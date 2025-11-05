Previously:

Anatoly Fomenko revises the entire first millennium and also the centuries that we ascribe to antiquity and we talked about some of the claims he makes about those “Dark Ages”. But specific to the Slavlands situation, the Romanovs are essentially charged with fabricating three centuries out of thin air to justify their claims to power. Thus, the historical events that we think of now as coming from the 16th to the 13th centuries were actually made up using various deceptions by the people in power in the middle of the 16th century to shore up Romanov and Orthodox Church rule.

New Chronology posits that Arianism, historically associated with 4th-century figures like Arius and with groups such as the Goths, Huns, and Scythian-influenced steppe tribes, represents the original, “pure” faith of the “Horde/Orda”. In Fomenko’s framework, the Horde is a vast Scythian empire composed of tribes like the Getae/Goths/Huns/Sarmatians/Cumans and the rest, spanning Eurasia up to the 16th century and it practiced an Arian-like Christianity that blended pagan steppe traditions with early Christian elements.

Now, the specific date when this was accomplished is given as the Council of Trent (1545–1563) The Catholic Church at the Council of Trent finalized the biblical canon and destroyed all apocryphal texts that preserved any Arian narratives. Events from the 11th–15th centuries (Horde expansions) were covered up and a new history was written and parts of the true story were thrown a thousand years back into antiquity.

Bear with me as I explain why this isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

That Aleksander Nevsky Was a Nicene Church Fabrication

Most of the readers of this blog are probably familiar with the history of Prince Nevsky battling the Teutonic Knights on a frozen lake and defeating them there, ensuring that Novgorod and Moscow stayed sovereign and Orthodox. The only problem with this story is that it is remarkably similar to another legend, only one involving Dmitri Donskoy instead.

Remember how we analyze the similarities between Attila and Alaric last time?

Well, “duplication” is the revisionists’ bread and butter. They believe that most of these mythological founding figures have been revised into copies of copies of copies, essentially. With these two figures, not only is the story of their battle against a foreign power quite similar, beat for beat, but even the astronomical data given to us by the historians is identical for both of them.

Keep an open mind as I make the case for duplication below.