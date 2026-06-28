Previously:

I. Russian Cosmism and the Mystery of the Soviet Space Voyages ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik) · Jun 27 Veteran Stalkers will remember that I used to do deep dives on occulted USSR lore. Basically, I translated and summarized conspiracy theories from behind the Iron Curtain. The reason why I changed my name to Slavlander with a Soviet aesthetic was because I was going to start covering more of these mysteries. But then I got sidetracked. Read full story

I wanted to start today with acknowledging that the Western media has already written about Russian Cosmism in the context of its connection to Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. I don’t want to focus on sussing out whether or not these guys are actually earnestly into Russian Cosmism or not. There was even a prominent Thiel account on Twitter that would shill for this cabal that went under the name “Russian Cosmist”, despite being a Canadian Zionist and homosexual.

To my mind, this all seems unlikely.

Thiel also famously uses Lord of the Rings themes and names for his sprawling empire. The slush fund that hired this “JD Vance” character (fake name), was named Mithril Capital. And yes, there’s Palantir, the surveillance panopticon run by Karp. Too many examples to name. Does this mean that he appreciates the lore? Rare is the Tolkien fan that seems to think that Saruman is the good guy in the story, but that appears to have been the key impression that Thiel and his gay mafia got from the story.

Point being: I don’t know how into this stuff they are. It seems like just more aesthetic posturing, to my mind. Putin also gets accused of reading or quoting from this person or that. But those speeches mean nothing and are the work of his speechwriters. The media tries to make these deeply unimpressive people seem profound when in reality they are very mundane and banal in their evil.

A decent enough summary of some of Russian Cosmism’s key personalities and relevance to today follows here:

The idea of Russian supermen existed before Cosmism, of course. In Pagan Russian folk-tales, you find stories of shamans, witches and heroes who can draw on the spiritual energies in the universe to perform superhuman feats. In Russian Orthodox Christianity, one finds theory of divinization: humans can become God-like through mystical practice. [Hesychasm] One also finds the idea of the Tsar as divine emperor who will save the world by establishing a universal theocracy. And there is a centuries-old tradition of Russian esotericism, which included figures like Madame Blavatsky and Gurdjieff, who claimed they could draw down the energies of the universe to create a new race of god-men. But Cosmism as a movement begins with Nikolai Fedorov, who lived from 1829 to 1903, working as a regional schoolteacher and then as librarian at the Rumyantsev library in Moscow. He was nick-named the ‘Socrates of Moscow’, because of his ascetic habits and his radical philosophy. He had one all-encompassing goal: the achievement of immortality and the resurrection of the dead. This goal had previously been taken mystically when it should be taken literally. We should dedicate all our energy to conquering death. This ‘philosophy of the common task’ will unite all of humanity into one family with one goal. We should also then resurrect our ancestors, by a form of cloning which would recreate not just their bodies but their personalities. When humanity has resurrected everyone who has ever lived, all 120 billion of us, we will need to expand to other planets. We must become ‘captain and crew of spaceship earth’, steering it like a ship through space. ‘Our entire earth is too small and insignificant; we must search for the means to live in other worlds.’ We will fill the lifeless universe with consciousness and joy. Immortality is for everyone, but Federov believed there was a special role for Russia, as it fell to a divinely-appointed tsar to unite all of humanity into ‘the common task’. Federov may sound like a crank, but he was held in high esteem by the literary greats of his day. Tolstoy visited him and deferred to him, Dostoevsky pronounced himself in agreement with his vision, and Vladimir Solovyov, perhaps Russia’s greatest philosopher, declared: ‘since the time of the appearance of Christianity, your ‘project’ is the first forward movement of the human spirit along the way of Christ.’ Solovyev pledged himself as Fedorov’s disciple and also called for a universal theocracy under a Russian Tsar, to hasten humanity’s ‘long and difficult passage from beast-mankind to God-mankind’. The next stage in evolution is to become immortal spiritual beings — only Christ has reached this stage so far, but all humanity will soon follow. However, Solovyov thought this spiritual evolution would happen through magical-spiritual means while Fedorov insisted on scientific resurrection. But both agreed that humanity would be saved by Russian theocracy.

This reminds me of Japanese nationalists claiming that the world would only know peace and spiritual enlightenment once the Emperor of Japan ruled over the world.

Fact check: TRUE ✅.

