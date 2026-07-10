Previously:

The Primordial Truth II. Edenic Eugenics and the Darwinian Deception ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik) · Jul 6 Nowadays, it is only Western internet racists who still defend Darwin, and who believe that without Darwinism, that their entire worldview will collapse. This is about as absurd as if transgender activists were found to be supporting Adolf Hitler and basing their worldview on his party platform in 2050. Rightoids believe that Darwinism is a boon to the right-wing cause, when in reality, it was a theory crafted with the exact opposite intention in mind. Read full story

Last time, I explained that there were several centuries of debate over the polygenesis and monogenesis theory. I expressed bemusement at modern day neo-Nazis or “race realists” who believed that Darwinism was compatible with their worldview, when Darwin explicitly wrote that he had deliberately pushed monogenesis to defend the Torah and to take Whitey down a peg or two.

Going back to his great-grandfather, Erasmus Darwin, you will find the same arguments for monogenesis already there, in Zoonomia.

So, at the end of the day, Charles Darwin wrote just yet another treatise arguing for monogenesis. That was the main thrust of his first book — the monkey stuff was not as controversial as all that, because those ideas came centuries before Darwin, and he only touched on it twenty years after the release of his first book. The On the Origins of Species book is about arguing for monogenesis over polygenesis, predominantly.

And his main contemporary opponent was Louis Agassiz, a man’s man, who did actual field work and who we have to thank for most of our Ice Age theory. Agassiz has been basically erased from science history because he argued in favor of polygenesis and that meant he would be called a terrible “racist” and have all his honors and accolades withdrawn posthumously. This is something that never happened to Charles Darwin, which should send up some red flags to “race realists” who worship at his alter.

Look: Darwin also did not “discover” anything. He was not in the field, digging. The man took a five year trip to South America in his 20s, culminating in that famous vacation to the Galapagos Islands, that’s about the extent of his “hands on” science experience. He became a sickly man who spent the rest of his life a near shut-in soon after. He is at best, a philosopher and at worst, a propagandist. Or vice versa (I’m not sure which is more detestable).

Furthermore, the fossils that purport to prove transitional states in man’s evolution were not to be found for decades, and many of them have proven to be sensational hoaxes.

Like the infamous “Nebraska Man”.

That story, briefly, is that Henry Fairfield Osborn described a single fossil tooth found in Nebraska in 1917. Based on its shape, he proposed it might belong to an unknown ape-like primate, naming it Hesperopithecus haroldcookii. Later excavations uncovered more remains from the same animal and it turned out the tooth belonged to an extinct species of peccary, a pig-like hoofed mammal, not a proto-human ancestor.

“Piltdown Man” was one of the most famous Darwinian hoaxes; it came out in 1912 and it took until 1953 for scientists to realize that Charles Dawson had glued an Orangutan jaw to a medieval human head to prove the discovery of some intermediary proto-human.

“Peking Man” — another hoax, the fossils conveniently lost during WWII.

I could go on.

Darwin didn’t see any genes under a microscope, or fossils of half-formed humans in the ground and then conclude that this is how reproduction and mutation and evolution worked. No, he proposed his theories first, and then organized science set out to prove it.

This is a common problem in the Western scientific tradition.

For the longest time, even into our day and age, its objective is to prove the theories of previous religious figures, NOT to simply find the truth through the use of the scientific method. The biggest and best example of this is the malign legacy of Aristotle. This is worth a brief digression, believe me.

Science in Search of a Cause to Prove

Aristotle, the much-beloved by Judeo-Christians so-called “noble pagan” bequeathed many pages of scientific declarations to the medievals, made up entirely by his own fanciful imagination about how the natural world supposedly worked. From deep sea creatures to astronomy to geology to male pattern baldness, Aristotle laid out an explanation for a huge variety of topics and expected future people to take his words either on faith or to use science to prove him right.

The only problem was that Aristotle was literally wrong about everything.

There has never been someone that has been so wrong about so much and so embarrassingly so. Instead of acknowledging this, we accord him the honor of being the “Father of Western Science” without the slightest hint of irony (that I can detect anyway). People have no clue just how much our science rests on barbarous Aristotelian dogma. The real story of science, even to this day, is that of actual, realy scientists battling Aristotelian dogma sometimes over the span of centuries, against the vested and entrenched interests of the neo-Academy.

On topics that shouldn’t be considered controversial or political in any way, mind you!

For example, Aristotle held that lightning was a meteorological phenomenon produced in the atmosphere. In works such as Meteorologica, he explained lightning and thunder in terms of the ignition and motion of dry and moist exhalations, not as electrical phenomena. Beginning in the seventeenth century, experimental natural philosophers finally had enough pluck to question Aristotelian, and by extension, Judeo-Christian physics. By the eighteenth century, experiments by none other than American hero and suspected anti-semite Benjamin Franklin demonstrated that lightning was an electrical discharge, finally overturning the traditional Aristotelian account.

Depicted: Ben Franklin ascending to heaven to battle Yahweh to set the Anglo-Saxons free of his yoke.

