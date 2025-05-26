A Stalker writes:

Rurik, I think you need to clear up your view on the the following points for all of us, new readers and the regulars. " NATO is taking this war seriously, the Kremlin is not" Is that because of incompetence, or an intentional act thats part of a plan ? "Putin has been led into a trap and NATO is not eager to let him wriggle his way out of it" Was Putin tricked into it ? Was it incompetence? Or part of a plan which he is part of ? " Russia will continue to lose the war and the geopolitical struggle — the only question is the pace at which this will occur To be honest, Russia still has the capability to unleash holy hell on NATO if it wanted to, so once again, is it holding back because of incompetence, subterfuge and sabotage, or is Pootie boy part of the "show" ?

Good questions and thank you for making my article today easy as I ease back into a consistent writing cycle.

In short, the answer to all of these questions is a very unsatisfactory “I don’t know”.

Longtime readers will know though that I’ve been asking literally all my guests and my readers and myself these same questions in some kind of hellish never-ending Socratic dialogue on the nature of Putinism. I am not the only one who doesn’t know the answer to these questions. Strelkov speculates on them to this day, from his jail cell. Dugin used to speculate on them. Tsiganov, Tsarev, Black Colonel (RIP), Kvachkov, Murz (RIP), and all the others that I’ve quoted and translated before.

So, you ask me if Putin is incompetent or malicious?

Well, both explanations work to explain the SMO. Let us divide the facts into these two categories. First, the case for incompetence. Take the Istanbul Accords for example:

— Putin genuinely seems to have thought that the Istanbul Accords were for real

Proof for this is that he has never strayed from demanding a return to Istanbul or for an Istanbul II. His subsequent actions after the deal were struck are indeed consistent with a man who thinks that he got a firm, written contract out of the SMO and encirclement of Kiev. Then, a few weeks later, it has become undeniably clear that the Istanbul Accords have been discarded.

Now, could you make a case for malicious sabotage on Putin’s part during this episode?

Well, yes, yes you could.

Like, why in the world did he think that NATO and Kiev would honor the Accords? I mean, he has spent his entire quarter of a century in office whining that the West keeps promising things and then reneging on the agreements. Why then would he expect something different this time?

We know that he’s having backchannel talks with top Deep State officials all the time, so is it too much to assume that he was being given assurances and, like he himself says, being “led by the nose?” An interesting dichotomy or paradox emerges from this episode. Putin claims that he was tricked i.e., he himself makes the case that he is simply an incompetent “bafoon” that should be pitied and put out to pasture. Of course, he coaches this in Moralitarian “Abrahamic Values” emotional babble. He and his regime frames all of their mistakes as great moral victories because they got tricked, which proves that they’re more honest and trusting than their Western partners.

Clever, no?

So, what I am saying here is that the Putin regime is actually making the claim that they’re too stupid and incompetent to make the right calls on anything, but they simply say “too moral” and “too Abrahamic-Antifa values” instead of using my more accurate descriptors. Thus, again, the Kremlin’s defense for its multiple geopolitical failures is that they’re literally too retarded to keep up with the West. They just spin it to say that this is a good thing because it proves that they’re going to heaven.

But, obviously, there is an element of clear treachery and collaboration at work here.

I struggle to believe that anyone could be as consistently retarded as Putin and his team. We covered this before when we analyzed Sofa Strategist’s videos on the exact same question that we are debating now. Here:

Sofa uses the analogy of a shooting range in many of his videos.

Imagine that you’re at a shooting range and you continually miss the target by mistake. Your hits should look like the target on the left.

However, if your hits look like the target on the right, then you are not really “missing” so much as you’re aiming at a different target for some reason. The grouping is too consistently off, see?

It is the same with Putin’s policies, Sofa Strategist argues in many of his videos.

How can they be honest “misses” when they consistently seem to “hit” in a way that guarantees that the UAF is able to remain a competent and growing fighting force, NATO’s efforts are not thwarted on the battlefield, and Russia continues to take loss after loss in the wider geopolitical arena. Putin never accidentally does something that actually benefits Russia.

