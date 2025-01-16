We covered the basic thesis that a) there is more to the Chernobyl disaster than meets the eye b) the official explanations for the explosion make no sense and c) there was a pre-arranged narrative that was trotted out when the time was right that had been prepared ahead of time by Legasev and Andropov.

Believe me, I could have written a lot more about the official inconsistencies with the story.

The best line of inquiry to follow though is in line with the thesis that something exploded within the reactor and that the subsequent story about graphite rods and positive void coefficients and all that mumbo-jumbo jargon is to cover up for that simple fact. The technical side to the entire disaster wraps neatly around that key thread of reasoning.

If you want to dig deeper into the inconsistencies, this channel does a good job of asking the right questions:

But he never connects the dots because he’s a Reddit-normie, unfortunately and either doesn’t want to get banned or doesn’t have that insatiable truth drive that forces one to eventually come to unsavory conclusions.

In part I we framed our discussion around the HBO series about Chernoby, but in part II, we’re going to talk about the most famous Russia movie about Chernobyl, one that was made a full 7 years before the disaster took place.

I am referring of course to Tarkovsky’s masterpiece: Stalker.

Now, I was actually going to cover Stalker in Part III, but I was prompted to go ahead and write it up now because NLF forced my hand with his recent Note in which he declared that it was a bad movie:

I realized that time was short and that I had to nip this noxious claim that Stalker wasn’t a good movie right in the bud before NLP could continue his vile anti-Stalker propaganda campaign of lies on Substack. I was morally outraged as I sat down to write this all out. So, first things first.

Stalker is clearly a film about Chernobyl.

But if you watched it without any background knowledge on the lore, you could be forgiven for not realizing this. Just barely. You’re on thin ice here,

. When did the anti-Stalker Interned Defense Force get to you, Judas!???

Jokes aside (I really am joking), I am not the first person to have made this claim.

In fact, this is a very entry level conspiracy theory in the Slavlands and it has a lot of legs to it. Furthermore, there was an entire videogame franchise that was spawned from meshing the themes in the film with the events of Chernobyl.

It is known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

In the minds of many Slavlanders, these separate events/franchises are enmeshed together and for obvious reasons, as you will see for yourselves shortly.

Astute observers might be having an “a-ha!” moment right now because they may have connected the dots between this S.T.A.L.K.E.R game, the Stalker movie and the people that I refer to as the “Slavland Stalkers” who are actually just the paid patrons of this blog.

Yes, I shamelessly borrowed my branding from the lore of this franchise/movie when setting up my blog. My paid patrons are like the Stalkers from the movie and the game, adventurers and ne’er-do-wells who for one reason or another venture into The Zone — a place of great mystery and arcane horror beyond most mortals’ comprehension. There, great secrets are revealed to them … but only at a terrible price.

Not just the $7 dollars entry fee, no.

The true price I am referring to is their peace of mind and belief that things will ever get better in any way. The paywall Zone dispels such naive notions and purges the initiate of the weakness of optimism. However, it only allows the truly worthy to enter and brave its labyrinth of difficult truths. The first trial the supplicant must face is to sign up to be a paid subscriber to this blog to be able to read on further. Few will be able to overcome this daunting hurdle. To them, The Zone will forever close its doors …