Surely such a far-out philosophy couldn’t inspire Putin? Kremlinologists picked up what they thought was a reference to Federov’s magnum opus, when Putin in 2014 said: We all want the same thing: well-being for Russia. So the relations between business and the state should be built on the philosophy of the common task Also in 2014 (the year Putin first invaded Ukraine) he recommended Solovyev’s Justification of the Good to Russia’s regional governors. So these two may have played a role in his burgeoning vision of himself as a Tsar uniting the Russian people in a holy mission. But his Cosmist affiliations go deeper than that. Cosmic eugenics Federov’s most influential disciple was a young deaf serf called Konstantin Tsiolkovky, who turned up at the Rumyantsev library every day. Fedorov gave the peasant boy books to read, and imbued his young student with the dream of Cosmism. Tsiolkovsky went to live in a log house on the outskirts of Kaluga, where he set about inventing how to send humans into space. ‘Earth is the cradle of humanity’, he wrote. ‘But one cannot remain in the cradle forever.’ Among his inventions were rockets propelled by liquid gas, airlocks, and pressure-resistant spacesuits — all of which proved fundamental to space travel. His writing directly inspired the work of Sergei Korolev, the mastermind behind the Soviet Sputnik programme.

OK, so the next part is the important one for our purposes.

There is also an occult and fanatical aspect to his thinking. Tsiolkovsky (like Wells and Huxley) believed all nations should become a single political system governed by the most advanced specimens of humanity. Less intelligent life-forms should be eliminated, throughout the entire cosmos — a form of cosmic eugenics beyond even the Nazis’ wildest dreams. He wrote: In a thousand million years nothing imperfect, such as contemporary fauna, flora and human beings, will be existing on Earth. Only the best will remain… in the cosmos there is no place for imperfect, suffering life: intelligent and advanced planets annihilate such life forms. Tsiolkovsky in turn had a student in Kaluga called Alexander Chizhevsky, who became a Soviet biophysicist and a Cosmist. Chizhevsky (1897–1964) thought we needed to understand humans not just as ecological beings, but as cosmic beings. Our blood flows with the ‘veins of the cosmos’ and our heart beats with ‘the pulse of the cosmos’. Human history is profoundly impacted by the sun, Chizhevsky believed, and he worked out a theory correlating historical upheavals like the October revolution with solar flares. The world heats up, then revolutions happen.

Yeah, Chizhevsky was imprisoned in a gulag for his thesis about the sun having astrological effects on human society, leading to revolutions. Funny enough, the Torah prohibits astrology, so he would have been imprisoned under the Orthodox Russia rules as well. I wrote about him before. And if you want to understand the reason why astrology can scientifically be proven to exist, you can read what I wrote about that too here.

The article continues, but we’ve already got a lot to chew on that needs to be explained before we can venture further.

Let’s start with Gurdjieff.

Beelzebub's Tales to His Grandson

Gurdjieff wrote an infamously opaque magnum opus about a demon being pardoned for past indiscretions and his journey through the cosmos on a rocket ship, Beelzebub's Tales to His Grandson.

The book is impossible to read and Gurdjieff supposedly said that he was trying to “bury the dog” when writing it. The way I understand this cryptic phrase is that the usual expression or action is of a dog burying a bone. But to hide the bone even better, one must then bury the dog that knows its location as well.

What follows is my attempt to explain Gurdjiefoloy, something that has hitherto never been attempted (successfully).

Once you understand one simple concept: the Aether, a lot of it does seem to fall into place though. Gurdjieff speaks of “Hydrogens” in his esoteric treatises in great and mind-numbingly excruciating detail, replete with diagrams and tables listing various types of Hydrogen. This is a kind of substance that can be lighter than air or even lighter than light itself and his entire cosmos exists on a gradient scale of Hydrogens. Lower, coarser levels have lower and coarser Hydrogens that constitute them.

