Now, thanks to the influence of New Age, you’ve probably heard of the tripartite model of metaphysics. So, the model states that we have the following:

The physical body

The ethereal body

The astral body

It sounds like occult mumbo-jumbo, but it is also the mumbo-jumbo of antiquity and all pre-Philosopher societies. The pagans of the Hellenic world (and every other culture as well) had the exact same tripartite mode:

The body — soma

The spirit — pneuma

The soul — psyche

This used to be the standard view in “the West” too, before Aristotle and the Christians came along and ruined everything.

Put simply, Aristotle didn’t like the concept of a metaphysical/mystical “spirit/pneuma’ and so he created a model based on excluding it or relegating it to simple biological function. He kept just the concept of Soma and the Psyche in his metaphysical model. This should sound familiar, because it remains the dominant model used in Christianity and Scientism today.

There is no “spirit” in Christianity, or if the word is used, it is simply misused by the laity to refer to the soul as a synonym. There are only the soul and the body in the model. In fact, the concept of the pneuma/spirit/etheric has been equated with Satanism and the trickery of the “Earth Devils”. More on that in a bit.

Before Aristotle, the Pneuma/Spirit was the lynchpin to experiential metaphysics and applied mysticism. In his De Anima, the Pneuma was recast as a form of material “breath” or “air,” necessary for life, but no longer as the vehicle for divine inspiration or the kind of transcendental spirit that would have been a core concept in older, ancient and pagan mystical traditions.

Pneuma used to be immaterial and supernatural. But most importantly, it was associated with that which we consider now to be ghostly. The Pneuma was literally a person’s ghost, which was what was given offerings to when a person’s physical body gave out. A person’s ghost is their etheric/pneuma/spirit shell that survives their bodily death in this world, while their soul moves on.

And the Pneuma was also that which enabled reincarnation in some schools of mystic thought.

Thus, the pneuma is a literal synonym for what later occult traditions would refer to as the etheric body. Any kind of occult practice or eastern mysticism or ancestral spiritualism is inherently predicated on the rejection of Aristotle. All “magic” that you might associate with, say, Kundalini and spirit offerings and sacred sites and that sort of thing concerns the etheric i.e., the pneuma. It stands to follow that if you wanted to ban that sort of thing, then what better way to do so than to abolish the very concept of pneuma, on which the entire practice rests?

Whether or not you believe that the occultists and their beliefs are real or not is irrelevant for this argument. What matters is that their practices and beliefs are predicated on the existence of a pneuma or etheric body. Get rid of that, and there is no theoretical basis anymore for them to be either wasting their time or wizarding around.

Pneuma = an immaterial but operative intermediary force

It is a “subtle energy” that:

surrounds the body in an egg-like shell

can leave or enter the body

survives death

is moved, transformed, projected, refined

is detected in meditation, trance, ritual, magic

is the vehicle of consciousness

is the carrier/enabler of mystical experiences

connects human beings with gods/ spirits/ the cosmos

Aristotle obliterates all of this.

Put another way, he is the reason why divorced White women go to Bali or the Hindu Kush to find a spirit teacher to heal their chakras or whatever instead of doing the same thing in the Alps or the Appalachians.

Let me stress this some more.

Pneuma is what makes “magic” possible.

Without a ghostly or subtle, semi-material, semi-spiritual medium, you get:

no reincarnation

no mediumship

no clairvoyance

no psychic energy

no shamanic soul-flight

no breath-body-work

no occult initiation

no kundalini energy

no chi/ki/vril/prana flows

All of these rely on a concept like pneuma — a third substance between matter and soul.

Again, you don’t have to believe in any of this stuff if you don’t want to. Simply treat it as a concept the way you would treat “the Force” in Star Wars. For the characters in those stories to be able to do magic, the writers had to create a magical underlying medium/active concept for their world, which the characters could then manipulate. Even if you don’t believe in occultists and shamans being able to actually do what the claim to be able to do, you should still understand why, conceptually, they need to rely on a kind of Pneuma element to make their world-building make internal sense.

And it is a grave sin in Judeo-Christianity to believe in, perceive or work on these subtle energies. This anti-Pneuma attitude is also found in Kabbalah, where the etheric body is referred to as the “shell of evil” which exists around gentiles’ bodies. This shell of energy is referred to as the Qlippoth and it attracts “Devils of the Earth/Earth spirits” to it.

Now, I explained in the previous series on Primordialism how Neoplatonism defined what was considered good and bad spiritual practice. Anything to do with these energy shells and the concept of spirit was re-labled sorcery, and more specifically, Goetia. Furthermore, I believe that the Greek word Goetia or Goes is where the Hebrew word Goy or Goyim stems from.

So, to summarize, I previously covered the logical chain by which we got to a ban on what is termed the Goetian arts. We went from the Pythagorean Brotherhood to Plato to the Neoplatonists to The Book of Enoch* to Freemasonry and Kabbalah. [*I haven’t actually gotten around to writing the Book of Enoch essay just yet, come to think of it.]

But there is a parallel and intertwined logical chain running in concurrence here and it is more conceptual. It starts with Aristotle and then makes its way to the New Testament and then the Church Fathers and then to Rabbi Maimonedes and Thomas Aquinas, from which point it is enshrined as the ruling dogma in the Latin Church for centuries onwards until Thomism is rejected as a doctrine by the Vatican. For today though, I want to explain why Aristotle outlawed the concept of the spirit and why it was so readily accepted by the Early Judeo-Christians.

The most familiar prohibition on Pneuma for modern Judeo-Christians are the stories in Acts (Acts 8) that feature Simon Magus, the sorcerer.

Jokes aside, the story is one of the few interesting ones found in the New Testament, which is mostly just lame preaching and feminine moralizing and brazen financial shakedowns.

To summarize: Simon, who is a sorcerer, sees the apostles’ power and realizes that the miracles and healings being performed by Peter and John are much greater than any magic he can perform. Initially, Simon’s magic had caused him to be seen as “the Great Power of God” by the people, and he had a significant following. Simon, seeing the opportunity for learning a new power, offers Peter and John money in exchange for tutelage in the ability of using the Holy Spirit through the laying on of hands. They tell him that he is evil, and that their power is greater than his because they are good. This becomes a doctrinal contest between Simon’s pneuma (earthly-spirit abilities) and the power of faith in Yahweh alone represented by the apostles.

Simon is rebuffed, cursed and even gets blamed for fathering the Gnostic heresy.