Right after I wrote the post about the scale of the strange deaths and assassinations that have occurred over the last 4 years, news broke of the assassination of the founder and leader of the Espanola Brigade, Stanislav Orlov, in Crimea, by Kremlin agents. And then news broke immediately after, of Denis Kapustin, the founder and leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, being killed off as well.

My first thought was that this is a clean-up operation ahead of the peace talks to make sure that no radicals remain in the field who refuse to accept the ceasefire. The timing seems very suspicious, no?

Now, unlike Stanislav Orlov’s assassination, the death of Denis Kapustin has generated a lot of buzz on social media. He was popular among European nationalists, and they promoted and supported his organization with volunteers and other forms of aid.

The debate about his legacy is split along two lines.

The first camp argue that he was a true nationalist of Ukraine (or Russia?) and that he fought against the Communist ambitions of Putin to free his beloved Russians and to defeat the subhuman Orc mongol armies of Russian because he was actually a true Ukrainian patriot who didn’t even speak the language.

The other camp argue that Denis Kapustin was quite literally ethnically Jewish and served the interests of ZOGmerica in their war against defender of patriot values Putin.

Both camps are just engaging in yet more KulturKampf vaginalizing at one another.

We should be able to simply assess the true story of Denis Kapustin’s identity, his motivations and his actions without recourse to ideologically predetermined narratives. I intend to provide that perspective here, now, with a healthy dose of mockery, of course.

…

The fact of the matter is that I’ve already mentioned Kapustin’s career before, in a larger mega-article dealing with Vlasov’s legacy, the modern anti-Russian Russian Nationalists working for Ukraine and the Kremlin’s FSB’s support for these movements.

Put simply, Kapustin was almost certainly initially an FSB asset working to undermine the Russian Nationalist cause within Russia. He and his colleagues who would eventually end up joining the Ukrainian cause would deliberately engage in actions that discredited Russian Nationalism. He was then either sent or he fled to Kharkov, the Russian-speaking city in Ukraine on the border with Russia to monitor or lead the Russian Nationalists who had fled there to avoid arrest by Putin’s infamous “hate speech” crackdowns.

After a few years in Ukraine, Kapustin re-emerges as a Ukrainian Nationalist and eventually re-re-emerges as a Russian again, as the leader of this Russian Volunteer Corps auxiliary division (Vlasovite) of the Ukrainian Army. He even makes media headlines by promising to assassinate people like the so-called “Orthodox Oligarch” Malofeev, and claimed credit for Darya Dugina’s death at one point.

This is all a fantastic method by which to discredit Russian Nationalists, you must agree. Portray them as traitors, murderers and sadists. Put a Jewish guy in charge of them as their spokesperson for good measure. Now they are well and truly discredited. As I mention in the article, Kapustin and his fellow heroes lived bizarre and criminal lives:

And at the very beginning of the 2000s, he emigrated with his mother to Germany, where they received the status of Jewish refugees. Do not ask what kind of misfortune these Jews in modern Russia fled from. But the very fact of the ethnic background of the head of the Russian volunteer corps should not be surprising. Since 2016, Kapustin lived in Ukraine, where two years later a criminal case was opened against him for manufacturing amphetamines. But rather quickly things came to naught. Apparently, Denis’s invaluable help in writing textbooks on the history of Ukraine was credited, because without the help of kind of stimulating drug you can hardly compose such a thing.

The only question is whether or not he ever “went rogue”. Did he get mad at the FSB and decide to take revenge? Or was the creation of yet another “Tik-Tok Brigade” engaged in anti-PR for the Russian Nationalist cause just another mission that he carried out for his old employers?

It is remarkable, really, just how many “former” FSB or KGB agents in and around the territories of the former Soviet Union suddenly “went rogue” and became the most ardent Russophobes, going above and beyond to wage war on Russia’s interests in the decades after the collapse of the USSR. Why is the leadership in all of these anti-Russian countries bordering Russia all former KGB aristocracy? Why did the FSB’s 5th Service fail to secure Ukraine?

Ideology is just a red herring for the proles and peasants to chase after.

The reality of the matter is that we live under a Spookacracy run by a particular tribe. If you want to be a Ukrainian Nationalist, they have a nice agent with for you to follow, who will tell you how to be a good Ukrainian Nationalist. If you want to be a Liberal, they have an agent waiting to guide you in that too. Communist? Say no more! So long as one of their agents leads the group, it doesn’t matter what ideology they claim to follow, it will always be guided towards their best interests, not yours.

