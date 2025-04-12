Long-time readers know that I do not believe in Ideology as a concept and that I constantly deride it as an organizing principle.

But I can tell that it just doesn’t get through to most people in the slightest. I call these types, the Ideologoyim. They like to spend their days on the internet in small groups of like-minded ideologues debating the finer points of their preferred ideology. They also react with extreme hostility and insecurity when asked whether or not this is a productive use of a dissident’s time or just a pointless cosplay hobby for society’s most socially awkward left-behinds. All dissident groups that I am aware of are busy trying to convince others and themselves to adopt some niche religious or political or economic ideology which they promise will solve all of society’s problems. Sadly, most people believe in ideological “Orthodoxy” of a kind i.e., in “correct belief” even if they don’t consider Patriarch Kyril their personal spiritual father.

But proper belief in ideological dogma does not make anyone one iota stronger.

Gosh, that is such an important point that I think that I have to make it a couple more times. Here goes:

Ideology does not grant anyone any power.

Correct belief does not grant anyone any power.

Painting your car red doesn’t make it go faster!

^More on that last one deeper down in the essay.

…

The reason why you and your ridiculous group of internet fanatics aren’t anywhere near the halls of power is NOT because you haven’t configured the absolutely perfectly correct ideology to believe in or flag design to rally behind. All that you’ve done is taken your peasant approach to religion (closing your eyes and believing in nonsense really really hard) and misapplied it to politics. Thus, even if you did find this holy grail of correct belief, God or Yahweh or Thor or ETs won’t reward you with a government under your control just because you “cracked the code” or “got the right answer”, on the universal ideology exam, as it were.

It is not “right belief” that determines who gain power, but “right strategies/techniques/technology/organization” that does. You could call this Political Orthopraxy if you were so inclined.

Don’t worry, I won’t sue you for doing so.

Building off of that, your ability to self-organize effectively is what determines what level of success you will have. The contents of the shared belief of your members is a very minor and relatively inconsequential factor in the larger equation. Most successful organizations throughout history have honed in on successful organizational techniques regardless of the fundamental belief that they’ve claimed to believe in. That is to say, all successful organizations used successful organizational techniques. All unsuccessful organizations used unsuccessful organizational techniques and imploded or were destroyed because of that. So long as your deeply-held cult beliefs aren’t too retarded or too self-sabotaging, you can basically believe in any kind of nonsense so long as you actually organize in sound ways despite it.

Now, “organization” refers to that which is, well, organized in some way.

Sadly, most groups who are discontent with the current status quo spend all their time discussing ideology instead of organization in hopes of one day changing the system. The worst offenders are probably the types who spend their days writing out complex legal and tax codes for their future regime that they’ll implement when they take over. How exactly will they take over though? *crickets*. This is the equivalent of playing with Legos, but for adults who think that they’re smart. Spinning out new constitutions and legals codes to be upheld by a future hand-selected Autistocracy is just a form of play for socially retarded man-children without a lick of common sense in their bones and brains. Worse, these types will get mad at you or simply won’t understand what you mean when you try to explain the concept of Political Orthopraxy that I have outlined above.

I suppose all I need to do is to come up with a suffix to which I can attach ‘ism to before I can assume my place in the pantheon of “theory of everything” mega-minds like Karl Marx or Alice Rosenbaum or Ludwig von Mises or Paul the Apostle.

We can try “Organizational-ist-tism-tarian” for now.

But there’s really no need for any of that religious nonsense to be applied to what I am explaining here. Why? Because what I am saying is so simple and straight-forward and obvious that only really smart people with extremely high opinions of their own theories of the world could be dumb enough to not get it. So, at the next cocktail party held by your preferred ideological comrades, make sure to introduce yourself as an “Organizationalistisemite” to really impress the ladies and to earn the envy of the kind of gentlemen that I described above who would no doubt be in attendance there!

…