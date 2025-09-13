Now, I was originally going to post more about the archetypical concept of brotherhood as part of a separate series that I’ve been toying around with for at least a year now. But, more and more, I realized that the concept of “brotherhood” and “peasant uprising” are essentially one and the same. At first I thought that one was simply the prerequisite for the other — there has to be a concert for there to be a concerted rebellion, essentially. But more and more I realized that it went actually far deeper than that. To really explain what I mean though, I need to explain the concept of the “Chthonian Lunar Wolf Brotherhood” first.

The Chthonian Luna Wolf Brotherhood

I first came across the concept of “Chthonian brotherhoods” in the magic tomes of Julius Evola, although I didn’t really appreciate what he was saying at the time. Basically, Evola believed that men could organize along two principles: the Solar/priestly principle and the Lunar/warrior principle. The former are essentially the rulers of a society in its late stages of stability giving way to decay and the latter are the rebels who overthrow society and establish a new one. The latter are associated with two symbols — the moon and the wolf.

Think of the two most famous wolf brothers and brigands in history, Romulus and Remus.

The legend of the founding of Rome states that these men assembled a band of outlaws in the hills and the wilds. From there, they took their band of warrior-brothers out raiding and raped the Sabbean women of the established neighboring tribes, taking them back home with them as war brides. And, up until Rome was subverted by the Antifa-Bolshevik-Christians, the festival of Rome’s founding was celebrated with the Lupercalia.

During this festival, men would sexually harass women by chasing them through the streets and spanking their rumps with leather or skins.

First and foremost, this practice cut through the refined “genteel-ality” and reminded the Romans of who they really were, and who had actually founded their city — a brigand brotherhood of wild wolf-men.

More importantly, during the Lupercalia, young initiate men called the Luperci were taken to the cave where supposedly Lupa herself had reared Romulus and Remus and initiated into the occult earth spirit mysteries (Cult of Faunus/Pan). After the sacrifice of goats and a dog, and their anointing with blood, the men would be brought to a state of ecstatic laughter, to divine madness or mania, if you prefer. From there, they would be let loose into the city, naked, to run around the Palatine Hill. These young wolf-men were supposed to have become possessed via the spirit of Faunus, who later becomes the template for what we now think of when we visualize Satan.

When the Christians banned the festival, they claimed that it was Satanic and mean to women. This is because, as I keep telling you, Christianity is a feminine, subversive, artificial religion designed to wage war on the Primordial Truth first and foremost.

Now, in the wake of the wars of the early 20th century, Evola wrote hard-to-read political tomes advising young men who were interested in the old ways to organize themselves into these lunar underground cults and to essentially prepare for an opportunity to rebel against the new government. At first, it seemed that his ideas had found fertile ground, especially during the “years of lead” period of unrest and upheaval in Italy. But then the good times came rolling around, and young men stopped taking an interest in underground martial occult orders and Evola’s project ended up in failure. Probably, no one really understood what the mad old baron was talking about. This is because he was either unable or unwilling to un-occult his teachings and to make them understandable and transmissible as I am doing now, perhaps out of fear of reprisals.

Now, the second time I came across the concept of wolf brotherhoods was in reading The Horus Heresy series, which chronicles a futuristic, fictional, but archetypical rebellion led by gene-engineered Titan-men hailing from a moon known as Chthonia. These lunar gangsters and criminals are organized into a legion known as “the Luna Wolves” before the main story begins.

We join them as they prepare to wage a rebellion after becoming space shamans, essentially. They then use their newfound knowledge of magic to wage a war of rebellion against the Imperium of Mankind for the next ten thousand years.

Yeah, I know that I bring up Warhammer 40K on the blog a lot, but bear with me here.

We don’t actually need to reference the ravings of a madman or fantasy literature to see real world examples of these “wolf brotherhoods” in our history. Almost every single country and culture has them, including the Slavlands. In our case, I am referring, of course, to the brotherhoods of raiders and freemen known as the Cossacks of the steppe and their traditions.

