When Trump’s ear got blown clean off by a Hamas-Hitler assassin, it meant one thing and one thing only: America was going to war.

The only debate at that point to my mind was over timetables and targets.

There appear to be two primary factions in the Deep State and one third, weakest of them all, sub-faction. There is the “War With Russia” core of ethnic neocons and the “War With Iran” core of ethnic neocons. The third group are people like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones, who want war with China instead of Iran or Russia, for reasons that have never been made clear to my knowledge. From what I gather, it has something to do with weather balloons, ChiCom-controlled Hollywood, and Xi flooding the inner city with fentanyl to kill off the basketball-Americans because he’s a Fascist.

I believe that the “War with Russia” faction is the strongest, even though ostensibly they lost an election in 2024. As far as the “War with Iran” faction’s plan, they seem to want to do the following vis-a-vis Russia.

Get Zelensky to step down

Arm Ukraine to the teeth

Force the EU into a war with Russia

Replace Putin

Use Russia against China down the line

The “War with Russia” faction, in contrast wants the following:

Keep Zelensky in power

Arm Ukraine to the teeth

Force the US and the EU into a war with Russia

SMO and then kill Putin

Dismember Russia

And I believe that this latter, more hawkish faction will win out in the end. Our only hope is that a war with Iran can be started faster than Putin’s paper regime starts folding. We need the eye of Washington to focus on Tehran next, not on Moscow. But, sadly, I think that Russia will get hit hard first. The Israelis are so confident that they’ve flattened any threat coming out of Iran that they’re already transferring American weapons surpluses to Kiev. Here:

A Ukrainian An-124 heavy transport aircraft was spotted at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. During the landing, a large beige cargo container, previously used by the Israel Defense Forces to store MIM-104 anti-aircraft missiles for the Patriot PAC-2/GEM+ air defense system, was loaded onto the aircraft. The An-124 then flew to Leipzig Airport in Germany. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine received a Patriot air defense system from Israel a month ago, with two more systems “on the way.” So much for Israel’s neutrality in the conflict. What’s stopping us from providing Iran with modern fighter jets (there are Su-35s, which were manufactured for Egypt and are awaiting their buyers), as well as modern air defense systems and short-range cruise/ballistic missiles?

Why hasn’t Russia provided Iran with modern fighter jets? Simple: both Moscow and Tehran were told in no uncertain terms not to go ahead with any such deals. It is important that Israel’s bombings and the subsequent American invasion be carried out against no real resistance. Sofa Strategist had a great video analyzing the results of the recent 12 Day War and how poorly Iran’s government and military performed against Israel. He also covers the timeline of the aborted arms deals between Moscow and Tehran. Moscow has NOT given Tehran any new planes or anti-air defense and ZAnon keeps lying about this shamelessly.

Just turn on the subtitles and learn the truth:

I think that Pete Hegseth’s recent speech left little doubt that the Pentagon is planning on fighting at least one serious war during Trump’s term. And I’m on record stating all the way back in November of 2024 that the election of the “Peace President” would, by the end of 2025, mean American bombs falling on Iran, by the way.

I guess I’m just not sure whether my assumption that America can only prosecute a one-front war is correct or not anymore. I think I may have been mislead to believe that NATO’s arsenal of Democracy Values was far more depleted than it actually was by the usual suspects. And, if their opponents refuse to fight back, America can essentially fight on infinity fronts, so that’s a moot point anyway

I also don’t see any serious opposition to the coming war with Iran anywhere.

The Left has discredited itself so thoroughly with their hypocrisy over Ukraine and their disgusting sexual deviancy that it won’t be able to lead any kind of mass grassroots resistance to any future wars. What’s worse, that alleged Antifa shooter (from a CIA-Mormon family) has apparently given the Trump admin a casus belli to preemptively shut down any of the expected anti-Israel Left-wing type resistance ahead of the coming war against Iran. Many of these groups or individuals like Piker, Haz, Hinkle and the rest literally took money from Tehran or Moscow (or Ankara) for that matter. Thus, if the FBI wanted to, it would be trivially easy to shut down or shut up these very suspect (and very short) left-wing culture warriors.

I think they will very soon.

Meanwhile, the Western Populist Right is onboard because the Trump regime is literally “Christian Nationalism” and trying to get more White men into the military.

Look at all of these long-haired Nordic hippies that Hegseth totally BTFO’d.

These peacenik pagans are mad at Christ and Christ’s hand-picked servant, Hegseth.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is tweeting out everything from old 4chan memes about the KKK (Moonman), to making Sam Hyde references, to posting more QAnon-tier drivel.

