woman. But it goes far deeper than just the surface level story of a beautiful woman dooming us all, like the dumbed down and inferior Eve myth.

The Tyranny of the Female Daimones

See, Zeus enlisted the aid of female Titans and their female chthonian daughters to plague mankind and to steal our health and lifespans.

The Box/Jar of Pandora contained only female daimones.

Kēr — violent death

Nosos — disease

Ponos — toil

Lype — sorrow

Old age personified (the crone)

Famine and Plague daimones

But it gets worse.