Crouching Cossack, Hidden Hopak

The Cossacks famously resisted the Prussian occupation regime of Petrograd, of Warsaw and Constantinople/Istanbul for centuries. Historical revisionists would claim that they were responsible for the so-called “Mongol” invasions of Russia during the dynastic wars of succession of the so-called middle ages before that. See:

They were then also responsible for all subsequent rebellions against the Tsars and then the Bolsheviks. Unlike the Slavs of the northern territories, the Cossacks were never fully helotized by the Prussian occupation government of the pseudo-Romanovs. But their martial traditions and spiritual practices, once the rebellious atamans were either bought or killed off, were, of course, put under a strict imperial censor. Later, the Bolsheviks wiped out Cossackdom.

To get around the Imperial restrictions, the Cossacks pulled the same trick as the Hentai artists in Japan did, or the martial artists of China did under Ming oppression (we will cover this all in part IV) — they “occulted” them.

And that’s how we got the famous Hopak dance.

You know the one — when you think about Russians, you think about them getting drunk and doing that dance with all the jumps and kicks and whistling and accordions in the background, right?

Here:

And do you recall how I once defined culture?

Well, I said that culture was a kind of product, the result of the folk/narod trying to get around the harsh dictates of the law through creative means. Thus: the law is the action, the subversion is the reaction, and culture is the synthesis. Always. And nowhere is that hypothesis better vindicated than in the hidden story of Hopak transitioning from essentially a martial arts routine done by rebellions brotherhoods of warriors into a dance routine over the centuries. A science or a technique or a technology becoming obscured and mystified by time, its original meaning largely lost or misunderstood … you don’t say!?

Well actually, increasingly, not anymore:

Also, in the Cossack tradition, we kept remnants of the shamanic and magic traditions found in the steppe and among other pagan groups for centuries after it was wiped out everywhere else by the Imperial government and by the Orthodox Church. Despite their reputation for being fiercely Orthodox, the Cossacks were also extremely heterogenous in their beliefs, especially as it related to their battle customs.

So, the most famous example of this are the warrior-shamans known as the Kharakternyky.

Kharakternyky were mythical or semi-legendary Cossack magicians refered to as "charmed ones" (kharakterni liudy = people possessing a character i.e., a symbol, people of talismans/charms, essentially), believed to possess supernatural abilities derived from ancient pagan knowledge adapted to Cossack life.

They come on the scene in the 15th–18th centuries among the Zaporozhian Cossacks during the never ending wars and rebellions against Catholic, Muslim and Orthodox encroachment. Again: the term "kharakternyk" derives from "kharakter" (character or mark), implying a "marked" or initiated individual with a special "character" or talisman granting powers.

According to folklore and eyewitness accounts from battles (check out the source material) kharakternyky could:

Catch bullets or arrows mid-air with bare hands

Walk on fire or coals without harm.

Stay underwater for hours or control weather to summon storms.

Induce panic or illusions in enemies (kozatska temryava, or " Cossack dread "), causing foes to hallucinate barriers (e.g., illusory rivers) or turn on each other.

Heal wounds, stop bleeding, foresee the future, or shapeshift (e.g., warg into wolves).

Enter trance states

Shamans are traditionally known as “masters of fire” and all shamanic traditions in the world have fire-mastery rituals in them, like walking through flames or on coals or summoning the internal fire. More on that in another essay.

These shaman-seers’ abilities stemmed from syncretic traditions, or rather perennial traditions. From pre-Christian Slavic paganism (Scythian/Sarmatian shamans or ancient Pelasgian influences), blended with influences from wandering Eastern Slavic diviners, magicians, and circus performers who joined Cossack communities.

The Seer-Shamans of the Steppe Wolves

The most famous of these Cossack shamans was, of course, Ivan Sirko.

Thanks for the clarification, AI.

Despite what AI would tell you, he was indeed believed to have been capable of becoming a wolf or a wolf-man or possibly controlling wolves. Slavic folklore portrays vovkulaky as voluntary shapeshifters who can become wolves through rituals ( jumping over knives, reciting incantations) for power or out of revenge. Cossacks, especially kharakternyky like Ivan Sirko and his warbands, become heavily associated with this folklore about wolves and wolf-men.

I bring this all up to keep with the wolf-heavy theme of today’s and last time’s posts.

And there are several main sources that we have about the occult traditions of the steppe-Slavs, both from the 19th century. Petro Yefymenko’s A Collection of Ukrainian Spells, first published in 1875 (!!!), was groundbreaking as the first work to present Slavic spells as a distinct form of folk culture, separate from the Orthodox or Imperial tradition. The book has over 220 spells in it and, despite ostensibly being written in an Orthodox country, we find that the folk are still actively resisting the dictates of the Church and the Crown and practicing folk magic.

