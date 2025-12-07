Previously:

If you’ve ever noticed just how femme-coded the New Age movement or Church is and wondered if there was something better out there when it comes to religion, well, let me tell you right now that no, there isn’t.

What I am going to describe today is an incomplete, mostly lost and almost universally forbidden tradition. To reconstruct it, I’m even going to have to dip into Daoist and Tantric lore to fill in the gaps that have been torn into our own culture. I’ve been wanting to write this essay for a long time now and I don’t feel like waiting any longer — we’re just going to plunge right into the forbidden chthonic arts.

We must now consider the role of the male daimons and chthonic deities.

The shades or ghosts of dead heroes and warriors are one category, yes. Very important to talk about them and how spirit possession with the ghosts of warriors would be attained. We dipped our toes into the topic recently. Here:

But there is also the rather mysterious class of chthonic war deities that are worth understanding next. Now, most people think that “chthonic” just means “dumb broads” and those independent crystal shops selling books on Wicca. But you and I know better because we’ve studied the principle of gender in spirituality and we understand that it endlessly bifurcates. The male principle is found in the chthonic as well, and it is by far the most suppressed form of occultism that exists.

Let’s start with one of the most misunderstood gods — Ares.

Ares has a dark, chthonic side to him. And this Chthonic Ares demands black animal sacrifices (rams or bulls), and is a subterranean force associated with warrior shades, the blood of soldiers spilled into the earth, and deep ecstatic rage. From the few scant references we have to him, he is always associated with the earth and blood. We don’t even have any surviving depictions of him, so the purges were clearly quite thorough.

Let us simply use our imaginations then for now.

Depicted: scholars have reconstructed the ancient Hyperborean “Dark Ares” deity.

…

Apollodorus, Library 3.12.6 describes Ares in his chthonian aspect:

“Ares, having slain Halirrhothius, was tried before the gods on the hill which even now is called the Areopagus, for there he shed blood upon the earth and was purified beneath it.”

And this chthonic earth and blood Ares appears to be the oldest form of Ares, his most primordial incarnation.

We know this because the Orphics (the oldest set of myths) also describe a chthonian Ares, not the traditional olympian Ares that we think of now.

Orphic Fragment 214 Kern:

“Ares, who delights in the groans of men, rages below the earth among the shadowy forms.”

Finally, we have the Greek Magical Papyri that I referenced last time. All of them use chthonian magic, and were the folk-culture of the Greeks, not any form of elitist priest-led Olympian temple-worship. They invoke the chthonic Ares to attain spirit possession by him.

PGM IV. 2373–76:

“Ares Chthonios, blood-drinker, who dwells beneath the earth and hears the cries of the slain, come to me in your underworld power.”

In these magic scribblings, Ares is referred to as Ares Chthonie (Ares of the Earth) and Ares Nekydaimone (Ares the Spirit of the Dead).

Sparta even inherited a chthonic Ares shrine.

From Pausanias 3.14.9:

“There is also a sanctuary of Ares. The image is armed, and by it stand two women, by name Phobos and Deimos. The Spartans say that Ares is also worshiped here as a chthonic god.”

Pausanias 3.15.7:

“They call him Enyalios, and some hold Enyalios to be the same as Ares;

others say Enyalios is a daimon of the dead who accompanies Ares in war.”

This Enyalios/Ares relationship is important to understand. Ares is called Enyalios in the Iliad as well. It appears that Enyalios is either a daimon close to Ares or the chthonic alter ego of Ares. I believe that it is the latter.

The nuance has been lost to time though.

Now, why is this chthonic Ares so important? Well, we spoke of the different approaches to mysticism several times already, and we mostly focused on the female approach to spirituality.

To summarize:

— The female principle in mysticism is dissolving, dispersing, watery, intoxicating … the breaking of the ego/psyche and its surrender into dissolution and a return to the cosmic soup from which it was scooped out of. Imagine taking heroin and suddenly feeling like you’ve been returned to the warmth and bliss of your mother’s womb, if only for a while.

