The purpose of this series is to trace the development of the doctrine/definition of Evil in the Western theological/philosophical tradition and to explain what it was set up in opposition to. Here is the whole thesis up front:

The Platonic project consists of a war that is declared against Dionysian/Odinic metaphysics and mysticism. Put simply: Plato presides over a metaphysical inversion that puts the Titans or the earth-spirits and daimons firmly on the side of Evil, and he pits his Philosopher-Kings against the Dionysian practices of the folk. He views them as a direct threat to his utopia order of totalitarian cradle-to-grave social control. This dichotomy is explicitly codified and built upon by the middle and neoplatonists who follow Plato. They come up with the categories for what “black/evil/dark magic” is and what “white/good/proper magic’ is. The folkish/Titanic/Dionysian tradition becomes known and referred to as “Goetia” and the religious practices of the religious elites are geared towards wiping it out. The Judeo-Platonists who invent Christianity take over this neoplatonic frame lock, stock, and barrel. The cultural/religious practices of the gentiles become the practices of the demons. Early Christian writers and “fathers” explicitly explain that they are creating a system of anti-Goetia religious practices. The Kabbalists go further still, and define the parameters of the war against the folkish customs of the pagans in explicitly racial terms. Now the mask comes fully off and we see that Goetia is actually the same word as Goyim. No, I’m not kidding.

So, here is how the essays will break down going forward.

For Point 1, I will have to cover it once I write that essay about what these Dionysian arts actually are, how to do them, and why they are so feared by Plato and the Atheist-Philosophers. I am preparing an absolutely mind-bending essay on the Dionysian arts, truly my most inspired and insightful work to date. It is going to absolutely blow your socks off when you read it. If I could, I’d double or even triple paywall it, that’s how valuable and unique it is, to be quite honest.

Plato’s ideas for how to reform religion focus on the banning of the Dionysian arts and replacing them with worship of words in holy texts written by Philosophers i.e., midrash, as it would come to be known later by Judeo-Christians.

I begin to explain all of this here:

The Primordial Truth IX. The Metaphysics Conspiracy Rurik Skywalker · Sep 15 The core thesis of the series took about 9 posts to get to, but, well, better late than never. In my opinion, there was no other way to prepare readers for this advanced material. Put simply, Plato's entire project is built around his fear of actual mysticism and all that this entailed for his social engineering projects. Over the course of the series, I've built up to this argument from many different angles.

For Point 2, again, I will have to first explain what these “earth devils” are and why the neoplatonists hate them. Put simply, the root of this animosity and their agenda lies in understanding the Titanomachy or the war of the Titans against the Olympians.

Put even simpler, the neoplatonists take the side of the Olympians. More importantly, they define what is considered legitimate religious practice and ban everything else. All we have left because of their efforts are theurgies i.e., rituals of sacrifice and appeasement directed at High Gods. This theurgy-based practice also comes to be known as the Right-Hand Path in occultism.

You still do a version of theurgy in the high Christian Churches to this day.

… more curious still is the re-emergence of primordial practices in low Christian Churches i.e., snake dances, speaking in tongues, shaking and twirling, ecstatic possession …

Which brings us to Point 3. The Judeo-Platonists who create Christianity inherit all of this Greek stuff and simply Hebrewize it. The role of the Olympians is taken over by Yahweh/Zeus and his Seraphim/Hecatoncheires; the rebellious Titans become Lucifer’s Legions. You will see that the parallels are striking and undeniable and that the later version of the story is, beat for beat, a carbon copy of the earlier Titanomachy.

Finally, with Point 4, the agenda is made explicit and every single conspiratorial claim that I’ve made is written out in black and white. Here we will examine the Book of Enoch where the metaphysical agenda of Noahidism and anti-Goetia and the true nature of Yahwehism is revealed, but then covered up by the Early Church because it was simply too damning and revealing.

…

I don’t know what order I will write the series in.

I’m leaning towards explaining Point 3 first because it is the easiest and most solid form of evidence, behind Point 4 that is, which is just proof for all of my claims, frankly.

But it would also help to actually explain what Goetia/Dionysian/Chthnonian/Odinic spirituality is all about first. No one — and I mean no one, has researched this the way I have. In contrast, we all know what theurgies are, or what the midrash/philosophy approach to religion is and moralitarianism used to replace mysticism.

See:

Morality codes, high temple rituals and midrash are mainstream religious practices and most people cannot even conceive of a spirituality that is not based on paying your taxes on time, going to some temple and going through a serious of baffling cargo-cult rituals or reading holy texts written by holy priest/philosophers and reinterpreting their meanings over and over again.

Our religions are just I) thinly disguised social engineering measures that are II) effected with top-down, faith-based moral codes built on III) noble lies concerning divine origin or mythological events that we IV) ritually reaffirm with neoplatonic-designed theurgic rituals in the high temples.

…

I hope Putin actually does something soon so that I can take a break from writing these dense essays that make many of my readers so upset.

Do please actually support the blog if you want me to write more.