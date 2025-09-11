The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harpfool's avatar
Harpfool
20h

Wonderful! Thank you for this, and everything else!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stevo Živak's avatar
Stevo Živak
14h

This system is build by kahzaria maffia end is against live in this world , war end killing is for there God Molach , Mozes was first genocide 👹 on this world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rurik Skywalker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture