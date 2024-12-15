Whenever an author makes his headline a question, the answer to it is always a “maybe”. But in my case, I am actually 100% certain that Kiev will go on the offensive again. I simply don’t know the exact date yet or how ambitious they will be in their push. Today I’ll share some more of my speculations on the matter.

First of all, I was supposed to talk about these supposed negotiations set to begin between Kiev and Moscow, but there isn’t much new to say. The latest flurry of news started when Trump called for “peace” again and then specified that he wanted NATO troops deployed to Ukraine to maintain the peace. This is exactly what I said a year or more ago would happen eventually. And I also made sure to stress that Russia would lose Ukraine to a NATO occupation for the next century if this happens and to be wary of propagandists spinning this as a W for Putin.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like there’s much standing in the way of this plan going through.

Rather, the main obstacle is that a deal (any deal) is, if anything, far too generous to Russia as things stand now. Zelensky and his backers smell blood in the water and they don’t want to settle for just Ukraine. Actually, they want to push into Russia further and to take more territory. That is why Zelensky recently said that negotiations would only be appropriate if done from a position of strength.

This, to my ears/eyes, was an announcement of his plan to take more Russian territory first before cementing this victory with some new treaty.

For there to be any actual negotiations, Zelensky would have to at least rescind his ban on communication with Moscow, which Peskov recently said is still in effect.

For their part, Moscow wants the talks to lift the sanctions and to get new guarantees that no more encroachment will occur — basically to get back to the way things were before Putin’s great moral crusade into Ukraine. But they’re never going to get that deal and even if they did, it wouldn’t be worth the paper it was written on.

Now, before the Syria debacle, I was writing about how I feared that there was another UAF offensive into Russia looming. I asked people to keep a weather eye out on the Telegram horizon monitoring Z-channels for rumors of troop concentrations near Belgorod/Bryansk/Kursk. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Livsci delivered the other day with this report that I was waiting with trepidation to hear eventually.

🪖On the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for an offensive in the Kursk and Belgorod directions In the last few weeks, we have been repeating that all this talk about upcoming negotiations, about the existing problems in the enemy's ranks, about the West being tired of the conflict, is all aimed at lulling our vigilance in anticipation of the Ukrainian offensive. Why do we think so? Some time ago, thousands of enemy reinforcements, about 13 thousand people, were supposed to arrive in the Sumy region, and specifically in Shostka. But this group suddenly "disappeared". And no large units were noted anywhere else, which suggests that they are somewhere in the rear. In November and December, the number of personnel with the transfer of various armored vehicles to Ukraine increased throughout Europe. In Romania, American Bradleys were seen, in Germany – Swedish tracked armored personnel carriers, in Poland, German infantry fighting vehicles and Leopards were noted. A few days ago, three more F-16 fighters flew from Denmark to Poland. Their total number varies from 24 to 34 according to different sources, that is, at least the Ukrainian Air Force has a squadron, but they are not actually used, but are saved. There have also been no strikes by Western missiles for a long time. One was recently on Taganrog with six ATACMS, and the Kursk region was attacked twice with 4-6 Atacms/Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles, that is, the consumption was small. There are reserves and they are accumulating. Taking all this into account, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for an attack. And we think that the main direction will be either Belgorod or Kursk. Now these regions have been hit by cold weather, which means the soil will be hard and convenient for the movement of armored vehicles.

The reason why no one else is talking about this among the ZAnon analysts that millions of anti-Globalist enthusiasts read is because it would simply be impossible for Kiev to even be thinking in such terms given the parameters of the allowed discussion on the Not-War! But we are not bound by such parameters and can think about this more freely.

Here is some more speculation along these lines:

A new tactical sign has appeared on Ukrainian military equipment - a white square. The photo is published by the Getty Images agency. According to them, the footage shows the training of Ukrainian anti-sabotage groups in the Chernihiv region. Recall that in the summer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces introduced a white triangle sign in the neighboring Sumy region. It became known in August, during the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive on the Kursk region.

But wait! the UAF has already been destroyed several times over, the Russian army knows when and where they will sneeze, Moscow is preparing a final big offensive to take all of Ukraine, the UAF is losing on all fronts and is simply putting up a brave PR front, etc etc.

^with that narrative in place, there is no room for anyone raising their hand and asking about the recent rumors of a UAF offensive deeper into Russia in the works. And the NAFO side props up this narrative by constantly whining that Ukraine is on the brink of collapse if more money and weapons aren’t sent over NOW NOW NOW!!!

In other words, you have a perfect narrative sandwich set into place.

You can see that, right?

What then to make of concerning reports from the front like this then?