He gives them numbers, like an alchemist or numerologist would. Here:

What should be specified is, that in spite of the fact that many people who follow Gurdjieff’s system, consider these elements as the chemical elements ordinarily known under this name, that they are symbols such as the elements in the Alchemical Tradition. Indeed, agree or not with the following statement, most of the specific language used by Gurdjieff (and glorified by Ouspensky), is of an alchemical nature, and everyone who had studied Alchemy more in-depth, will surely agree with this statement. So, simplifying the value of the energy as much as possible, depends on the interaction of the three forces in charge (the forces of the Law of Three). We give to this value the name of hydrogen. To summarize, the Absolute has the minimum density, namely, the value of hydrogen 1, while the maximum density corresponds to hydrogen 12.288. Just to make further examples, the food we eat is represented from the hydrogen 768; the hydrogen 384 is the water; the hydrogen 192 is the air we breathe; the hydrogen 96 is the value of fire and the rarefied gasses. From the density of hydrogen 48, we begin to deal with matters that are not intended as in the ordinary usage by physics and chemistry, but we begin to speak about matters that have a subtle or psychological value, and it’s represented by different types of impressions.

And, as you go higher, you encounter fine or more rarified “hydrogens”. For our purposes, you can now just substitute “Aether” for “Hydrogen” and the meaning becomes clearer.

Now the story, such as it is, follows Beezlebub and his ship Karnak moving through the solar system. Beelzebub recounts numerous visits he has made to Earth over immense stretches of history. He describes the rise and fall of civilizations, religions, scientific ideas, political systems, and philosophical schools. The stories are mostly humorous and satirical, but Gurdjieff repeats the same thing over and over again: that people imagine themselves conscious and free, but in reality they are mechanical beings driven by habits and external influences.

Space is not an empty vacuum though. It is a medium filled with different orders of matter and energy, inhabited by intelligent beings and bound together by constant exchanges of substances. Every planet, star, and living creature participates in a universal circulation, a give and take of Hydr Aether.

This is not The Little Prince.

Throughout the book Beelzebub explains that nothing in the universe exists in isolation. Everything is transformed into something else. Food becomes flesh. Air becomes life. Impressions become thought. Human experience produces finer substances. Worlds exchange materials. The Moon depends upon the Earth, and the Earth depends upon the Sun. These exchanges are described as objective scientific cosmic processes rather than metaphors or disguised morality tales. Basically, this is essentially a periodic table treatise set to a very loose fiction narrative. You can read it on your own, if you like, but I assure you that my summary is about as close as you will get to comprehending this messy work.

And this Aether concept is key to Tsiolkovsky’s concept of “space” as well.

To him we turn next.

Tsiolkovsky is even easier to understand because there is no bone or buried dog, the man just lets us know exactly what he believes. And he doesn’t invent his own vocabulary - Aether (efir), suits him just fine. He also talks about Gurdjieff’s “Hydrogens” and explains them the same way. Actually, I believe that his use of the term influenced Gurdjieff. The reason why they used hydrogen as their term was because it was considered the finest molecule known to man.

Here is a treatise of his titled, “Do Spirits Exist?” from 1932 in which he explains that there’s a kind of very fine energetic and animating matter that exists between atoms that he calls “spirit”. Again, just add in “Aether” from time to time to not get confused:

