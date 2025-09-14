Last time we spoke of Luna wolves and Chthonian Cossack Hopak shamans.

I brought up the topic of Lunar or Wolf brotherhoods and left off by mentioning that Odin is a perfect example of that Chthonian archetype. Let’s start off today’s essay by expanding on that topic first.

The Luna Wolves of Primordial Eurasia

We all know about the Scandinavian and their Berserkers (the bear-shirts or bear-spirit-wearers). The primary sources on berserkers include the Poetic Edda, Prose Edda, sagas (e.g., Egils saga, Grettis saga), and other Old Norse texts like Heimskringla. These sources portray berserkers as rootless, often outlawed men who channel supernatural fury, consort with occult forces, and live at odds with the established order.

Now, some sources do focus on the bear aspect of the spirit possession that these warriors would initiate. But others also point out that wolves and dogs were also frequently referenced as the initiatory spirits. Archaeological and runestone evidence (the Rök Runestone, 800 CE) references warriors with wolf imagery and ecstatic rites.

Here are some examples of how Berserkers were depicted on surviving engravings:

Old Norse berserkr or úlfheðinn) from Björnhovda.

Note the two most common motifs associated with all shamanic warriors — the moon (the horns on the head) and the wolf.

And:

The Wolfskrieger (found in Mainz, Germany) and now in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.

A fresco in the 11th c. Saint Sophia Cathedral of Kiev that appears to depict a berserker ritual performed by Varangian berserkers.

Are you picking up on a pattern here with wolves and moons and magic and warriors?

I think I am, but I’m probably just crazy!

…

Skaldic poetry, like Haraldskvæði (800 CE), praises berserkers in King Harald Fairhair’s retinue, but also notes their separation from regular troops due to their ecstatic frenzy, underscoring their social ostracization. The Saga of Hrolf Kraki features Bodvar Bjarki, a warrior who transforms into a bear in battle, suggesting shape-shifting tied to Odinic ritual. This saga also emphasizes berserkers’ loyalty to their wandering vagabond warbands (hirð) alone and above all else.

And, in the field of Proto-Indo-European (PIE) studies, the organization known as the Koryos often comes up as the result of archealogical digs in modern-day Ukraine and Russia and Siberia.

Amusingly, after I wrote the previous article, I found an obscure Substacker had already covered this ground albeit in a dry, academic sort of way:

Proto-Indo-European Koryos Something that is of note here is the concept of the proto-indo-european Koryos. This is referring to bands of young warriors with a dual role, both living within and apart from society, which is also particularly relevant here. This goes back to around 3300 to 2600 BCE. So within the Neolithic. During certain periods, these groups would venture into the wilderness to hunt and raid other communities, while in the remaining time, they were tasked with defending their own society. They were guided by a senior male and lived off the country by hunting and engaging in raiding and pillaging foreign communities. A defining aspect of these young men's communities was the initiation ritual, which involved living outside the norms of society, often in stark contrast to its values. The kóryos were composed of adolescent males (presumably from 12–13 up to 18–19 years of age), usually coming from prominent families and initiated together into manhood as an age-class cohort. After undergoing painful trials to enter the group, they were sent away to live as landless warriors in the wild for up to 9 years, within a group ranging from two to twelve members. The young males went without possession other than their weapons, living on the edges of their host society. The Koryos were seen as being closely connected to the gods, especially thunder gods, and were believed to possess supernatural powers and abilities. Additionally, these warrior bands were closely tied to specific animals, particularly dogs and wolves. Wolves and dogs were regarded as mystical symbols representing death, lawlessness, promiscuity, and the fury of warriors. The association with these animals signified a state of liminality between invulnerability and death, as well as between youth and adulthood. The Koryos also having been linked to dog and cattle sacrifice as well, which has been strongly established in the field. You have for instance the Krasnosamarskoe mid-winter dog sacrifices. Connected to the winter solstice. A death and rebirth ritual connected to the ancestors and purification also took place in the Koryos ritual as well. Which was linked to the return of the Koryos warrior band into the community, in which the young men either dress up as their ancestors, or have otherwise a connection to both their ancestors and the underworld after roaming through the village, where they become, through this final ritual after the Koryos period ended part of the tribe and eligible for marriage.

But what goes unmentioned are the more curious elements of their initiation. Like, that the band size was kept deliberately small (ideally 8 for symbolic reasons, as seen in later Celtic burials of 8 men and horses).

Eight and the chthonic powers are intimately linked for some reason.

As for our young wolf bands, their koryonos (leader) was also chosen by divine lots i.e., by dice, which were interpreted as the gods' will.

