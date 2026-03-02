The full list of dead top Iranian officials is still being updated. But here is what the Russians report so far:

Iran has confirmed the deaths of its top leadership:

— Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei;

— Defense Minister Aziz Nasserzadeh;

— IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour;

— Secretary of the National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani;

— Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi;

— Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.



For Russia, this is a profound existential challenge.



In two months, the US has decapitated a second Russian ally. Russian companies have been driven out of Venezuela, and Venezuelan oil is now being effectively used against Russia, as the US, having gained control of the country with the world’s largest oil reserves, has significantly increased its influence on the global oil market. If the US were to carry out the same with Iran, it would be catastrophic for Russia.

The Jews are bragging by releasing kill lists. Here:

The Iranians report that their entire military leadership was wiped out. Here:

Announcement No.2 of the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of the Values of Sacred Defense and Resistance In the name of Allah, the Merciful Dear nation and hero of Iran While offering condolences again for the martyrdom of the great leader of the nation of Iran and the Islamic Ummah, Imam Khamenei (may God bless him and grant him peace) , a group of dear and brave commanders of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred in the brutal attack of the criminal America and the child-killing Zionist regime. Basij Major General Martyr Mohammad Shirazi, Head of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sardar Major General Guardsman Shahid Saleh Asadi, Deputy Intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces ▪ Amir Major General Martyr Pilot Mohsen Dareh Baghi, Deputy of Armed Forces Preparedness and Support ▪ Major General of Guards Martyr Akbar Ebrahimzadeh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Commander in Chief ▪ Sardar Maj. Gen. Guardsman Shahid Gholamreza Rezaian, Head of Faraja Intelligence Organization ▪ Major General of Guards Martyr Bahram Hosseini Mutlaq, Head of Planning and Operations Department, Deputy Operations of the General Staff of the Armed Forces ▪ Major General Pasdar Hasan Ali Tajik, head of the Amad Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces 🔹 Enemies of Islam and Iran should know that the path of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei, the path of light of Aba Abdallah al-Hussein (a.s.) and the foundation of the future of Hazrat Baqiyat Allah Azam Mahdi, the Promised One of our souls, has been sacrificial, and the Iranian nation will not stop for a moment from resisting, standing, and walking this sublime and divine path.

But what about the devastation unleashed by the Iranian counterstrikes?

Three (3) dead so far.

Sure, TehranAnon resistance media says that they’ve killed 560 American soldiers so far … but it will be a miracle from Allah herself if the kill count tops 100 dead soldiers for the American troops, in my opinion.

Moscow is doing everything in their power to support Iran. They’re out there, demanding that the straits stay open and urging caution to the West. Powerful stuff.

And the Iranians who are left alive in the government reassure us that they’ll refrain from closing down the straits.

Iran has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz and no plans to disrupt shipping there (c) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

So that rules out sinking any American ships.

Look: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, America and Israel prefer wars against opponents that don’t fight back.

Remember Iraq? The entire country was rolled up in two weeks (if even that) flat with practically no losses. The Iraqi army melted and most of it was in the north anyway, thanks to Assad (American asset) threatening to invade from the north … or that was Saddam’s (American asset) justification to make sure that the Americans succeeded without losing any men.

The deaths in Iraq only started when a convenient insurgency began, which justified an American presence there, indefinitely. Later on, generals from Saddam’s army (American assets) were released from their black site prisons to start ISIS and justify a further US intervention and then invasion of Syria.

But no one took the time to learn about the events of Iraq, it seems.

That is why all of this Iran business seems so novel. In reality, it is more of the same, and boring, actually. I was under no impression whatsoever that Iran would put up a serious fight.

But, admittedly, despite all my dooming and “black-pilling’ i.e., truth-telling and realistic assessments of the Iranian government, even I didn’t expect that all of their leadership would be wiped out overnight. Despite this crushing failure of … everything to do with the Iranian government on all fronts, the usual shills are claiming that this was actually a clever victory! This was taken from “Armchair Warlord”, some Nigerian (?) guy with a huge Z and Iranian following on Twitter.

The executive summary — all is going according to plan, confident air defenses on display from Tehran.

Here on Substack, ol’ Simp the Farseer also claims that Iranian air defenses are working like a charm and that American Patriot missiles are failing to contain the brutal barrages of Tehran.

If the Iranian defenses are so great and the American planes and missiles are so ineffective … why is the entire Iranian government and military dead, dumbass?

…

Jokes aside, it is still too early to provide anything like a comprehensive report. I’m just pointing out how ridiculous these government and spook agency shill analysts are. That so many people are so enamored of their bullshit analyses says a lot about the levels of cope and delusion that society is collectively imbibing en masse. Without this cope and delusion, our societies would fall apart, clearly. It is the glue that keeps this thing together, as far as I can see. The last curse in Pandora’s Box was hope, and before it could escape, Pandora slammed the lid of the jar shut, remember?

Now, when Zeus was crafting these calamities as curses to unleash on mankind in the wake of mankind acquiring the godlike gifts of Promethean spirit flame and Athenian psyche, why would he include hope in the deadly brew? Think about the implications of that story.

Hope is a calamity as well, a curse, a plague that was set to be unleashed on mankind to limit and punish and cut mankind down to size. That is certainly one reading of that myth. And, looking at how hope is used to mislead and delude and actually, to prop up the current system that we have now, I am forced to conclude that these ancient pagans knew what they were talking about.

Paradoxically (but not really), once the hope and cope dries up, we might actually be able to assess the situation objectively and thereby start resisting effectively.

Raising the red flag of Allah revenge over Tehran is not an effective means of resistance, folks.

But until at least some people with triple digit IQs can see and understand that simple observation, we are stuck in this situation with no discernible way out.