The word spirit is often mentioned here. In order not to cause any misunderstanding among the readers who glimpse this work, I will inform them in advance of the following. I recognize only such a spirit as is composed of matter more rarefied and elementary than that known to us. This notion is relative. So the animals known to us will be spiritual in relation to those that will be formed after decillions of years, from more complex and dense matter. My spirits are the same as animals: perfect or imperfect, mortal or immortal. In the old days, air and odor were also considered spirits in relation to dense bodies. In the same sense I use the word spirit or the word immateriality. Our ancestors also considered air and odor to be immaterial. This is a simplification of terminology, using common language, correcting vague and unscientific premonitions, primitive folk wisdom, intuitive knowledge. If we mean by the word spirit something immaterial, having nothing to do with matter, then there is no such spirit. Indeed, this would constitute a duality (dualism) in reflection. Then we must recognize two beginnings in the universe: material and spiritual. Since they have nothing in common, they cannot influence each other. So the spiritual world, if it exists, does not exist for us. It turns out that dualism contains contradictions in itself. And why the complexity, when you can do with simplicity. Spirit, as the basis of the animal, as a force revitalizing the dead body also does not exist. Indeed, we find nothing in organic beings but dead matter. As the automaton sets its mechanism in motion, so man or other animal manifests all its vital actions in consequence of its device. As in an automaton a spoiled lever or a broken wheel stops the whole machine, so the spoiling of any one or more parts of an animal stops life. But in man, in all organisms and all dead bodies, there is something permanent that not only does not disappear, but does not fall apart for many billions of years. This is the atom, or a part of it. In a word, indestructible is the basis of matter, its unknown beginning, the true, indivisible, last, simplest element of matter. It is immortal, eternal, and unchangeable. If it is called a spirit [Aether], such a spirit really exists. It never dies, it is characterized by a primitive ability to feel. But this sensation should not be understood as the sensation of man, or similar complex animals: it is infinitely simpler and therefore unimaginable that it cannot even be compared with the sensation of a bacterium or plant cell – to that extent it is simple. It is only when the atom enters into complex aggregates, such as organisms, that a sensation is conceived in it, corresponding to the complexity of that animal or part of it of which it is a part. This spirit is the primary atom. It gives assurance to every conscious higher animal of continuous existence. Only this existence, in its strength, varies from zero to a considerable amount the sensation of man and higher beings. (It is clear that every being is a union of such spirits, whose life and senses are highly varied and correspond to the properties of the cells of which these spirits are composed.) My reasoning in “The Monism of the Universe” explains this in detail and leads to the conclusion that there is nothing in the cosmos but higher, conscious, infinite and happy life. The rest, in smallness, is imperceptible. But let us leave that. And let us return to the conventional complex spirit, i.e., to the likeness of the animals known to us. The universe has neither beginning nor end. Matter has continuously become more complex, i.e., from its simplest elements it has made more and more complex combinations. We are talking about hydrogen, the 92 atoms that comprise it, molecules of different chemical compounds, more complex organic and living molecules, cells, plants, animals, humans and mature creatures of the planets. However, we will find neither the beginning nor the end of this chain. There is no beginning because the past is infinite, and there is no end because the future is infinite. Hydrogen and its combinations are the result of the infinite work of the cosmos. It is one link in an infinite chain, but of different combinations. Hydrogen itself is complex. There is also an atom of ether, whose mass is a thousand billion times less than that of hydrogen. The latter confirms the infinite complexity of matter, the infinite complexity of known combinations of unknown elements. The real matter, the real world, the cognizable universe is the product of infinite time. If we take the universe as it was decillions of years ago, we can mentally see a different cosmos made of simpler atoms. There are other suns, other planets and other organisms. They are simpler, etheric and hardly accessible to our gross senses. Conventionally, they can be considered immaterial in relation to us. Conventionally, we can also call them spirits. Such spirits undoubtedly exist. Let’s go back another decillion years. We will meet even more rarefied simple world, inaccessible even for (senses of) spirits of the 1st kind. The latter will be grossly material in relation to the spirits of the 2nd kind. Going back in this way through the terrifying leaps of time, we will meet with our imagination innumerable images of beings, more and more rarefied, which (all) in relation to us (conditionally) can be called spirits, although their beginning is the same as ours, i.e. matter more or less simple.

Basically, this is Hesiod’s Theogony.

There was a time when the gods walked amongst man. Tsiolkovsky believes that the power level of organisms depends on how “fine” their energetic structure is. Higher organisms are obviously “finer” and flow with greater aetheric power.

And, the ages are marked by fluctuations in ambient aether. Less Aether = coarser Hydrogens = more material forms of life.

