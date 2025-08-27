Financial Times came out with the details of the current proposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Here:

The US has said it is prepared to provide intelligence assets and battlefield oversight to any western security plan for postwar Ukraine and take part in a European-led air defence shield for the country, European and Ukrainian officials said. US President Donald Trump told European leaders last week America would be part of “co-ordination” of security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, something Kyiv has demanded to deter a future attack from Russia after any peace deal. Senior US officials have since told European counterparts in multiple discussions that Washington would be prepared to contribute “strategic enablers” including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control and air defence assets to enable any European-led deployment on the ground, four officials briefed on the talks told the Financial Times. A so-called coalition of the willing, led by the UK and France, has vowed to protect postwar Ukraine from any future Russian aggression. But European officials have privately admitted that any deployment could only take place with US support to enable, oversee and protect European troops.

So, basically NATO membership without formal NATO membership?

Got it.

Putin gets to say that he prevented NATO membership for Ukraine, at least!

Washington already supplies Ukraine with Patriot air defence missiles, but the postwar support would involve US aircraft, logistics and ground-based radar supporting and enabling a European-enforced no-fly zone and air shield for the country, the officials said. Under any peace deal, the US’s vastly superior intelligence, surveillance and command and control capabilities would enable satellite monitoring of a ceasefire and effective co-ordination of western forces in the country.

Palantir.

The US offer, voiced in a flurry of meetings between national security officials and military leaders from the US and major European countries in recent days, is contingent on commitments by European capitals to deploy tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, the officials cautioned. It could still be rescinded, they said. But it represents a significant shift in stance from the Trump administration — which earlier this year ruled out any US participation in protecting post-conflict Ukraine — and has buoyed European officials who have spent months lobbying Washington to lend more support to Kyiv. Trump has pushed the two sides to agree a peace deal, but Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on key details, including postwar territorial control and security guarantees. Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted any such guarantees must involve Russia, a non-starter for Ukraine.

Does that mean that Putin also wants Trump to give him military protection and access to the Palantir surveillance grid? I think I read that wrong. I think that sentence means that Putin wants a say into what security measures are implemented in Ukraine ie. how many troops and how many nukes and how many delivery systems aimed straight at his dacha.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House and to a statement on Monday by Trump on security guarantees, but said the measures reported by the FT “are pre-decisional, and the defense department will not comment on pre-decisional topics”. A White House official said: “President Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials towards a bilateral meeting [between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] to stop the killing and end the war.” They added: “It is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly.” Trump said on Monday that “we haven’t even discussed the specifics of” security guarantees for Ukraine. “We’ll be involved from the standpoint of backup. We’re going to help them,” he told reporters. He told Fox News last week that the US was “willing to help” a European force “especially, probably, by air”.

No fly zone.

Western capitals have sketched out a rough plan that would involve a demilitarised zone, possibly patrolled by neutral peacekeeping troops from a third country agreed by Ukraine and Russia.

DMZ zone run by the Americans.

A far more robust border behind that would be defended by Ukrainian troops armed and trained by Nato militaries, three of the officials said. A European-led deterrence force would then be stationed deeper in Ukraine as a third line of defence, with US assets supporting that from the rear. But even with potential US backing, the public and politicians in many European countries remain nervous about possible troop deployments to Ukraine. Discussions revolved around four to five European brigades “on the ground, provided by [the] coalition of the willing, plus ‘strategic enablers’ from the US”, Yermak said. He said that marked “a big change from the spring”. “Indeed, [the] last meeting in the White House has become a breakthrough point in a number of things, brought clarity in terms of . . . steps like: forming the setting of a security guarantees [and] pursuance of US weapons for Ukraine’s defence through European financial instruments.” The US “can provide the backbone that makes the whole security and deterrence architecture work”, Yermak added.

That’s the Chief of Staff for Zelensky that I mentioned.

He appears to be positioning himself as the in-between guy, doesn’t he?

I’m telling you — he might be the next big dog in Ukraine!

Trump’s peace push has so far achieved limited results. The Kremlin has rejected a Trump proposal that Putin meet Zelenskyy to discuss peace, while the Russian president has pursued maximalist demands — including on territory — that would cross red lines for Ukraine.

Depends how you define maximalist.

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said on Tuesday: “After the meeting in Washington last week . . . one of the takeaways was to task the national security advisers to look into how security guarantees could look, concretely. We should soon be hearing from that group on . . . what will be put forward.”

So, basically, just reread what I wrote last week and you’ll realize what’s going on behind the scenes. These articles that keep coming out are just rephrasing and tip-toeing around what I wrote in more obtuse terms. Surely you see it now?

It seems that if this informal NATO arrangement is on the table, then EU membership is a foregone conclusion. Especially after the EU troops are deployed there. Even Yanukovich, the supposed pro-Russian former president, was working to get Ukraine into the EU before he was outed in the Maidan, remember? Here:

🗣Yanukovych: There is no alternative to European integration ~ November 21, 2013 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych stated that there is no other way for the country except rapprochement with Europe. “There is no alternative to reforms in Ukraine, no alternative to European integration,” the Interfax-Ukraine agency quoted the politician as saying. In turn, Yanukovych said that there are temporary difficulties on the path to European integration.

Temporary difficulties indeed.

The proletariat/peasant rebellion in Donbass threw a wrench into this plan and delayed it by an entire decade and counting at this point. The peasants and their revolts are a permanent nuisance and threat to the elites. Sometimes, they don’t even want to eat their McSlop like they are supposed to!

The Russian revolt against Coca-Cola — circa. 1996 (uncolorized).

Moscow supports EU membership for Ukraine, by the way. So long as it involves Moscow getting to join as well. Ukraine is supposed to be the nose of the camel in the tent for Putin’s aspirations to join the West. I suppose you might make the argument that joining the EU provides a kind of security blanket in the sense that NATO won’t openly depose your government any more …

… but you also have to essentially surrender a good chunk of national sovereignty to be in the EU too.

And surrendering your sovereignty to protect yourself doesn’t actually work. Making yourself weaker means you get punished harder, not less. Russia joining the EU or NATO would simply INCREASE the exploitation and humiliation, not decrease it. Just look at how the Trump/Thiel administration is forcing the EUropeans to pay for American gas, American weapons, and pay with blood soon in Ukraine for a war started by the American State Department, really.

Adding Russia to the EU would be in Washington’s interests, if anything, actually. A large country with an elite entirely beholden to Washington like Russia would exert a lot of influence on the EU. But, at the end of the day, it is more profitable in the shortterm to foment endless wars against Russia as a boogeyman than to let them join the EU. Perhaps if Russia were carved up first, it could then by swallowed and assimilated. Perhaps that is the prerequisite plan for EU membership for Russia.

Perhaps an American DMZ in Donbass is a proof of concept for what Putin wants for Russia in the future.

…

Meanwhile, will Georgia also join NATO? Here:

Western countries promised to provide Georgia with weapons if it agreed to open a "second front" against Russia. This was stated by the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze. According to him, "direct threats, blackmail and insults" were heard in the office of the country's prime minister in order to open a second front in Georgia. "Promises that we will help you in everything, provide the appropriate equipment and so on. Of course, there is evidence of this, and if necessary, we will act, but, again, it is in the interests of the country to remain as is," he said. Kaladze also said that Western partners continue to blackmail Georgia and threaten to suspend the visa-free regime with the EU (https://t.me/stranaua/203219).

Georgian Dream, thankfully, is somewhat neutral to Moscow. But they can be replaced! They will be replaced! Give it time and there will be another maidan in Tbilisi which Moscow will fund against itself, no doubt, just like what happened in Ukraine.

The same efforts are being made in Azerbaijan, by the way. Their president just said that they have to be ready for war with Russia at any moment. Here:

Listen, this is just surreal! Just yesterday, Azerbaijani leader Aliyev was threatening Russia, shouting that "We must be ready for war at any moment," and Russian troops were demolishing reservoirs with Azerbaijani oil in Kremenchug and Odessa, and security forces were detaining and expelling leaders of Azerbaijani diaspora organized crime groups. And today, other news has come: Lavrov is cooing with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, and Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk is receiving a delegation from Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Astrakhan. And how should this be understood? Has Uncle Tural decided everything?

But I’m sure Putin’s got it under control. A quick SMO is sure to set things right in Baku, right?

