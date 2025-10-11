Russia, Ukraine and Moldov all believe that Transdnistria will soon be reintegrated into Moldova. A 2027 date came out recently as a rumor. But Ukrainian news has been proclaiming the same thing — Transdnistria will be reintegrated into Moldova soon and that plans have already been drafted that the public simply is not privy to as of yet. Here:

The current government in Chișinău is preparing for the unification of Moldova. So far, there is only indirect evidence of this – but notably, when it comes to money (investment planning, etc.), Chișinău is calculating scenarios in which the central government will soon control both banks of the Dniester River. The authorities refrain from making public statements about it for now. What is of utmost importance is that the business elite in Transnistria is not resisting unification and may even become its driving force. The winter of 2025–26 is expected to further cement the irreversibility of this process.

So, the business elite is a euphemism for the FSB, which runs the mono-company that controls everything in Transdnistria — Sheriff. This company and the cartel around it runs the statelet, like some sort of cartoonishly evil mining company that owns everything in some forgotten West Virginian coal and steel town.

I have opined on the phenomenon before — that the end goals of both Communism and Capitalism are remarkably similar and lead to government + business cartels. Capitalism achieves this by buying out the government and Communism accomplishes the same thing in reverse. The end goal is always a cartel of elites from the transnational spook intelligence agencies running both the government and the economy.

In this case, there’s a new sheriff in town, only he’s just like the old one.

To show how patriotic the KGB are, they used Latin letters and an English word for their monopoly. These guys are so easy to understand it is laughable, actually. Like, just imagine the kind of older, slower type of person who is fascinated by Van Damme or Steven Segal films and who slavishly dotes over everything Western as if it were the relic bone of a saint.

That is your typical KGB desk boss in a nutshell.