If we have not enough intervals of decillions of years, let us take decillions to the decillionth degree, or still more. Infinity can be divided into infinities of the same kind, and the number of the latter will be without limit. Therefore, in any case we will meet these countless frames of organisms that are not accessible to each other (rough example: a man cannot talk to a worm, and a worm to a bacterium). In this chain, each frame is conditionally immaterial (sparse) with respect to all subsequent frames, and conditionally equally material with respect to all previous frames. It is asked, do these countless frames of conditional spirits exist now? Let us confine ourselves to an analogy. On the Earth the beginning of life comes from inorganic matter. As a matter of fact, every atom of it is a primary being. This primary being, combining with the same, gave unicellular and multicellular organisms, i.e. all plants and all animals. We see both dead matter and living matter of all ranks at the same time. The times are the same for all of them, but some creatures have reached the highest development, others – the lowest, and others remained dead molecules. So, perhaps, it was also during the evolution of the universe: the time passed the same, but one matter grew to the 1st rank spirits, another to the 2nd rank spirits, etc., and the most part of the substance remained in the primitive form, i.e. in the form of raw unorganized material. So, it is possible that there are simultaneously (now) inaccessible to us beings of all kinds of ranks. What is the complexity of each rank, what is its relative perfection? Is it as it is in the organic world of the earth (of equal degrees of development), or is it, in its own way, each perfect? Let us turn again to our planet, to its future. Man is continuously multiplying and improving. He is becoming crowded on the Earth. His reason and knowledge of nature tell him that there should be nothing imperfect anywhere, because imperfection is evil – suffering and it is certainly undesirable for him. Animals and criminals are miserable, not only because they are cruel to each other, but also because they are not conscious. As a consequence, man little by little himself closely populates the whole Earth and eliminates everything imperfect as painlessly as possible. But the Earth will have nothing left but him and the plants useful to him. The whole organic world will become one breed of comparatively perfect beings. A similar thing may happen in each of the enormous passages of time under consideration: each frame of “spirits” reaches its possible perfection, leaving no room for beings of weakness, doomed to mutual torment. Still we may think them, in general, elementary both in complexity of structure and in the functions of life – the more so the farther back one goes. It seems, what is all this for, i.e. what is this speech of mine? Well there are countless spirits, but after all their interaction on each other is impossible. No spirit can influence the higher or lower cadres, hence us. They are neither warm nor cold to us. They are inaccessible to our senses. In our matter they cannot make a transformation. But, firstly, this independence of “spirits” from each other can still be doubted (they are all material, but matter affects matter, hence they can affect us and each other), secondly, let us say the following. An animal dies, i.e. disintegrates into simpler beings. After some time its parts emerge in more complex aggregates, e.g., as an animal, a human being, or an even more conscious being. On earth, under present conditions, and it takes a few millions of years or less to do this: the less the simpler and more widespread the combinations in which it comes to life. If much more time be taken, the very atoms of the creature disintegrate into simpler parts, and the dead animal gets the probability of arising in the form of one of the spirits. The more infinities of time have passed, the deeper can be the decomposition of the atoms known to us, the simpler and more rarefied will be the matter and elementary spirits made of it. Thus we may arise in the form of innumerable ranks of spirits, depending on the vastness of time that has passed. Consequently, this treatise concerns our infinite future, points to its possibilities, and cannot fail to be significant. We do not know what this life is like in spirits of different categories. We think only one thing, that it is in its kind perfect, i.e. conscious, reasonable and without torment. It will hopefully be the same with our comparatively very short organic life on earth (i.e. it will also reach the best). The picture of the first period of time for any presently known complex atom is as follows. It arises many times for life ordinary, known to you, only perfect. Each incarnation is made into dense, familiar matter. But then an unknown but enormous period of time, a kind of infinity, passes, and the animal (or the known atom) begins to arise many times in the image of a spirit of the first category. Another infinite period of time passes and the same animal appears in the form of the spirit of the second category. And so without end. Here by infinities I mean only unknown enormous times necessary for deep decomposition of matter and emergence of beings from it. We have so far looked only at the disintegration of our complex atoms into simpler ones. The complication of atoms is just as perfectly possible. Let us look into future times from this point of view. The first passing stage of infinity gives a complex atom and an equally complex living and dead world, in comparison with which our world appears to be etheric, conditionally immaterial, i.e. extremely rarefied. Another similar stage of time produces a more massive atom, a dense world and dense organisms, in comparison with which the dense world of the 1st rank will turn out to be airy, conditionally immaterial. And so on without end. Thus, we will get another equally possible panorama of the future existence of any aggregate of the present moment. Here we should get beings more and more dense, more and more complex and probably with richer life, according to the density of the animal. The selection of each frame should eventually form a perfect breed, eliminating all that is weak and suffering. Summarizing what has been said, we shall find that a stage of time of any order gives the probability of entering a world of the same order, positive or negative. The first gives a complication of matter, a compacting of it into richer life. The second promises the decomposition of the atom, more elementary matter, lighter and more elastic, and life composed upon it. It is possible that it is simpler. Everything depends on chance, on the play of atoms. Not only higher category life is possible, but also lower category life, for example, not only tenth category life, but also first, second, etc. category life.

So his entire view of life is based on the levels of aetheric power or “Hydrogens” coalescing or disintegrating or solidifying or rarefying at any given time.

What’s interesting is that Tsiolkovsy considered himself a pure materialist:

“I am a pure materialist. I recognize nothing but matter.”

Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

The catch is that this materialist believes in a very fine matter, this efir, that flows between atoms and provides the medium for all processes related to life and “evolution”.