Veteran readers of the blog might recall that I occasionally write about Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. It has been a while since I had anything of interest to say about that farce of a war though.

First of all, these never-ending peace negotiations have quietly collapsed. For years, I kept screaming into the void that they were a hoax and that no peace deal was actually possible because Putin had no cards left to play and that Washington had Moscow bent over a barrel and bleeding out into the snow. This is, of course, the complete opposite of what the CIA agents mssrs Johnson, Ritter, Escobar, Raevky, Carlson had been telling their audiences for years about Russia’s leadership and military capabilities. In total, I probably wrote like 50 articles exploring the farce negotiations and hoax peace deal issue from every which angle. Now, having triumphed in my analyses, in the wake of the collapse of these talks, I remain humbly silent instead of bragging and gloating about my geopolitical genius.

Very Christlike of me, you must admit.

Not for nothing your God appointed me his ♱Christwalker♱. Praise be!

But, since then, the UAF has rallied and started to push back in Donbass. More worryingly, we now have rumors about a looming UAF counter-offensive on the south, again, after almost two years of no such rumors whatsoever. The basic logic behind the forecast is that Russia has taken horrendous losses pushing against heavily fortified positions with superior FPV drone weaponry. Apparently, the average life expectancy of a storm-trooper has dropped from 20 days to 12 days, assuming that such things can even be measured.

In a similar vein of slaughter-themed stories, the news of cows being ritually slaughtered en masse in Siberia for no apparent reason came out last week. The justification that there was some sort of plague on the loose came a few days later, and was clearly bogus, seeing as the disease could spread to humans and there was no such outbreak among humans to speak of. But, the logic of such a bizarre and cruel act of wanton waste is best explained by the fact that Patrushev, the FSB head and his son control the lion’s share of commercial agricultural holdings in Russia and he has routinely used his powers to eliminate competition, even on the micro, homesteader household level. In Ukraine, Patrushev deliberately targeted the silos of his business competitors, assassinating some of them with Kinjzals as well, as I’m sure some of you may recall.

But there’s those who believe that there is an engineered global food crisis in the works and such slaughters are being carried out en masse in other parts of the world as well, to trigger an artificial shortage. The more I study the bizarre sequence of events around the so-called Great Depression and the federal government’s efforts, under the Roosevelt-Delano crime syndicate, to engineer starvation policies in America, the more I realize that this is not as far-fetched as it sounds, at first glance. It has been done before. The Bolsheviks did it in Russia, and then a softer version was implemented soon after in America, which had to be scrapped to mobilize America for the conquest of Europe. The Americans then used artificial hunger policies to starve millions of Germans and Eastern European POWs to death over the next half a decade or so as well. China, in particular, seems to have implemented artificial starvation policy measures quite deliberately, to cull the countryside.

It is shockingly easy to manufacture a fake pandemic, and easier still to simply sabotage world oil and fuel supplies.

Speaking of which, Kiev and Washington have now successfully taken a whopping 40% of Russia’s oil exporting infrastructure offline. The latest dramatic drone strikes on oil terminals were part of a larger, more coordinated campaign to cripple the Kremlin’s budget and usefulness to the West, as a “cheap gas colony”. The latest attacks were centered mostly on Primorsk, and the drones used NATO airspace over the Baltlands to fly through to reach Primorsk, which is near Finland, apparently.

This ties in with another bizarre rumor that is being promoted on Russian State media, through its appointed talking head shills. Namely, that an attack on Narva is being planned — the Kremlin TV and internet channels are talking about liberating and creating a “Narva People’s Republic”, for some reason

Now, personally, I do think that an SMO to take the Baltics is a feasible idea. In theory, anyway. You simply take the Suwalki Gap and then use the Baltic Navy to take the coastal centers. Genuinely, this seems like a feasible case, a worthy two week “Special Military Operation” target.

