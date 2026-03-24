The brave souls who pay the toll and enter into the paywall Zone are known as “Stalkers” around these here parts. Many of you have made the trek to join us, but remain poised on the other side of safety. Fear holds you back … and perhaps a little bit of miserliness.

But all roads lead deeper into the Zone.

There is no escaping it.

You’ve come this far already.

And the deepest, darkest secret is that the Zone is always expanding whether you like it or not. Even a decade ago, the world was relatively normal compared to what we have now. In ten more years, it will be almost unrecognizable. Here I’m not just being dramatic for the sake of effect — the weirdness and the surreality of our reality is objectively expanding at an accelerated pace. It is like a dark forest that is growing out past its nexus, its tendrils burrowing through concrete and its ivies wrapping around street lights. Ten years ago, where was the dark forest’s edge?

Some slow-moving partisan conflict in a rusted out shithole in Eastern Europe.

Some trouble or other in the Middle East, as could be expected.

Elections in a few months, contentious as ever.

Now though, the situation is starting to get worrying is it not?

That’s probably why you came here, what drove you here. Answers, or at least the questions that might lead you to them. That’s what you expect to find here. And who knows, in between the references to “Pokemans” and Trotsky’s schemes, Prigozhin’s translated rants, the Titanomachy, the secrets of Chernobyl, the circle-dancing shamans and the hand-rubbing rabbis …

Perhaps somewhere in these lurid tales of daimons and dreidel-spinners you might find some of the answers that you seek.

Testimonials From Recent Stalker Initiates

B:

“the metaphysics, mythology stuff is based and extremely interesting”

Agreed.

A_D:

"The article article series on Titanomachy is incredible. I absolutely have to be able to read it in full."

Agreed.

B:

“I’m back you prick. I can’t stand reading you, but I have to. Maybe if I come into more money I will send you some. “

Once part of the Zone, the Zone becomes part of you. Welcome back.

EW:

"keep up the good work. look forward to gagarin. you have no sacred cows!"

Ah, Gagarin.

Yes, it is quite possible that he was killed after his supposed space voyage. In fact, the evidence seems almost compelling that he was. The entire astronaut/cosmonaut program of the Cold War is steeped in occult sorcery. I am not exaggerating even one iota when I say this. I think I may need to do a series on “Russian/Soviet Cosmism” to adequately explain what I mean though. This is made all the more relevant because of the bizarre interest of Peter Thiel and his circle of Zionist AI maximalists in the Cosmism material.

I look forward to writing this essay.

But I want to cover Jason and the Argonauts first, because the comparisons and the metaphors between the space programs and the pagan myths are very important to understand.

EB:

"You have a REAL alternative and important voice."

Agreed.

HO:

"Even though you present yourself as having a rabid disgust of women, most of your writing is profound and intriguing to me, and anyway I hate most everyone as well."

Plot twist … I’m actually a woman! *gasp*

Just kidding, a woman could never write this well.

Look, once you enter the Zone, you are awarded the status of Stalker, which make you an honorary scofflaw just like the rest of us. There are so few of us who have ventured into the Zone, so allowances can be made for any shortcomings (being female). I actually have a lot of female supporters … and I’ve been gaining more ever since I stopped focusing on politics so much and instead on spirits and legends and magic. You are definitely not alone.

K:

"It rocks"

Agreed.

F:

“I support your work because you are among the few who comment on the political struggle between darkness and light.”

The greatest obstacles to truth appear to be the malign effects that community, social relationships, the company of others generally, and just women as a concept have on a man’s ability to perceive truth. Once you slay these shades and revenants in your own mind, only the truth remains. Like the beams of the moon — cold and insufficient to sustain life. But there is a power to be gleaned from both the truth (and moonbeams for that matter) regardless.

MA3:

“I found some truth and accurate description of reality. “

Agreed.

T254:

“I started reading for objective information about Russia-Ukraine, but this religious cult history stuff is amazing and fascinating... I despise cults of any type (including virology-vaccinology) but the fact is we are surrounded by them and constantly impacted by them. So it is really enlightening to have this stuff explained and documented as you do so well. Great writing style too. Excellent”

I too despise cults. But that disgust for cults is not elicited by their belief in spirits and magic and old legends. No, rather, what disgusts me is the suppression of true knowledge that cults foster. The pyramidical structure of power and concealed revelation that they rely on to maintain their mission and hierarchy. The ignorance of the masses who conflate dislike of cult-like behavior with the important knowledge that the cults hoard disgusts me as well. Doubtless, it disgusts you as well.

I support disclosure, not occultation.

That is why you decided to venture into the Zone to dispel some of your own ignorance, like we all did at some point.