— In contrast, the male principle in mysticism is energizing, fortifying, inflaming … the solidifying of the ego/psyche and its expansion. Think of it like taking cocaine, and suddenly feeling like you can conquer the whole world, if only for awhile.

Thus, the two approaches to mysticism could not be more different in terms of their spiritual goals. Christianity and Buddhism (with a few interesting exceptional sects here and there) follow the feminine path of self/ego-dissolution. The goal is to destroy the psyche so that the person becomes a vessel for the Holy Spirit or dissolves into the cosmic soup of ego-less ur-existence where the Buddha awaits, apparently. The parallels between Buddhism and Hesychasm and the Kabbalistic concept of Ein Souf (the cosmic soup of souls) are truly remarkable.

But the world of male-principle oriented mysticism has barely survived even in the Greek myths, and there are no surviving schools that teach it, even in the East, to my awareness. So what techniques or gods or concepts fall into this male-principle oriented mysticism? Well, from the Greek myths alone, we can still derive many concepts with which to start our investigation.

First and foremost, Chthonic Ares is most known for his ability to pour menos into his chosen champion’s marrow (myelos) which fills the warrior with ecstatic battle fury. Everything circles and centers and emanates from this menos concept. It is a form of Pneuma, only chthonic and also male.

But Ares is not even the only god who does so.

Iliad 20.166–167:

“Athena poured menos into his limbs,

and light blazed from the man.”

Iliad 15.262–263:

“Zeus breathed menos into Hector,

and he grew strong in the marrow of his bones.”

Iliad 5.440–442

“Ares, insatiate of battle, breaker of men,

who drives warriors to slaughter.”

And many more besides.

All of the main characters of the Iliad enter into an ecstatic menos-induced battle wrath at least once. Achilles is simply the best and most powerful wielder of menos, who is able to attain the power of the divines themselves. And because menos is generated in the marrow, the bones of heroes who were capable of channelling menos in their lifetimes were considered a source of mystical power once they were dead.

Hippocratic treatise, On the Sacred Disease §10:

“From the marrow comes the heat and breath

which give strength to men.”

That is why the shrine of Achilles and the resting places of heroes are so important.

Again: in the ancient Homeric and in early Greek thought, menos is the uniquely male vital/subtle spirit force that is found in the bone marrow (myelos). It is only ever referenced in the context of battle-fury or god-given strength. This is not to be confused with testosterone (a hormone) or thymos (emotion/spirit) or psyche (soul).

No, it is an energetic charge that floods a warrior’s body, often suddenly, which allows for superhuman strength or courage or hidden magical abilities to activate.

And you can try to allegorize or metaphorize these concepts, but the old texts mean all of this very literally.

It is up to you to decide whether or not you can break your mind out of the atheistic assumptions that it holds about the world. All of this becomes possible if you accept just one miracle: the existence of the pagan concept of Pneuma, the spirit-force that permeates all life in our world.

Without this one miracle, none of these fairytales and occult mumbo-jumbo can make any sense. Accept the Pneuma and suddenly, you gain the much-vaunted “Bronze Age Mindset” that is all the rage in certain circles on the internet. Reject it, and you remain in the “Judeo-Christian/Scientism Minset” which dominates modernity.

Put another way: if you want to think like an ancient, the most important thing to do is not to worship Thor or Zeus through retarded cargo-cult rites, but to simply accept the existence of Pneuma. Once Pneuma is factored in, all pagan medicine, magical belief, morality and the rest become possible and internally logically consistent again.

In the same way that Judeo-Christianity rests on accepting the the Bible is the word of God or how Scientism rests on accepting the Big Bang or Neodarwinism or Virology, paganism depends on the Pneuma.

You want to re-enchant the world? Drop the CS Lewis and instead simply reintegrate the Pneuma into your understanding of the world. If Pneuma is real, then the woodlands can indeed become “enchanted” again. After all, Pneuma literally imbues the world with spirits and spirit-power. But then you’re veering dangerously close to animism and shamanism and paganism, eh Christians? Careful … careful, your soul teeters on the brink of Hellfire with that kind of thinking.

…

In the end, it’s up to you, personally, to decide.