First things first, we have to date the Book of Enoch, relatively, in history.

Since the BoE is essentially a midrash (fan fiction) based on the Genesis narrative, it was written after the Septuagint, which we revisionists place at the 270 BCE date. Again, this is a relative date. Most of our chronology is wrong (read my stuff on chronological revisionism), but we can still date things relative to other things. So, if BoE references Genesis, we know that it came after Genesis, relatively speaking, even if we don’t really know how many centuries ago it was written. The BoE also drew heavily on the philosophical currents, occult practices and mythic traditions of the Hellenic world.

As usual, it mostly just inverted the key narratives of the Greeks, in the metaphysical and moral sense. And for our purposes, the BoE is crucial to understand because the BoE is the origin of the Judeo-Christian metaphysical agenda aimed against all spirit or daimonic or chthonic or Titanic or pneuma-based supernatural phenomenon. Furthermore, it racializes the conflict, explicitly defining the nations of the gentiles as being those with tainted Nephilim blood.

Now, as my readers know, I trace the anti-pagan agenda to Plato, originally, and then to Aristotle onwards and over into the Judeo-Christian project, which became the primary vehicle of delivery.

And the BoE demonstrates the explicit cultural crossover that had occurred in the centuries following Plato, as Plato’s ideas were borrowed and then integrated into semitic culture and their origins in Plato masked by invented stories of divine revelation. Ironically, this too was done on the advice of Plato, who advised his students to mask their neo-Spartan social engineering agenda behind a Phoenician fairytale. The Greeks and Romans had by and large dismissed these would-be philosopher-kings and their subversive schemes. Socrates was put to death, Plato was forced to defend himself and his subversive activity to the authorities in court, Aristotle was forced to flee Athens and hunted by Alexander’s mother, etc.

That should have been the end of all of that Philosophical nonsense.

But their ideas unfortunately found purchase among a more degenerate and power-hungry people — the Phoenicians and Semites instead. The Semites and Punics and Phoenicians would then serve as the primary vehicle for the delivery and imposition of Platonic and Aristotelian ideals and prescriptions onto the Hellenic empire and the Romans. They did this to destroy and take over their ancient racial enemy following their defeats in various wars. All of the diatribes in the Bible and the Book of Enoch are directed at their ancient racial enemies — the Romans and the Greeks, and occasionally the Persians, who were a Greek and Scythian mix.

Nowhere does this become more apparent than in the narrative of the Maccabean Wars.

The Origins of the Racial Holy War Against the Gentiles

The Maccabeans are the first to ever take the Septuagint seriously, and they use it as the foundation of their national origin myth. The revisionist case for this is simple; prior to the Hasmonean dynasty, the Jews are not observing any of the ritual laws of the Torah, and don’t even seem to be aware of the existence of Moses (see the Elephantine papyri).

The Maccabean War is the moment that the Septuagint project finally gains legs as a political group finally organizes around its ideas. The Book of Enoch is just as important, however, it may have been created either just before or during this conflict. This is because it eerily mirrors the entire political/military struggle in metaphysical terms. This becomes glaringly apparent when you know the history of the Maccabean Wars.

Ever wonder where the holiday of Hanukkah comes from?

As an aside, the symbol of the Menorah comes to occupy a central role in Jewish racial and religious identity because of this war. That is why it is featured so prominently in Orthodox churches; we have menorahs on many of our alters in churches because the Orthodox Church sees itself as a continuation of the priesthood of the Pharisees of Jerusalem.

Actually, it’s not just us.

The menorah is found in all high church services, but rarely ever gets noticed by Christians, who don’t seem to understand that they follow a Jewish religion.

But I digress.

…

The narrative of the Book of Enoch maps eerily well onto the key causes and themes of the Maccabean War. Let’s compare.

The Maccabean movement:

waged a holy racial war against the Greeks

killed Jews who “mingled with the nations” i.e, who had Hellenized or befriended Greeks

purged their land of Hellenic shrines and culture

promoted extreme racial and ritual segregation

regarded foreign rulers as avatars for cosmic enemies

And Enoch provides:

a myth of foreign oppressors descended from wicked supernatural beings

justification for the annihilation of hybrid, corrupt, tainted bloodlines

divine command to war against earthly rulers, destroy nephilim sites/shrines

a worldview of violent purification, extermination of blood/magic tainted groups of people

This should be starting to make sense now.

On the Gentile/Giant Extermination Agenda