Previously:

Today, we have to focus on and explain the concept of Original Sin.

I believe that the concept stems from the Book of Enoch, and if you’ve been following along, this conclusion should be obvious. Just in case, let me summarize the conclusions of the previous essay.

In the Enoch–Jubilees shared narrative, the following story plays out:

The Fallen Watchers descend

They mate with human women

Their offspring (Nephilim/Giants) empower, educate and thereby corrupt a portion of humanity

Yahweh exterminates them physically in the Flood

But their influence has lasting effects on some groups of surviving mixed humans

And a spiritual residue of the Nephilim endures on Terra itself as well in the form of “shells” or wandering “earth spirits/devils”.

Jubilees 7:20–25 explicitly says:

“And evil spirits proceeded from their bodies; because they were created from above, their spirits remained on earth… to lead the sons of men astray.”

This becomes key because it explains the presence of Evil in the world post-Flood. This is a recurring problem in Judeo-Christian theology.

Just think: Yahweh create everything, and “makes it good”, but yet Evil continually resurfaces to foil or waylay his plans. First, the snake-daimon in his garden, then the Fallen, then the Nephilim, etc. With the Nephilim, all of Creation is supposed to be purged of Evil … except it isn’t, it never quite is.

Evil still exists because Yahweh is unable to counteract both the lingering influence of the giant/Watcher hybrid spirits and the surviving nephilim bloodlines that aren’t wiped out in the flood. It is important that there exists an explanation for why Evil still exists, in the Judeo-Christian metaphysical framework, following the last direct intervention of their god to wipe it out via flood.

My argument from last time was the following:

Enochic literature casts Greeks and gentiles as inheritors of the corrupt “giant seed”. Jubilees state that gentile nations are more corrupt because they descend from post-Flood lineages influenced by the Watchers’ sins. And Maccabean propaganda uses this to justify their racial holy war. Thus, the “taint” of the Nephilim is the birth of the concept of metaphysical contamination that is explicitly racialized and directed at other ethnic groups.

The Religion of Blood Purity

The Biblical and Enochian literature is obsessed with maintaining blood purity to avoid this metaphysical taint. This is because they believed that the Jewish spirit and the soul (and later, Yahweh himself) both resided in Jewish blood.

“The life (nephesh) of the flesh is in the blood.” — Leviticus 17:11

The believed the following:

Jewish blood contains the Jewish soul in it; non-Jewish blood contained spiritual taint

Jewish blood must be kept clean by observance of continuous cleansing rituals

Spilled blood can speak, it even cries out (Cain and Abel)

Eating the blood of animals is forbidden because it means contaminating your own blood with the spirits of Terra

This is why Jewish recipes to this day are so strange; Kosher or Halal is a way of ritually slaughtering animals (deliberately painfully for the animal) to somehow avoid blood/spirit contamination of the meat

Pagans contaminate their blood i.e., their souls by imbibing and honoring the native spirits of Terra with their meals

The Temple priests purge sin using animal blood and blood sacrifices

Impure blood must be avoided at all costs

This is basically a religion of hypochondriacs trying to keep spiritual germs and viruses at bay.

“You shall not eat the blood, for the blood is the life… whoever eats blood, I will set my face against that person.”

— Leviticus 17:10–14

And the reason why a Jew who has stopped observing the Mitzvahs is considered to be in grave moral and theological danger is because he hasn’t been keeping his blood pure of the taint that just living on Terra seems to just naturally engender in people. This worldview is inherently very anti-Terra — it implies that this world of ours is inherently tainted, and that only great artificial efforts can keep that taint at bay. The very trees and rivers and birds and air of this planet are inherently anti-Semitic, essentially.

In contrast, the pagans did not categorize blood in the same way.

They had a more scientific worldview … one that I think is completely vindicated by modern alternative science in my opinion (stay tuned for that article).

Thus: the pagan conception of blood is related to biology and personality, not to metaphysical matters. You’ve probably heard of this model, albeit in the medieval context. Blood is just one component of their biological model:

Blood (haima) — Warm, moist vitality Air; Veins, heart

Phlegm (phlegma) — Cold, wet Water; Brain, lungs

Yellow Bile (chole) — Hot, dry Fire; Liver, gall bladder

Black Bile (melaina chole) — Cold, dry Earth; Spleen, digestive tract

Blood is therefore tied to temperament and to biological health, it is not the resting place of the soul, or the spirit. The pagan spirit or pneuma is contained in a shell around the body, not the blood — the so-called “Etheric body” in the occult tradition or the pejorative “Qlippoth” in the Kabbalic tradition.

And the soul is situated somewhere else entirely, manipulating our soma/bodies the way a puppeteer uses strings to move his puppets.

To summarize, in Greek/pagan science and metaphysics:

Blood does not contain psyche/soul

Psyche is separate

Pneuma/spirit is separate

Blood is not spiritually or morally significant

Blood taboos for diet or surgery or whatever do not exist

Blood does not “cry out” or carry sin in it!!!

While this is not yet Original Sin as we know it now, what we have discussed is already pretty damn close … and I will explain how the next few conceptual steps were taken to get us all the way to the state in which we find ourselves now.

The Holy Blood Vaccine Against Original Sin

Early Christian writers like Paul run with the idea that:

Humans are universally corrupted

Sin is inherited upon birth

Humanity is unable to free itself without divine intervention (the blood of rabbi Yeshua/Yashu)

This clearly mirrors the Enochic notion of inherited corruption.

Paul also explicitly believes in evil spirits — he even says that all peoples are under the aegis of these corrupting spirits. This comes straight out of the Enochic worldview of demonic spirits descended from the Nephilim wandering Terra and corrupting people. Modern Christians don’t understand what Paul is talking about in his letters because they don’t understand the distinction between Pneuma and Psyche.

Luckily, the Stalkers understand this crucial metaphysical difference:

Paul is referring to spirits (pneumata) as being Evil. But you have to read the text in Greek to see this.

It reads like this:

Ephesians 6:12 “We wrestle not against flesh and blood,

but against principalities, powers,

the world-rulers of this darkness,

and the wicked spirits (pneumata) in the heavenly places.”

So, once again, you have this inherent anti-Pneuma/anti-Spirit/anti-Nephilim/anti-Greece/anti-Rome agenda inherent in Judeo-Christianity.