…

And Moscow’s close partner Tehran recently came out to denounce Putin for his treachery and close collaboration with the Israelis. Here:

Iran Accuses Russia of Helping Israel, Calls Alliance with Putin "Useless" During the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June, Moscow shared information with Israel about air defense centers in Iran. According to Al Arabiya, Seyed Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said this on Sunday. In press releases, according to the publication, he also said that "this war has proven the uselessness of a strategic alliance with Moscow." We are talking about the military conflict between Israel and Iran from June 13-24, 2025, during which Israeli aviation, in particular, managed to almost completely suppress Iranian air defense forces and seize control of the skies over the central part of the country, striking key nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.

And if you buy weapons from Putin, the FSB will pass on their specs and secrets to the Israelis to neutralize their effectiveness to boot. Or, if Washington or Tel-Aviv asks Putin to, he will simply cancel the sale of weapons or their components to Tehran, like he did more than a decade ago with the S-300s.

This is because Putin has always been a close ally of Tel-Aviv.

I knew about this before the bombings of Iran started, but apparently, the Iranian government is still largely unaware of this. They should consider picking up a paid sub to the blog. Read this, aki! It should get you up to speed on Putin and Israel:

End Times: Russia to Open Embassy in Jerusalem Rurik Skywalker · July 10, 2023 I don’t want to bore my readers with getting into the detailed particulars of end times prophecies. Westerners should know enough about them from Sunday school, movies and political speeches by now. If I was writing for Slavlanders though, I’d have to explain Revelation to them because they are all the products of the areligious Soviet and RF education systems. Read full story

Meanwhile, it seems that Putin has quietly dropped another important demand leveled at Kiev. There were six:

Do you remember how this was was allegedly fought over a language dispute? And how Putin formally demanded that Ukraine recognize Russian as an official language in Ukraine? Well, about that:

The language thing was, of course, just a fig leaf and a piece of red meat thrown to the masses to get them to support the SMO. But the Kremlin couldn’t even deliver on this largely symbolic and inconsequential fake objective. That’s how pathetic and/or perfidious they are.

But rest assured, this will be spun as some great moral victory in the Z-media.

To prove how humanitarian and Christian Russia is, maybe all Russians should start speaking Ukrainian too? To claim the moral high ground that is. To prove that they’re not Nationalist-Neopagan-Nazis (of the grammar variety, in this case) who insist on speaking Russian. That will prove to the world how superior Putin is, thereby ensuring the ultimate theological victory of BRICS, doubtless. Maybe the Russian government should just speak English already. Putin apparently is secretly fluent in it, something that we literally just learned in the wake of the Alaska summit.

Which …

OK, how does that work though?

Is he some sort of megamind that can balance the demanding schedule of a president with a Duolingo premium subscription? Did he speak English this whole damn time but hid it for political PR reasons? Or does one of his “clones” speak English and that’s who we saw with Trump in the photos?

…

Luckily, Russia is running this Not-War on a budget. It is only NATO that is bleeding out its blood and treasure, not the Russian government. This is because the Russian soldiers are largely dependent on volunteer efforts and their friends and families for equipment. Here:

❗According to financial experts, over the three years of the SMO, our people donated more than 50 billion rubles to the war. People simply took 50 billion out of their pockets and gave it to the army. And if it weren't for these 50 yards, then [who] knows what would have happened and where we would be now. It is very difficult to create a well-coordinated and, most importantly, effective volunteer and charitable organization. Many teams that started at the beginning of the war dropped out for one reason or another, because this is a very difficult and thankless task.

I used to report regularly about Shoigu’s efforts to arrest and disappear and shut down volunteers.

Only Patriots Seem to Go to Prison in Putin's Russia Rurik Skywalker · December 28, 2023 Yet another damning bit of news surfaced about a week ago and has generated buzz among the samizdat community. Following Prigozhin’s arrest, there was a wave of political arrests in Russia. We covered this at the time, and, in fact, I believe that I am the only English-speaking Z-blogger who did so. All others simply pretended nothing happened. Some ZAnonners gloated about the arrest of Igor “Strelkov” Girkin in particular. Read full story

And here is one particularly egregious example of what the FSB got up to to sabotage the war effort. The FSB was literally caught destroying aid bound for Donbassians and the soldiers stationed there by an inquisitive trucker. They arrested him for spoiling their sabotage. Here:

Stranger than fiction, but that’s the reality of Russia being run as a gas colony of the CIA, sadly. The entity known as the “Russian Federation” is just a corporation run on the corpse of what used to be known as Russia.