Regarding male pattern baldness, well, Aristotle declared that it had to do with testosterone, seeing as eunuchs did not suffer from it, being ball-less and all. This has led to the development of testosterone-destroying drugs to combat it in the modern era. The real cause of balding, of course, is inflammation of the scalp, and it is reversible without snipping your balls off or chemically castrating yourself. However, most men do not know this, and will emotionally lash out if you bring this up. Unbeknownst to them, the long specter of Aristotle is still at work in our scientific models, causing men to stay bald and then chemically castrate themselves.

I could list of an entire list of Aristotelian science that either held us back in the past or is still holding us back, like his view on Geology, for example.

…

Now, the Catholic Church engaged with Aristotle’s ideas through the frame of Aquinas, who got his approval to bring back Aristotle from Rabbi Maimonedes.

These neo-Aquinian-Aristotelians come to be called Thomists and they are the ones who go to bat for Darwin’s evolution theories in the Church. Their logic is simple, Aquinas held that God is the primary cause of all things, while created things act as genuine secondary causes. This means God can create through natural processes rather than only through immediate miraculous intervention. A secondary cause, like evolution, therefore is not ungodly or atheistic, just because it isn’t created ex nihilo by a Jewish deity.

Very simple logic to understand.

Social Darwinism = Social Spartanism

Now, the idea of “social eugenics” or wiping out lesser life forms is not a Nazi idea, but a Jewish one. Sure, Hitler hated Slavic people, and the Prussian generals who ran the war effort wanted to enslave or wipe the Slavic race out. But this concept is not new, only the entire Old Testament is based on this concept — the “master race” are clearly and explicitly made to be the Isra-elites, who are an ethnic group and a religion both.

And, they, the master race, are commanded over and over again, to either wipe out or enslave the rest of the world. You could argue, as I do, that this concept is based on Sparta, and elucidated further by Aristotle in his framework for an ideal state based on a two-tiered system of justice in which a small portion of “haves” can brutalize the “have-nots” with impunity:

The argument follows that this system was then explicitly racialized. And so the “Haves” became the Isra-elites and the “have-nots” became the rest of the world.

My favorite example of this racial supremacist language is found in Psalms:

Psalm 2 1 Why do the goyim conspire[a]

and the peoples plot in vain?

2 The kings of the earth rise up

and the rulers band together

against the Lord and against his anointed, saying,

3 “Let us break their chains

and throw off their shackles.” 4 The One enthroned in heaven laughs;

the Lord scoffs at them.

5 He rebukes them in his anger

and terrifies them in his wrath, saying,

6 “I have installed my king

on Zion, my holy mountain.” 7 I will proclaim the Lord’s decree: He said to me, “You are my son;

today I have become your father.

8 Ask me,

and I will make the goyim your inheritance,

the ends of the earth your possession.

9 You will break them with a rod of iron[b];

you will dash them to pieces like pottery.” 10 Therefore, you kings, be wise;

be warned, you rulers of the earth.

11 Serve the Lord with fear

and celebrate his rule with trembling.

12 Kiss his son, or he will be angry

and your way will lead to your destruction,

for his wrath can flare up in a moment.

Blessed are all who take refuge in him.

This ugly idea then resurfaces in the Anglolands, in the form of Social Darwinism, coated in the thinnest veneer of scientific legitimacy and promoted by the twin industrial dynasties of the Darwins and Wedgwoods.

On the Zionism of the Darwin Family

Erasmus Earle, the great-great grandfather of Erasmus Darwin, was a Cromwellite political officer. He is listed in the record of Parliament as a kind of lawyer, who appears to have been involved in the trial and conviction of witches that was of note in Parliament’s records.

Erasmus Darwin was then part of a kind of secret club, the Lunar Society, a meeting of prominent industrialists in Britain that came up with ways to promote their business interests through the manipulation of science and the law. Erasmus Darwin may have also been ethnically Jewish. These claims/rumors are often mocked when raised, but, well, what do thine own lying eyes tell you?

Erasmus then joined forces with another industrialist family led by Josiah Wedgwood. The Wedgwoods were prominent proto-industrialists in Britain at the time, and they married the Darwins, producing the Wedgwood-Darwin line. It is worth perusing the list of their notables to see just how heavily enmeshed they were in promoting the cause of Anglo-Israelism, and setting up globalist institutions.

Below is Josiah Wedgwood, their family patriarch at the time. Some believe that Josiah was also of Jewish wealthy merchant stock. For some random reason that no one nose:

Wedgwood is not only most famous for being a driving force behind the deliberate state-led mass industrialization policies that devastated the native Britons and their culture, but also for advocating for the abolition of Negro slavery in the Americas. He needed an ideology or a scientific theory that would justify his #BLM movement, and, the Darwins’ championing of the “we were all Africans once” theory gave him just that.

Amusingly, he and other prominent British industrialists started advocating for these measures almost literally the day after the American colonies had successfully gained independence from Great Britain. This, of course, was a deeply hypocritical and self-serving foreign policy aimed at destabilizing the former colonies, which American statesmen and anti-Bible firebrand Thomas Jefferson was quick to point out.

Depicted: Thomas Jefferson defeating the Darwinian invasion force and instituting the Jim Crow laws in America to enshrine Man’s victory over ape into the Constitution.

Later on, throughout the 19th century, the Wedgwood-Darwin family would produce a slew of committed and even infamous Zionists, who lobbied for Great Britain to take on the cause of the creation of a modern state of Israel, attaining success in the early 20th century.