PBBS:

“I supported your work because you are not a copetard”

Cope and hope (same thing) are the great bane that the gods afflicted us with. The symbol for hope has traditionally been a white dove.

The rabbi that you pray to and the fell deity that he embodies … what symbol is used to depict them?

Food for thought.

A14:

“I’m subscribing for like the fourth time now, due to various financial ups and downs. I really dig your metaphysical work and i want to read more of it. Keep up the good work.”

Thank you for the support. These are trying times and yet those with the least to give are often the most committed truth-seekers and generous supporters. I salute you, Stalker.

A:

“I really like yours studies of antics texts. And your discussions with Laurent Guyénot. When is the next ?”

Guyenot is generous with his time, but I believe that between the four interviews that we did together, that we are up to date on his work. On my own time, I’ve gone deeper still by explaining some of Fomenko’s, Johnson’s and Morozov’s revisionist histories.

Guyenot places the limit of known chronological time at the 10th century AD. Past that point, we know next to nothing of what happened. While I agree with this, there is a case to be made that we can only really trace our chronology back 500 years, and even then, with dubious reliability.

Some people believe that history was wiped out as soon as 150 years ago.

But I don’t buy that.

Yet.

You never know.

There might be at least some little kernel of truth to the whole “paper-mache world’s fair lost city in Chicago” stuff.

B:

“You often talk as though your writings are unique and special. And they are indeed. The only reason you don’t have more success is because people are retarded and cannot even begin to appreciate your work. You should run a parallel account selling slop to the plebs to earn money, and use this one for serious stuff and serious readers.”

Charitably, I think people are trying to protect their own mental sanity.

I remember, dimly, that with some of the conspiracy material, I was sent into a deep and impotent rage when I finally accepted its potential veracity. I wanted to scream the truth from the rooftops, to grab people and shake them awake. It was like a burning stone in my chest that I couldn’t let out because no one would listen, and I would be harshly penalized, immediately and swiftly, for speaking on such matters. This feeling morphed into shame at my own cowardice, and then hatred at those around me that I began to view as potential informants, looking for a weakness or social faux pas — any cause or reason whatsoever to badmouth me to other peers and authorities.

Foolishly, I spoke in confidence with one of my friends and a roommate in college about some of the red pill material I had come across and this led to my losing my job and other social consequences. Luckily, graduation was right around the corner, and I had a fresh passport in hand so I could leave and never look back. This, and many other such experiences bittered my perception of truth, friendship and soyciety.

My point is that, people fear the consequences of learning a harsh and difficult truth.

They fear losing their social status, their source of income, and their mental serenity. Certainly, I don’t try to redpill anyone who still has something to lose or who I care enough about to spare them the pain of learning something new. There has to be that itch, that disquiet and discontent inside a person, gnawing at them and lighting a fire under them to start seeking out the truth on their own.

Or, it has to be someone with nothing to lose.

C:

“You’re....probably correct.”

Agreed.

MdG:

“I am interested in the real story of Russia, present politics, history and found the articles I could read very interesting. And you are a good writer (I’ve read a lot of books but it was so badly written I couldn’t finish Gulag Archiple). “

Yeah, Solzhenitsyn couldn’t write his way out of a wet paper bag.

Very little of the cultural material produced in the second half of the 20th century, right around the time that the world was taken over by the Krypteia i.e., the intelligence agency gangs.

FO:

“I subscribe to Phoenician Hunter and found my way to your substack. I read your free articles on Christianity and found it fascinating that we share similar concerns. I look forward to your substack offering insights into breaking the Jewish curse from the Old Testament, which became globalized during the transition from an oral to a written culture.”

Look buddy, they were Chosen by GOD. You and your dirty pagan blood were chosen for destruction. The “Earth Devils” inhabit your dirty veins and that of the other animals of Terra.

That is what our holy books say at least.

R:

“For the Primordial Truth! I’ll come and go as my Eastern European budget allows me. “

S:

“hey rurik, i’m new to your stuff. REALLY enjoying your metaphysics stuff. i was surprised to find you noodling about with marcionism early on, looks like you jettisoned that as well. i’m american, autist, parapolitics/world conspiracy guy with a abiding interest in how philosophy/history/religion fit into the mix. dr J Farrell, Mike King, Cirnosad are my “bag”“

No idea who those last three are, my bad.

Did I jettison Marcionism? Not really. I still think that it is the only useful form of Christianity out there, and that it ought to be the vehicle by which we wean Christians off of the Bible. Once they are free from the Bible, they are free of the social engineering that comes with it, its inherent Platonic programming. They can keep their “Christ”, whatever it is, so long as it isn’t Jewish or tied in any way to the prophets or to Moses and the current state of Israel. I would prefer if they worshipped a Roman Emperor (Commodus) as their Christ, as Fomenko suggests, but whatever, I’m not picky. We can say that Elvis was the Christ.