Let’s continue:

Regularly [someone] pounces on volunteers with accusations and insults - like, they steal, profiteer, etc. But the funniest thing about this is that no one from this [company] has said a word in all these three years about those who are really profiting from the war - for example, about the profiteers who charge exorbitant prices for goods from China. Who, in three and a half years of war, have amassed billion-dollar fortunes, have changed their fifth premium car and bought elite real estate not only in Russia, but also in NATO countries. These so-called truth-tellers have no questions for these comrades, because, firstly, it is not so hyped, and secondly, [it is dangerous].

I can answer that: top Kremlin officials have stolen billions and parked it in the NATO West, as well as their families. Like Shoigu’s right-hand man, Timur Ivanonv.

Would it surprise you to learn that neither Ivanov or Shoigu consider themselves Russian, by the way?

It shouldn’t, at this point. But well, some people are slow learners.

…

As for that meeting between Putin and Zelensky to end the war, even RT admits that Rurik was right to be skeptical. Here is RT explaining that another game was afoot, and no one was actually there to end the war:

A game for Trump’s benefit Putin’s meeting with Trump on 15 August was not about reaching a breakthrough. It was a political gesture to demonstrate Russia’s openness and to shift responsibility onto Ukraine and the European Union. The West is now trying to turn the same tactic against Moscow: framing Russia as the obstacle to peace and forcing Putin into a face-to-face encounter with Zelensky. Kiev and Western European capitals are pushing Russia to accept “security guarantees” for Ukraine, something Moscow has been proposing since 2022. But the way these guarantees are now being drafted makes them deliberately unacceptable for Russia. EU leaks suggest demands that amount to little more than NATO membership in disguise: permanent Western troops on Ukrainian soil, binding guarantees from the alliance, and no recognition of territorial realities. The Kremlin cannot simply reject such proposals outright. Doing so would allow Trump to walk away from the process and pin the blame on Moscow. For that reason, Russia may ultimately have to go through the motions of agreeing to a summit.

Just you wait, we will soon hear something like this:

Ah shucks, they might blame us for not accepting these terms of EU membership for Ukraine or whatever! Better give them everything that they want to save face! This is what top-level high-stakes 5D diplomacy looks like!

Personally, I think Putin will agree to anything if NATO throws him and his cabal the few bones that he’s asking for. But I’d be very surprised if Putin were ever invited back into the fold like he wants. He doesn’t want to admit that you cannot “un-Ghadafi” yourself. Once the hit has been issued on you and your reign, it must be carried out. Putin should at least go down fighting, but he lacks a spine, sadly.

That’s why he lies to himself and others about how Trump is going to save him. Here:

Putin on restoring relations with the United States: I have already spoken about this many times. But with the arrival of President Trump, I think that the light at the end of the tunnel has finally begun to loom. And now there was a very good, meaningful and frank meeting in Alaska. Contacts continue at the level of our ministries and departments. I very much hope that the first steps that were taken are only the beginning of a full-scale display of our relations. But it does not depend on us, it depends on our, first of all, Western partners in the broad sense of the word, because they are also bound by certain obligations with the United States. Within the framework of various associations, including within NATO. Therefore, the next steps depend on the US leadership. I am confident that the leadership qualities of the current president, President Trump, are a good guarantee that relations will be restored. And I hope that the pace of our joint work on this platform will be maintained.

Meanwhile, the Not-War shows no signs of abating.

…

The news I provided today was simply a compilation of the headlines of not even the last entire week of updates. The news, as you might have noticed, is overwhelmingly negative for Russia’s prospects. I can, at any time, dip back into the news current and summarize it for my readers to reaffirm, yet again, that the status quo remains unchanged:

Putin engaging in some fresh treason moral victory

The noose around Russia tightening

Putin appealing/begging to the West

Never-ending “peace” negotiations that never seem to stop the fighting

Zelensky being obstinate

Trump saying some stupid bold-faced lie to fluff up his own legacy to his moron base of supporters

EU announcing more support for Kiev

It’s good to have that refresher from time to time for the newbies and detractors.