But this is Putin and his Judeo FSB-Oligarchy government that we are talking about here. There is no doubt in my mind that if they’re talking about attacking Narva, which straddles the border between Russia and Estonia, that this is a deliberate disaster in the making.

Hopefully, this bizarre media PR effort to drum up support for attacking a NATO base masquerading as a country will be revealed to be some sort of a ... I don’t even know .. some sort of unfunny prank, I guess. Western think tanks have concluded that this is a Putin 5D scheme to reverse-reverse psychology the West into thinking that the Kremlin won’t attack Narva. The logic behind this Narva stuff being that, the West would drop its guard, concluding that only a complete retard would advertise openly his intention to attack NATO over an irrelevant town. Putin’s clever stratagem is to appear so literally brain-dead and retarded to the West, that the West lets him invade Estonia out of pity or something, according to the Jamestown zioncon think tank:

In reality though, this simply justifies further NATO mobilization and allows the Americans to exert even more control over European countries, ostensibly to protect them from Putin’s planned invasion. Once again, the Kremlin likes to play its part as a sinister, but comically incompetent villain in the drama that the propagandists are organizing.

And no one plays their parts better than the ostensibly pro-Russian Z-shills who dramatically play up the threat that Russia poses, by highlighting nonexistent weapons systems, impossible military capabilities, and concocting phantom Russian schemes that involve Russian troops storming Berlin. That is why they are being paid millions of dollars to pretend that Iran had the will, intention, capability to push Israel into the sea. That is why they invented a phantom military alliance between Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, China, India and Brazil that was threatening the West. That is why they never ever stop pretending that Putin and whatever Ayatollah they have in charge now are poised to nuke the West.

Over in Iran, drone strikes have started being carried out from Azeri territory on Iran. They’ve hit Russian ships, apparently, and are striking the naval assets that Iran has in the Caspian. The pounding that Iran is taking has only intensified. Most of it is concentrated on the NW strongholds that stand between Baku and Tehran. Meanwhile, the Americans are planning to take the south, the coastal strip of land between the Zagros mountains and the coast, to secure the strait.

Make of this map of strikes what you will.

But who knows what is occurring in Iran and Israel and Lebanon and Turkey and Azerbaijan really. These countries censor or turn off the internet completely. Russia has started to do the same. And for the last two weeks we were treated to stories of complete internet shutdowns over various parts of Moscow and then the shutdown was spread throughout Russia, resulting in at least a dramatic slowdown everywhere. Russian streamers that I was watching are complaining about this dramatic slowdown of the internet and it seems to still be affecting them.

This was done in time with the ban on Telegram, which is by far the most popular messenger, news source and business site used by ordinary Russians. Almost all my reports came from Telegram samizdat channels. I cannot call people over Telegram any more. Dr Livci has explained several times just how much the Russian military effort and humanitarian missions rely on Telegram to send money and share information. The reason for the Kremlin shutting down the internet to varying degrees and then waging war on Telegram?

This is where we enter into deep conspiratorial waters.

Some say that there was a thwarted coup in the Kremlin and this is why these measures were taken. The only problem(s) with that narrative are the following:

The Kremlin has been trying to shut Telegram down for literally a decade at this point, because Igor Setchin , a powerful oligarch (Jewish) and right-hand man of Putin (or the other way around, more likely) seized Durov’s earlier project, Vkontakte (Russian Facebook) and wanted Telegram too, but failed to capture Durov with before Durov fled to Dubai.

We have no idea what “faction” was behind an alleged coup. The Saker told us for years that there was a secret underground war between the “Eurasian Sovereignist” patriots and the “Atlantic Integrationist” satans. Saker kept us dutifully informed of all the patriots’ secret plans to thwart the minions of satan, so long as we gave a scout’s honor pledge not to share the Top Patriot information he revealed with us to the forces of Soros. Each week, he would thrill us with the newest exploits of the “little hats” against the “satan hats” and leave everyone feeling happy and safe and triumphant.