…

An interesting report worth perusing posits that the Kremlin initially funded many of the Far-Right groups wreaking havoc in Ukraine now. Here is the summary from that report:

This descriptive analysis details and explains often paradoxical contacts between Russian and Russia-related actors, on the one side, and post-Soviet Ukrainian far-right parties such as Svoboda (Freedom), the National Corps, the Right Sector, and Bratstvo (Brotherhood), as well as of some other ultra-nationalist groups in Ukraine, on the other. The investigation also covers Ukrainian far right connections to Moscow-related Ukrainian oligarchs, the Yanukovych regime of 2010-2014, and other Kremlin-related actors beyond Russia’s borders. It starts with a survey of Ukrainian ultra-nationalist parties and then details contacts of Ukrainian right-wing extremists with various Russian ultra-nationalist groups, pro-Russian actors in Ukraine, as well as with Kremlin-related actors in Russia. It finally briefly examines the cooperation of Ukraine’s far-right with non-Russian—mostly European Union—actors who have voiced pro-Putinist views or collaborated with Russia. The study uses primary and secondary sources in the Ukrainian, Russian, English, and German languages. These sources include press reports, party documents, interviews, previous analyses, and investigations by agencies such as Bellingcat. The introduction and conclusions provide some historical contextualization and political interpretation of this paradoxical aspect in the evolution of the Ukrainian far right.

This would be scoffed at, of course — why would Putin’s spooks and oligarchs fund the enemies of Russia? But to ask that question is to answer it. That is to say, if you’ve read my blog and my chronicling of Putin’s and the KBG’s strange behavior, a deliberate anti-Russian agenda emerges.

Furthermore, it has been long-known that Ukraine’s anti-Russian Right was funded by the “pro-Russian” president Yanukovich and Kuchma before him. In the same way that the “pro-Russian” president Lukashenko has created and funded and supported and then arrested the anti-Russian Belarussian Nationalist movement.

Even the resurrection of the Ukrainian language in Galicia was a KGB-funded project from the 70s, really. The city of Lvov was Russian-speaking back then (and still is, really). Everywhere you see some sort of anti-Russian resentment agenda emerge in the late USSR and beyond, you will find the KGB’s fingerprints on it, I assure you.

For example, there are two other strange cases of anti-Russian Nationalists having clear links to the Kremlin FSB. From that same report from above is the case of the infamous Dmitry Korchinsky.

