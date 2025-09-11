A story came out in the Rossiskaya Gazeta chronicling the sad fate of some veterans of the Somalia Battalion. The gist of the story was as you might expect — some war veterans denied money and treatment that was supposedly due to them based on a bunch of technicalities. The full story is here. And this has led to some buzz and commentary on Right-of-Kremlin Telegram.

Here:

Beyond the edge of the abyss. How the heroes of the SVO are thrown into the social abyss. The story of Andrey Tolkachev, a fighter of the legendary Somalia battalion, published today in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta (https://rg.ru/2025/09/01/posle-shturma-osvobodivshie-mariupol-bojcy-ne-mogut-poluchit-pensii-i-lgoty.html) — sounds like a death sentence. Volunteer since 18. (https://t.me/zangalis/3404) From 2015 to 2022, he went through the defense of the Avdiivka industrial zone, battles in the Yasinovataya-Gorlovka direction, the liberation of Mariupol, Peski and other settlements. St. George's crosses, severe wounds, concussions. You saw what kind of hell it is in our tetralogy "At the Edge of the Abyss". (https://t.me/RealdocProductions/309) Today Andrey is disabled, unfit for service. But instead of a military pension and benefits — the 3rd group "for general illness" and 7,500 rubles per month. This amount is barely enough for medicine, not to mention a family and two small children. The problem is not isolated. Irina Lymar, a lawyer at the Moscow Legal Center, who, together with our other friends, helps the heroes of our film, notes that the same thing was faced by the discharged fighters of "Somalia" Sergei Klyuchnikov (https://t.me/RealdocProductions/531) ("Zeba"), Vitaly Koltsov (https://t.me/RealdocProductions/491) ("Maloy"), Ruslan Balanyuk ("Krapal"). In short: • Medical and social expertise in Donetsk records disability not as a military injury, but as a “general disease”. • This deprives the guys of military pensions, prosthetics, medical rehabilitation. • Law No. 588 directly obliges to recognize such injuries as military, but on the ground “they are in no hurry”. As a result, those who defended Donbass and liberated Mariupol are forced to go through the “seven circles of hell” again - on the second front: with the indifference of officials in the rear. Since the lower echelons of the DPR bureaucracy continued to ignore the problem, lawyer Irina Lymar was forced to appeal to the Chief Military Prosecutor of the Russian Federation Valery Petrov: “Over the past year, I have received a number of appeals and complaints from fighters of the legendary Somali battalion, who, after being discharged due to a military injury (mutilation) received during the performance of their military duty, cannot apply for a military pension and the benefits due to them. This is explained by the fact that, according to the conclusion of the medical and social examination conducted in Donetsk, they are all recognized as disabled due to a general illness, and not due to a military injury, which deprives them of the opportunity to receive a decent social and military pension, medical rehabilitation, including vital prosthetics of limbs.” In a commentary to “RG”, the lawyer explained the absurdity of the situation: “Amazing things have been happening in Donetsk for several years now. The guys who defended their native land at the cost of their health (many of them joined the militia back in 2014) are returning home as virtual complete or partial invalids. And what do they see? Complete indifference, which is why they are forced to go through the seven circles of hell again. This time in their civilian offices. Their feat is not recognized. No one is in a hurry to recognize their severe injuries and amputated limbs as military injuries, as required by paragraph 15 of the RF Government Resolution of April 5, 2022, No. 588 "On Recognizing a Person as Disabled". Officials sitting in the rear deny them the legal right to military disability pensions, benefits and allowances. It seems to me that a more active position of the local prosecutor's office could help resolve this issue, which, in order to protect the interests of the fighters (under Article 45 of the Civil Procedure Code of the Russian Federation), has the right to go to court, where justice can finally be restored." Of course, the very fact that such an article was allowed to appear in a state newspaper (read it in full) is already progress. But the indifference of one's own kills more than enemy weapons. We ask for maximum publicity and reposts.

The indifference is best explained by the following facts:

The Kremlin is anti-Russian and run by the descendants of the people who ran the camps. They almost all hold Israeli passports to boot. I’ve been systematically writing articles about them one by one over the years. There are still many other top-level officials that I haven’t covered yet.

The Kremlin hates the volunteers for provoking the rebellion in Donbass to begin with. They wanted peace with Kiev and continued relations with Washington, their patrons, which the Donbass conflict jeopardized.

The Kremlin fears the veterans and wants them dead, because they are afraid of discontent rising at home at their handling of the war and the future surrender to NATO.

I suppose the simplest conclusion here is to never fight for either ZOG West or ZOG East. These wars are nothing more than elaborate culls or internal squabbles that spilled over into land wars. But, sadly, this advice will never reach the ears of the people who need to hear it. First of all, because most of the militarily-inclined do not read and if they do read, they tend to read only sources that claim authority, not free-thinking conspiracy theorists. This is not a good or bad thing — it just is.

It just is trivially easy to get martially-inclined men to fight wars.

On some archetypical level, this impulse to fight is a good thing and an expression of the adventure-loving, character-proving masculine spirit. God knows, I was itching to go die in a European land war when I was in my teens and early 20s. True, I was getting red-pilled all the while, slowly and surely, but it was only really when I had reached my 30s that I had broken past the glorification of carnage and the bloodbath-worship promoted by Christians and Right-Wingers and Communist Revolutionaries.

These movements are actually nothing but aesthetic illusions that glorify death, exploitation and bleeding out in the snow. That is why they attract homosexuals who take over the leadership and lead their followers into unwinnable and pointless battles to feed their own ego and desire to die in a blaze of self-hating glory.

Admittedly, it does take a certain kind of courage to go willingly to your death, with a smile on your lips, and with nothing more than an encouraging backslap from your comrades to send you on your way over the trench and into the storm of steel. But it also takes a different kind of courage, a deeper kind I’d say, to actually try and love life and to find wonder, magic, and hidden wellsprings of vitality in it.

I remember reading those last haunting scenes from Jean Raspail’s prophetic novel about how Christianity and immigration would destroy the West at a very young age and I keep coming back to them. There is something about the French and their ability to paint a poignant portrait of a moment before or just after a great action occurs. I feel the same way about DeGrelle’s stories from the Eastern front as well, they never seem to fade out of my memories, but instead gleam with more and more prophetic power … Anyway, in Camp of the Saints, the last soldiers of the French army who haven’t been overcome by an intense onset of Christian Morality Values, are surrounded and forced to make a last stand. They make plans to take out as many Antifa and immigrants as possible before they are overrun and morally condemned. The Christian monks, following the example of the Pope, had rushed out to minister to the immigrants disembarking on the beach and were eaten or trampled alive by the Indians on the previous page.

Anyway, a bugle calls out and the soldiers grin at one another before launching their futile counter-attack. There’s something that many men, especially of Hyperborean descent, find intensely alluring about being involved in some kind of last charge, last stand type of situation. Other demographics simply do not have this impulse or fascination, I have found. It makes us great warriors, admittedly, because many of us find something amusing about going off to our certain deaths with heads held high in the name of some lost cause.

I think that women, gay men and old people sometimes forget that there are men who do things not for end goals or larger agendas but for the love of the game. It is a sad fact of our reality that this desire to test one’s mettle, to engage in playful destruction and to feel the bonds of camaraderie forged in hot aggression and the cold sweat of fear both is used to fight wars that bring us one smoking crater closer to Totalitarianism.

But then, literally all of our human impulses are used against us in this way.

Like, women’s innate urge to spy on and tattle on people and create informal Stasi patrols is never pointed out as being instrumental to the functioning of the Totalitarian dystopia state that rules over us now. Every time I mention this stuff to my readers, I get squeals of outrage and moral harrumphing like I get over no other topic. I can relentlessly mock and berate the soldiers of the UAF or RF or ZOGistan in general for simply following their instincts blindly, but them and only them, for some reason.

