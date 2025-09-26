II. The Aether Question w/ Paulo Correa

You might want to start with the previous podcast:

I. The Aether Question w/ Paulo Correa Rurik Skywalker · Sep 17 Many thanks to Paulo Correa for coming on to chat about Aether and the suppression campaign of true science. I hope to be able to have more talks with him on this topic as we branch out and expand into the relationship between the aether and the occult, with medicine and engineering and other topics. Read full story

Today’s talk offers an explanation for pagan spiritual phenomenon using plasma/aether science. We also do a deep dive into “bio-energy” and the concept of aura/plasma fields around places and humans. This will become very important to understand when we discuss the “evil shells” in the Book of Enoch and the later Kabbalah tradition. I promised to cover all of this in the Primordial Truth series of essays.

Remember: the only difference between magic and technology is the level at which our understanding of science sits at any given time. To deny or reject the “occult” is to deny science. And science is a weapon, so arm yourselves to the teeth while you can. Metaphorically speaking.