This is all essentially an astroturfed recruitment drive. It is also an IQ and integrity test not too different from what the COVID death vax was in its time. Sadly, most of the American Right will fail it because it is wrapped in Jesus sugar coating and these people are literally powerless against this kind of religious manipulation.

Using the media as a kind of crystal ball to scry the future is not usually a good idea.

Far more convincing would be statistics on enlistment rates and bonus packages being offered by the military. Procurement orders, aircraft carrier placements, forward operating bases in the Middle East getting more or less troops or so on to make decisions.

But hey, we do what we can with what we have.

…

Meanwhile, over in the Slavlands, things are just barely starting to heat up and get interesting again. Let’s put aside the Transdnistria thing for now and just focus on the fact that Trump bragged about all the new weapons support that NATO is going to be giving Kiev. There will be newer and better and more drones. More intel from Musk’s satellites (that Putin helped put into the sky lol). More weapons systems like the Tomahawks. And more money for Zelensky, of course — taken from the funds that Putin left in Western bank accounts before launching his SMO (tricked again ;^) ).

Meanwhile, the energy wars between Ukraine and Russia are continuing with more oil and gas infrastructure going up in flames. Moscow continues to officially deny that any drones or missiles are getting through their air defense, but, well, pictures have surfaced of nets and cages being built around refineries to fend off the “flaming debris” that tends to fall on them and set them ablaze with astonishing regularity.

Would you like some predictions and speculations from me to cover the end of the year?

Well, let me start with an outlandish theory of mine.

Putin’s Chances of Getting SMO’d Just Increased Dramatically

Never forget that a sizeable portion of the “Russian” elite wants this war to end already and at pretty much any cost. What is worse, they were already told in no uncertain terms by Washington that Putin’s head on a platter delivered to the Potomac was the price of surrender. In contrast, Putin has essentially been placating and promising them that with Trump’s team coming to power, that a chance to negotiate out of the SMO had just become possible. Now though, with Trump and Vance openly calling Putin a bullshitter and a paper tiger for all the world to see, that particular selling point for keeping Putin around has just been crossed out.

So if you were a “Russian” oligarch with a private army and private intelligence force at your beck and call, and you wanted this SMO to end and to get back your yachts and mistresses impounded by NATO … well … what would you think about your prospects and next moves? The hope of a negotiated settlement between Putin and Washington is now gone. After literally a year of fanfare and hype about reconciliation … it all just fizzled out. Putin came back from Alaska empty-handed, as it turns out.

In contrast, Zelensky is about to get all the weapons it needs to conduct long-range strikes into Russia and more besides. Meanwhile, you and your hairy yiddish zhopa are stuck in Russia because of the sanctions put in place because of that stupid SMO that the uppity little shit in the Kremlin started for no damn good reason. Yes, you could make a run for Israel, but Chabad runs it now and they’re close with Moscow and Washington both. London is where your side of the shtetl feels safe and untouchable, not Tel Aviv. Alas, you are no longer welcome there until this SMO is over.

So … perhaps the time has come to roll the dice on another Prigozhin?

Certainly, the Grey Moth has made plenty of enemies over his quarter of a century in power who would love to see him deposed. Luckily, you have them all on speed-dial …

Strelkov is Always Right … Eventually

The patron saint of this blog, Igor “Strelkov” Girkin predicted a full-scale NATO war against Russia emerging out of this SMO. He expected it to be in full swing by now, but then he’s always a bit too optimistic/pessimistic with his predictions. I think that the first salvo marking the EU’s entry into the war will be the attack on Transdnistria, which technically isn’t Russia proper, so therefore is kosher to attack and not technically have it be an attack on Russia proper.

When will it occur though? Well, let’s learn from Strelkov and say by the end of the year instead of by the end of the month. Oh and if it occurs in January, I’ll still claim that I got it right, by the way, that’s close enough for me.

And yes, I owe the Stalkers a deep dive on Transdnistria, but I think I’ll get around to it before the attack begins.

Valdai — “Putin is Content With Status Quo”

Generally, the US and EU use a salami slicing strategy against Russia.

They just slice away bit by bit and escalate step by step. And the only way to counter a salami strategy is to slice back at the enemy proportionately from your end as well. But Putin has no intention of doing so. He stated recently that Russia has no plans to go to war with the EU and I believe that he is telling the truth. That is, Putin has taken absolutely no steps to prepare for a war with EU countries whatsoever. The recent Valdai Forum proved this. Top Kremlin policy analysts explained that Putin would never take the necessary steps to mobilize the Russian economy and people for a war.