And what about the youthful desire of teens to rebel against imposed social norms and identity and to individuate through resistance? Hasn’t that been harnessed by the State to create Antifa death squads in most Western cities in recent decades? Hell, some small-faced Culture War CON-servative influencer personality was just shot in the neck at the time of me writing this, probably by some transgender Leftist goon (used as a patsy by Mossad, if I had to guess).

And then some Ukrainian sex-tourist (I refuse to call her a refugee) was stabbed in the neck by a Dieversity groid-droid this week as well. Her killing was a brutal, anti-White act of terrorism and another chapter in the long guerrilla war waged against Whites. But was she not in America to leverage her superior Slavic genetics to acquire a clueless, circumsized American beta male to parasite off of? Did she not come to America for the easy money, easy living and loose moral standards that America offered? I know plenty of Ukrainian women who did do that. In fact, the matriarchs in my family are constantly pressuring me to wife them up so that they get their green cards …

Female hypergamy isn’t really the worst thing in the world because it gives men something to compete over and that can be fun, but when female obliviousness to reality meets Dieversity, well, the results are some blond woman bleeding out on a train while brown people cackle on with glee and Christians reflexively pearl-clutch about how this isn’t a race issue, no sir Yeshua!

…

All of these events that occurred, whether artificial or not, seem designed to trigger a reaction. And even if these were totally spontaneous, unplanned events, the reaction will, of course, be channeled towards the interests of the elite regardless.

The killing of Kirk, for example, will be used to convince many young men to sign up and fight in or around Iran, which will be bombed again by the end of this year.

The murder of the Ukrainian woman was probably not planned, but it will be exploited as well. Almost certainly to justify measures to roll out the Thiel-Karp-Musk Palantir realtime 6G surveillance state.

There are indeed people who are pointing this all out, but I think it is pointless to try and fight the visceral, emotional reaction that people are going through now. I spent like 5 hours on Twitter the other day reading all the calls to reconstitute the KKK and felt a flush of adrenaline and heat coursing through my limbs as I saw bloodlust and bloodthirst start to boil over. Of course I sympathize (but Morally Christian Condemn!!!) with these reactions, and have begged and implored people of my race to develop a race consciousness for decades at this point … with almost zero results to show for my efforts and only moral condemnation and social ostracism hurled my way, of course. Mostly by the Ukrainian women in my own life, ironically enough.

So it is nice to see these feelings seemingly being stirred up in the gelded population. And even vindicating, perhaps, to say the least.

But I also understand now that every single emotional impulse or noble-minded idea I’ve ever had in my entire life has been used against me in some way.

I was tricked about Donbass. I was tricked about Putin in general. I was tricked about Jesus. I was tricked about all the other ‘isms. I was tricked about Trump. I was tricked about the Tsars. I was tricked about everything, really! And what is worse, every single person I once thought was speaking the truth to power or whatever has turned out to be a shill (paid or otherwise) in the 15 years that I’ve been paying attention to the political/cultural news cycle.

So do I want to be tricked again?

No, I don’t.

I sympathize with people feeling what they are feeling and I understand that they will go on to fight wars of one kind or another because of these reactions that they’ve felt. They will then go on to become jaded veterans of these wars and wonder how in the world everything ended up the way that it did. Veterans usually end up confused, broken, and forgotten. Discarded by friends and enemies alike. In cultural wars and real wars.

Personally, after learning that everything that I thought I believed in turned out to be based on nothing but Noble Lies, I began to dedicate my time and energy to simply trying to understand the truth. No more throwing myself blindly into the fray based on any burning feeling of justice/injustice in my chest.

I stopped trying to be a Danko, essentially.

Do you know that poem/story?

Maxim Gorky, 1895: Danko’s Burning Heart. It’s short and has some nice illustrations.

