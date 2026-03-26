The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Oaker's avatar
Oaker
12h

I've been enjoying the esoteric history/mythology but an article on the blogs root topic is very welcome. Two quick questions:

- I've heard of operation unthinkable, but never any British plan to invade the USSR from Turkey after Barbarossa? Wasn't Churchill warning Stalin weeks in advance about Barbarossa?

- I had a look but not seen any news on these Greek islands implying Israel?

I hate to be one of these prats that demands "sources", but genuinely curious to read up on both

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1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
Archangel's avatar
Archangel
12h

Hi Rurik,

This is a poor essay.

Gaza is not cleansed : from prison camp with decent buildings to prison camp with tents. Plenty of people were killed but the total population is only down by 10%; so still around 2 million.

The Sporades islands are near the mainland's coast. No-one claims them from Greece.

Israel's attacks on Turkey have a simple explanation. Erdogan and the Turkish leadership all factions included refuse arming the Kurds in order to attack Iran. Because they know that those Kurds will turn against Turkey eventually in order to create the Grand Kurdistan. But Israel wants to use Kurds against Iran. Hence the bitter dispute.

When the USA armed the Syrian Kurds, Turkey attacked, occupied a buffer zone along Turkey's borders, and expelled the Kurds from there in order to guarantee its security. Turkey will never accept a situation that imperils its borders. They would rather expel millions of Kurds from Turkey and create empty cities than surrender territory.

You have a point that NATO might be phased out. NATO has been proclaimed dead for many years but the USA have kept on life support. Too useful to let go. But they might.

You should recognise that the war against Iran offers relief to Russia. Some sanctions on oil and gas flows have been lifted. The increase in oil prices compensates the loss of exports. Providing help to Iran or not is a good diplomatic card. American-Israeli pressure exerted on Turkey results in the opportunity for Russia to negotiate with Turkey on Ukraine.

Iran could do a lot more damage. They could destroy a lot more of the infrastructure in the Persian Gulf. The still flowing Saudi oil is sent to the Red sea by pipeline; the still flowing Emirati oil is sent to the Indian ocean by pipeline; the still flowing Iraki oil is sent to the Mediterranean sea by pipeline. Iran could easily destroy the 3 pipelines directly or with the help of proxies. Israel might not care about oil prices but the USA does.

I learnt puzzling news this weekend. Peter Thiel, the friend and associate of Musk, the founder of Palantir, a top venture capitalist of the Silicon Valley, a German Christian homosexual trans-humanist AI vitalist guru (how many antinomies ?), Peter Thiel has been touring Europe giving private conferences on ... the coming world government, the AI technocracy, the End Times, the Antechrist, and the second coming of Jesus Christ. Amen. He is supposedly against world government and fears the Antechrist. Christwalker, you have a rival.

The Thiel tour is congruent with plans to disband NATO once the war in Ukraine subsides. America is to lose some weight and put some make-up on to prepare for the Rapture. Will Trump be the first raptured ?

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