Here:

The Valdai Club, which is Russia’s premier think tank and elite networking platform at whose annual meetings Putin participates, shared some startling insight into “the changing purpose of wars”. It was included in the eponymous section of their report titled “Dr. Chaos or: How to Stop Worrying and Love the Disorder”, which was written by Oleg Barabanov, Anton Bespalov, Timofei Bordachev, Fyodor Lukyanov, Andrey Sushentsov, and Ivan Timofeev. They’re all regarded as Russia’s top policy influencers. They wrote on page 25 that “Russia would not risk its own socioeconomic stability for a decisive victory in a military conflict. One exception is direct full-scale aggression, but the probability of such an action against a nuclear superpower is close to zero…Perhaps the purpose of wars has changed. The contemporary objective may no longer lie in victories – wherein one party achieves all its goals – but rather in maintaining a balance necessary for a period of relative peaceful development.” This startling insight prompts a re-evaluation of the special operation, which has been going on for over 3,5 years, in no small part due to Putin’s restraint in not waging a US-inspired “shock-and-awe” campaign at the cost of Iraqi-like civilian casualties among what he believes to be the fraternal Ukrainian people. In light of what Russia’s top policy influencers just revealed, however, a complementary reason might be his trusted policy advisors’ reluctance to risk their country’s “socioeconomic stability for a decisive victory”. It can only be speculated what form this could take if Putin abandoned his restraint by ordering the bombing of bridges across the Dnieper, the total destruction of all major Ukrainian power plants, and/or targeting political sites like the Rada. Nevertheless, the salience rests in the Valdai Club’s implied assessment that pursuing “a decisive victory in a military conflict” presumably like the present one could lead to such risks, thus further contextualizing why this hasn’t yet happened and might never will.

Putin has also, following the meetings with Trump, scaled back his rhetoric.

There are no more fiery pronouncement from the Kremlin about toppling the unipolar world order. Quite the opposite, now we read reports from Valdai that instead assert that the current world order is “fair to everyone”. The Kremlin has had its chain yanked hard by Washington and is coming to heel. Read on:

More insight followed on page 26. According to the authors, “The current system is not excessively unfair to any of the major players; in other words, it is not so flawed as to require revolutionary solutions. The world has experienced numerous social and political upheavals on its path to self-awareness, learning to manage nature and control the most destructive socio-political processes. This capability has now reached a significantly high level.” Moreover, “It appears that the era of grand ideas, overarching theories, comprehensive programmes, and great expectations is over…national plans – even the most ambitious – are based on existing opportunities and realistic, accessible means of expanding them; they do not require a fundamental restructuring of the global order.” This suggests Russia’s satisfaction with the multipolar gains since 2022 and its reluctance to risk their reversal through a “decisive victory” that might destabilize this new order.

You don’t have to be a Nostradamus to see where this is all heading. All you need is to simply NOT be a religious fanatic that got duped into thinking that either Trump or Putin were the peace messiahs of Christendom or Communism or Multipolarism or whatever. By simply not believing in all of that fake crap, I have essentially become the one-eyed man in the land of the blind. This whole “Russia analysis” field is actually really easy to stand out in because everyone else is either paid money to shill state propaganda or is some religious freak who has lost his grasp on reason. Sadly, being right is also penalized quite harshly in this field. Go figure.

But the basic facts of the situation are these:

One side is arming itself to the teeth and preparing to go to war and also broadcasting these intentions to the entire world in the kind of ecstatic delirium every single day in the media.

The other side is promising not to lift a finger to prepare or hit back.

How do you think it is all going to end up?

With a CIA asset running the Kremlin, Russia is facing “no-win” conditions as things stand now. Related:

The only way that Russia limps out of this crisis is if an act of God intervenes. Like Yellowstone erupting. Or China breaking out into civil war, causing the Americans to shift total focus there. Or military hardliners in the Russian Army seizing power. Or military hardliners in Iran actually putting up a fight against Israel and America long enough to bog them down a little.

Me, my money is on a massive solar flare by 2035.

That means we all gotta be locked and loaded and ready to roll out by then.

In that vein, let me ask you the following: have you mapped out the tunnels leading to the elites’ doomsday bunkers in your area, fellow patriots? Have you learned how to echolocate by screaming? Do the worms answer to your call?

No?

Why don’t you come back to this blog when you are serious then.