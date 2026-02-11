Last time, we covered the examples of two Totalitarian dystopias — North and South Korea.

I attempted to explain why the origins or roots of both systems came from Christian missionaries and then Communist missionaries, and that the gospels of both groups can be traced back to Plato’s Laws (a blueprint for a religious dystopia) and The Republic (a blueprint for a secular dystopia).

Also, because of how similar Communism and Christianity are, it is little surprise (to me, anyway) that the Christian leaders of the Korean guerrillas became Communists. Or that the Communist leaders of the USSR became Christians.

The divide between the two systems is not that wide or all that important.

It would be funny to witness the transition of North Korea back to Christianity, and Pyongyang once again becoming “the Jerusalem of the East”, should they choose to capitulate to the Judeo-Christian world order of their geopolitical enemies. But I think that they’ll hold on for some time yet. Plato’s model was designed for longevity and continuity, after all. And North Korea punches far above its own weight, as a modern-day version of Sparta would be expected to.

South Korea is also armed to the teeth too though, like a modern-day Israel.

A state which South Korean Christians support with full-throated enthusiasm, by the way. You’d think that they’d find more solidarity with the plight of the Palestinians being blown back into the stone age by American-made bombs … kind of like what they themselves went through not even a century ago, but, well, Abrahamic religion doesn’t work like that, sadly.

We will cover Sparta and Jerusalem in a subsequent post.

Internal Platonic Politics

Even within the confines of the body politic of a modern state though, the only two options are The Republic or Laws though. Like, in America, to be on the Right, you have to be a Judeo-Christian Zionist, i.e., you have to support the Laws model of Platonic subversion … completely against the ideals of secularism of the Founding Fathers, I might add.

And if you are of the Left, you just promote Judeo-Communism and attack Christianity and Zionism.

Put another way: you can either support Bernie or Bibi, and the Bibi faction clearly enjoys the upper hand in the Anglosphere, because of the historic Protestant peasant populations of these countries, who were, sadly, given the right to vote a century ago.

You, personally, might have some idiosyncratic political or religous views, but that doesn’t mean that you have any actual political traction in America. The only people who matter, or who are in the game at all, are either the party that promotes the security state and dislike Christianity, or the other party that promotes the security state and likes Christianity. Put another way, you get to choose between Pepsi and Coca Cola, but you can’t advocate bringing back a culture of alcoholic honey-based beverages (medovukha) that allow for ecstatic communion with chthonic daimon-deities.

Over in Russia, the ruling party are the Judeo-Christian crypto-Zionists led by Putin. And the only viable opposition has always been the Communist anti-Zionists under Zyuganov.

Over in Hungary, you have Orban’s Judeo-Christian Zionists being opposed by … European-style socialists and the old Soviet-Communist holdovers.

Go to any European country and you will find the situation there too, I promise you.

Remember: playing at politics in the wake of Plato’s revolution is just picking Plato State #1 v Plato State #2.

Personally, if I had to choose, I’d go with the atheist state. Simply because the aesthetics of Communist states are just so much cooler than anything that the Judeo-Christians have ever produced.

But, ideally, we’d go a different route entirely.

I am referring to Plato’s so-called Government of Ethos — ruling by the natural customs and attitudes of a people. Plato’s proposed two alternatives are explicitly a defense, a bulwark against a Government of Ethos arising and intended as a way to overthrow existing governments of ethos, who relied on their own customs and indentity to inform a unique, grounded and ethnos-specific way of life. For an artificial, top-down system of coercion and manipulation like Plato proposes, this is all anathema.

Basically, I advocate for something like this:

But if you’re an American, you could have something like this instead: Space Cowboys.

Jokes aside, my whole political ethos is essentially just: “do the opposite of what Plato and the Bible tell you to do”.

But it is not enough for me to simply play the contrarian.

Like, I also have to understand why Plato was so afraid of Government by Ethos.

In that same vein, I try to understand why Plato was so against peasant mysticism, the Chthonic arts, the goetian shaman tradition and so on. My conclusion is that all of Western society and its ill-gotten colonies, as well as regions affected by Confucianism and Buddhism for that matter, are victims of an organized conspiracy to suppress folk expression and nativist self-governance. That these things that were banned by the Platonists and their offshoot groups means that they were inherently powerful and limited the organized conspiracy to seize power in some way. It stands to reason then, that the way out of the mess might be in understanding why these things were suppressed in the first place, seeing as their suppression forms the foundation of the system of control that we operate under now.

Just … here, read this:

Next up, we will cover the Ayatollah’s obsession with esoteric Platonism, and the cabal of Neoplatonist wizards who took over Iran in the wake of the CIA ouster of the so-called “Shah”.

PS: Send money, please. These blood-sucking women (Mossad handlers) I’ve allowed into my life are draining me dry! I can only fend their ravenous psychic attacks off by throwing cash at them. HELP!