Soldiers and sailors and their perennial fascination with dice is another related topic.

Dice and chance are basically used as methods by which “luck” can be measured i.e., the favor of “Lady Fortune”, the true patron goddess of soldiers and sailors and anyone else who no longer has any control over the fate of their own lives. You’ve heard of the infamous “pieces of eight”, I presume?

The most famous modern reference probably comes from the third Pirates of the Caribbean movie, in which the brotherhood of pirates have to assemble 9 pieces of eight to unleash a Titanic chaos deity known as Kalypso to reclaim the seas and sink the East India Trade company fleet:

But I digress.

Every single PIE-derived culture retains elements of this wolf brotherhood lore in their ancient annals. Like, in Germanic traditions, this evolved into the "Wild Hunt" (a spectral procession of warriors led by Odin/Herjan, "master of the war-band"), where wolf-warriors (úlfheðnar) rode in ecstatic fury. You can even see Hitler depicted as Herjan/Odin/Wotan/Veles in this 1889 artwork, the same year that Adolf the baby was born, foretelling his rise to power and his subsequent rebellion against the world.

Indian-Iranian cultures include vrātyas ("dog-priests" or wandering warriors) performing vrātyastoma rituals with dog symbols at midwinter, associating with storm gods like Indra and his Maruts (warrior band). In Vedic-controlled India, the vratyas were, again, essentially outlaws because they did not participate in the social rituals of society. Here are the quotes:

“Persons whom the twice born (Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaisyas) beget on women of their own classes, but who omit the prescribed rites and have abandoned the Gayatri, are to be designed as Vratyas” – Manu 10-20. (…) Manu says the three castes must be initiated into the recitation of Gayatri before the age of 16 for Brahmins, 22 for Kshatriyas and 24 for Vaisyas. If they don’t do it then they are called Outlaws/Vratyas (Manu 2—38 and 39). In fact they were initiated well before this age. This was the maximum limit.

In fact, the The Atharva Veda (15th kanda) devotes an entire hymn titled the “vratya- suktha” to the “mystical fellowship” of the Vratyas. I asked Grok to translate it into simple English for us to peruse:

“The Vrātya was, when nothing else was. In the beginning, he arose, the one born, the first. He became the sole lord of beings.” (15.3.1)

“He moved to the east, and from his movement, the eastern region arose. The wind followed him, the breath of the gods.” (15.3.2)

“He is the one who wanders, the Vrātya, with matted hair, clothed in the wind, the lord of the regions.” (15.3.3)

“The Vrātya holds the year, the seasons bow to him. Spring is his first companion, summer his second, the rains his third.” (15.4.1)

“He bears the earth and sky, he kindles the fire of sacrifice. The gods themselves honor the Vrātya’s might.” (15.5.1)

“To the northern region he went, and the Maruts followed, their weapons gleaming, their chariots thundering.” (15.9.1)

“The Vrātya’s voice is the storm, his breath the lightning. He roars, and the worlds tremble.” (15.9.2)

“With him are the ascetics, the silent ones, and the puṃścalī [holy prostitute women], adorned, singing his praises.” (15.13.1)

“His bow is strung, his whip raised high, his chariot adorned with riches. The Vrātya rides, unconquered.” (15.14.1)

“Through the Vrātyastoma, the Vrātya is purified, welcomed by the gods, his sins washed away.” (15.18.1)

“Indra grants him strength, Rudra his healing, the Maruts their speed. He becomes one with the sacrifice.” (15.18.2)

“The Vrātya, once wandering, now stands firm, a pillar of the world, blessed by all gods.” (15.18.5)

The hymn essentially explains the process by which the wandering wolf warriors become equals of the gods and emerge out of exile as conquerors and kings. They engaged in ecstatic practices involving trance states, chanting, and ritual intoxication, to channel divine energy i.e., to effect spirit possession by these “wolf” spirits. This leads to their apotheosis down the line.

…

And over in the Isles of the Britons, Celtic fáelad ("wolfing") and Irish díberga (marauding bands) involved similar shape-shifting wolf mysticism. Of course, “Anglo” culture has none of this because it is a modern invention, much like the Soviet identity, created in the wake of the Cromwellian terror which wiped out all native customs in Britannia. I encourage my UKistani readers to stop being Anglos and to instead become Britons/Celts/Germans/Danes again. And the best way to do that is to familiarize yourself with the myths of your own folk, of course.

Speaking of Anglos, I feel that I can now get into explaining the concept of “Tyrrany” and the Red Right Hand now.

The Red Right Hand of the Tyrranical Order