streamfortyseven
21h

Putin has wiped out any opposition - and there are no obvious successors in Russia. He's followed the WEF program to the letter, putting in biometric IDs, "vaccine" passports, killer "vaccines", a central bank digital currency/social credit scheme, allowing for centralized population control. The same measures are in place in China and most of the West - most notably excluding Argentina.

The same Russian Army that kicked the PLA out of the Far East in six months in 1969 has lost half the territory it took in Ukraine in the initial invasion, and struggles to take the entirety of the oblasts which it claimed in 2022 - and still does not control them (https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-may-25-2025) after the loss of nearly one million troops. Putin has fired generals - Strelkov, Popov, Surovikin, Prigozhin, Utkin - who demonstrated that they could win the war - and retained and promoted incompetents like Gerasimov, who expend thousands of troops per day to gain at best hundreds of meters of advances - which they wind up losing.

The chief feature of Putin's "war" strategy is the meatgrinder tactic, which destroys the Russian military, men, and materiel.

Perhaps this is the point of that strategy - the war is being fought *against Russia*, not Ukraine or the West, by Putin - and in this regard, he is highly successful. The longer he stays in power, the better the chances that Russia is neutralized - even to the point of collapse or unconditional surrender. But this is the program for every WEF-controlled country, population reduction, population surveillance/control, and neutralization of ability or will to resist outside powers - and the conversion to a colonial economy based on extraction, with no capability for self-sufficiency or political independence. And this is a long game - and Putin is either complicit and stupid, or deluded and stupid - but it matters not, the longer he and his government stay in power, the worse for Russia as a sovereign state.

4 replies
Sesto
1d

He’s back and back with a vengeance. Glad I stuck around to enjoy it.