In reality, there are only two factions of “Atlantic Integrationists” i.e., “Jews” and they are squabbling over how much concessions to give to their Western cousins, nothing more.

An internet shut down does nothing to prevent a coup because the people running a coup wouldn’t be using Whatsapp or Instagram DMs to coordinate their seizure of state buildings. But, if you were about to perpetuate some sort of fresh atrocity on the Russian people, you would need to make sure that they remained in the dark about what you were doing, which means that the internet shutdowns and slowdowns are most likely a beta test for what the Kremlin is cooking up.

If I had to guess, they are preparing for the implosion of the Russian Federation along the lines of what they did to the USSR. To do that, they need to create an information vacuum, a deliberate supply crisis, a lost war, and to eliminate anyone who might stand in the way of disintegrating the Russian Federation further. All the things that the KGB did to implode the USSR, under Andropov/Fleckenstein.

I have long alleged that this further Disintegration is, in fact, what both Washington, and at least one powerful faction of Kremlin elites plans for the Russian Federation going forward. Where Putin stands in these plans is anyone’s guess, but I placed him as a relative “conservative” who was opposed to further disintegration. In contrast, Putin and his faction want Convergence with the Western elites, to be accepted into the New World Order as equals or near-equals, like the Soviet elite was promised they would be once they imploded the USSR. I could be wrong on my assessment of Putin though.

With Russia’s energy being taken offline, Washington and Kiev and whoever else are creating a situation where the Kremlin is rendered de facto superfluous and outside the established order. More worrying still, the Israeli media is openly threatening to take out Erdogan next. Why? Well, there’s the issue of Erdogan not being enthusiastic about creating a Kurdistan, like the Israelis seem to prefer. There are also disputes over islands in the Mediterranean with natural resources around their waters that the Israelis openly want to claim for themselves.

Most of them are either Greek or Turkish for now.

But the implication of Tel-Aviv and Washington being ready to turn on Turkey once Tehran is mopped up, is profound. This is the “end of NATO” that the Zionists have been promoting as the new security model going forward. NATO was created to militarily occupy Europe and to prevent any rebellions from emerging there and to fight Russia. For that purpose, Turkey was invaluable, because it was a large country with a dirt-poor and ignorant populace that could be used as cannon fodder to attack the USSR from the south. Moscow knew this, partially because the British had been planning to attack the USSR a few weeks after Operation Barbarossa’s start date from the south and this southern thrust strategy had been war-gamed out for centuries now at this point.

But with Turkey being turned on by Washington and Israel, that gives Russia a breather. There is no scenario in the world in which the Chosen of G_d would ever willingly pass on a chance to drink yet more Russian blood. What then is going on?

Simple, there is a new military prison geopolitical system being implemented right before our very eyes.

It is going to be something more along the lines of Bush’s “Coalition of the Willing” that invaded Iraq. NATO is going to be scrapped for something more Israel-oriented, and the focus will be on the Middle East more than the north Eurasian plane, which has dominated world geopolitics for the last four centuries. This is because Israel is finally starting to spread its wings and establish an official military empire in the Middle East, just like the Bible commands them to.

As we speak now, southern Lebanon is being annexed from Hezbollah.

The Sporades Islands are being demanded from Greece.

Gaza is a smoldering ruin that is almost entirely cleansed at this point.

The West Bank has been 90% taken via settler colonialism at this point.

Syrian territory has been captured already.

And this is just the beginning.

It seems … suicidal for a small nation of, what, 8 million people to start bullying tens of millions of its neighbors like this. But, well, for some reason that no one can allow themselves to notice, the rules do not apply to this neo-Spartan Nietzschian superstate.

My point: is that the only reason that I can possibly see for promising, publicly, to assassinate or overthrow Erdogan and the NATO lynchpin state of Turkey like the Israeli media is doing now, is if Russia is already an afterthought in these people’s minds. They seem to think that no further attention is warranted and that Turkey has outlived its usefulness, or that this will very soon be the case. If Russia truly was this rising, triumphant, patriotic, anti-Zionist state that the Z-media portrays it as being, alienating Turkey would be the very last thing that the Israeli government would be doing.