Danko gazed upon those for whose sake he has undertaken such a

great labor and he saw that they were like wild beasts. Many people

were pressing about him, but he could detect no signs of humanity

in their faces and he knew that he could expect no mercy from

them. Then resentment sieved in his breast, but it was quelled

by compassion. He loved these people and he feared that without

him they would perish and the flames of a great yearning to save

them and lead them out onto an easy path leaped up in his heart

and these mighty flames were reflected in his eyes. And seeing

this the people thought that he was enraged. They thought that

is why his eyes flashed so, and they instantly grew weary, like

wolfs, expecting him to through himself against them and they

drew closer about him that they might seize him and kill him.

He saw what they were thinking, but the flames in his heart only

flared up higher for their thoughts and at the sorrow to the flames

of his yearning. And the Forrest went on singing its mournful song and the thunder

crashed, and the rain poured down. “What else can I do to save these people?” cried out Danko above

the thunder. And suddenly he reaped open his breast and tore out

his heart and held it high above his head. It shone like the sun, even brighter than the sun and the raging

forrest was subdued and lighted up by this torch, the torch of

a grave love for the people, and the darkness retreated before

it and plunged quivering into a yarning bark in the depth of the

Forrest. And in their astonishment the people were as if turned

into stone. The brave Danko cast his eye over the endless steppe,

cast a joyful eye over this land of freedom, gave a proud laugh

and then he fell down and died.

If I had one message to share with young men it would be what my father used to tell me:

“Son, don’t become a Danko.”

Try to find meaning in living life; don’t live seeking out a glorious death.

Also: do not spend your days thinking about and obsessing over your own death like the various death cults of the world would beseech you to do. Don’t fast like a Christian or Buddhist monk either — that shit is so retarded and counter-productive to your mental and physical health. When death comes, treat it like an ice cream truck pulling up unexpectedly in your neighborhood. Don’t be morbid and don’t fantasize about martyrdom. Particularly if you are a man; I assure you, no one will even remember your name in a week, let alone be galvanized by your sacrifice. The only caveat to this is if there is some bloodbath that is associated with your name, casting you into a sepulchral light and winning you groupies (if you survive). There were dozens of young men slain in America over the last year alone, but only two women are remembered as martyrs of racial injustice (the one who said the no-no word at the playground, and this latest murder). Do you remember the guy who burned himself to protest Israel? I don’t.

And how many tens of thousands of volunteers lie dead in Ukraine fighting for some Noble Lie (or money, or a death wish, or for lack of a gf?).

…

I wish people would start valuing their lives MORE, not less.

The problem isn’t the number of people willing to recklessly throw their lives away as martyrs for some noble cause or another. We’ve got plenty of that, really.

No, the problem is that no one wants to actually try and live and to seek out the hidden beauty of life!

As a result, every single cause starts morphing into a death cult with willing martyrs and nothing much else to it. Think about the Leftist transformers who become willing assassins, the Western RWers who go over to fight for Azov to torture and kill Slavs, the constant baying for death and blood and misery that you get from Christian End Timers, or everywhere now, really.

All of it is ultimately so impotent. All of it is nothing more than a death gurgle, really.

We’re so miserable that we don’t even know what we’d do if we “won”, at this point and that’s the real tragedy.

Would we go to Mars?

Open up giant car factories again?

Trigger the Jesus End Times by nuking the ice caps?

Is any of that actually about enjoying the gift of life or is it just more running away from life with surrogate death cult activity?

…

Me, I’d suggest moving past the misery and the ideology and the news cycle to find the Primordial Truth in your own life instead. Ground yourself and then seek out hidden metaphysical beauty. Develop the ability to see life pulsing all around you. Basically:

But that’s why I’m not making the big moral bucks or getting the high moral view counts and why my soul is consigned for Yahweh-sheol, I guess. Because I won’t become a willing sacrifice for any god or ideology or war if I can help it. And I won’t try to shame or berate my readers into doing what I won’t do either.

I’m no Danko martyr anymore, after all.

Luckily, I have a father who told me that I deserved to truly live … just because I was!

And now you have me to pass on that message to you as well.

Be as free as you can be, dear Stalkers.

Try not to get yourself killed for a noble cause.