Before we sink out teeth into the meat of the Yeltsin conspiracy, I thought we might look at modern Russia some 25 years later to see what the Yeltisinites are up to. Putting aside the fact that almost the entire Yeltsin Kremlin team simply got grandfathered into the Putin regime, there’s also the infamous “Yeltsin Center” at work in Russian society. Officially it is a cultural institution promoting and defending the legacy of Yeltsin, but unofficially it serves as a kind of Israeli embassy and money-laundering operation.

The Yeltsin Center Forward Operating Base

Earlier this year, an investigation revealed that the direct of the Yeltsin center had secretly received an Israeli passport through her husband, who had got it through aliyah. Here:

May 22, 2025 was a watershed day for the «Yeltsin Center». Deputy head of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Mikhail Delyagin [This is the Spetsnaz guy who secured Crimea against Shoigu’s orders, remember?] sent requests to the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor General’s Office, demanding to check the activities of the organization. The reason was events that, according to him, were anti-Russian in nature. The focus was on Lyudmila Telen, the first deputy director, who has supervised the center’s programs since 2015. The next day, journalists tried to find out from 67-year-old Telen whether it was true that she had Israeli citizenship. The answer was harsh: «This is my personal life, I am not obliged to report». Such an evasive comment only added fuel to the fire. Soon after, it was reported that Telen had left Russia, presumably for Israel, where, according to sources, she was looking for a job at the «Center for Russian Studies» under Anatoly Chubais.

Keep in mind that Putin is the personal sponsor of the Yeltsin center and had previously thrown lavish sums from both the government and from his own wallet and his rich friends at it. As a result, despite pretending to be an NGO, it is anything but. And what do they do with all their money and political connections within Russia?

Let’s read on:

One of the main reasons for criticism of the «Yeltsin Center» — exhibition of artist Alisa Gorshenina, which opened in February 2025. Gorshenina collaborated with the group Pussy Riot, starring in their video «Swan Lake», where the artists ridiculed a deceased Russian soldier and called for the burning of the Ostankino TV tower. The exhibition, organized under the leadership of Telen, caused outrage among visitors. The situation became tense when a public conflict broke out at the event. An employee of the center noticed a journalist filming the exhibition and called security, demanding that he be removed from the exhibition. Reason? «Only accredited media can work here», — the employee said, although the event was open to the public. The journalist was forced to leave the hall, which only increased suspicions about the dubious nature of the event. The activities of Lyudmila Telen have long raised questions. She is accused of organizing events that discredit Russian history. For example, Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, known for her criticism of Russia, spoke at the «Yeltsin Center». Such events, according to critics, formed a negative image of the country among the youth visiting the center.

So they essentially fund and host and plan anti-Russian events.

I’ll write a separate article about Pussy Riot another time. That whole story is actually very amusing, especially if you focus on the ethnicity of the major parties involved in it.

Mostly, the institution is the main sponsor and mecca for non-Hasidic Jewish cultural life in Russia. One of Putin’s top oligarchs who we have spoken about before, Vekselberg, who runs the Skulkova “Silicon Valley” project which was about transferring American technology to Russia, was also a big sponsor. Here is a typical event put on by the center:

The center hosts the “Russian Jewish Congress” event as well.

So, there’s a clear Jewish connection to the Yeltsin Center which is made evident by the oligarchs who support it, the leadership of the center having Israeli passports, the transgressive “modern” art that they fund, and the congresses dedicated to Jewry that they hold. These events are non-stop and hardly cherry-picked. I just Yandex’d what kind of events they hold and it’s 90% “modern” art and Jewish cultural events.

It also used to be run by Anatoly Chubais, who is now running the “Russian Studies” department of Tel-Aviv University in Israel. Two of of its former directors were also named malign foreign agents, and they moved to live in Israel now too, Viktor Vakhshtain and Alexander Baunov.

But why is Yeltsin and his legacy so beloved by Israel?

To that we can simply turn to the Israeli press for an answer.

Yeltsin — Greatest Ally of the Jews

Let’s hear it from the Israelis themselves. The Jerusalem Post writes:

Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first democratically elected president, made a lasting impact on Russian Jewry, though his legacy includes its share of controversy and tragic failures. Russian Jewish leaders agree that the community should remember Yeltsin, who died Monday at age 76, primarily as the man who ended generations of state-sanctioned anti-Semitism. “With Yeltsin’s passing, a page is closed for the Jewish community, that of revolutionary changes in the life of Soviet and Russian Jewry,” said Borukh Gorin, spokesman for the Federations of Jewish Communities, Russia’s largest Jewish group. Russia bids farewell to Boris Yeltsin “Yeltsin was an important figure” for the community, said Mark Levin, executive director of NCSJ, a Washington-based group that works on behalf of Jews in the former Soviet Union. “His opening of the country allowed for the development of Jewish communities throughout Russia. His willingness to create a more open, democratic country certainly had an impact on the Jewish community.” Both of Russia’s chief rabbis offered condolences Monday to Yeltsin’s wife, Naina, and daughter, Tatyana. Mikhail Chlenov, who established Russia’s first legal Jewish group in the early years of Yeltsin’s rule, said Jews should remember Yeltsin as a great man. “It was his great achievement that the new Russia came to life without that evil called state anti-Semitism,” said Chlenov, president of the Va’ad of Russia. Others credit Yeltsin for allowing Jewish life to develop freely to an extent that was hard to imagine even under his predecessor, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. With American Jewish activists marking the 40th anniversary this year of the movement to free Soviet Jewry, it is notable that meaningful Jewish emigration began under Gorbachev, but it was Yeltsin who really opened the floodgates. “ While Gorbachev made freedom of emigration a reality for Soviet Jews, it was Yeltsin who made possible an unprecedented freedom of Jewish life in the country,” Gorin said. “Jewish schools and new synagogues were opened - it was he who made the impossible possible.” He was the “ultimate Russian president with a very Russian character,” Gorin said. “It’s no exaggeration to say we were blessed to have Yeltsin as president.” Another leading figure of the Russian Jewish renaissance during Yeltsin’s presidency noted the fundamental changes in civil liberties and economic freedom that Yeltsin helped establish, changes that ultimately benefited Jews. “I won’t make a direct connection between Yeltsin’s rule and Jewish life in Russia, unless we take into account the maxim that the more freedom there is, the better it is for Jews,” said Alexander Osovtsov, who served as executive vice president of the Russian Jewish Congress from 1996 to 2000.

But that was during his presidency.

Yeltsin was already friends with this community prior to becoming president, is the detail that most people miss because it requires some knowledge of Soviet and Romanov lore.

The Tel-Aviv of the Urals

Even the location of the Yeltsin center is significant. It is located where Yeltsin’s family hail from, the city of Ekaterinburg. However, what most people do not know is that Ekaterinburg is also the most Jewish city in Russia. Sure, Odessa is traditionally given the honor, but that’s in Ukraine now and not in “Greater Russia”. Historically, what happened was that after Poland was conquered, Jews were given permission to move to Ekaterinburg to finance and manage this burgeoning commerce and industry hub on behalf of the Romanovs, who did not allow Russians into positions of power and money, as a rule.