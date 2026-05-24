Previously:

Today we are going to do some serious conceptual bridging.

I’m going to bring together several phenomenon under one conceptual, scientific framework. The two main phenomenon are 1) Altered States and 2) Telluric Activity and explain how together they create what we can call “Chthonism”.

I’ve written and podcasted about altered states before. See my series with Tom Montalk:

To summarize — altered states of perception are a scientific reality that cannot be denied.

And they can be induced in many ways. Most people have some familiarity with them if they’ve experimented with magic mushrooms. But the goal of any real esoteric mystical practice is to teach you how to enter an altered state at will. Most systems bank on their initiates not knowing this, and so they get to jerk them around and subject them to ritual humiliation instead of teaching them anything useful. The occult or mysticism, at its best, is simply an art/science of inducing altered states of perception. Or, to be fair, that is at least 80% of it. And the full list of techniques for reliably triggering altered states is vast, but if you know the core principles for induction, you can reverse engineer an understanding of any famous technique you may have heard of in fiction media, real myths, or current cults.

I believe that I have distilled manual techniques of altered state induction to three core components that I call the Holy Trinity of Mysticism. They are: 1) total physical relaxation 2) breath rate alteration (sleep-like small and shallow breathing) and 3) mental depth conjuration (realistic mind’s eye visuals). Using these three criteria, you can evaluate whether or not a technique is real or not or just a scam. If it doesn’t check at least one of the boxes without undermining the other two, it is nonsense. The better techniques use at least two out of the three.

But how does one completely relax the body to the state of sleep paralysis or close to that? Or how does one consciously attain the same breathing rate of someone in deep sleep (barely perceptible, almost death-like)? Well, there are too many methods to count, really. You can pick and choose whatever works for you and train it with a concrete end goal in mind. Most “gurus” settle on one technique or two that they then swear by and try to make the end all be all technique when they launch their own personal internet guru courses over Instagram. They will insist that theirs is the only way and pad up their offerings with nonsense phllosophizing and vapid affirmations to cover up for the fact that all they really have to offer is just one more altered state induction technique that works for some people but not others.

Now, I am not opening a sex cult just yet, but, when I do, my readers will be the first to know. Consider yourselves on the mailing list already

But no, I am simply trying to explain what my concept of Empirical Mysticism is all about.

So, we have now covered the first part — altered state induction. While in the altered state, you start having hallucinations, basically. These hallucinations are then often made into religious art and religious scripture. If enough people can be convinced to pick up weapons and kill in the name of these visions, then you get a world religion next, of course.

Since interest in the occult exploded following the Occult Revival and New Age movement of the 70s, many advances have been made in altered state research. The most famous research institute was probably the Monroe Institute, that produced the Gateway program, which relied on binaural beats and guided instructions to induce altered states in students/patients. It was premised on the idea that the right hemisphere of the bicameral mind was the ticket to mystical experience. More on that in a bit. The guided recordings costs thousands of dollars even now, but you can find pirated versions on the interwebs if you were so inclined.

But there have been even greater advances since then as well.

Enter: Michael Persinger and the so-called “God Helmet” that he soldered together in his lab. Here is a playlist of some of his interviews on the topic:

Long story short, Persinger was able to induce the altered state and the hallucinations that come with it using a helmet that pumped weak magnetic waves into patients’ skulls. The testimony of journalists and test subjects that tried it on for themselves speaks for itself. The only caveat appears to be Persinger’s belief that it only works on “creative people” who already have some activity occurring between their lobes.

Perhaps “non-NPcs”, in modern internet parlance.

Having proven that altered states could be induced with magnetic fields, this would seem to disprove any genuine supernatural phenomenon. But that is not quite so.

Enter: Paul Devereux and adjacent researchers who researched geomagnetic and subtle energy emissions occurring in nature near so-called sacred sites, megalithic structures, and other areas associated with mysticism like mountains, springs, waterfalls and so on.

Remember: Persinger’s core idea was that the human brain, especially the temporal lobes and limbic system, is sensitive to patterned magnetic fluctuations. He argued that certain mystical or paranormal experiences could be triggered when these regions enter unusual states of coherence. He proposed that religious and mystical experiences were linked to transient disturbances or “microseizure-like” events in deep temporal lobe structures.

This led to the famous “God Helmet,” with subjects often reporting a “sensed other presence,” out-of-body sensations, cosmic oneness, or the feeling that another intelligence was nearby. At the time, Persinger interpreted these experiences as disruptions or cross-talk between the two hemispheres of the brain — the brain effectively generating an autonomous “Other” out of parts of the self that normally remain integrated. This was the dominant theory at the time accounting for religious hallucinations and the development of humanity away from seeing Gods around them.

Basically, the right side of your brain is capable of its own thoughts, and even its own motor functions. These thoughts seem like they come from without, and therefore, people thought they were gods. But then society somehow changed out brain chemistry or shape via “socialization” and the introduction of the concept of morality and we Darwinically evolved out of that ability to hallucinate with ease.

That’s the social theory in a nutshell, for what it is worth.

More scientifically though, patients with epilepsy used to have their hemispheres cut with surgery, and this ended their convulsions and hallucinations. But, an interesting side-effect occurred in which they could then develop two separate minds.

Or rather, if you have your hemispheres cut, you can become more aware of the second consciousness in your other hemisphere. People with split brains also end up exhibiting bizarre limbic function, where it seems like the other half of their body, their non-verbal right half develops a mind of its own.

Watch:

So, stacking theory upon theory together, the various techniques of 1a) altered state induction or 1b) the use of the God Helmet, cause 2) a shift in our perception from the logical, verbal, dominant left hemisphere to the right hemisphere, which is 3) associated with creativity, art, non-verbal and intuitive thinking, but which also causes 4) hallucinations.

Thus, all mysticism is just the result of our brains misfiring or entering into strange and unusual internal alignments, right?

And the other presence that patients report feeling? The Jungian shadow-self?

That’s just their own right-side hemisphere brain consciousness that they become aware of for the first time while in an altered state.

So, there you have it, mysticism explained and done away with by modern neuroscience.

Done and dusted?