Sofa Strategist even compares Putin’s report card to Stalin’s to make his point.

In his mind, Stalin was an actual honest incompetent in the war against Nazi Germany. That is to say, some of his decisions were disastrous and others were OK or even brilliant in the long-run. Stalin’s decisions resemble the scattershot holes in the target on the left — some closer to the mark and some farther. Thus: an honest incompetent.

When compared to Putin’s scorecard though, there are literally no honest mistakes that benefit Russia in any way as a result of his policies. All of them are consistently BAD. Thus: a competent dishonest.

I have long concluded though that this is largely a difference without a distinction — at least for the purposes of me able to do my analyses. Regardless of whether Putin is morally retarded or just treacherously competent, the decisions that the Kremlin makes will be the same — consistently BAD.

I wager that there are actually degrees of treachery, actually, and that we simply do not know enough about the competing Deep State agendas at work right now in the post-Cold War world. So, my thesis has been that Putin is in bed with the “Old Guard” at the CIA exemplified by people like Kissinger, Mearsheimer, Sachs, Luttwak, Burns and the rest of the Cold War era neo-Trotskyites that worked with the KGB to destroy the USSR and created the post-Soviet Russian Federation that Putin then inherited and which he ruled as a gas colony and satrapy for Washington for all this time.

There is, however, another faction of Deep Staters who want Russia dismembered and Putin beheaded, probably. We hear a lot about them in the so-called ZAnon media. You have the Nulands, Schumer, Psaki, Albright, Blinken, Soros and those types being pointed out to be warmongers, and rightly so.

The former group seems to want to keep Putin and the RF around because they literally created it in the 90s. Shoot, the current RF constitution was written by a team of ethnic bankers and professors sent over from America’s top universities for crying out loud! Putin is fighting to defend an American-built system of oligarchy !!! This group wants Putin to stay because he keeps the Russians down, the Chinese out, and the flood of non-White anti-Russian feral Muslims flowing into Russia.

The latter group, however, wants to simply escalate things and confront Russia head on. ZAnoners like Macgregor claim that this warhawk group is motivated by pure ethnic animus and spite at the Russian ethnos. Perhaps he is correct in this. If so, this policy does indeed have the potential to backfire, in theory, because it forces Putin to fight for his own survival, despite the fact that he is a CIA puppet. Washington has, historically, pursued a policy of putting in puppet tin-pot dictators who are an equal mix of incompetence, hubris and treachery in charge of nations. They then invade these same nations, who, led by these treacherous and incompetent puppets, quickly crumble and are unable to put up any kind of coordinated defense.

Some people wonder why these incompetents like Saddam or Noriega or Milosovic play along with the schemes of Langley when it is clear that their sponsors will eventually turn on them.

To that I don’t have an adequate response, sadly.

Maybe the puppets are chosen because of their blinding personality defects that do not allow them to think reflectively or logically about the future that awaits them. Maybe they’re MK Ultra’d in some way. Maybe, as some really tin foil types like to say, the puppet leaders aren’t ever actually killed, just whisked away to Argentina to retire there once their role is finished.

Here, again, I don’t know the exact details. Interesting as they are though, they seem to be irrelevant in making analyses and predictions. Whether or not the Putin in power is a clone while the real one is sipping margaritas in the suburbs of Buenos Aires with Hitler, we can safely and reliably assume that he will NOT take the necessary steps and measures to save his own hide, paradoxical as that may be. We simply have to observe the established track record of America’s tin-pot tyrants going to their deaths and trials meekly and without putting up a serious fight.

Perhaps there is some occult influence at work?

Some secret technology?

Layers and layers of bloodlines and MK-Ultra and kompromat?

I have never touched on these topics and don’t use them in my analyses. All I am saying is that there are indeed holes in our understanding of the geopolitical situation that cannot be explained with traditional geopolitical theory like Realism or Constructivism or whatever.

…

You might want to try reading Pelevin instead. He might know what’s really going on in Putin’s head. This may be the closest we get to something resembling disclosure:

I think I’ll write reviews of the rest of his work going forward.