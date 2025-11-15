Previously:

I’ve written about how Rabbi Maimonedes codified the Talmud and how his student, Thomas Aquinas, invented Catholic theology as we know it now.

To reiterate, the chain of logic is as follows:

Plato’s Eros Mania (interpreting holy philosophy texts to get closer to the Demiurgos) ==> Septuagint-based midrash ==> the literary creation of the Yeshua messiah figure based on interpretation of the books of the Prophets ==> midrash on the Old Testament codified into the Talmud by Maimonedes ==> midrash on the Old + New Testament codified into Aquinas’ Scholasticism.

But now we need to bring Aristotle into the story as well.

That Aristotle Created the Noahide Slave Laws

Maimonides in Mishneh Torah, Hilkhot Melakhim presents the Seven Laws of Noah as binding on the part of humanity not bound by the Torah.

The top-tier of laws is the Mosaic/Torah law for the Chosen.

The slave-tier set of laws are the Noahide laws.

In other words, this is yet another Nomocracy. Like Sparta, this system is law-centered rather than king-centered (kings are considered evil in the Bible), and it emphasizes a codified divine and unchangeable legal order, with tiers of privilege and protection, administered by a kind of council of priests.

But I’m jumping ahead here.

First, Maimonedes explains how he comes to his conclusions and codifications in his work. He is a great admirer of Aristotle, who he believes had to have secretly been circumsized because of how Jewish Aristotle’s philosophy was and because of how much damage he inflicted on the “pagan” beliefs of antiquity with his political activity and philosophy. See here:

As a result, Maimonides often draws from Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics and Politics and Aristotle’s concept of “Natural Law” found there to conclude the following:

Natural Law is rational and universal, rooted in human nature.

Virtue is cultivated through laws and customs created by the authorities.

Maimonides frames the Noahide commandments as “laws all humans are naturally capable of following,” echoing Aristotle’s idea of a “Natural Law”. So, basically, the Noahide Laws of Maimonedes are essentially the Natural Law of Aristotle. And Aristotle got his ideas from … wait for it … say it with me … yes, from the example of Sparta.

Good?

…

And what is wrong with all that then?

Why am I writing all of these essays besmirching the good names of Maimonedes and Aristotle and Lycurgus and Plato and Moses and Aquinas?

The word “natural” just means “good” in colloquial shorthand, after all. When you go to the grocery store, you buy the products that say “natural” on them, don’t you? When you buy your clothes, you hope that the fibers are natural. And when you are good at something, people compliment you by saying: “heya, that bucko over yonder do be icy natural! No cap, on rizz, 67. ” Or something like that.

Anyway, if the Noahide Laws are just the “natural laws”, what is the problem then?

Well, here’s where I would usually launch into one of my long and passionate rants about a philosophical concept called “lying” or “false advertising” or “just because a philosopher says something is good doesn’t make it so”. But these are very abstract philosophical concepts for most people to wrap their heads around, I’ve found. Because the philosophers are old and have marble busts in their name (all fakes and copies by the way), they are to be treated with reverence and respect.

Speaking of respect:

Depicted: Phyllis riding Aristotle after being mocked by Alexander the Great. A popular medieval tale depicting Aristotle as the sexual plaything of an Athenian dominatrix named Phyllis. No, really.

That is the dominant attitude on the matter. I should practice humility and abase myself before the altars of the founding fathers of Western civilization! If Aristotle said it was natural, then it was natural and good and that’s that. Without the philosophers and priests, we would have nothing, dangummit!

Do you hear me, guy?

You are NOTHING without them!