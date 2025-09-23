Everything that we know about Good and Evil was decided for us by our spiritual betters. It is no exaggeration to say that everything trickles down from the metaphysical lens through which we view the higher realms. Speak of egg-xageration, let me share a vignette with you to set the stage for today’s essay.

A Folkish An-egg-dote

One of the countries with the strictest blasphemy laws that still arrests pagans is Orthodox Greece. This very year, they arrested a Hellenic enthusiast who was trying to revive some Ancient Greek religious/cultural practices. Here:

The first temple dedicated to Zeus and Pan is being built on a 150-acre private plot of land in Gortynia, Arcadia, near the village of Kalliani. In January, it was announced that the temple would be for liturgical purposes and welcome those who believe in the ancient Greek religion. However, Metropolitan Nikiforos of Gortynos and Megalopolis is opposed to the creation of this temple. In fact, he issued a statement, saying, “This news, which has already provoked discussions and reactions, requires our careful response as the Church of the Living God.” “This specific action, which attempts to restore practices and perceptions of a religiosity of bygone eras, causes us sadness and concern. It is not a return to a bright and glorious past, as its followers claim, but a regression to a dark world, dominated by human passions and demonic works,” the Metropolitan continued. “It is not a Greek phenomenon, but a foreign one, which attempts to be forcibly transplanted into Greek reality. Our glorious ancestors had themselves realized the inadequacy of their religion and were searching for something better, which they discovered in Jesus Christ,” the statement added, among other things. Police arrested Evangelos Bexis, an archaeologist and the supervisor of the creation of the Temple of Pan, on February 24 following an order from the prosecutor. Bexis revealed on social media that the prosecutor decided to release him but that a trial date would be scheduled. In a video taken in front of the temple dedicated to Pan in Kalliani, Bexis says he was arrested for being in charge of the construction and told that the site must be closed off. Among other things, he stressed in a video, “It is an act of aggression that cannot be ignored. We are at war in every way. They ordered us, in a state where we are supposed to have religious freedom, that on March 8th we should not celebrate in honor of our Gods because we are illegal.”

But the kind of paganism that I am talking about is very different from what this man was arrested for attempting. I am going to be talking about a folkish, primordial set of beliefs that has nothing to do with the cult of the High Gods.

Now, when I was living in Greece, I remember how my girlfriend decided to perform a ritual that her own Cretan grandmother had passed on to her, on me. It involved rubbing an egg across the body to soak up illness and bad energy while burning incense and mumbling some mumbo-jumbo. I couldn’t help but smile and feel pleasant chills go down my body when she had finished the ceremony. This is because I suddenly recalled how my own grandmother had believed the same thing about the magic, curative power of eggs. And, well, maybe rubbing the egg over my body actually did do something. I generally don’t like partaking in practices that I don’t understand because it feels like cargo-culting, and I consider ignorance and faith to be primordial sins against our own selves. Regardless, even though I didn’t understand the mechanism by which rubbing an egg along the body and muttering some old Greek phrases would help … I did feel lighter and happier afterwards. And I admitted it to my girlfriend too, after chiding her for her superstitious approach to spirituality to boot.

What’s more, I have since read about this ritual in the Greek Magical Papyri.

Now, none of these egg-women could have known about these papyri because none of them are the type to read ancient books (or any books for that matter.

What’s more, my girlfriend had a tattoo of a snake on her thigh. I thought that she had knowingly and deliberately inked an agatha onto her skin for good luck or because of her interest in her Cretan heritage. As it turns out, she knew nothing about any of this, and I had to explain it to her.

So that’s what you spend all that time reading about?

— she said with a smirk, after I finished my breathless explanation. Women hate intelligent men with the fiery passion of a thousand suns, and it is only because I am tall and silver-tongued that I am able to claim a little slice of their affections for myself here and there. Yes, she always looked down on my desire to know. She saw it as a waste of time at worst, or a harmless quirk when she was in a good mood. None of the women I’ve met in my life were ever concerned with knowledge or understanding, only in emotion and feeling. Their emotions and feelings about something, at any given moment, are essentially the gospel of God to them. All women instinctively believe that they are infallible deities, I’ve found. What’s worse, some of them do indeed have very good instincts and end up being right about things more often than smart men who can do math and read and try to use logic to solve their problems.

This trope or archetype is ubiquitous in our culture.

But, despite having this preternatural ability to intuit hidden truths and perceive the nature of things, they also lack any and all ability to actually organize their agency/skill to act in a coherent way upon the world. Men have that ability, but we lack female shrewdness and intuition, so mostly we end up doing more harm than good and chasing our tails around in circles for decades until we finally gain some wisdom, right around the time that we lose the mobility in our knees necessary to actually implement it.

Gee, if only men and women could learn how to work together and complement one another somehow … oh well.

Amusingly, we met in the center of Athens, where some enthusiasts were staging a kind of protest/sacred walk around parts of the city with lanterns and candles. This is another modern pagan revivalist effort, and it takes inspiration from the chthonian night-time spirit walks dedicated to either Demeter or Persephone or Artemis. Some of the women will also spin around and sing at certain spots along the walk. Worryingly, they also wander into some of the worst areas of Athens, like Omonia, which is filled with drug addicts, thieves, and homeless drug addicts and thieves. Also, a Russian sailor I met there told me that there were some brothels with Georgian women in that area, but I didn’t get the chance to explore them, so I cannot confirm or deny. This practice and the egg thing are more in line with what I am talking about than the Olympian temple I opened with.

