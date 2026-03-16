The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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James J. O'Meara's avatar
James J. O'Meara
4hEdited

Well, you'e come a long way from "Tel Aviv is untouched."

Still, "In lieu of this, I will NOT be providing updates on this completely one-sided and sadistic massacre of Iranians" sounds exactly like the gibberish being spouted by Trump: Iran has no navy, no airforce, everyone's dead, the country is completley flattend and destroyed, I killed them before they could kill me, etc. (Trump sound like the Penquin during that car chase in The Batman: "I got you! I got you!" And we know what happened after that).

It's the American Way of War: declare victory and go home.

Be that as it may, your situation report has exactly the same problem as Trump's: if Iran is completely destroyed, everyone dead, totally unable to defend itself, why is Trump begging the whole world -- including China! -- to re-open the Straits? More generally, if everyone is dead, why is the war still going on?

Riddle me that, Rurik!

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3 replies by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ and others
leblabbiy's avatar
leblabbiy
3h

Fact : right now the Iranians dictate who can cross the strait.

That's not exactly winning for Washington either...

This is not Russia - Ukraine, I'm still not writing off the Iranians.

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1 reply by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱
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