The problem here is that analysts and observers like to pretend that the Judeo-American Empire is comically villainous and also simultaneously inept. So, for them, this is clearly just a kind of massive geopolitical error that they are committing and soon Erdogan and Putin will reveal that they were secretly anti-Zionist allies. This same “the enemy is a Looney Tunes tier incompetent villain” thinking underpins literally all of their analysis. Let me give some examples:

America and Israel didn’t realize that Iran has mountains before starting the war, which is why they’ve already been defeated! Duh!

Trump didn’t realize that oil prices would go up if he started bombing Iran, which is why he has lost the war and will not be able to run for a third term! D’oh!

America foolishly moved its entire military industrial complex to China, as well as its entire high technology industry as well without realizing that China was run by anti-Globalist Communists who are planning to free the world from out under the thumb of the Judeo-American Empire! They should have double-checked whether or not China was Communist-Nationalist before sending them all their factories! D’oh-duh!

Washington foolishly didn’t consider the possibility of Putin arming Hamas , Hezbollah , Assad, the Ayatollah, some random Iranian colonel with hypersonics with which to hit Israel! The Iranians have secretly amassed an entire arsenal of next gen Russian weaponry. That’s how they were able to take out Bibi with a “Mr. Kinzhal” a few weeks ago! Duh-d’oh!

Our beloved Christian Multipolar Antifa Values propagandists never give their enemies any credit or assign any competence to them.

After generations of being raised on Christianity and Hollywood, propaganda stories in which the “Go(o)d Guys” always win, no matter what, ordinary people eagerly map these templates onto their interpretation of reality and demand that this reality be reinforced to them by their favored soothsaying propagandists. They frame everything as a morality play in which, the side that they can successfully argue/prove is the more Go(o)dly one is destined to win. So, once they established that Putin had built 6 million churches in Russia, and that Zelensky had built temples of Soros in their place, they knew that the Russian military had achieved total and complete victory on the battlefield. It’s just logical, because God would side with the 6 million churches guy, and if He doesn’t then that repudiates the whole religion, and if that happens then there is no point to living anymore … therefore, it is imperative that Putin be winning, always, over and over again … oh and throw in the self-immolating Ayatollahs and the noble Confucian Chinese as well for good measure.

Amen.

Me, while I agree that the enemy are often cartoonishly evil and downright sadistic, I don’t think they’re incompetent at all. Instead I see a coherent, systematic and logical plans unfolding with almost no resistance to it on the geopolitical Risk board.

My firm prediction: we will start to hear a lot more about a post-NATO military order from the supposed “Top Patriot” talking heads, who will be all for it (because NATO is morally bad!) and although the details about what will replace it will be deliberately opaque and couched in the moral and aesthetic terms of “Christian Nationalism” … I assure you, that the new world order will have Israel’s needs and security and ambitions right at the center of its mission.

Perhaps the “Board of Peace” is going to be the venue at which this will all be announced to the world, once Iran is torn apart.

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Please either sign up to support the blog financially or share my work with people starting to have doubts. I am censored here on Substack, on Twitter, on Google, and not one “alt media” link-compiler website mentions me any more. You’d think that after having my worldview proven right would increase my popularity and visibility, but instead the exact opposite has occurred.

I don’t recall anyone claiming that Tehran was a joke government that neither Putin nor Xi would lift a finger to save like I did. They all claimed the opposite, actually and still are. Hell, they’re going to be claiming that Iran is winning this war for the next four years as the country is torn apart no doubt too. I’m not even going to try and bother to correct them on this like I did with Russia for four years because what is the point? People simply refuse to even try to understand what is going on behind the scenes.

Besides, I do believe that some dramatic events are in store for the Slavlands before 2026 is out. We should refocus on that instead.