But enough about my love life.

What is primordial folk religion?

Put simply: “Daimonism” was the folk religion of the pre-Plato pagan world, and it continued to exist in parts of Eurasia right through into the 20th century, always in the heathen countryside. It is symbolized with snakes, predominantly, and its active practitioners were referred to as the “Goe/Goes” from which we get the term Goetian.

This practice of daimonism is why modern Judeo-Christians will claim that our ancient ancestors were demon-worshippers who are burning in Yahweh’s Hell now. And there are several sources for the development of this doctrine:

Plato’s original social-engineering blueprints

The Neoplatonists

The Septuagint (written by Plato’s students in Alexandria)

The Book of Enoch (based off of Neoplatonic writing)

The Church Fathers (Judeo-Platonist Philosopher-Kings)

Kabbalah (based on the Book of Enoch, Neoplatonism and the Torah)

Put simply: there is a clear thread that can be followed in relation to the development of this anti-daimon project that starts with the Atheist Philosophers and then is continued with Judeo-Christianity. But I will only cover the items in bold above for today, because, believe me, that is already a lot of ground to cover. I have the difficult job of explaining how Demons, Daimons, Titans, Nephilim, Earth spirits, Goetia and paganism are all related. Put as simply as possible, these are all essentially synonyms — they all mean the same thing.

Caveat: What confuses people is the cult of the worship of the “High Gods i.e., the Olympic pantheon”, which needs to be treated separately.

And now we come to the meat of today’s post, we are going to explain how the daimonic, snake-oriented, chthonic and Titanic folkish magic traditions of the gentiles became considered “demonic” or “satanic” or “sorcerous” or “black magic” in Judeo-Christianity.

The War Against the Snakes and Daimons

First, let us quote one of the early Church Fathers, Justin Martyr. He explains that the daimons are rebellious angels who refused to serve Yahweh, and that the gentiles had been worshipping them before the Christians came along.

Notice the themes of “earth spirits”, and “hated by angels” and “spirit possession” and “the gentiles/goyim”.

And where did Justin get these hateful and radical Antifa-like notions about the daimons?

Simple: Judeo-Platonist scripture (the Septuagint and the Book of Enoch) + Neoplatonist religious practice developed the following narrative about daimons, which informed the early church theologians. Daimons are the great metaphysical evil for which first Neoplatonism and then the entire Judeo-Christian religion was created to do battle against in the first place. I will prove this to you by examining the core scriptures of the Judeo-Platonist faith later in the essay.

For now, let us examine Origen next. He also makes the claims that the gentiles worship daimons/demons … which is true. But he adds a new value judgement to it, taking a common folk practice and making it into a grave sin. Most interestingly, Origen believes that these gentile sorceries are related to primordial chthonic deities, like Python, who we covered last time.

You remember Python and Apollo, right?

Python is the great magical snake slain by Apollo and buried at Delphi, who grants the oracles there visions. So, Origen doesn’t deny the power of the primordial snakes, but he simply assigns a similar negative value judgement to it and Hebrewizes it, like Justin Martyr does.

Again: the chthonic/Titan spirits simply become “fallen angels” who rebelled against Yahweh. And the religious practices related to these daimons/demons i.e., the Goetian arts are, well, Evil now.

The power of Python is even referenced in Acts in the New Testament. Paul is said to have exorcised this daimon from a gentile woman by calling on the power of Rabbi Yeshua and his god Yahweh.

Again: it is quite clear that the Titanic/chthonic/snake/daimonic religion of the gentle world simply becomes re-labeled as sorcerous or demonic or, later, as Luciferean. Here:

Since Goetia keeps getting referenced, it is important that I explain what it means. The word means “the howling” in modern translations or just “the primal sounds, the weeping, the groaning”, in others. It is a reference either to the cries of ecstasy by the practitioners or to the sounds made by the spirits themselves.

Imagine: the ecstatic whooping and crying out of some American Plains tribesmen dancing around a fire. Or look to popular mediums like video games that portray the songs and dances of shamans as being filled with whoops and growls and cries. My favorite is the Russian videogame known as Mor 2, which is absolutely filled to the brim with very in-depth and accurate occult lore.

Even the fake hagiographies of the early Christian saints invoke the war against snakes in Europe. I’m sure we’ve all heard the story of St. Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland before, right? This is a story about how St. Patrick, a fictional Christian missionary, de-paganized Ireland.

There are no actual native snake species in Ireland, which should give us all a clue about what the story is really about. There are other such anti-snake missions carried out in Europe according to Church tradition. Like:

St. Paul and the Viper in Malta (Acts 28:3–6):

St. George and the Dragon (3rd–4th Century CE)

St. Hilary of Poitiers and the Serpent of Milan (4th Century CE)

St. Columba and the Loch Ness Monster (6th Century CE)

St. Cyriacus and the Serpent of Rome (4th Century CE)

And many others.

Put simply: the war against the folk religion of Europe was a war against the snakes.