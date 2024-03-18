I plan to skip ahead today and not cover the Brezhnev era and the Andropov coup just yet. This is because I’ve tangentially written about the final moments of the agenda related to the planned demolition of the USSR several times already and I just want to rip the bandaid off at this point and get the key concept out there and explained at long last. Besides, the Gorbachev saga is such solid proof of my overarching thesis about Zionism v Communism that I can’t resist bringing it up before getting into the weeds of the inter-party squabbling that preceded Gorbachev. And I want to talk about Andropov as juxtaposed to Brezhnev, not in conjunction with Gorbachev. And I plan to do the same with Putin/Yeltsin.

I am 20% done with the Brezhnev article anyway so it should be out faster than this one was. By the way, these articles take a MASSIVE amount of time to write up. I also have never seen anyone ever put together the material that I have in one place and in English like this. In other words, I really do deserve your support. This is PhD thesis level research and originality here. Well, OK, grad student level, at least.

Enjoy the forward time skip.

Gorbachev the Boy Scout or the “Moral” Reformer

Gorbachev was portrayed as a “boy scout” by both the Soviet and Western media and by later biographers. Strange that there was such a consensus and mutual adoration between two avowed enemies who were supposedly on the brink of annihilating each other with nukes, no? Yes, he was seen as a well-meaning and naive reformer that wanted to confront the ghosts of the Soviet past and to humanize the regime. Ask any old-timer in the West and that is probably all that they would be able to remember of ol’ Gorby. Gorbachev was then also depicted as a consummate internationalist, concerned with all the in vogue causes of his day. Nuclear arms proliferation, environmental degradation, the looming threat of disease, overpopulation in developed countries, unfair treatment of the Third World by evil whitey and so on.

Back then, it seems like most people simply weren’t hip to the elites’ designs and so such stances came across as “pro-human” or “anti-Fascist” or whatever. It is only now, in my understanding anyway, that any significant number of people is capable of re-examining these so-called “humanist” values (read: Trotskyism) and realizing that they are just pretexts for imposing global government that were coated with a thin veneer of whiney post-Christian moralism that we have gotten so used to and sick of now.

The old “morality” psyop was trotted out to justify the controlled implosion of the USSR, the subsequent transfer of wealth to New York and to Tel-Aviv by the likes of Jeffrey Sachs and his fellow tribesmen, the ethnic pogroms targeting Russians in the periphery territories and the general level of mass misery and destruction. Obviously, non of the Soviet leaders, least of all Gorbachev, were ever motivated by the peasant concept of “morality”.

This is a fairy tale told to the gullible but which does not exist in the realms of religion, economics, geopolitics and so on.

Gorbachev effected his reforms because he wanted to implement “Convergence” with the Western elites. And if that meant cracking several tens of millions of Slavic eggs to make a Convergence omlet, then so be it. The reason that Gorbachev was looked down on by Putin and his government later on was that they believed that Gorbachev hadn’t taken the right safety measures needed to make sure that the Western Trotskyite elites held up their side of the bargain. In short, he was too “naive”, just like Putin is nowadays, and trusted the guarantees and assurances of his esteemed colleagues in the West.

No one in the Kremlin has a problem with the fact that he signed on with the West to try and implement a global totalitarian spook state government run by ethnic Trotskyites on the world. They want to do the same thing even now. No, the problem is that Gorby didn’t negotiate better terms for the Eastern elite. It turns out that the Western Trotskyites wanted to do world government on their own terms and don’t consider the eastern elite their partners or hold them in much esteem whatsoever.

Why is this the case, though?

Well, crack that mystery and you and I will have the our answer for why a powerful faction of Trotskyites who run the American Deep State want to bring Putin’s government to its knees despite putting Putin and his cronies into power there in the first place.

I have some thoughts to share about this riddle of riddles, but it will have to be another time. Believe me, this article is long enough already.

The key point I am making here is that we have to discard the prevailing narratives and misconceptions about Gorbachev if we are to make any sense of what really happened, and what the plot to institute global government is all about. In short, Gorbachev was a scheming goblin, not a moral superman. And the golden rule for politics in the age of mass democracy is that any time you hear a politician or a historian or a religious leader start telling you a tale about morality, and values and “who we are”, you should know that you are about to be swindled in some major way, yet again, by the power elite.

We really do have to leave “morality” as a concept behind if we want to start making sense of how the world really works and if we want to break free of the shackles of elite-imposed psychological and social engineering that we have been subjected to since the time that we could walk and talk.

I really can’t stress this point enough on my blog.

Morality is the veil behind which the worst crimes of the 20th century have been committed and the most insane and draconian social engineering is being implemented on us now. The various foreign military humanitarian crusades, progressive anti-traditional social reforms, and so on. That means we have to stop looking for the “good guy” or the “bad guy” in the story and instead evolve our understanding to be able to view things as part of agendas pursued by people with a shared identity at the expense of other people who do not share in their identity.

The collapse of the USSR is the perfect example of what I am talking about.

The single most geopolitical development of the 20th century except perhaps the defeat of Germania by Judea and what do the peasants know about it?

They see it as a morality tale, of course. They honestly believe that one day, the citizens of the USSR got “fed up” and that Gorbachev had a moral awakening leading him to acquiesce to the wishes of his own people, who were longing to wear blue jeans and listen to rock music and have access to high-quality VHS soft-core pornography. Even in Russia, the real reasons for the collapse of the USSR are considered a fringe conspiracy theory.

Most people everywhere are happy believing the morality fairy tale about the USSR, about WWII, about Yeshua the Messiah and so on.

Remember: morality narratives and standards are set by a society’s ruing elite and they have an invested interest in making sure that the peasants that they rule over have an incomplete picture of the reality of the power paradigm that they find themselves yoked to.

Thus, you may be “moral” for believing the lies of the ruling class and curating your own thinking to not offend your ruling classes’ sensibilities, but that just means you are either a cowardly quisling or an out and out traitor, really. And I don’t really even bother to differentiate between the two categories anymore. After all, who am I to peel back the layers of your soul and stand in judgement of your innermost intentions?

All I can do is look at the results, observe the outcomes of your stubborn myopia.

Willing or not, it doesn’t matter in this material reality. In the higher world of what ifs and potentiality and intentions, sure, maybe. But that is between you and your god in the interim period between your death and the start of your next life. Such qualification and speculation has no place in any serious conversation about the situation we find ourselves in now. The society-wide misunderstanding of morality is the largest psychological stumbling block that our beleaguered folks face, bar none. Until we unyoke ourselves from the moral totalitarianism of our overlords, nothing can be done.

It all starts from there.

If nothing else on this blog appeals to you or sticks to you, take what I say about morality seriously, at least.

The Morality Question is the philosophical ground zero.

The Morality Question is the chthonian counterargument to the Apollonian Identity Question.

It is the Alpha and Omega of all things socio-political.

It is the cigarette that you light up on the balcony after you have had sex.