Suspicious. Wouldn’t you expect a deity to deny his divinity to test his faithful?

We can say that Vissarion (the cult leader from Siberia on my profile picture) was Christ.

Most people need a kind of exoteric religion, whether it be the mission of the state or some general humanitarian ethos or a vaguely metaphysical religion. Personally, I have varying degrees of what I would consider my ideal state of affairs.

Ideal Scenario: Total chthonic pagan-spirit victory.

Unrepentant Abrahamics are crucified en masse or fed to lions, (sparingly and in good taste), the temple seals along Terra’s ley lines are broken, Jormungandr awakens, the “sky people” are forced to descend from their watchful vigil hiding among the Van Allen plasma belt, a war between the released Terran Titans and the Oort Olympians begins anew, holy laws are passed banning the wearing of shoes for women thereby hobbling them and confining them to the home giving our shorter brotheres a fighting chance in securing their affections and saving the average household a fortune on unnecessary vanity footwear.

Finally, I assume my throne among the rubble of the old world as the Prophet of the Primordial.

Almost Ideal Scenario: Secularism and nationalism rally.

Secularism and nationalism were allies for the last three centuries in their war against Christianity and Abrahamism and the ruling aristocracy of Europe more generally. The European peasantry was emancipated, pagan art, culture, medicine, and the cause of secularism everywhere flourished. We were close, so close, to choking the life out of the Church and the aristocracy once and for all. Yes, there were setbacks during the time, almost entirely the fault of the “Anglos” and Prussians and the Hapsburg ruling family aristocracy of Europe. But the success of secularism and nationalism are everywhere to be seen — we wander in the ruins of a more advanced, proud, civically engaged world that left behind its wonders of massive public works, libraries, bills of rights guaranteeing the ordinary folk protection from elite predation and so on.

It was done once and it can be done again.

Nationalists can rally, seize control of their states and wage war on the vile xenocrats and their agents who have spent the last century to drive us back into neofeudal Noahidism. Once in power, they can make up whatever exoteric religion they prefer — probably a variant of Marcionism would suit the people the best.

It doesn’t seem likely though.

LS:

"Poetry comes from below. It moves in all directions, including up towards the source of its light, of course, but it begins where it begins. Not many people know that. Unburying the dark in order to find good light, that is a tiresome business. I think I might experience your thought as a counterbalance to W. B. Yeats, but I only just had that idea. It might not be true but it works for me now."

I’m certainly no poet, and I don’t have the mental constitution for it. My mind is all schemes and counter schemes and pattern recognition and the occasional lusty intrusion whenever I see a nice hip to waist ratio (rarer and rarer these days) sashay by the cafe where I work or at the mall. Thanks for the support though.

KB:

"You question everything which is what I strive to do. Everything I 'learned' up until 2020 is likely inaccurate unless confirmed today. Everything."

I strongly agree.

RH:

“Interesting how the narrative is crumbling and intent on piecing together the truth that’s coalescing behind hit.”

Not fast enough, to my mind!

W:

“Man, you’ve been on point lately! Or maybe always and I’m just coming round to it. Nice work. “

Agreed.

F:

“It’s more interesting than any other blog I know, and.... my english becomes better from day to day”

Agreed. And you’ll be sprecken ze English in no time!

CW:

“I am by nature contrarian, a sceptic. Always look for the underlying truth, Who benefits, who is really running things and to what end? We CAN go on together with suspicious minds. (Sorry Elvis). It made me rather unpopular at time. Even at school (teachers esp). So I am happy to not follow the herd. “

Elvis? What a synchronicity. I literally just randomly thought of Elvis a few comments up. Eerie.

T:

“Really interesting work, great guests, excellent interviewing and commentary from you.”

Agreed … and thank you.

DL:

“I had to take additional student loans for this because you paywalled your hormone post. Btw dyour post is implying that you can’t pray the gay away? Asking for a friend....”

My belief is that homosexuality is in large part a hormonal disorder. The gut is the source of a lot of hormonal disbalance. Cleaning up the gut is a top priority then. Me, I am an ardent believer in first generation antibiotics. And, there is no doubt in my mind that the pagans consumed antibiotics with ritual intent. Speaking as the Christwalker, I suggest that you should at least try first gen Tetracyclines.

They’re dirt cheap … probably because they literally are magical dirt bacteria.

SA:

“”I supported your work because” you have great analysis and your more insane theories make perfect sense. Long time reader, first time soobscriber. Thank you for your novel perspectives on....everything.”

Welcome brother-stalker.

…

There are other such famous last letters written by initiates who would soon venture into The Zone. Their final fates and destinations — unknown.

Join us.