Dmytro Korchyns’kyy’s case constitutes, in contrast, an ideologically and motivationally more complicated story. It links a Ukrainian ultra-nationalist grouping, Bratstvo, and its well-known political leader, Korchyns’kyy, to certain relevant (and not merely marginal) anti-Ukrainian Russian political actors within Russia. In the aftermath of the 2004 Orange Revolution, there was for about two years a curious association between the UNA-UNSO co-founder and once prominent Ukrainian far-right leader Korchyns’kyy and the International Eurasianist Movement’s leader Aleksandr Dugin, a notorious Russian fascist ideologue.[159] Already before this official temporary alliance in 2005-2006, Korchyns’kyy had established contacts in Russia, as he disclosed in a 2017 television interview: “We have cooperated with the moskals [pejorative term for Muscovites or Russians] since about 1992, in one way or another, in various regions […]. It has always been a difficult relationship. We have had illusions that we could do something with them.”[160] When the surprised interviewer asked what the purpose of this cooperation was, Korchyns’kyy replied that he wanted to encourage Cossack separatism inside Russia. However, as mentioned above, during the period that Korchyns’kyy refers to here (the early 1990s) his UNA-UNSO was across the southwestern Ukrainian border in Moldova, protecting Ukrainians living in Transnistria and incidentally supporting pro-Russian Transnistrian separatism in the region. Korchyns’kyy’s contacts and visits to Moscow in the 2000s were also odd since in the 1990s he had made a multitude of anti-Russian announcements and, for instance, proclaimed that “Crimea will be either Ukrainian or unpopulated.”[161] The late researcher of Russian nationalism Vladimir Pribylovskii wrote, “In 1996, [Korchyn’skyy] fought in Chechnya for the Chechen separatists. In his memoirs of the Chechen War, published in 2005 (in his book Revolution Haute Couture), [Korchyns’kyy] amongst other things, talks about how he was present as captive Russian soldiers were killed (their throats were slit and then shot to make sure they were dead).”[162] Moreover, after Korchyns’skyy’s intense cooperation with Dugin (more on this later), there was another curious episode. During the Euromaidan Revolution of 2013-2014, there were allegations in the Ukrainian press that after an arrest warrant had been issued for Korchyns’kyy following his involvement in a violent clash in front of Ukraine’s Presidential Administration building on December 1, 2013, the Ukrainian ultra-nationalist temporarily went into hiding. According to different reports, he moved either to Russia and/or Transnistria (controlled by a pro-Russian satellite regime).[163] According to a press report, he gave a Skype interview from a Russian asylum shelter to a Ukrainian television station.[164] If his location at that point – which Korchyns’kyy later denied – were to be confirmed, this would be remarkable. During late 2013 and early 2014 the Kremlin media was already conducting its large-scale disinformation campaign about a grave threat which radical Ukrainian nationalism was allegedly posing to Russian speakers in Ukraine. Russian state television and newspapers presented the Euromaidan as a fascist, anti-Russian uprising and started to especially demonize the leader of the Right Sector, Dmytro Yarosh, as a fascist and allegedly decisive figure in the events playing out in Kyiv. While Yarosh was wanted for arrest in Russia, it may have been that another Ukrainian ultra-nationalist, Korchyns’kyy, had been given the chance to evade Ukrainian arrest by taking refuge in Russia and/or Transnistria. Yet another dubious aspect of Korchyns’kyy’s contacts with Moscow and pro-Russian actors since the 1990s is that during that time—from the founding of the UNA-UNSO in the early 1990s until today—Korchyn’skyy has periodically collaborated with Yuriy Shukhevych, an iconic figure in the Ukrainian nationalist movement. Yuriy Shukhevych is the son of Roman Shukhevych (1907-1950), the former chief commander of the UPA and one-time head of the radical Bandera wing of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.[165] In 2014-2019, Yuriy Shukhevych, together with two MPs linked to Korchyns’kyy (one of them Korchyns’kyy’s wife), was a member of a faction of Oleh Lyashko’s loudly patriotic, so-called Radical Party in the Verkhovna Rada.[166] Despite such a seemingly unequivocal background, Korchyns’kyy as leader of Bratstvo became a member of the Highest Council of the International Eurasianist Movement in Moscow in 2004-2006.[167] The only other Ukrainian included in this group was the head of the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine and doctor of economic sciences, Nataliia Vitrenko (b. 1951). Vitrenko’s “Popular Opposition Bloc” party went on to win 2.93% of the official turnout in the 2006 parliamentary elections. She was then the premier representative of radical anti-Westernism in Ukraine and has been known for her pro-Russian views as well as frequent invectives against Ukrainian mainstream politicians whom she regularly calls “fashisty” (fascists).[168] In 2004-2006, Vitrenko and Korchyns’kyy, though formally being on opposite sides of Ukraine’s political spectrum and manifestly different in their approaches to Russia, were together listed in the directory of members of the Highest Council of the Moscow-based International Eurasianist Movement.[169] It was also announced in February 2005 that Vitrenko and Korchyns’kyy had joined the Highest Council of the newly created Eurasianist Union of Youth.[170] The new organization represented the International Eurasianist Movement’s youth section and was part of a larger “para-totalitarian” reconfiguration of the Russian public sphere in reaction to Ukraine’s Orange Revolution by way of, among others, creation of several pro-Kremlin youth movements.[171] Both of these organizations, the International Eurasianist Movement and Eurasianist Youth Union, are led by and entirely devoted to the ideas of the notorious Russian fascist publicist and doctor of political sciences, Aleksandr Dugin (b. 1962).[172]

A Ukrainian man who worked with Chechens to torture and kill Russian conscripts is able to easily enter and leave Russia and work with Dugin’s Eurasianist organization, for some reason. You’d think that it would be impossible, but, well, the rules don’t apply to the spooks in the same way that they apply to you or I.

And let’s take the case of another famous federal agent, Sergey Korotkikh.

He attended the KGB academy in the USSR, but according to him, was expelled after two years for his Belarussian sympathies, although he was from Siberia himself. Working in Belarus, he supports an ostensibly pro-Russian organization which implodes. He then forms a Neo-Nazi organization with support from patrons in Lugansk, stabs a Russian Nationalist with a knife (no charges), moves to Cuba with another Russian Nationalist nicknamed “Tesak”, who gets arrested and deported and sent to Russian prison (strangled before his release) soon after spending time with him. Our failed KGB man then moves to Ukraine to train Azov in 2014.

What ideology could one possibly ascribe to such a man and such a bizarre career?

I don’t see ideology, I simply see spookery at work here and in the careers of Denis Kapustin, and the rest of these assets. I see the Philosopher-Kings poking and prodding their assets along into place on a game board. Some get sacrificed, others get crowned, and the game goes on. For me, I think the only resistance available to us at this point is to simply refuse to play.