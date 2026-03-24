The Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

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Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
17h

I didn’t care much for Elvis until he died, then he seemed like way cool. A true artist in this regard? A worthy messiah, because rumours abound about him still being alive for a long time after. My wife suspects he was the originator of the Elvis Impersonator festivals so he could blend in & still perform. Elvis/ Elvish?

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3 replies by ♱ Rurik Christwalker ♱ and others
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Simon
13h

From my FB feed....

The Shock goes on. The collective reality is shifting right now.

Israel is at war right these days. The real war, on human consciousness, not the kind you see on the news.

Something far more terrifying is unfolding, and I cannot Not react, spending few days watching the development. A revolution in human state of Being on a different scale.

The most horrible thing for our psyche is being revealed this week. Our human innocence is nearly stolen. And yes, it’s Gate 25 transit now, the Gate of Innocence, the Spirit of the Self.

So what’s happening? The nation is discovering that those at the very top of the food chain: the biggest politicians, the rabbis, the celebrities, all are part of hidden society using ‘simple people’ for their ritualistic ceremonies that go far far beyond the brave and perverted imagination. Something that crosses the line of the absolute. And it is no longer conspiracy as they tried to convince us, now it all is a live testimony. But unfortunately someone had to pay with life for it all to be revealed. Girl named Shoshana Strock found dead declared suicide, while she informed in her fb that if that happens it’s not her. She knew. Zero coverage in mass media and opposite - social media exploding. I watch it all and I know…

I have known this all for over twenty years. And I could not share it with anyone. I tried. I was called delusional.

First time I discovered it during my time working in a shelter for victims of human trafficking 2003-2005. And during the years at the largest newspaper in Israel I discovered how things are hidden and reversed. I heard the stories. I saw the patterns. And for all those years, I had nobody to discuss this with. Not even my Human Design colleagues.

"Come on, Julia, do you really believe this?"

Believe? No. I don't believe. I know. I know it exists. Because when you sit with a girl whose body was used before she could spell her own name, you stop asking questions and start carrying truth.

Why?

Why does this happen still, in 2020’s and at the highest levels of power? Why do hidden societies, operating beyond any law, invest so much energy into the breaking of our innocence?

Because innocence is not naivety. Innocence is the foundation of the human spirit. And to achieve extreme transformation of consciousness, to cross the line of the absolute, you must first destroy what makes someone human!!!

In Human Design, we see this clearly. The two primal life forces that hold human life, the Sacral Center together:

59-6: the sexual and creating life force that breaks boundaries, the energy of co-creation, mating, feeling each other.

27-50: the nourishing life force that takes care, that ensures the young are well bred and well educated, the foundation of the development of community, tribe, and true protection.

The BodyGraph shows these two forces, sexuality and care, as the pillars of human survival. And in the hands of the cult that hides behind power, they are taken to extremes. Sexuality abused to the maximum in the rituals, and child nourishment becomes predation. The sacred human functions are destroyed to their root and beyond.

And at the top of it all, what is taken is what cannot be replaced without deep, collective awakening: innocence.

Exactly the frequency of the Gate 25 that is transiting right now.

Gate 25: the Spirit of the Self. The Innocence. The frequency that holds the universe together.

In the body, Gate 25 correlates with the blood. And it is no coincidence that to break innocence, every cult, every hidden society that crosses the absolute, uses blood in one way or another. Blood rituals. Blood as the currency of stolen spirit. Blood carries memory. Blood carries lineage. Blood carries the signature of the soul.

When innocent blood is spilled, it is an attempt to sever us from our source. To make us forget that we are love.

Because when you spill innocent blood, not only you kill a body. You deprive the soul from the collective. You are trying to close the Gate of universal love for those who are a part of it.

In Israel right now, victims of ritual abuse are beginning to speak openly. One of them was the daughter of a minister, and she was pimped by her own parents. Yes. And then she was killed.

Official news - it’s suicide, the body buried immediately, the case is closed and forbidden to discussion in news. Non officially - I open fb and all I see here is all my Israeli friends share the opinions, and basically slowly realizing that the reality they knew is shaking and shifting.

One girl wrote: I was surprised to realize that that girl wasn’t the only one, there are others, and they started sharing too.

What can I tell here? The awakening soon will bring realization that there are hundreds of thousands (!!!) of victims, and the ‘cult’ is literally everywhere!

And it’s beyond countries or politics. This is about the theft of our humanity at the highest levels. Why?

Because we have what they don’t - the soul, a divine spark that carries so much we ourselves aren’t aware of.

And the only way to take it back is to look directly at what we have been trained to look away from.

The absolute. The source. The one that’s beyond the creation and creator. The actual and absolute source that emanates the rest. And we all human souls are coming from there. And it happens as you read this, right now.

I have always been in denial of good and bad, but more and more I see that bad exists. And when the main forces are taken to their extreme shadow, you get this very very bad - ritual abuse of human nature. You get children used as currency. You get a world where those who should be guarding innocence are the ones trafficking it.

And at the center of it all: the theft of innocence.

Innocence is the spirit of the Self. It is the unbroken connection to universal love before the world tells you that you must earn it. It is the birthright of every human being.

And when it is stolen, the spirit of the Self becomes fragmented. We spend our lives trying to earn what we were born with. We chase approval, safety, meaning, not knowing that the core was taken before we could speak - your own divinity put into the form.

Gate 25 is transiting now.

And this frequency holds the keys to a reality beyond the one they want us to see.

What does this mean for you?

You probably feel it, this deep, wordless knowing that something is wrong with the world. That the systems are not just broken, they are designed to be like that, and that the chaos is not random, it is somehow engineered and intentional.

You maybe feel the exhaustion of trying to make sense of this life, the confusion of not knowing who you are beneath the roles, and the longing for something real, something true, something that cannot be taken.

That is your Innocence calling you home. That is Gate 25 whispering: you are not the problem, it’s all about how you see your own nature.

The revolution in Israel right now is way beyond politics. I really hope something will move there, but as life shows - the E’s files in USA didn’t create a single court case and nothing really happened other than the hype.

But at least on the level of the soul of a nation - it’s waking up to the truth that its own leaders have been trafficking its girls and children for power. Amongst much more horrible things I am Not writing here. The worldwide cult that exists from the beginning of times and always will exist, crosses the absolute and operates in every country, every system, every structure that profits from human beings forgetting who they are.

What I want you to get from this long text that I am writing for 2 days already: the theft of innocence is a global wound, and it can be healed only individually, one by one. It’s individual, not collective process.

And now - Gate 25 is transiting, Universal love is moving through us all. And those who have been silent for years, are speaking now because the frequency will not let us stay quiet.

The question is not whether you believe or not, but it’s deeper - will you let your innocence Be? Will you let universal love hold you while you face the truth of what has been done? Will you stop performing and start receiving?

Because the only way the cult wins is if we stay fragmented. If we stay doubting ourselves. If we stay in the conspiracy of silence.

Reclaim our innocence, not as naivety, but as the unshakable knowing that we are love 🤍

Gate 25 is transiting. The spirit of the Self is calling you home.

And if you are ready to go deeper, to understand who you are beneath the stolen pieces, my courses and sessions are here. Knowing your Human Design will be a step of reclamation of your nature, and the radical act of resistance to what’s not human but amongst us.

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