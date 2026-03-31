I’m not sure I succeeded in explaining the basic assumptions and errors in thinking that the cyberneticists brought to the table last time. Mostly, I just focused on trying to hint at the more interesting parts and implications to the material.

But I will endeavor to be more systematic and scientific today.

Conceptualizing the Premise of Cybernetics

Understand that cybernetics positions itself as the science that can explain (and control) everything. Basically, think of how statistics can be applied (or misapplied) to all fields and categories of classification. You can do a statistical analysis of everything from apple tree yields to CPU processing power to a given nation’s women’s average weight and back hair count to gain statistical insights into our shared reality. So long as you can somehow quantify something, make it into a countable number, you can run statistical analysis on it. This same thinking applies to cybernetics. If we grant the cyberneticists their assumption that everything is a “feedback loop”, then everything can be explained as a series of inputs that trigger reactions and then an adjustment that can be mapped out and understood.

What then is the human brain to the cyberneticists?

It is a self-correcting feedback loop system. It doesn’t really matter to the cyberneticist what tissues compose the brain wrinkles or how neurons are transmitted, they simply want to be able to map out, predict and ultimately control the end product. And how do they go about doing this?

Simple enough: they just apply brute computational force to solving the problem.

So, first they have to be able to extensively map out all the possible inputs that can stimulate their “feedback loop” system (the human brain or anything else). Then they observe the reactions and catalogue those as well. Finally, after having mapped out all possible inputs, all possible reactions, and the compensatory/synthesis result, they will have mapped out the reality of the closed loop system in question.

What then is social media?

Putting aside the profit motive (these companies were never profitable), the closest explanation that makes sense to me, is that these were essentially data farming operations. The basic premise of the project was that people were given inputs and asked to react to them with likes and dislikes and other forms of engagement. Giant data servers were dedicated to running through all of this harvested data, cataloging it, and then mapping out the entire “feedback loop” of the human mind in toto.

Think about the LLMs or so-called Artificial Intelligences that we interact with now to get out of doing drudge work and drafting emails.

How do they work?

Simple: the LLM is nothing more than a compiled giant catalogue of pre-programmed inputs and expected reactions. The tech companies have fed trillions of digital interactions that took place on the internet, mostly on social media, to the AI and gave it a probability calculator. Basically, you give it a prompt X and it spits out Y, with Y being the probability that this is the answer that you are seeking for based on previous such interactions. The LLM doesn’t think for itself, it simply scans past conversations and interactions and gives you the most “upvoted” or common response that other, living people have provided in the past to the prompt that you gave the LLM in the present.

So, in the past, you may have had an interaction with someone where they asked you what year WWII ended and you may have told them 1965 just to mess with them. If your comment had gotten a lot of support and attention, the LLM would mistake that for being the “correct” answer and spit out 1965 when asked the same question. This doesn’t happen because your answer is weighted out in the sea of “1945” answers and because the programmers similarly weigh sources like Wikipedia heavier. But still, the premise stands. And the correct answer is that WWII never ended really …

Now think about the current “digitization” efforts of our globalist overlords.

What they are doing is essentially creating more inputs to feed into their machines so that they can map out still more human behavior. If everything is digitized, from the buttons that you push on your car, to the coffee machine you use at home, to a pair of SmartGlasses that tracks where your eyeballs dart during the day, then their map of reality starts resembling something from The Matrix.

Again: they don’t seek to understand the phenomenon that they’re mapping out, really.

They’re just trying to capture and quantify it using their “feedback loop” model. Why bother to try and understand the “how” and “why” of how a rose blooms? You can just map out growth rate times depending on soil, temperature, cloud coverage and weigh the probabilities to create a total “feedback loop” predicting the plant’s behavior.

In the Matrix films, we learn that the Architect kept failing to create a perfect cybernetic system of control because of a “remainder” that he could never truly account for.

This is only partially a metaphor.

In basic math, you have “numbers” that cannot truly be accounted for — we call them “Irrational” numbers, remember? My essay on this and the Pythagorean Brotherhood conspiracy would really come in handy right about now. In it, I explain the “war” between Phi v Pi based math and how anything to do with Pi was coded as “snake-like” and “chthonic” and “evil”, by the old mathematicians and Phi-enthusiasts.

To simplify for the purposes of continuing the thought thread of this essay, some numbers are irrational. Think of Pi, which can never truly be mapped out mathematically, only approximated or conceptualized abstractly because Pi’s decimal points run out to infinity. In the Matrix, the Architect essentially laments that there are these “remainders” in the equation of life that he cannot truly account for or code into his system. Neo is the anthropomorphisation of this “chaos” then — he is “the remainder” of repeating numbers symbolized in human form for the purposes of making an action movie.

Now, Cybernetics is not anywhere near the level of control that the Architect has achieved with his program.

But they are endlessly running up against the same problems and the same critiques.

Despite all the criticisms leveled their way, they plow on ahead regardless. More and more gigantic power-hungry data centers are being built all over the world, but mostly the United States, to fuel the need to suck in and map out the entire map of human behavior via its conceptualization as “feedback loops”. I do sometimes wonder if Trump’s erratic behavior can be explained, at least in part, by the need to relocate enough energy production to the mainland of the United States to fuel these giant data farms at the behest of the cybernetic oligarchs who helped put him into power. But that’s just a schizo hunch on my part.

Now, that was all just the conceptual part.

Next, we move on to the criticisms and the spin-offs.

The Occulted Potential of Cybernetics

Last time, to intrigue my readers into paying attention to what otherwise was a dry and dark field of elite machinations, I talked about all the magical overlap between Cybernetics and, well, magic.

On the most banal level, the people who created computers and computer systems used the language of magic. So, background running processes were called “Daemons”. The task manager or guided installation type windows that you used to have to use to install computer games were called “Wizards”. As you dig deeper, you learn about “Oracles” which are essentially decision-making programs that some weirdos believe are semi-sentient because they behave erratically on occasion.

Basically, when an LLM needs to weight potential answers to your query and make a decision about what to spit out, it is using “oracular” decision making. No one actually entirely understands why the LLM gives the answer that it does, and this is unease is the source of those articles that you see come out on sites like Zerohedge or other doomer-boomer-alarmist exploitation operations to sell overpriced gold and silver. Occasionally, a programmer admits that these “oracles” behave as if they were semi-sentient or at least, more accurately, they behave unpredictably, and this gets conflated with sentience.

We can speculate on why this is occurring.

These “Oracles” are part of “Black Box” systems and a Black Box is a Kabba i.e., that little black box that Jews wear on their foreheads and that ominous cube that Muslims pray to. Again, the cyberneticists who created modern computer systems decided to use mystical language to describe their work. This raises eyebrows, to say the least:

But you don’t have to study Jewish Neoplatonic ripoff mysticism to understand what is going on here though.

So, first, take a random number generator and the number that is generated by a computer. Ask yourself: how is this process done? How do you code for true randomness? Well, put simply, you can’t generate random numbers with software — you can only approximate the process.