Fancy that.

See, the truth of the matter is that we Slavs were never actually Christian in our heart of hearts. Our faith was just a thin veneer imposed on us by hateful xenocrats that we had to ritually genuflect to. Nor were we ever enamored with materialism and “Empiricism” like the Anglosphere was. In our souls, we always harbored rebellion and a love for what scraggly-toothed, orc-faced Anglos or ghoulish, black-clad death-cult Prussians would spitefully refer to as “Eastern superstition”.

See:

…

The second book of occult steppe practices was Memoirs of Mykyta Leontiyovych Korzh (1863). Here we learn about the steppe-seers of the Cossacks chasing after immortality:

…A scribe named Popovych came with them, a very intelligent and literate man, and on top of that, he was a great kharakternyk. He knew everything that happened and everything that would happen, thanks to a book he had, where the fate of every person was recorded… Even then [200 years later], the scribe Popovych was still alive, as he was a kharakternyk. Every ten years, he would disappear somewhere, and after a month, he would return, looking younger and healthier. When the kozaky asked where he had been, he would answer, “I went to drink the water of life”… “When there will be neither an army nor kozaks, I won’t want to wander around the world anymore; there will be enough scribes without me because there will be so many of those scribes that it’ll drive you crazy!” And with that, he died. Everything happened just as Scribe Popovych had said: the Sich was destroyed, there was no army, no kozaky, and there were no longer people like there used to be!..”

But my favorite reference to the steppe-shamans comes in the story of Marko the Damned (1879) about an immortal Cossack vagabond.

Marko is a cursed exile, rejected by both earthly society and by heaven and hell, and he wanders the Ukrainian steppe. He is essentially a wandering shade that helps the Cossacks in their eternal rebellions against all comers. In fact, his rootless existence and his patronage of Cossack vagabonds mirrors Odin’s role as patron of outlaws and berserkers up in Scandinavia. Unsurprisingly, the Odinic path/principle is also one dedicated to magic, rebellion and brotherhood against the established order of priests and rulers. And wolves, of course — lots of wolf imagery associated with Odin.

More on all of that in Part III though.

I just wanted to give the non-Stalkers a glimpse of what they were missing out on behind the paywall with today’s shorter and open-to-read entry.

Next time, we will cover the Tyrric v Odinic which delineate two archetypal functions of masculine expression within traditional societies. This is essentially Evola’s Solar v Lunar distinction which we mentioned at the beginning of the essay. And in the occult, it is also known as the Right-Hand Path v the Left Hand Path. And yes, this parallels other dualities like the Apollonian (orderly) vs. Dionysian (ecstatic) divide in Greek high paganism.

Or, maybe, I will cover the outlaw bands of martial arts shamans who started the Boxer Rebellion in 19th century China against their hated Manchu xenocrat overlords instead. This event mirrors the Yellow Turban rebellion from however many centuries ago in China, led by Daoist magicians, against the Confucian edicts of the Imperial Qin court.

Perhaps I will instead write about the Cult of Baccus was banned by the Roman Senate for fomenting sedition. And about how Plato wanted to ban it in Athens, as well as all the other ecstatic, Dionysian practices, in his utopian future state. Should I cover the Servile Wars too? You know, the series of slave uprisings in Southern Italy led by magicians?

Or, better yet, maybe I should start explaining what “wendigos” really are and how they emerged as part of a shamanic rebellion in North America against Spanish slavers or the great ghost dance rebellions against the US Federal Government of the plains Indians? Oh, did you know that Tecumsah was a shaman too?

Much to discuss in the future, soon-to-be-Stalkers.

As for today, I hope that you can now see for yourselves (I hope), that the concepts of brotherhood and rebellion and mysticism … and wolves, apparently, are perennially entwined. That is why I refer to my paywall readers as Stalkers, by the way. Because we are vagabonds and explorers, drawn together by the liminal and the mysterious. We venture into The Zone looking for hidden truths and new brothers to share them with. Don’t we? Hell, it just occurred to me that the Freedom faction in the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. also used the wolf symbol.

What are the odds, eh?